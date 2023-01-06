Forget the headlines, here’s what’s really happening in the housing market

See ya next year! I hate hearing it every year yet, here we are. Typically I take some time each year to review the market trends that we have seen in the current year while also looking at possible trends into the new year. Given that we are still in a position of flux here in the DMV market I am deciding to focus on interior design trends that are expected to be seen as we head into 2023. As we head into 2023 and you start to clean out your closet and reorganize your furniture welcoming in some new energy for this year let’s take a look at what trends we are likely to see.

COLOR STORY

Selecting the right paint color can truly set the tone for a room and your commitment to decorating. Most interior forecasters are thinking that a deep dark plum purple color will be the trend seen across homes. We have seen similar colors in past years in the deep moody color palette such as a navy or a deep hunter green so it’s no surprise that this jewel tone is now making its debut in the color palette.

SETTING THE MOOD

We are seeing moody accent lighting as a way to highlight and set the scene for rooms as we head into the new year. I’m not talking about those “good vibes only” neon signs that are simply charming. I am speaking to thoughtfully designed lighting that highlights a niche bar in a living room, under counter lighting in a half bath or illuminating a tray ceiling with accent wallpaper.

STONE ON STONE ON STONE

Similar to the trend of the waterfall kitchen counters and islands we are now seeing a resurgence of the trend of solid backsplashes of the same or similar materials used for the countertops in your kitchen. Not stopping here, however, we are also seeing the trend continue into the bathrooms. Adding a 12” solid surface backsplash to a powder room sink adds a massive level of sophistication.

HOME OFFICES

As we saw during the pandemic, everyone scraped for a desk to throw in their living room for their work from home space. Given that some of the pandemic dust has settled, we are now taking some time to realize the importance of home/work life balance and with a large number of folks still doing some iteration of work from home and office life, that home office is now getting the love it has needed. Gone are the wood paneling library looking offices from our grandparents era, unless that’s what you’re into and in that case – go for it. We are seeing dark and moody colors, large patterned accent wallpaper and streamlined furniture pieces.

TRENDS MAKING AN EXIT IN 2023

We are seeing two major trends make a mass exodus as we head into 2023 and those are (thankfully) all-white bathrooms (can you really keep it that clean forever?) and chevron tile patterns. While we are still seeing this trend carried out on flooring we are not really seeing it used for backsplash patterns and, honestly, good.

Trends come and go – at the end of the day making your home comfortable for you and your family is most important. While these items above are forecasted trends for the new year, always be sure to incorporate what makes you happiest into your home and lifestyle.

Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s international Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Reach him at 202-503-4243, [email protected] or BurnsandNoble.com.