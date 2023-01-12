Photos
PHOTOS: Annual Delhi Pride parade resumes after 3-year pause
India Supreme Court to hear marriage equality case in March
NEW DELHI — After a three-year pause, more than 10,000 members of India’s LGBTQ and intersex community took part in an annual Delhi Queer Pride parade in the country’s capital on Jan. 8.
Four gay couples have asked India’s top court to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples to them, and a hearing in their case is scheduled to take place in March.
The India Supreme Court in 2018 issued a historic ruling that decriminalized homosexuality. LGBTQ and intersex Indians, however, continue to face stigmatization and discrimination.
(Photos by Asma Hafiz)
PHOTOS: First Lady & the Tramp
Miss Gay D.C. makes a stop at The Lodge before heading to the national competition
The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. held the drag show “First Lady & the Tramp” on Friday, Jan 6. Performers included Miss Gay D.C. 2022 Tatiyanna Voche’, Miss Winchester Pride 2022 Chasity Vain, Miss Glamour Girl 2022 Bayley, Gia Monet Colby, Laura Bushe and was hosted by Ashley Bannks. Following the drag show, patrons raised money for Voche’ to travel to the Miss Gay America Pageant on Jan. 17-20 in Little Rock, Ark. by purchasing an opportunity to rub a pie in the qualified contestant’s face.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Lady & the Tramp drag show at the Lodge @TheLodgeMD for @WashBlade #drag Chasity Vain performing: pic.twitter.com/BoLXt6SEys— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) January 7, 2023
PHOTOS: LGBTQ New Year’s Eve parties
Revelers celebrate the beginning of 2023 in venues across the city
Patrons of Red Bear Brewing Co., Kiki, Pitchers, A League of Her Own and JR.’s celebrated New Year’s Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31 with drinks, drag and dancing.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
The Year in Photos
2022 LGBTQ news photography in Washington, D.C. and beyond
2022 was a year of parties, performances and protests. In chronological order below are the Washington Blade’s favorite photos from the many events covered throughout the year.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key, Linus Berggren, Michael K. Lavers, Kevin Majoros, Jamie Thompson/Fleur de Lis Photography and Daniel Truitt)
Text messages corroborate sexual assault allegations against Matt Schlapp
PHOTOS: Annual Delhi Pride parade resumes after 3-year pause
The Golden Globes make a shaky return
Cloud-based platform seeks to improve health care for LGBTQ, intersex Indians
Exploring fetishes, fantasies at Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend
D.C. drag performer Ba’Naka dies at 36
Trans woman found murdered on secluded D.C. street
Casa Ruby receiver files complaint against Ruby Corado, former board members
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace
Gay GenZer wants to be youngest Va. state delegate
