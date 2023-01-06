Out & About
Maryland Lyric Opera opens 2023 with Verdi
Baritone Brian Major portrays Ford in ‘Falstaff’
The Maryland Lyric Opera will host its third engagement of the 2022-2023 season with a performance of “Falstaff” by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at The Music Center at Strathmore.
The opera is a profound meditation on humanity from Verdi reflecting on his life and career.
The performance will be sung in Italian, with projected English supertitles. Running time is 2 hours 20 minutes, with one 20-minute intermission.
Tickets are $60 and $10 with a student ID. For more information, visit the Lyric Opera’s website.
Calendar: January 6-12
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, January 6
Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring their beverage of choice. For more information, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at The Commentary. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea sharing and community building. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Saturday, January 7
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom and in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgment free. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, January 8
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Dinner + Conversation” at 5 p.m. at Teaism Penn Quarter. This event is ideal for making new friends, conversation and community building. Guests are to order dinner or tea on their own. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, January 9
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This event will be hosted by Logan Stone and will feature a rotating cast of local DMV performers. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, January 10
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-facilitated discussion group and a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more details, visit the Coming Out Discussion Group Facebook page.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].
Wednesday, January 11
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
“Queer Trivia Night” will be at 7 p.m. at The Dew Drop Inn. This monthly event is about all things nerdy and LGBTQ. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, January 12
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz and there will be music by DJ Ro. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
10 LGBTQ events this week
New Year’s Eve parties and more
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
LGBTQ+ Pre-New Years Celebration
Friday, December 30
7-9 p.m.
Federico Ristorante Italiano
519 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Eventbrite | Facebook
Join Go Gay DC for a night out with the community at Federico.
Disco Divas with Desi Minaj
Friday, December 30
Doors 7:30 p.m. ($5 cover before 10 p.m./$8 after 10 p.m.) 21+
The Lodge
21614 National Pike
Boonsboro, Md.
Facebook
If you are out in Maryland, its a great time to party with your favorite queens at the Lodge.
Ring In the New Year
Saturday, December 31
All Day
Nellie’s Sports Bar
900 U Street, N.W.
Website
Get started early at Nellie’s for an all day NYE party.
New Year’s Eve Party at Kiki
Saturday, December 31
8 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
21+
Facebook
Ring in the new year with a champagne toast at midnight at Kiki.
A New Year in Studio 54!
Saturday, December 31
Doors 8 p.m. (Cover $9 before 10 /$15 after 10 p.m.) 21+
The Lodge
21614 National Pike
Boonsboro, Md.
Facebook
Celebrate with a night of divas, decadence and dancing at the Lodge.
New Year’s Eve at Shaw’s Tavern
Saturday, December 31
9 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$100
Facebook | Tickets
Tickets include an open bar until 1 a.m., a DJ until 2 p.m., a buffet of hors d’oeuvres, a champagne toast at midnight, a 12:30 a.m. breakfast buffet, as well as hats and noisemakers for all.
Candela NYE fiesta
Saturday, December 31
9 p.m.
Uproar Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
21+/ No Cover
Facebook
Catch a performance by Gigi and Mayline and ring in the new year at Uproar.
Red Bear NYE Ball!
Saturday, December 31
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
$25 [SOLD OUT]
Facebook | Eventbrite
While this fabulous event is sold out already, hopefully you already got your tickets and I’ll see you there.
Brand New Day VI
Saturday, December 31-Monday, January 2
Doors 9 p.m.
Flash
645 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$40-$70
Facebook | Tickets
Party all night, all day and all night again (and catch the best DJs in the area and beyond) at an epic event at Flash.
New Year’s Day Jazz Brunch
Sunday, January 1
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S.
Arlington, Va.
Facebook | Reservations
Recuperate with some good food and good fun at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington.
A sampling of D.C.’s LGBTQ-affirming holiday services
Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa celebrations planned
The holiday season is upon us once again and if you’re looking for LGBTQ-affirming religious services, D.C. offers something for everyone. This list is not meant to be all-inclusive, as many churches and synagogues in the area are affirming.
Hanukkah
Shabbat services with Bet Mishpachah will be held Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. There will be a Chanuka candle lighting so bring your own Menorah and candles to light before services start. And if you’re looking for something to do on Christmas Day, Bet Mish is attending a showing of “The Whale” at E Street Cinema at 2:35 p.m.
Ohr Kodesh Congregation (8300 Meadowbrook Lane) will host “Let’s Gelt Lit” on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. at B’nai Israel. This retro Hanukkah party is for 8th to 12th graders who want to enjoy some dancing, music, gelt, candle lighting, games, and prizes. For more information, visit www.ohrkodesh.org.
Christmas Eve
Augustana Lutheran Church (2100 New Hampshire Ave., N.W.) will host “Lessons and Carols with Holy Communion” at 10 p.m. For more details, visit www.augustanadc.org.
Lutheran Church of the Reformation (212 E. Capitol Street, N.E.) will host “Carols and Candlelight” at 10 p.m. The service is preceded by a Chorale Prelude at 9:30. For more details, visit reformationdc.org/christmas.
Metropolitan Community Church of Washington D.C. (474 Ridge St., N.W.) will host a hybrid Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. For more details, visit mccdc.com.
Dumbarton United Methodist Church (3133 Dumbarton St., N.W.) will host a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. There will be singing from the new children and youth chime choir and lessons and carols. For more information, visit dumbartonumc.org.
National City Christian Church (5 Thomas Circle, N.W.) will host a Christmas Eve worship at 7 p.m. For more details, visit nationalcitycc.org.
Christ Church on Capitol Hill (620 G St., S.E.) will host Christmas Eve services at 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. For more details, visit washingtonparish.org.
Saint John’s Episcopal Church (340 O St., N.W.) will host a pageant service at 4:30 p.m. and another service at 8 p.m. with a choral prelude. Both services will end with “Silent Night” sung by candlelight. For more details, visit stjohnsgeorgetown.org.
Washington National Cathedral (3101 Wisconsin Ave., N.W.) will host a webcast of “Christmas Eve Holy Eucharist” at 10 p.m. There will be readings from holy scripture, hymns, seasonal choral and instrumental music and preaching by Cathedral Dean Randolph Marshall Hollerith. For more details, visit cathedral.org.
Christmas Day
Seekers Church (276 Carroll St., N.W.) will host a hybrid Christmas service at 9:30 a.m. For more details, visit www.seekerschurch.org.
Washington National Cathedral (3101 Wisconsin Ave., N.W.) will host “Christmas Day Eucharist” at 11:15 a.m. There will be readings from holy scripture, favorite hymns, seasonal choral and instrumental music and preaching by Provost Jan Naylor Cope. Incense will be used. For more details, visit cathedral.org.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (301 A St., S.E.) will have “Christmas Day Eucharist” at 10 a.m. For more details, visit stmarks.net.
St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church (1830 Connecticut Ave., N.W.) will host “Christmas Day Holy Eucharist” at 10:30 a.m. in person and online. For more details, visit stmargaretsdc.org.
Kwanzaa
Covenant Baptist United Church of Christ (3845 South Capitol St., S.W.) will host a Kwanzaa service on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. The service will feature reflections by seven members of Covenant on the principles of Kwanzaa. For more details, visit cbuccdc.org.
Captivating Events by Chi will host “Kwanzaa & Kulture Unity Brunch” on Monday, Dec. 26 at 3 p.m. This family event is a gathering to celebrate African heritage. There will be food and drinks, games and prizes to win. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Art of Noize will host “Habari Gani! Kwanzaa Fundraiser” on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. There will be local poets, artists and creatives who will explore the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Proceeds will go to the Ora Lee Smith Cancer Research Foundation, and local artists and creatives in the DMV. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
