Republicans nearly come to blows as MAGA wins
Let’s hope for GOP overreach as we prepare for 2024
Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is now Speaker of the House. Clearly, the big winners are Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans who control the chamber. I actually feel for the few rational Republicans still out there, and there are very few. They (and we) are faced with Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as chair of the Judiciary Committee and apparently Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) will get a subcommittee gavel.
McCarthy made so many promises, and gave away so much of his authority, it will be fun or scary, depending on your point of view, to see him try to actually control his caucus and get anything done for the people of the country. According to the New York Times among other concessions he made, “The hard right would get approval power over some plum committee assignments, including a third of the members on the influential Rules Committee, which controls what legislation reaches the floor and in what form. And spending bills would have to be considered under so-called open rules, allowing any member to put to a vote an unlimited number of changes that could gut or scuttle the legislation altogether.”
In reality, what Republicans will do is go from one hearing to another, trying to bring down Biden and Democrats. In all probability they will not even pretend they are doing real oversight. If they make any effort to pass legislation it will be to try to make abortion illegal across the country and limit the rights of the LGBTQ community and other minorities in any way they can. They will go against what true conservatives always claimed they wanted — to keep government out of people’s lives.
We will see Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — two dangerous nutcases — have inordinate influence over McCarthy. We will see election deniers rule the House bringing the fight against our democracy legally inside the Capitol. Those of us who believe in our country, and in democracy, hope Republicans will once again overreach, as they did when they previously controlled the House leading to second terms for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
As I have written in the Blade, Democrats must begin their 2024 congressional campaigns today. If Adam Frisch is willing to run against Boebert again, he came within 500 votes of beating her, he should start today and we should all support his campaign. We must find a strong moderate candidate to start campaigning today for retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s (D-Mich.) seat. We must work to help re-elect Sen. Sharrod Brown (D-Ohio). Democrats must be smart about this and look at the seats we can flip and train good candidates. Let’s not waste millions of dollars on seats out of reach and make sure we don’t allow another George Santos (R-N.Y.) to win because we haven’t done the needed opposition research. Let every Democrat understand and accept the vast majority of general election voters are moderate to moderate-right. Our candidates need to be able to speak to those voters. We must find candidates who can win a general election; winning a primary is not enough. Just look at South Texas to see that.
We have a real chance in 2024 to keep the presidency, the Senate, and take back the House, if we do this right. It will not be easy and we need to be smart about it. We need to understand the term Democratic Socialist, except for a very few Districts, won’t win in a general election. Just the term will lose us votes if our national candidates are associated with it. Right or wrong, that is fact. We must do something about the border, and not pretend things are OK. We can and must still fight for our principles, including ensuring women have full control over their bodies and codify Roe v. Wade. We must fight to increase the federal minimum wage, and pass the Equality Act. We must stand for human rights, fight bigotry, and call out anti-Semitism wherever it rears its ugly head. Let us continue to call out neo-Nazis and white supremacists and continue to make progress on climate change, making the United States less dependent on others for our energy, and strengthening our manufacturing ability. We can only do these things if we win. A majority of the people supports these things we just need to use the right words to explain them.
We will win in 2024 if Democrats are smart and communicate clearly what we have done and want to do for the American people.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Brazil insurrection proves Trump remains global threat
Jair Bolsonsaro took page out of former U.S. president’s playbook
I was at home in Dupont Circle on Sunday afternoon when I learned that thousands of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro supporters had stormed their country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace. I grabbed my iPhone, used Google Translate to translate my initial thoughts into Brazilian Portuguese and sent them to many of the sources with whom I have worked while on assignment for the Washington Blade in the country.
“Muito perturbador a que está aconterendo em Brasília,” I said. “What is happening in Brasília is very disturbing.”
One source described the insurrection as “terrible.” Another told me that “everything is chaos.”
Toni Reis, president of Aliança Nacional LGBTI+, a Brazilian LGBTQ and intersex advocacy group, said what happened in Brasília was “horrible.” Associaçao Nacional de Travestis e Transexuais (the National Association of Travestis and Transsexuals) in a statement said the insurrectionists “attacked democracy.” Congresswoman Erika Hilton, who is transgender, described them as “terrorists.”
The insurrection, which has been described as a “coup” and a “terrorist” act, took place two days after the U.S. marked the second anniversary of Jan. 6. I felt a real sense of déjà vu because what happened in Brasília was nearly identical to what I witnessed here in D.C. two years and two days earlier with Blade Photo Editor Michael Key and then-Blade intern Kaela Roeder.
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump refused to accept the 2020 presidential election results, and thousands of his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, laid siege to the Capitol after he spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse. The insurrection began after lawmakers began to certify the Electoral College results.
Bolsonaro, who has yet to publicly acknowledge he lost to current Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, flew to Florida on Dec. 30.
Da Silva’s inauguration took place in Brasília on Jan. 1. Bolsonaristas laid siege to their country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace a week later.
“The Brazilian presidential election has fueled a misinformation emergency that has tipped the LGBT+ community into a boiling pot of fake news,” wrote Egerton Neto, a Brazilian LGBTQ and intersex activist who is also an Aspen New Voices Fellow and manager of Oxford University’s XX, in an op-ed the Blade published last Oct. 28, two days before Da Silva defeated Bolsonaro in the second round of Brazil’s presidential election. “This is part of a broader global problem and we need a global plan to stop it.”
I was on assignment in Mexico City on July 16, 2018, when Trump defended Russian President Vladimir Putin after their summit in Helsinki. I wrote in a Blade oped the “ridiculous spectacle … proved one and for all the U.S. under (the Trump) administration cannot claim with any credibility that it stands for human rights around the world.”
“American exceptionalism, however flawed, teaches us the U.S. is a beacon of hope to those around the world who suffer persecution. American exceptionalism, however flawed, teaches us the U.S. is the land of opportunity where people can build a better life for themselves and for their families,” I wrote. “Trump has turned his back on these ideals. He has also proven himself to be a danger not only to his country, but to the world as a whole.”
Bolsonaro during a press conference with Trump at the White House on March 19, 2019, said he has “always admired the United States of America.”
“This admiration has only increased since you took office,” said Bolsonaro.
The so-called “Trump of the Tropics” clearly took a page out of his American ideological counterpart’s anti-democratic playbook, and Sunday’s insurrection in Brasília is the implementation of it. The bolsonaristas who stormed the Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace perpetrated an assault on democracy in the name of their country’s former president who cannot bring himself to publicly acknowledge that he lost re-election. Sunday’s insurrection also proves that Trump, his enablers and those who continue to blindly defend and worship him remain as dangerous as ever.
New York Times’ decision to hire anti-LGBTQ attorney as columnist is appalling
David French has worked for Alliance Defending Freedom
GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, is responding to the New York Times’ recent announcement of their hiring of anti-LGBTQ attorney and writer David French as a columnist.
“It is appalling that the New York Times hired and is now boasting about bringing on David French, a writer and attorney with a deep history of anti-LGBTQ activism. After more than a year of inaccurate, misleading LGBTQ coverage in the Times opinion and news pages, the Times started 2023 by announcing a second anti-transgender opinion columnist, without a single known trans voice represented on staff,” responded GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis. “A cursory search for French turns up numerous anti-LGBTQ articles and his record as an attorney for the Alliance Defending Freedom, an organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center designated an anti-LGBTQ hate group that actively spreads misinformation about LGBTQ people and pushes baseless legislation and lawsuits to legalize discrimination, including just last month at the Supreme Court. The Times left out these facts in its glowing announcement of French’s hiring, and also forgot to mention his work as a co-signer on the 2017 Nashville Statement, which erased LGBTQ voices of faith and falsely stated ‘that it is sinful to approve of homosexual immorality or transgenderism.’ The Times had the gall to claim French as a ‘faith’ expert despite this known history.
The Times’ opinion section continues to platform non-LGBTQ voices speaking up inaccurately and harmfully about LGBTQ people and issues. This is damaging to the paper’s credibility. The Times opinion section editors’ love letter to French yesterday shows a willful disregard of LGBTQ community voices and the concerns so many have shared about their inaccurate, exclusionary, often ridiculous pieces. Last year, the Times ended popular trans writer Jenny Boylan’s column, leaving the opinion section with no trans columnists and a known lack of transgender representation on its overall staff. Who was brought on after Boylan? Pamela Paul, who has devoted columns to anti-transgender and anti-LGBTQ disinformation, and David French. This reflects a growing trend on the news and opinion pages of misguided, inaccurate, and disingenuous ‘both sides’ fearmongering and bad faith ‘just asking questions’ coverage. The Times started 2023 by bragging about hiring another anti-trans writer, so LGBTQ leaders, organizations, and allies should make a 2023 resolution not to stay silent as the Times platforms lies, bias, fringe theories and dangerous inaccuracies.”
Examples of French’s anti-LGBTQ activism:
- French served as attorney for SPLC-designated hate group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), best known for attacking the rights of transgender students, fighting in court to discriminate against LGBTQ people, and working internationally to criminalize being LGBTQ. French has a history of expressing his outward disdain for transgender people. In the past, he lamented “transgender entitlement” and once described a young transgender woman as a “man” who is “on the verge of mutilating himself.” (from Media Matters.)
- French was a co-signer on the “Nashville Statement.”
- Column written by French attempting to refute existence of transgender people.
- French was called out for saying that lifting the ban on trans military service will result in “thought control.”
- French recently made news for his late-in-life change of heart to support marriage equality, explaining it about a month ago. He has not disavowed his legal activism for ADF, and in fact has defended the group, which continues to attack and spread disinformation about LGBTQ people around the globe.
Examples of NYT columnist Pamela Paul’s anti-LGBTQ work:
- Pamela Paul, who is not LGBTQ, has devoted her first columns to inaccurately opining about LGBTQ issues, including falsely and incredulously claiming erasure of the word and identity, “gay” in the LGBTQ movement.
- Paul was New York Times Books Editor when writer Jesse Singal, who is not transgender or LGBTQ but who has built a career inaccurately writing about trans issues and targeting trans people, reviewed and supported his friend’s inaccurate anti-transgender book.
- Paul repeated Singal’s false and harmful exclusionary innuendo about transgender women and safety in one of her first opinion columns.
- While leading the Books section, Paul has been accused of silencing voices supportive of transgender youth.
Recent examples of inaccurate news coverage of LGBTQ people and youth, and their consequences:
- In court documents, the state of Texas quoted Emily Bazelon’s June 15 report in the New York Times Magazine to further target families of trans youth over their private, evidence-based healthcare decisions. Every major medical association supports gender affirming care as best practices care that is safe and lifesaving and has widespread consensus of the medical and scientific communities.
- The World Professional Association of Transgender Healthcare (WPATH), the world’s leading medical and research authority on transgender healthcare, criticized the Times’ November 2022 article “They Paused Puberty, But Is There a Cost?” as “furthering the atmosphere of misinformation” about healthcare for trans youth, noting its inaccurate narratives, interpretations and non-expert voices. WPATH noted the Times elevated false and inflammatory notions about medications that have been used safely in non-LGBTQ populations for decades without an explicit statement about how the benefits of the treatment far outweigh potential risks.
- Writer Michael Powell elevated anti-transgender voices to falsely assert, in a piece about one successful transgender athlete, that transgender athletes are a threat to women’s sports. Powell’s other pieces have been used to support Pamela Paul’s inaccurate opinion essays falsely claiming “women” are being erased by the inclusion of trans people in discussions about abortion access.
Let’s fulfill all our hopes and dreams in 2023
Working for peace in Ukraine and sanity in the GOP
The first thing I hope for as 2023 begins is good health for myself and all my friends and their families. For me, that includes being able to remember where my keys, my wallet, and phone are, LOL. Recently someone shared a meme that showed instead of the welcome mat in front of your door facing outward; the mat faces inward so as you walk out your door you see written there — phone, keys, wallet, gas off, etc.
There is much I want to accomplish in 2023 and to see others accomplish. Some of the things on my want list I can do something about, others I can only pray for. The first in the pray for category is an end to the war in Ukraine. To see President Zelensky preside over an independent and at peace Ukraine with its courageous people given the chance to rebuild their lives and country. It will give me great pleasure to see Vladimir Putin defeated. Then to see the girls and women of Afghanistan again have the right to go to school, work, and live out their dreams to the fullest. To accomplish those things, those who control American foreign policy will need to stay strong, doing everything they can to make them happen. Then justice would be served if the recent embarrassment to the gay community, congressman-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.), ends up in prison. Depending on where he got the money for his campaign that could easily happen. Sadly, he fits the mold of the current Republican Party. In the “just dreaming” category, I hope the Republican Party finally dumps Trump and that it again becomes a party whose ideas and policies I may disagree with, but a party that nominates people who are at least honest, decent, and will defend our democracy. My opposing them at the ballot box won’t change, but it would be nice to again be able to sit with them and respectfully try to convince them why they are wrong.
Then there are things that I will try to impact with my writing, speaking out, and activism, including trying to influence who Democrats put up for office in 2024. Urging everyone to join me in speaking out against the disgusting, frightening rise of anti-Semitism and the rise in hate crimes committed against all minority communities. We must all continue to fight the scourge of guns. If we are to have any impact on any of these issues, we must join together to make our voices heard. We must use our individual financial ability to support candidates we believe in and donate to charities that support issues we care about. For me, those will include feeding and housing the homeless, and fighting hate. If we all do that, support the issues we care about, we will make a difference in the world. This is not a list of New Year’s resolutions. Those tend to be forgotten by the end of January. Rather, these are commitments I hope will be part of my life for the entire year and goals I hope to internalize to guide my life.
None of these commitments will stop me from living life to the fullest. My hope is in 2023, COVID begins to finally fade and we can enjoy our friends and families without fear. For me, life will include continuing to write and travel. One important commitment to myself is to get the memoir I have been working on published before the end of the year. I am already booked on a transatlantic cruise on the Celebrity Beyond out of Rome, on Oct. 30. I will be supporting the theater, including continuing to write theater reviews, which will be posted online in the Georgetown Dish. Everyone should support theater as it is part of the culture our society will be remembered for.
I look forward to hearing what my friends will be committing to in 2023, what their goals are and how they hope to accomplish them. While some may overuse or misuse social media, for me it is a great way to keep up with friends and acquaintances around the world.
So together let’s make 2023 an exciting year and successfully fulfill each of our hopes and dreams.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
