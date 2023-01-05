Opinions
Let’s fulfill all our hopes and dreams in 2023
Working for peace in Ukraine and sanity in the GOP
The first thing I hope for as 2023 begins is good health for myself and all my friends and their families. For me, that includes being able to remember where my keys, my wallet, and phone are, LOL. Recently someone shared a meme that showed instead of the welcome mat in front of your door facing outward; the mat faces inward so as you walk out your door you see written there — phone, keys, wallet, gas off, etc.
There is much I want to accomplish in 2023 and to see others accomplish. Some of the things on my want list I can do something about, others I can only pray for. The first in the pray for category is an end to the war in Ukraine. To see President Zelensky preside over an independent and at peace Ukraine with its courageous people given the chance to rebuild their lives and country. It will give me great pleasure to see Vladimir Putin defeated. Then to see the girls and women of Afghanistan again have the right to go to school, work, and live out their dreams to the fullest. To accomplish those things, those who control American foreign policy will need to stay strong, doing everything they can to make them happen. Then justice would be served if the recent embarrassment to the gay community, congressman-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.), ends up in prison. Depending on where he got the money for his campaign that could easily happen. Sadly, he fits the mold of the current Republican Party. In the “just dreaming” category, I hope the Republican Party finally dumps Trump and that it again becomes a party whose ideas and policies I may disagree with, but a party that nominates people who are at least honest, decent, and will defend our democracy. My opposing them at the ballot box won’t change, but it would be nice to again be able to sit with them and respectfully try to convince them why they are wrong.
Then there are things that I will try to impact with my writing, speaking out, and activism, including trying to influence who Democrats put up for office in 2024. Urging everyone to join me in speaking out against the disgusting, frightening rise of anti-Semitism and the rise in hate crimes committed against all minority communities. We must all continue to fight the scourge of guns. If we are to have any impact on any of these issues, we must join together to make our voices heard. We must use our individual financial ability to support candidates we believe in and donate to charities that support issues we care about. For me, those will include feeding and housing the homeless, and fighting hate. If we all do that, support the issues we care about, we will make a difference in the world. This is not a list of New Year’s resolutions. Those tend to be forgotten by the end of January. Rather, these are commitments I hope will be part of my life for the entire year and goals I hope to internalize to guide my life.
None of these commitments will stop me from living life to the fullest. My hope is in 2023, COVID begins to finally fade and we can enjoy our friends and families without fear. For me, life will include continuing to write and travel. One important commitment to myself is to get the memoir I have been working on published before the end of the year. I am already booked on a transatlantic cruise on the Celebrity Beyond out of Rome, on Oct. 30. I will be supporting the theater, including continuing to write theater reviews, which will be posted online in the Georgetown Dish. Everyone should support theater as it is part of the culture our society will be remembered for.
I look forward to hearing what my friends will be committing to in 2023, what their goals are and how they hope to accomplish them. While some may overuse or misuse social media, for me it is a great way to keep up with friends and acquaintances around the world.
So together let’s make 2023 an exciting year and successfully fulfill each of our hopes and dreams.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Commentary
New York Times’ decision to hire anti-LGBTQ attorney as columnist is appalling
David French has worked for Alliance Defending Freedom
GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, is responding to the New York Times’ recent announcement of their hiring of anti-LGBTQ attorney and writer David French as a columnist.
“It is appalling that the New York Times hired and is now boasting about bringing on David French, a writer and attorney with a deep history of anti-LGBTQ activism. After more than a year of inaccurate, misleading LGBTQ coverage in the Times opinion and news pages, the Times started 2023 by announcing a second anti-transgender opinion columnist, without a single known trans voice represented on staff,” responded GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis. “A cursory search for French turns up numerous anti-LGBTQ articles and his record as an attorney for the Alliance Defending Freedom, an organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center designated an anti-LGBTQ hate group that actively spreads misinformation about LGBTQ people and pushes baseless legislation and lawsuits to legalize discrimination, including just last month at the Supreme Court. The Times left out these facts in its glowing announcement of French’s hiring, and also forgot to mention his work as a co-signer on the 2017 Nashville Statement, which erased LGBTQ voices of faith and falsely stated ‘that it is sinful to approve of homosexual immorality or transgenderism.’ The Times had the gall to claim French as a ‘faith’ expert despite this known history.
The Times’ opinion section continues to platform non-LGBTQ voices speaking up inaccurately and harmfully about LGBTQ people and issues. This is damaging to the paper’s credibility. The Times opinion section editors’ love letter to French yesterday shows a willful disregard of LGBTQ community voices and the concerns so many have shared about their inaccurate, exclusionary, often ridiculous pieces. Last year, the Times ended popular trans writer Jenny Boylan’s column, leaving the opinion section with no trans columnists and a known lack of transgender representation on its overall staff. Who was brought on after Boylan? Pamela Paul, who has devoted columns to anti-transgender and anti-LGBTQ disinformation, and David French. This reflects a growing trend on the news and opinion pages of misguided, inaccurate, and disingenuous ‘both sides’ fearmongering and bad faith ‘just asking questions’ coverage. The Times started 2023 by bragging about hiring another anti-trans writer, so LGBTQ leaders, organizations, and allies should make a 2023 resolution not to stay silent as the Times platforms lies, bias, fringe theories and dangerous inaccuracies.”
Examples of French’s anti-LGBTQ activism:
- French served as attorney for SPLC-designated hate group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), best known for attacking the rights of transgender students, fighting in court to discriminate against LGBTQ people, and working internationally to criminalize being LGBTQ. French has a history of expressing his outward disdain for transgender people. In the past, he lamented “transgender entitlement” and once described a young transgender woman as a “man” who is “on the verge of mutilating himself.” (from Media Matters.)
- French was a co-signer on the “Nashville Statement.”
- Column written by French attempting to refute existence of transgender people.
- French was called out for saying that lifting the ban on trans military service will result in “thought control.”
- French recently made news for his late-in-life change of heart to support marriage equality, explaining it about a month ago. He has not disavowed his legal activism for ADF, and in fact has defended the group, which continues to attack and spread disinformation about LGBTQ people around the globe.
Examples of NYT columnist Pamela Paul’s anti-LGBTQ work:
- Pamela Paul, who is not LGBTQ, has devoted her first columns to inaccurately opining about LGBTQ issues, including falsely and incredulously claiming erasure of the word and identity, “gay” in the LGBTQ movement.
- Paul was New York Times Books Editor when writer Jesse Singal, who is not transgender or LGBTQ but who has built a career inaccurately writing about trans issues and targeting trans people, reviewed and supported his friend’s inaccurate anti-transgender book.
- Paul repeated Singal’s false and harmful exclusionary innuendo about transgender women and safety in one of her first opinion columns.
- While leading the Books section, Paul has been accused of silencing voices supportive of transgender youth.
Recent examples of inaccurate news coverage of LGBTQ people and youth, and their consequences:
- In court documents, the state of Texas quoted Emily Bazelon’s June 15 report in the New York Times Magazine to further target families of trans youth over their private, evidence-based healthcare decisions. Every major medical association supports gender affirming care as best practices care that is safe and lifesaving and has widespread consensus of the medical and scientific communities.
- The World Professional Association of Transgender Healthcare (WPATH), the world’s leading medical and research authority on transgender healthcare, criticized the Times’ November 2022 article “They Paused Puberty, But Is There a Cost?” as “furthering the atmosphere of misinformation” about healthcare for trans youth, noting its inaccurate narratives, interpretations and non-expert voices. WPATH noted the Times elevated false and inflammatory notions about medications that have been used safely in non-LGBTQ populations for decades without an explicit statement about how the benefits of the treatment far outweigh potential risks.
- Writer Michael Powell elevated anti-transgender voices to falsely assert, in a piece about one successful transgender athlete, that transgender athletes are a threat to women’s sports. Powell’s other pieces have been used to support Pamela Paul’s inaccurate opinion essays falsely claiming “women” are being erased by the inclusion of trans people in discussions about abortion access.
Opinions
The good, bad, and ugly of 2022
Democrats do well in midterms, but Supreme Court overturns Roe
The year 2022 ended on a high note with the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. It was an honor to be with so many others on the White House lawn as President Biden put pen to paper. It made me thankful for all those who fought for this day, and proud, knowing I was one of them. It is not the end, but the beginning of the next fight, to secure full rights for LGBTQ Americans. It was 1974 and I was a closeted gay man working for Rep. Bella S. Abzug (D-N.Y.), when she introduced the first Equality Act 48 years ago. I think all of us on the White House lawn were appreciative when President Biden committed to continue to fight until it is finally passed.
The year was a mixed bag — good, bad and worst. The good included a better than hoped for midterm election with Democrats winning governorships in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona, and keeping all our incumbent senators as well as adding a 51st in Pennsylvania. The bad included some House results including losses in New York due to Democrats’ overreach in redistricting. Then the worst, including the war in Ukraine, the rise in hate crimes against the LGBTQ community, the rise of anti-Semitism, and the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Clearly, all this leaves us with a lot to do in 2023. I am an optimist and know we can and will overcome the hate and lies being spread by the Republican Party, currently still the party of Trump. Maybe a positive can be seen in how outrageous Trump has been offending even his supporters, and knowing nearly all of his endorsed candidates lost. But that must be tempered by the rise in mini-Trumps like Govs. Ron DeSantis and Glenn Youngkin. Another bad is the closing of Casa Ruby, with its founder Ruby Corado leaving the country. In 2023, we must make sure the transgender community that Casa Ruby was founded to serve does not lose the services it needs.
Some of the good includes the legislation President Biden managed to get through the Congress — the Inflation Reduction Act and the massive infrastructure bill. For the first time in years America will be able to rebuild its roads and bridges, upgrade the rail system, and prepare for new technology. Communities large and small will benefit from this bill. We have generally overcome the worst of the COVID pandemic even if it is still around. I got COVID in November after having avoided it for nearly three years. Thankfully effective vaccine boosters and the drug Paxlovid ensured it was a mild case.
In more good, theater is coming back in D.C. and around the nation. New plays are opening in New York and exciting productions are here in D.C. at the Shakespeare Theatre Company, Kennedy Center, Studio Theatre, Signature and Theatre J among others. A must see is “Jane Anger” at the Shakespeare Theatre. Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn are brilliant in it.
In the bad category, we are still seeing inflation at a much too high rate even though it is coming down. Gas prices are on their way down but they are still too high and food costs are still rising.
So as we look to the new year I hope when you read this you are healthy, happy, and with friends and loved ones. Life is really about taking care of yourself, family, and friends and reaching out to the community around you to see how you can make life better for others. If you are alone consider joining one of the many social and sports groups flourishing in the community. The D.C. Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs has a great list of some of those groups. If you are able, donating money to your favorite charity is one way to help and there are many in our community who need it; groups like SMYAL, Whitman-Walker Health, and the Wanda Alston Foundation, to name three. Just make sure you check out the group you are giving to is well run, and your money is going to its mission. More than money, many organizations need volunteers. If you have time check out the various opportunities to volunteer in your community. Organizations working to make our lives better; be they political, climate action, healthcare, women’s rights or LGBTQ rights, all need a cadre of committed volunteers to accomplish their goals.
So, as you ring in the New Year, drink a toast to the year gone by, 2022; and another to what we all hope will be a great 2023.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Commentary
Let light and love into our world this holiday season
Mainstreaming of antisemitism is at an unprecedented level
As the holiday season passes us by and we head into the new year, for many it is still the season of celebration. But we know all too well that these are dangerous times — particularly for marginalized communities.
In early November, the FBI alerted New Jersey Jews that they had credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in our state. It was a stunning alert — and half a million New Jersey Jews had to think twice about whether to attend their houses of worship. Later that month, a mass shooter opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs, murdering five people and injuring 25 more. It was yet another violent attack on the LGBTQ+ community.
In the face of such violence and hate, feelings of hopelessness can be inevitable. And yet, we must be resilient and strong in the face of hate because hate can never win.
I wasn’t raised in a Jewish home. But nine years ago, I was proud to work with Bend the Arc: A Jewish Partnership for Justice. The group focuses on mobilizing Jews to advance social issues by speaking out against injustice and inequality. It was there and later working for Educational Alliance — a network of community centers in lower Manhattan — I learned about Jewish values, ultimately leaving an indelible mark on my work to this day.
In 2016, I became the executive director of Garden State Equality, the largest LGBTQ+ education and advocacy organization in New Jersey, with over 150,000 Members. Our work in advocacy, policy work and trainings create safe environments for youth, improve access to affirming healthcare for our community, and ensure our older adults are treated with dignity and respect.
A good leader should talk less and listen more. For years I had heard about the progress in Israel the LGBTQ+ community was making and wanted to learn more. The fact that Israel and New Jersey have roughly the same population was particularly intriguing to me. What could I learn to be a better leader and advocate for my community?
This past June, I had the opportunity to visit Israel for the first time with A Wider Bridge, an LGBTQ+ group that fosters closer ties between the Israeli and American LGBTQ+ communities.
It was a transformative experience both personally and professionally. What I saw there wasn’t the conflict, it wasn’t politics, and it wasn’t religion. It was an LGBTQ+ community taking care of each other. I saw community groups in action, advocating for their equal rights. The government investment in LGBTQ+ issues was also extraordinary. It’s a model for what our work demands here in New Jersey and around the country.
After my visit, I watched in dismay the recent election results in Israel, where far-right extremists have catapulted from the margins of society right to the heart of government. We know all too well here in the U.S. the impact that can have on social progress. The LGBTQ+ community needs our support now more than ever, both in Israel and around the world where extremism is on the march.
In recent months we’ve also seen the mainstreaming of antisemitism to an unprecedented level.
It’s in the streets — the ADL noted over 2,700 incidents of antisemitism reported in 2021 — which was an increase of 34 percent from the previous year. In 2022, those numbers will rise even further.
It’s in our politics — former President Trump openly dines with antisemites and Holocaust deniers.
It’s in our culture — Kanye West’s disgraceful attacks on the Jewish community were broadcast to millions of Americans across alternative networks. The big tech companies did their best to remove the content from their platforms, but it didn’t matter. Countless Americans — many of them young people — were subjected to the vilest hatred from a cultural giant.
There is no avoiding hate in today’s media environment. The mental health impact that it has on our communities is immeasurable. The impact it has on our physical well-being is tragic. The only way to protect our communities is to be seen and heard.
This holiday season, and moving into 2023, I encourage all of us to embrace the Jewish values of solidarity, shared liberation, dignity, equality, resilience, and moral courage as we confront these extremist threats. We must stand in solidarity because the threats facing the LGBTQ+ communities and the Jewish communities intersect. A hateful attack on any community is an attack on us all.
In the face of antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, islamophobia and all form of intolerance, let us remember the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
Let us light our menorahs and string lights on our trees because together our light will drive out darkness, and together our love will drive out hate.
Christian Fuscarino is the executive director of Garden State Equality.
