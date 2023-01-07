Congress
McCarthy elected speaker after 4th day and the 15th ballot
“Our debates will be passionate but not personal” Speaker-elect McCarthy tells Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as he accepts gavel
In the final vote tally shortly after midnight on Saturday January 7, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California was elected Speaker with 216 votes followed by Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) with 211 and 6 lawmakers voting present, in the 15th and final ballot.
McCarthy was sworn in at 1:40 a.m. ET and, in turn, then swore in the assembled members of the 118th Congress en masse. Afterwards, the Democratic and Republican conferences appointed their leadership and House officers including the Clerk of the House and the House Sergeant-at-Arms were also sworn in.
The House adjourned at 1:54 a.m. Saturday and is set to reconvene on Monday at 5 p.m. ET.
McCarthy was initially stymied again in his quest to be speaker Friday evening as the 14th floor vote was held in the chamber and it became apparent he had once again not garnered the requisite votes needed.
After two key Republican holdouts voted present to lower the tally McCarthy would need to get the gavel, a visibly angry McCarthy strode to the back of the chamber to confront Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who was seated with Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and some of the other holdouts who had vocally opposed his speakership.
Wow McCarthy goes right to Gaetz and this conversation didn’t end well pic.twitter.com/Nbh6PdA40P— Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2023
At one point, someone was heard to shout at the two lawmakers: “Stay civil!” Meanwhile, Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers had to be physically restrained from attacking Gaetz by Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.) and others.
There was a motion to adjourn, which initially had enough votes to carry, but was ultimately defeated. The clerk of the House, Cheryl L. Johnson, commenced the fifteenth voice roll call vote after McCarthy’s name was again put forward.
During the vote, U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.) shouted: “For the 15th and final goddamn time, Kevin McCarthy”
The final path to the speaker’s chair occurred as Gaetz and Boebert, joined by other McCarthy opponents, voted present.
McCarthy’s victory required him and his allies to make extraordinary concessions to the bloc of far-right holdouts.
These included changes to House rules that empowered the House Freedom Caucus, and a new rules package. CNN reported that package included:
- Any member can call for a motion to vacate the speaker’s chair – this is significant because it would make it much easier than it is currently to trigger what is effectively a no confidence vote in the speaker. Conservatives pushed hard for this, while moderates are worried it will weaken McCarthy’s hand.
- A McCarthy-aligned super PAC agreed to not play in open Republican primaries in safe seats
- The House will hold votes on key conservative bills, including a balanced budget amendment, congressional term limits and border security
- Efforts to raise the nation’s debt ceiling must be paired with spending cuts. This could become a major issue in the future when it is time to raise the debt limit to avoid a catastrophic default because Democrats in the Senate and the White House would likely oppose demands for spending cuts
- Move 12 appropriations bills individually. Instead of passing separate bills to fund government operations, Congress frequently passes a massive year-end spending package known as an “omnibus” that rolls everything into one bill. Conservatives rail against this, arguing that it evades oversight and allows lawmakers to stick in extraneous pet projects.
- More Freedom Caucus representation on committees, including the powerful House Rules Committee
- Cap discretionary spending at fiscal 2022 levels, which would amount to lower levels for defense and domestic programs
- 72 hours to review bills before they come to floor
- Give members the ability to offer more amendments on the House floor
- Create an investigative committee to probe the “weaponization” of the federal government
- Restore the Holman rule, which can be used to reduce the salary of government officials
The White House released a statement from President Joe Biden:
“Jill and I congratulate Kevin McCarthy on his election as speaker of the House. The American people expect their leaders to govern in a way that puts their needs above all else, and that is what we need to do now.
As I said after the midterms, I am prepared to work with Republicans when I can and voters made clear that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well. Now that the leadership of the House of Representatives has been decided it is time for that process to begin.”
It was the first time in a century that the gavel was not passed with the first ballot, paralyzing the House as new lawmakers could not be seated and activity like committee assignments and legislation was ground to a halt.
McCarthy had faced an obstinate group of about 20 hardline GOP members, despite having won the endorsement of influential conservative media figures, former president Donald Trump, and ultraconservative members of the conference like U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.).
Signs that the dam was breaking began to emerge Friday amid reporting that the Republican leader made more concessions, such as by agreeing to a rules change that would allow for any GOP member to call for a vote to vacate the speakership at any time and for any reason.
Partly as a consequence of the conditions to which he agreed to earn their support, McCarthy’s autonomy over the gavel is expected to be compromised by the ultraconservative faction of the House GOP caucus whose power was just demonstrated during the speakership election.
McCarthy has long been an opponent of LGBTQ rights. The Republican Leader cosigned the House GOP’s legal defense of the Defense of Marriage Act during the Obama administration in 2011, later co-authoring an amicus brief supporting the legislation to the U.S. Supreme Court.
More recently, in 2022 McCarthy voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, which codifies key protections for LGBTQ people as a safeguard if the Supreme Court overturns or weakens the constitutional right to same-sex marriage.
The Human Rights Campaign awards McCarthy a score of “0” for his record in the legislature.
FEC questions George Santos campaign funds
Embattled New York congressman made up biography
The Federal Election Commission sent a letter this week to New York Congressman George Santos’ fundraising committee requesting clarification on certain donors.
In the letter the commission flagged contributions accepted by Santos’ political committee, which received three $25,000 contributions from Matthew Bruderman, Jeff Vacirca and Todd O’Connell and an additional $1,000 from Bruderman.
Under the Federal Election Campaign Act, contributions are subject to limits. In 2021 the FEC announced updated contribution limits that were effective for federal elections in 2021-2022.
During the two-year midterms election cycle the limit for contributions by individuals to federal candidates for president, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives is $2,900 per election. Because the primary and general count as separate elections, individuals may give $5,800 per candidate per cycle.
“If any contribution you received exceeds the limits, you may have to refund the excessive amount,” Sarah Vivian, a senior campaign finance and reviewing analyst at the FEC said in an emailed statement.
CNN noted that letter informed Santos that the information listed for three of his listed donors — “Best Efforts/Best Efforts,” “NYCBS/MD” and “NYCBS/Self Employed” — is “not acceptable” and that his campaign “must provide the missing information.” If the campaign cannot provide the information, the FEC said it must provide evidence, in detail, of its best efforts to obtain the information.
Last week, CNN reported on records that Santos’ campaign filed with the FEC, which showed dozens of expenses just below the commission’s threshold to keep receipts.
Those expenditures “definitely stood out to me,” campaign finance expert Paul S. Ryan, the deputy executive director of the Funders’ Committee for Civic Participation told the news network.
“My view is a bunch of expenditures right below legal requirement for the committee to keep receipts is evidence that he knew what he was doing,” Ryan said. “If in fact he did misuse campaign funds, this was a blatant effort to evade detection.”
Reacting to the CNN reporting Santos’ lawyer, Joe Murray, said the “suggestion that the Santos campaign engaged in any unlawful spending of campaign funds is irresponsible, at best.”
This latest episode in the saga of the congressman adds to the ongoing probes by media outlets and investigation by federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Anne Donnelly, the Republican district attorney for Nassau County, and the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James had previously announced investigations into Santos based on the recent revelations over his lies, misrepresentations, and questionable finances from multiple media outlets in New York looking into his background.
The 34-year-old Santos had admitted that he deceived voters in New York’s 3rd Congressional District regarding his work history and education. His arrival in Washington to take up his congressional seat and be sworn in as part of the incoming 118th Congress has been met with calls for him to set aside including New York’s other openly gay congressman, Democrat Ritchie Torres, to urge the House Ethics Committee to probe the Republican’s fundraising on the campaign trail, saying the “complete fabrication” of his background could signal other issues.
“George Santos admits his life story is a complete fabrication. His pitiful confession should not distract us from concerns about possible criminality and corruption. The Ethics Committee MUST investigate how he made his money. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” Torres said.
Upon learning of the recent FEC letter, in an email to the Washington Blade, Torres said:
“George Santos is a habitual liar who knowingly misrepresented every facet of his personal and professional life in order to reach elected office.
It is a disgrace that he is even allowed to step foot on the House floor, participate in the votes for speaker, and possibly be sworn in as a new member of Congress. I hope the FEC inquiry, along with the other pending investigations surrounding Mr. Santos, are just the beginning of the massive but necessary untangling of his web of deception. Perhaps then we will all learn what the people of New York deserve — and what he seems to know nothing about — the truth.”
Torres also took aim at Santos sitting next to anti-LGBTQ Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene in a sarcastic tweet eviscerating Santos for his false claim that his grandparents had escaped the Holocaust and that he had Jewish heritage which he later backed off.
“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos told the New York Post. “I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”
Greene had suggested in a Facebook post in 2021 that wildfires in California were not natural. She claimed that the blazes had been started by California utility company PG&E, in conjunction with a prominent European Jewish banking family using a space laser.
Majorie Taylor Greene to George Santos:— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 6, 2023
“I never said Jewish space lasers. I meant Jew-ish space lasers.” pic.twitter.com/zlx0llyRKg
Santos, like the other 434 representatives of the House, had been unable to be sworn-in as members of his GOP party have squabbled over making California Congressman Kevin McCarthy the next speaker. Santos backed McCarthy, which is why some political pundits believe explains the GOP leader’s silence on him and his lies and grifting as the California Republican literally needed every vote he can get to become speaker.
House GOP fractures deepen as speakership fight drags into day 4
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (Texas) has been particularly outspoken, calling hardline McCarthy opponents “enemies,” and “childish”
Update: on Friday Jan. 6, the House adjourned until 10 p.m. following the 13th vote, which saw Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) gain additional ground.
The outcome of the eleventh vote by the U.S. House of Representatives to elect a speaker Thursday was roughly the same as the previous 10 ballots, McCarthy again failing to capture the gavel by about 20 votes in his Republican Conference.
After 8 p.m. on Thursday, the chamber voted to adjourn until Friday at noon, and the Republican members are expected to continue negotiations well into the evening.
Following a two-day standoff that pitted McCarthy and most of the Republican conference against the ultraconservative “Never Kevin” members, the obstructionists reportedly won more concessions this morning.
Most important was an agreement whereby any GOP member can call for a vote to vacate the Speaker’s chair, at any time and for any reason.
However, shortly after the seventh vote on Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) tweeted: “A deal is NOT done. When confidences are betrayed and leaks are directed, it’s even more difficult to trust. Totally unsat. I will not yield to the status quo.”
Until a speaker is elected, the House is effectively paralyzed – unable to seat new members, pass new rules, or move on legislation. This is the first time in a century that a speaker was not chosen with the first floor vote.
Another sign of deepening fractures within the GOP came Tuesday when Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) publicly acknowledged Donald Trump’s call for the party to unite behind McCarthy and then urged the former president to instead tell the GOP Leader to withdraw from the race.
Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, another committed McCarthy opponent, cast his seventh ballot for Trump on Wednesday, by which time Twitter was abuzz with calls to give the Speaker’s gavel to the former president.
House GOP members have been sniping at each other incessantly. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (Texas) has been particularly outspoken, calling hardline McCarthy opponents “enemies,” and “childish.”
On Tuesday, Crenshaw told them, “Tell us what you actually want or shut the fuck up.”
One of the most conservative members of the GOP conference, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, said the members in her party who are opposed to McCarthy’s speakership are not motivated by ideology or policy disagreements.
Rather, Greene told reporters, these lawmakers are seeking to condition their support on winning concessions for themselves – or, in other cases, have allowed their personal feelings about McCarthy cloud their judgment at the expense of her party.
The Los Angeles Times notes without an elected leader, the House remains paralyzed, delaying members’ oaths of office, GOP committee assignments, investigations and hearings and passage of legislation. Until a speaker is a elected by a majority of the chamber, the House can do little else beyond voting for a speaker or moving to adjourn.
House adjourns without electing a speaker
Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough GOP votes
The U.S. House of Representatives adjourned Tuesday evening after failing to elect a new speaker for the 118th Congress in three ballots that saw Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) fail to secure sufficient votes from members in the conservative faction of his party.
The chamber will reconvene tomorrow at noon to hold a fourth vote.
Until a speaker is in place, the House will be unable to seat new members or take action with respect to new rules, committee assignments or legislation.
With Republicans’ narrowly won control over the House, McCarthy needed 218 votes to be elected but won only 203 in the first two rounds and 202 in the third vote, which took place after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Opposition to McCarthy’s speakership comes from the most conservative Republicans, most belonging to the House Freedom Caucus.
At the same time, some of the caucus’s most conservative members — like Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene — were adamant in their support of the Republican leader.
Not since 1923 has the House failed to elect a speaker with the first floor vote.
Fractures in the GOP caucus were underscored by the fact that McCarthy secured support from more Republicans two years ago, despite having won more seats this time around.
But a group of about 20 Republican members had either publicly declared their opposition to McCarthy’s speakership or declined to signal their support for him leading up to Tuesday’s vote.
Initially, their votes were divided between Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), who ran against McCarthy for the gavel, and Reps. Jim Jordan, Jim Banks (Ind.), Byron Donalds (Fla.) and Lee Zeldin (N.Y.).
The Republican defectors then lined up behind Jordan in their second and third votes for House speaker, despite Jordan having pledged his support for McCarthy.
