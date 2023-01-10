Congress
Attorney with group that filed Santos FEC complaint expects commissioners will block investigation
Embattled N.Y. congressman facing multiple investigations
An attorney with the group that filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Monday against U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) said the agency is unlikely to pursue an investigation or bring any enforcement action against the congressman or his campaign.
“There are at least three commissioners who are ideologically opposed to enforcing campaign finance law,” Campaign Legal Center Senior Vice President and Legal Director Adav Noti told the Washington Blade by phone on Tuesday.
With a 4-vote majority of the FEC’s six sitting commissioners required to open an investigation, “the working assumption has to be — for every FEC complaint, no matter how egregious — that at least three commissioners will block an investigation,” Noti said.
Noti previously served in the FEC’s Office of General Counsel as associate general counsel for policy and in the Litigation Division, where he argued cases before federal district and appellate courts as well as the U.S. Supreme Court, including the landmark 2010 Citizens United v. FEC. case
Notwithstanding what may happen at the FEC, Noti told the Blade the Santos case is unlike anything he had ever seen, in multiple respects.
Per the Campaign Legal Center’s complaint, Santos and his 2022 campaign committee, Devolder-Santos for Congress, stand accused of engaging “in a straw donor scheme to knowingly and willfully conceal the true sources of $705,000 that Santos purported to loan to his campaign; deliberately reporting false disbursement figures on FEC disclosure reports, among many other reporting violations and illegally using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, including rent on a house that Santos lived in during the campaign.”
Some of these allegations, which sometimes result in prosecutions, happen, unfortunately, “with some regularity,” Noti said. “But I cannot think of another situation where a successful candidate turns out to have fabricated his entire campaign apparatus.”
Noti said candidates will sometimes falsify the source of the money they received to fund their campaigns, and other times they will conceal how they spent those funds, but “I can’t think of another instance where every dollar that went into a campaign and a significant portion of the dollars that were spent by that campaign appear to be fictitious, or just made up.”
Looking at the money that was funneled through the campaign, even if assuming that the dollar amounts that were reported were accurate, “we don’t know where it came from, and we know where almost none of it went,” Noti said.
Unfortunately, however, “Even in the highly unlikely event that the FEC does conduct an investigation or [pursue an enforcement action,] it would take years,” Noti said, adding that slow-rolling the process is another means by which the commissioners can prevent the agency from enforcing the law.
Nevertheless, Santos is in potential legal jeopardy.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office and New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office have opened investigations into the congressman.
On Tuesday, Congressmen Ritchie Torres and Daniel Goldman — both Democrats — filed a complaint against Santos to the House Ethics Committee.
Noti said the Justice Department’s case would be a criminal probe into Santos’ possible violations of campaign finance laws, but otherwise the FEC has sole jurisdiction over these matters, so other legal actors are likely looking into other types of financial malfeasance by the congressman.
The FEC will typically wait for the resolution of a criminal probe initiated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office before proceeding with a complaint, Noti said. “If the DOJ starts investigating, they’ll tell the FEC, and then the FEC will wait for the criminal investigation to conclude.”
Either way, “I would be shocked if [Santos] were not seeking legal counsel,” Noti said, adding that he might have a difficult time finding an attorney to represent him.
Santos has been under fire for weeks after media reports revealed the congressman had lied about virtually every aspect of his life, career and identity.
With respect to his treatment of campaign finance laws, “What he did was intentionally deprive the public of the information that voters are entitled to before they decide who to vote for,” Noti said.
Congress
Campaign finance complaint filed against George Santos
Openly gay freshman congressman fabricated biography
A complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission Monday by the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center alleges a wide scope of campaign finance law violations by openly gay freshman Congressman George Santos (R-N.Y.) and his 2022 campaign committee, Devolder-Santos for Congress.
Santos has been under fire for weeks after a series of exposés revealed the congressman has lied about virtually every aspect of his biography.
“Particularly in light of Santos’s mountain of lies about his life and qualifications for office, the commission should thoroughly investigate what appear to be equally brazen lies about how his campaign raised and spent money,” the Campaign Legal Center’s complaint alleges.
“George Santos has lied to voters about a lot of things, but while lying about your background might not be illegal, deceiving voters about your campaign’s funding and spending is a serious violation of federal law,” the group said in a statement announcing its complaint.
Specifically, per the statement, Santos and his campaign stand accused of engaging “in a straw donor scheme to knowingly and willfully conceal the true sources of $705,000 that Santos purported to loan to his campaign; deliberately reporting false disbursement figures on FEC disclosure reports, among many other reporting violations; and illegally using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, including rent on a house that Santos lived in during the campaign.”
Before he was even sworn in, Santos attracted more controversy last week by appearing to flash the “white power” hand sign from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives as the chamber was voting for speaker.
Santos’ office did not return multiple requests for comment.
Congress
Rep. Pocan to chair Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus
“We are witnessing a dangerous increase in anti-LGBTQI+ hate’
The Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus announced Monday that gay Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) will serve as the new chair for the 118th Congress, replacing outgoing chair Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), who will continue to serve as a co-chair.
The chair position “rotates every Congress between the Caucus’ openly LGBTQI+ members based on seniority,” according to a press release from the Caucus announcing Pocan’s appointment.
“We are witnessing a dangerous increase in anti-LGBTQI+ hate, legislation, and violence that we must forcibly push back against and defeat,” said Pocan in a statement.
The Equality Caucus will do everything in our power to defeat anti-LGBTQI+ bills and amendments proposed by extremist anti-LGBTQI+ politicians this Congress, especially those targeting our transgender and nonbinary community members.”
The Equality Caucus was founded in 2008 by then-Rep. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), now the state’s junior senator, and former Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.). As of the 117th Congress, there were 175 members – a 92 percent increase in membership from 2009.
The group is historically co-chaired by openly LGBTQ members of the House, with membership open to LGBTQ and non-LGBTQ members from either party.
In the last Congress, the Caucus’s Transgender Equality Task Force was chaired by Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), Marie Newman (Ill.), and Jennifer Wexton (Va.).
“With the support of our 175 members, we were able to celebrate many accomplishments in our pursuit towards achieving full equality for LGBTQI+ people, including House passage of the Equality Act and the Global Respect Act, increased funding for LGBTQI+ priorities at home and abroad, and, most recently, the President signing the Respect for Marriage Act into law,” said Cicilline in a statement.
Congress
FEC questions George Santos campaign funds
Embattled New York congressman made up biography
The Federal Election Commission sent a letter this week to New York Congressman George Santos’ fundraising committee requesting clarification on certain donors.
In the letter the commission flagged contributions accepted by Santos’ political committee, which received three $25,000 contributions from Matthew Bruderman, Jeff Vacirca and Todd O’Connell and an additional $1,000 from Bruderman.
Under the Federal Election Campaign Act, contributions are subject to limits. In 2021 the FEC announced updated contribution limits that were effective for federal elections in 2021-2022.
During the two-year midterms election cycle the limit for contributions by individuals to federal candidates for president, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives is $2,900 per election. Because the primary and general count as separate elections, individuals may give $5,800 per candidate per cycle.
“If any contribution you received exceeds the limits, you may have to refund the excessive amount,” Sarah Vivian, a senior campaign finance and reviewing analyst at the FEC said in an emailed statement.
CNN noted that letter informed Santos that the information listed for three of his listed donors — “Best Efforts/Best Efforts,” “NYCBS/MD” and “NYCBS/Self Employed” — is “not acceptable” and that his campaign “must provide the missing information.” If the campaign cannot provide the information, the FEC said it must provide evidence, in detail, of its best efforts to obtain the information.
Last week, CNN reported on records that Santos’ campaign filed with the FEC, which showed dozens of expenses just below the commission’s threshold to keep receipts.
Those expenditures “definitely stood out to me,” campaign finance expert Paul S. Ryan, the deputy executive director of the Funders’ Committee for Civic Participation told the news network.
“My view is a bunch of expenditures right below legal requirement for the committee to keep receipts is evidence that he knew what he was doing,” Ryan said. “If in fact he did misuse campaign funds, this was a blatant effort to evade detection.”
Reacting to the CNN reporting Santos’ lawyer, Joe Murray, said the “suggestion that the Santos campaign engaged in any unlawful spending of campaign funds is irresponsible, at best.”
This latest episode in the saga of the congressman adds to the ongoing probes by media outlets and investigation by federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Anne Donnelly, the Republican district attorney for Nassau County, and the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James had previously announced investigations into Santos based on the recent revelations over his lies, misrepresentations, and questionable finances from multiple media outlets in New York looking into his background.
The 34-year-old Santos had admitted that he deceived voters in New York’s 3rd Congressional District regarding his work history and education. His arrival in Washington to take up his congressional seat and be sworn in as part of the incoming 118th Congress has been met with calls for him to set aside including New York’s other openly gay congressman, Democrat Ritchie Torres, to urge the House Ethics Committee to probe the Republican’s fundraising on the campaign trail, saying the “complete fabrication” of his background could signal other issues.
“George Santos admits his life story is a complete fabrication. His pitiful confession should not distract us from concerns about possible criminality and corruption. The Ethics Committee MUST investigate how he made his money. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” Torres said.
Upon learning of the recent FEC letter, in an email to the Washington Blade, Torres said:
“George Santos is a habitual liar who knowingly misrepresented every facet of his personal and professional life in order to reach elected office.
It is a disgrace that he is even allowed to step foot on the House floor, participate in the votes for speaker, and possibly be sworn in as a new member of Congress. I hope the FEC inquiry, along with the other pending investigations surrounding Mr. Santos, are just the beginning of the massive but necessary untangling of his web of deception. Perhaps then we will all learn what the people of New York deserve — and what he seems to know nothing about — the truth.”
Torres also took aim at Santos sitting next to anti-LGBTQ Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene in a sarcastic tweet eviscerating Santos for his false claim that his grandparents had escaped the Holocaust and that he had Jewish heritage which he later backed off.
“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos told the New York Post. “I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”
Greene had suggested in a Facebook post in 2021 that wildfires in California were not natural. She claimed that the blazes had been started by California utility company PG&E, in conjunction with a prominent European Jewish banking family using a space laser.
Majorie Taylor Greene to George Santos:— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 6, 2023
“I never said Jewish space lasers. I meant Jew-ish space lasers.” pic.twitter.com/zlx0llyRKg
Santos, like the other 434 representatives of the House, had been unable to be sworn-in as members of his GOP party have squabbled over making California Congressman Kevin McCarthy the next speaker. Santos backed McCarthy, which is why some political pundits believe explains the GOP leader’s silence on him and his lies and grifting as the California Republican literally needed every vote he can get to become speaker.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Federal court rules UMMS discriminated against transgender man
Va. bill would force school personnel to out transgender students
Attorney with group that filed Santos FEC complaint expects commissioners will block investigation
30 LGBTQ events this week
Federal judge upholds W.Va. law that bans trans youth from female school sports teams
Prominent Kenyan activist brutally murdered, body stuffed in metal box
Buttigieg faces selective outrage by Fox News after overseas trip
‘Safe Word’ explores Dom-sub relationship
Comings & Goings
Maryland Lyric Opera opens 2023 with Verdi
Popular
-
Africa4 days ago
Prominent Kenyan activist brutally murdered, body stuffed in metal box
-
Politics4 days ago
Buttigieg faces selective outrage by Fox News after overseas trip
-
Theater4 days ago
‘Safe Word’ explores Dom-sub relationship
-
Local4 days ago
Comings & Goings
-
Out & About4 days ago
Maryland Lyric Opera opens 2023 with Verdi
-
Congress3 days ago
FEC questions George Santos campaign funds
-
South America2 days ago
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
Casa Ruby receiver files complaint against Ruby Corado, former board members