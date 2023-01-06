Local
Comings & Goings
Etzkorn joins board of Cosmos Club Historic Preservation Foundation
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].
Congratulations to Lars Etzkorn on joining the board of the Cosmos Club Historic Preservation Foundation. Etzkorn had previously served as its legal adviser. The board is dedicated to stewardship of the club’s historic building, the Townsend House, and to promoting preservation in the Dupont Circle and Massachusetts Avenue neighborhoods.
On joining the board Etzkorn said, “It’s an honor to work with such esteemed people to preserve a historic treasure, the Townsend House, as well as to help in the rest of the board’s mission.”
Etzkorn has a legal practice that focuses on estate and life planning, trust and estate administration, charitable giving and governance. He works with individuals and families, and with local and national cultural, education and health organizations. He began his career as counsel with the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation and has served as counselor to the vice chair at the Interstate Commerce Commission. Etzkorn also served in senior and cabinet appointments for four mayors in two cities — for Bosley and Harmon in St. Louis and Williams and Fenty in D.C. Etzkorn is Secretary of the Board of the Downtown DC Foundation; serves on the National Advisory Council of the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement at Washington University in St. Louis; and is a member of the board of Dumbarton Arts & Education.
Etzkorn earned his undergraduate degree in history from Washington University and graduated cum laude from the Saint Louis University School of Law.
Congratulations also to Michael Anthony Vazquez, MTS, on founding The Maiden Group, a social impact agency and research and consulting firm facilitating partnerships that serve as a vanguard against autocracy and in pursuit of an inclusive democracy. He said, “Out of years of labor, long discussions with friends, coalition partners, and advisors, I launched The Maiden Group to provide a focused space to facilitate cross-sector engagement and strategic deployment in response to the rise of autocracy and the threats posed by Christian Nationalists and their associates. The Maiden Group is but one member of an ecosystem in the fight to not only preserve democracy, but to bring into being the inclusive democracy that we dream of, even if we have never lived it. Through an ethic of shared work, or what mujerista theologians call en conjunto, I believe we can not only stop the threats we are facing, but also create the world we dream of.”
Vazquez currently serves as an adviser at Public Private Strategies. He formerly served as the Religion & Faith Director at the Human Rights Campaign; Senior Communications Strategist at the USAID Office of Faith Based and Neighborhood Partnerships; and Founder of Brave Commons.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from Weber State University, Ogden, Utah; and his master’s of Theological Studies from the Divinity School at Duke University, Durham, N.C.
District of Columbia
Longtime nightlife advocates opening new D.C. gay bar
Little Gay Pub set to debut near Logan Circle
Three longtime employees and managers of D.C. bars and restaurants, including two popular local gay bars, have announced plans to open a gay bar of their own called the Little Gay Pub on the first floor of a residential building two blocks from Logan Circle.
The new bar, which includes a large outdoor patio that could seat as many as 70 people, is located at 1100 P St., N.W.
Its owners are business partners Dito Sevilla, longtime bartender and bar manager at Dito’s Bar located inside Floriana Restaurant on 17th Street near Dupont Circle; Dusty Martinez, former general manager at the nearby gay bar Trade; and Benjamin Gander, former general manager of the other nearby gay bar Number 9.
“Little Gay Pub aims to fill the needs of the LGBTQ community by offering a new and upscale drinking and snacking venue,” a statement released by the three owners says.
The long, narrow first floor space where the bar will be located is currently being renovated with plans for “comfortable customized leather seats,” an elegant marble top bar, artwork on the walls, and a lounge area and seating for a “delicious selection of crisps, snacks, and warm munchies ideally suited to accompany the cocktail or beverage of your choice,” according to the statement released by the owners.
Sevilla said the three were hopeful that the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Board would approve their application for a needed liquor license in time for them to open the new bar in early March.
But under rules and procedures for obtaining a D.C. liquor license, the approval process could be delayed by a month or two more if residents in an “abutting” building or the Advisory Neighborhood Commission with jurisdiction over the Logan Circle area file a protest to block the license and a negotiated “settlement agreement” cannot be reached with the ANC.
Brant Miller, a newly elected member of ANC 2F whose district includes the building in which Little Gay Pub plans to operate, told the Washington Blade he and his fellow ANC 2F commissioners support the opening of the new bar and were confident that a settlement agreement can be reached to enable the bar to open soon.
Miller said the ANC might follow a longstanding ANC policy of filing an initial protest of the license application to give the ANC legal standing to negotiate a settlement agreement. Settlement agreements usually include some restrictions on the operating hours of bars located in residential areas.
In other license application cases, ANCs have withdrawn their protest after a settlement agreement is reached. If such an agreement is reached quickly between ANC 2F and Little Gay Pub, the new establishment could open by March assuming no one else files a protest.
“As far as I know, there is no opposition,” Miller told the Blade. “I haven’t heard anything from the community where they’re opposed to this operating as a business as it has in the past,” said Miller, who noted that bars and restaurants have operated in the building in the recent past.
“And we’re definitely super excited about another LGBT business in the ANC,” Miller said. “And I’m in particular very excited about having one in my district.”
Sevilla said he and his partners have received positive comments from nearby residents who have observed the construction taking place to renovate the inside space. On Monday, workers repainted the outside walls of the first-floor part of the building where Little Gay Pub will operate, sprucing up the building’s appearance.
Sevilla said the new bar will welcome everyone in the LGBTQ community, including allies.
“I think it is a place for everyone in the gay community, everyone who is a gay ally, everyone who supports us in any way can come in for a good drink,” he said. “There are absolutely no restrictions on anyone coming in.”
Martinez said there are sometimes long lines to get into the two nearby gay bars Trade and Number 9, which he said confirms his belief that there are more than enough LGBTQ customers to sustain three gay bars within a three-block area when Little Gay Pub opens its doors.
Little Gay Pub would become the 15th LGBTQ bar to operate in D.C. in addition to another gay bar, Freddie’s Beach Bar, operating in Arlington, Va.
District of Columbia
D.C. trans group suspends operation of LGBTQ crime victim housing facility
Says court officials failed to provide promised number of residents
The D.C.-based LGBTQ organization Empowering the Transgender Community, known as ETC, was forced to suspend its operation of a temporary emergency housing facility for LGBTQ victims of violent crime because the D.C. Superior Court did not provide enough tenants to financially sustain the facility, according to ETC founder and executive director Earline Budd.
Budd and Benita Nero, ETC’s director of programs, told the Washington Blade an official in charge of the Superior Court’s Crime Victims Compensation Program informed ETC in March of 2022 that she expected the court program to provide tenants needing emergency housing to fill the ETC facility to its capacity of 26 individuals or families.
“That never happened,” Nero said. She and Budd said the overhead expenses for renting the small apartment building and hiring staff to oversee its 14 apartments and a capacity of accommodating about 26 to 28 people caused ETC to go into debt because the reimbursement they received from the court for far fewer people than initially promised did not cover the expenses.
“We have had to suspend the program during the last four weeks because we couldn’t keep having staff work and not get paid and not being able to pay the landlord,” Budd said.
“We weren’t even getting 15 people a month,” Nero said. “Fifteen a month would have kept the doors open. They were giving us three people, six people” per month, she said, during most of the time the facility was operating from May through November.
Nero said on a few occasions, the court sent over families with five or six children but provided insufficient reimbursement for the cost of feeding the children and their adult parent, further adding to the debt ETC incurred under the program. The court also was sometimes a month or two late in making its payments for ETC’s housing services, according to Nero.
A description of the crime victims housing program on the Superior Court website in March 2022 said the program establishes arrangements with housing providers for crime victims who could be subjected to danger if they remain in the residence where they had been living at the time they became victims, usually of a crime of violence.
Many of the individuals admitted to the program are victims of domestic violence and need emergency housing, Budd said. She said some of the victims may also be victims of a hate crime.
Budd said ETC was hopeful that it could reopen the emergency housing facility under a revised memorandum of understanding with the Superior Court.
Douglas Buchanan, a spokesperson for the D.C. Superior Court, declined a request by the Blade for an official comment by the court system in response to the concerns raised by Budd and Nero that the court did not fulfill its original commitment to provide a larger number of residents for the ETC housing facility.
Patricia Hawkins, vice chair of the ETC Board of Directors, told the Blade a key factor that caused fewer people than initially promised to be sent to the ETC housing facility was a decision by court officials to reverse an earlier decision to stop sending crime victims needing emergency housing to local hotels. Hawkins said court officials informed ETC in early 2022 that they were discontinuing the hotel option for crime victims and expected to send far larger numbers of crime victim residents to the ETC facility.
Budd and Nero said staffing problems at ETC surfaced from what they say was a severe financial shortfall brought about when the court program did not provide sufficient tenants to pull in funds needed to keep up with the overhead expenses of renting the apartment building and paying the staff.
“I have the data to prove it,” said Nero, referring to the number of people the court program sent in as emergency tenants during the six months or so that the facility was open. “And I felt like if you open an entity, that means you needed it,” she said. “So, evidently you didn’t need it because we weren’t sent enough people to stay open. So, why would you approve an entity to open if you didn’t have the people to support it?”
Budd said an official with the D.C. Department of Human Services (DHS) has reached out to ETC about the possibility of using the ETC apartment building as a low barrier homeless shelter. She said the facility would not likely be able to be used as both a homeless shelter and a housing facility for the courts at the same time, requiring ETC to decide which of the two programs to pursue.
According to Nero, the financial shortfall caused by overhead costs far exceeding the reimbursement funds ETC received from the Superior Court’s Crime Victims Compensation Program resulted in a debt, including back rent, of close to $80,000. This has prompted Budd to launch a GoFundMe fundraising site seeking financial support from the community.
Maryland
Anthony Brown to seek authority to enforce state, federal civil rights laws
New Md. attorney general took office on Tuesday
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown on Tuesday in his inaugural speech said he will seek the authority to enforce civil rights laws.
“To ensure that no entity or individual in Maryland deprive any person of their rights, regardless of faith or race, ethnicity or geography, identification, or orientation, and that all residents enjoy the privileges of living in Maryland, I’ll ask the governor and General Assembly for the statutory authority and the necessary resources to enforce federal and state civil rights laws,” he said.
Brown in his speech noted Maryland is the country’s fourth “most diverse state.”
“We speak 117 languages, and the percentage of foreign-born residents is higher than the national average and our neighboring states,” said Brown. “Maryland reflects where America is going.”
“So, what deeply troubles me is the racial and ethnic disparities and inequities that still exist in Maryland, motivated by bias and even overt discrimination, in housing, in the marketplace and workplace, and in opportunities,” he added. “Elijah Cummings would often admonish us by saying, “We’re better than that!” While I commend the work of the Maryland Commission for Civil Rights, that for 53 years has protected the civil rights of Marylanders, I firmly believe that we can do more.”
Brown, who previously represented Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, was the state’s lieutenant governor from 2007-2015. Brown last November defeated former Republican Anne Arundel County Councilman Michael Peroutka.
Democratic Congressman-elect Glenn Ivey will succeed Brown.
Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Comptroller-elect Brooke Lierman — both Democrats — will take office on Jan. 16.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Buttigieg faces selective outrage by Fox News after overseas trip
Forget the headlines, here’s what’s really happening in the housing market
‘Safe Word’ explores Dom-sub relationship
Maryland Lyric Opera opens 2023 with Verdi
Calendar: January 6-12
Longtime nightlife advocates opening new D.C. gay bar
Irish government to seek conversion therapy ban in 2023
Supporting LGBTQ culture in senior living communities
D.C. trans group suspends operation of LGBTQ crime victim housing facility
Lula sworn in as Brazil’s president
Popular
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
Longtime nightlife advocates opening new D.C. gay bar
-
European Union2 days ago
Irish government to seek conversion therapy ban in 2023
-
Living3 days ago
Supporting LGBTQ culture in senior living communities
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
D.C. trans group suspends operation of LGBTQ crime victim housing facility
-
South America4 days ago
Lula sworn in as Brazil’s president
-
The White House23 hours ago
Advocacy groups criticize new Biden immigration policies
-
Maryland3 days ago
Anthony Brown to seek authority to enforce state, federal civil rights laws
-
Sports1 day ago
Out NFL star Carl Nassib is dating former Olympian Soren Dahl