District of Columbia
D.C. drag performer Ba’Naka dies at 36
Friends say beloved entertainer lifted spirit of LGBTQ community
Dustin Michael Schaad, who has performed as a drag entertainer by the name of Ba’Naka at D.C.’s LGBTQ bars and Capital Pride events for at least a decade, died on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at George Washington University Hospital from complications associated with a longstanding illness at the age of 36, according to friends.
David Perruzza, owner of the D.C. gay bars Pitchers and League of Her Own, said Schaad had been performing most recently at Pitchers while overseeing a popular drag bingo event held at the Adams Morgan bar.
Perruzza said Schaad talked about having performed in drag since the age of 18 and continued to perform as Ba’Naka in later years while working as a graphic designer.
People who knew him said he had performed in drag shows at other D.C. gay bars, including the former LGBTQ nightclub Town.
Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, the group that organizes D.C.’s LGBTQ Pride events, said Schaad has performed as Ba’Naka at Capital Pride events over the years and called him “a supportive and valued member of our LGBTQ+ community.”
In keeping with his positive outlook despite a longstanding illness, people who knew him pointed out that Schaad posted a humorous message on Facebook on Feb. 28 announcing he was in the hospital emergency room.
“Sorry Kittens,” he wrote. “I won’t be out tonight at Pitchers DC/A League of Her Own #Drag Bingo. Mama is in the ER. But please go out and support my bartender, Martin! While I’m out! XOOX!”
Tributes to Schaad in his role as Ba’Naka began appearing on Facebook on Wednesday as news surfaced that he had passed away.
“You were so kind, so caring, and so funny,” said Bobby Mainville in a Facebook post. “You were always ready to learn and fight for your DC community. I love you so much and will always remember our chats…Rest in power you sweet soul. DC lost an amazing Angel!”
In another Facebook post, Nina Bae wrote, “Ba’Naka was one of a kind! She was a beautiful soul with a tremendously wicked sense of humor. DC has lost an icon.”
District of Columbia
D.C. memorial service to be held for gay GOP Rep. Jim Kolbe
Former Arizona lawmaker beloved by LGBTQ, straight supporters alike
A memorial service for former U.S. Rep. James ‘Jim’ Kolbe (R-Ariz.), who became the first openly gay person to address the Republican National Convention, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at D.C.’s Church of the Holy City at 3 p.m. to be followed by a reception.
Kolbe served in the U.S. House representing the city of Tucson from 1985 to 2007 when he retired. He passed away on Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of age of 80 from complications associated with a stroke, according to his husband, Hector Alfonso.
The D.C. memorial for Kolbe is being organized by the International Republican Institute (IRI), which identifies itself as a “nonprofit nonpartisan organization that encourages democracy in places where it is absent, helps democracy become more effective where it is in danger, and shares best practices where democracy is flourishing.”
“It is with great sadness we mourn the loss of former Arizona Congressman and IRI Board Member, James Thomas Kolbe,” the organization says in an announcement. “You are invited to a memorial service to celebrate the life of James Thomas Kolbe.”
The Church of the Holy City, where the service will be held, is located at 1611 16th St., N.W., Washington, D.C.
At the time of Kolbe’s passing, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff. In a series of tweets the Arizona governor lauded Kolbe’s long record of public service.
People who knew Kolbe said among the highlights of his life was his 2013 marriage in a private ceremony to his then partner of eight years Hector Alfonso.
Information about Kolbe’s life and career can be accessed here.
District of Columbia
Trans woman found murdered on secluded D.C. street
Police seek help from public in identifying suspect
D.C. police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect or suspects responsible for the stabbing death of a transgender woman whose body was found along the street on the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street, N.E. around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7.
A D.C. police incident report says Jasmine “Star” Mack, 36, was found lying in the street unconscious in front of 2005 Gallaudet St., N.E. by a citizen who flagged down a nearby police officer for help.
The officer “located the decedent in an unconscious and unresponsive state with an apparent stab wound to their right leg,” the police report says. The report says the officer called for an ambulance and someone with the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, in consultation with a physician, pronounced Mack deceased at the scene at 3:10 a.m.
It says her remains were taken to the office of the city’s Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.
Andrew McArdle, a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office, told the Washington Blade on Monday that the cause of death was a “stab wound of the right lower extremity” and the death has been classified as a homicide. McArdle said he didn’t have access to specific findings of an autopsy, but he said the medical examiner’s office has found that a severe stab wound to a person’s leg can lead to fatal bleeding.
A spokesperson said police have no further details to release at this time other than the incident was not listed as a suspected hate crime. The spokesperson, Alaina Gertz, told the Blade the case is under active investigation by the homicide unit and a decision on whether to classify the murder as a hate crime could change if new information is obtained.
Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may also be submitted to the police TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411, police said in a statement announcing the Mack homicide.
“The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia,” the statement says.
Longtime D.C. transgender activist Earline Budd said she knew Mack, who Budd said preferred to go by the name Star. Budd said Mack was a client at the D.C. community services and sex worker advocacy group HIPS, where Budd works.
The narrow, one-block-long 2000 block of Gallaudet Street, N.E., where Mack’s body was found, is in a mixed warehouse and residential area that is two blocks from the section of Okie Street, N.E. where the popular nightclubs Ivy City Smoke House and City Winery are located. Both clubs have hosted LGBTQ events.
City Winery became the subject of recent news media stories when it announced plans to move to another location because of what it says have been serious crime problems in the Okie Street area impacting its customers. Ivy City Smokehouse responded by saying it disputes claims that the street where the two clubs are located has been riddled with crime.
It couldn’t immediately be determined why Mack was at the location on Gallaudet Street at the time she was attacked and fatally stabbed. The D.C. police statement announcing her murder says she had no fixed address at the time of her death. But the police incident report says her last known address was 828 Evarts St., N.E., which is located about a mile north of Gallaudet Street where she was found deceased.
District of Columbia
Casa Ruby receiver files complaint against Ruby Corado, former board members
Wanda Alston Foundation seeks restitution, ‘punitive damages’
The Wanda Alston Foundation, which assumed control over the operations of the LGBTQ community services group Casa Ruby in August under a court appointed receivership role, filed its own civil complaint on Dec. 23 in D.C. Superior Court against former Casa Ruby Executive Director Ruby Corado and eight former members of the Casa Ruby board of directors.
News of the Wanda Alston Foundation complaint surfaced at a Jan. 6 D.C. Superior Court status hearing for the pending civil complaint against Casa Ruby and Corado filed by the Office of the D.C. Attorney General this past July and as amended by the office with additional allegations in November.
The attorney general’s complaint, among other things, alleges that Casa Ruby, under Corado’s leadership, violated the city’s Nonprofit Corporations Act in connection with its financial dealings. The amended complaint charges that Corado withdrew more than $400,000 of Casa Ruby funds for unauthorized use in El Salvador.
For unexplained reasons, the Superior Court’s online court records, including the court docket, did not show that the Wanda Alston Foundation had filed its separate complaint against Corado and the board members as of Friday, the day of the court status hearing.
The court docket as of Jan. 6 also did not show that the Wanda Alston Foundation on Dec. 16 filed its Receiver’s Third Interim Report, which is highly critical of Corado and the Casa Ruby board. The Washington Blade obtained copies of the interim report and the Wanda Alston Foundation complaint from the court’s media and public affairs director.
The Wanda Alston Foundation complaint identifies each of the eight former board members as defendants and “respectfully request[s] restitution, compensatory damages, punitive damages, receivership fees and expenses, court costs, attorneys’ fees and expenses, and any other relief the court deems necessary and proper.”
The board of directors “failed to hold regular meetings and/or maintain official records — thereby exercising no oversight or governance over the organization,” the complaint states.
“Ever Alfaro, Carlos Gonzales, Consuella Lopez, Jackie Martinez, Hassan Naveed, Jack Quintana-Harrison (sic), Miguel Rivera and Meredith Zotlick were directors of Casa Ruby, Inc.,” the complaint says. “By neglecting their duty to provide any oversight and governance, they engaged in a persistent course of conduct that caused tortious injury to the organization,” the complaint states.
Harrison-Quintana on Saturday declined to comment to the Blade. Lopez and Naveed did not return requests for comment.
In its allegations against Corado, which it says are based on its own investigation since assuming the role as Casa Ruby receiver, the Wanda Alston Foundation complaint uses stronger language than that used in the D.C. attorney general’s complaint.
“Ms. Corado drained the organization’s accounts and unjustly enriched herself through multiple cash withdrawals, checks and money orders, wire transactions, online payment services and electronic funds transfers to herself and to other companies that she set up — embezzling over $800,000 from the organization,” the complaint states.
Superior Court Judge Danya A. Dayson, who is presiding over the Casa Ruby case, pointed out at the Jan. 6 court hearing that the Wanda Alston Foundation submitted a required court filing called a Motion for Leave asking for permission to file its own complaint against Corado, the Casa Ruby board members and the three individual companies that Corado created that are defendants in the attorney general’s complaint.
Dayson said the parties named in the Wanda Alston Foundation complaints have a right to file an objection to the Motion for Leave, and she set a deadline of Friday, Jan. 13, for filing such an objection. The judge then said if she approves the Motion for Leave by the Wanda Alston Foundation, the deadline for the parties, including Corado and the board members, to file a response to the Wanda Alston Foundation’s complaint against them will be March 6.
Dayson said the parties named in the attorney general’s complaint, which include Corado and companies she created, must also file their response to that complaint by March 6.
Corado has denied engaging in any improper financial actions and has insisted the Casa Ruby board approved her actions, including her decision to open a Casa Ruby operation in El Salvador.
In an interview last month in El Salvador, where she now lives, Corado told the Blade the allegations that D.C. officials have made against her amount to “persecution.”
At the Jan. 6 status hearing, which was held virtually through the court’s online Webex system, Corado reiterated what she has said in previous court hearings — that the D.C. government was responsible for Casa Ruby’s closing in July 2022 by withholding hundreds of thousands of dollars that Corado says the city owes Casa Ruby for services it provided under city grants.
City officials have disputed those claims, saying the funds were withheld or discontinued because Casa Ruby did not provide the required documentation or reports showing that it performed the work associated with city grants.
Similar to an earlier court hearing in September, Corado at the Jan. 6 hearing told Dayson that she had yet to retain an attorney to represent her. Dayson told Corado that because she is named as a defendant in the attorney general’s complaint and in the complaint filed by the Wanda Alston Foundation, which is listed as a “cross complaint,” Corado or an attorney representing her must file a response to the complaints.
The judge also pointed out that Corado is listed as the registered agent for three limited liability companies that Corado created to reportedly help Casa Ruby provide services to its clients, including a Casa Ruby pharmacy. Both the attorney general’s complaint and the Wanda Alston Foundation compliant name the three LLC companies as defendants. The judge said Corado would be responsible for arranging for the three LLCs to file a response to the two complaints against them.
In its 12-page Receiver’s Third Interim Report filed in court on Dec. 16, the Wanda Alston Foundation said it conducted its own investigation into Casa Ruby’s operations using, among other things, detailed financial records it obtained from Ayala, Vado and Associates, an accounting firm that provided accounting services for Casa Ruby for over five years from at least 2016 to 2020. The documents it obtained, the report says, include multiple Casa Ruby bank records and records of cash withdrawals by Corado.
“Based on our review of the accounting firm’s records, Casa Ruby, Inc. did not collapse due to the loss of an $800,000 grant from the District of Columbia,” the report says. “In 2021, financial records show deposits from multiple revenue streams totaling $5,169,098 to M&T Tailored Business Checking Account,” the Wanda Alston Foundation report says, noting that a significant stream of income came from private donors.
“The organization failed because of multiple cash withdrawals and overseas transfers that Ms. Corado made to set herself up for a lavash retirement in El Salvador,” the report states. “She made no secret of her intentions — openly broadcasting them on social media,” it says. “When it was evident that there was no meaningful oversight by the board of directors, she finally dropped all pretenses and started openly looting the organization.”
Nick Harrison, an attorney representing the Wanda Alston Foundation in its role as the Casa Ruby receiver, told the Blade the Wanda Alston Foundation decided to file its own complaint as an extension of its mission of serving the needs of the LGBTQ community.
“In our capacity as receiver, the Wanda Alston Foundation has taken legal action in the form of a cross-party complaint and a third-party complaint to attempt to recover some of the financial losses of Casa Ruby,” Harrison said. He said the Wanda Alston Foundation complaint names Casa Ruby board members as defendants because the board “had a legal and ethical responsibility to protect the organization’s finances, the vulnerable clients they served, and the community members they employed.”
In her interview with the Blade from El Salvador in December, Corado said she believes she is being targeted because she always tells the truth and people are being distracted from the truth because of a system that benefits from “lies and defamation.”
During the Jan. 6 court hearing, Corado said she has received threats against her life since the D.C. attorney general first filed its complaint against her and the Wanda Alston Foundation released derogatory statements against her in the receiver’s reports.
“It really puts my life in danger,” she said.
Dayson scheduled the next court hearing for the Casa Ruby case on March 17.
