Republicans nearly come to blows as MAGA wins

Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is now Speaker of the House. Clearly, the big winners are Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans who control the chamber. I actually feel for the few rational Republicans still out there, and there are very few. They (and we) are faced with Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as chair of the Judiciary Committee and apparently Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) will get a subcommittee gavel.

McCarthy made so many promises, and gave away so much of his authority, it will be fun or scary, depending on your point of view, to see him try to actually control his caucus and get anything done for the people of the country. According to the New York Times among other concessions he made, “The hard right would get approval power over some plum committee assignments, including a third of the members on the influential Rules Committee, which controls what legislation reaches the floor and in what form. And spending bills would have to be considered under so-called open rules, allowing any member to put to a vote an unlimited number of changes that could gut or scuttle the legislation altogether.”

In reality, what Republicans will do is go from one hearing to another, trying to bring down Biden and Democrats. In all probability they will not even pretend they are doing real oversight. If they make any effort to pass legislation it will be to try to make abortion illegal across the country and limit the rights of the LGBTQ community and other minorities in any way they can. They will go against what true conservatives always claimed they wanted — to keep government out of people’s lives.

We will see Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — two dangerous nutcases — have inordinate influence over McCarthy. We will see election deniers rule the House bringing the fight against our democracy legally inside the Capitol. Those of us who believe in our country, and in democracy, hope Republicans will once again overreach, as they did when they previously controlled the House leading to second terms for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

As I have written in the Blade, Democrats must begin their 2024 congressional campaigns today. If Adam Frisch is willing to run against Boebert again, he came within 500 votes of beating her, he should start today and we should all support his campaign. We must find a strong moderate candidate to start campaigning today for retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s (D-Mich.) seat. We must work to help re-elect Sen. Sharrod Brown (D-Ohio). Democrats must be smart about this and look at the seats we can flip and train good candidates. Let’s not waste millions of dollars on seats out of reach and make sure we don’t allow another George Santos (R-N.Y.) to win because we haven’t done the needed opposition research. Let every Democrat understand and accept the vast majority of general election voters are moderate to moderate-right. Our candidates need to be able to speak to those voters. We must find candidates who can win a general election; winning a primary is not enough. Just look at South Texas to see that.

We have a real chance in 2024 to keep the presidency, the Senate, and take back the House, if we do this right. It will not be easy and we need to be smart about it. We need to understand the term Democratic Socialist, except for a very few Districts, won’t win in a general election. Just the term will lose us votes if our national candidates are associated with it. Right or wrong, that is fact. We must do something about the border, and not pretend things are OK. We can and must still fight for our principles, including ensuring women have full control over their bodies and codify Roe v. Wade. We must fight to increase the federal minimum wage, and pass the Equality Act. We must stand for human rights, fight bigotry, and call out anti-Semitism wherever it rears its ugly head. Let us continue to call out neo-Nazis and white supremacists and continue to make progress on climate change, making the United States less dependent on others for our energy, and strengthening our manufacturing ability. We can only do these things if we win. A majority of the people supports these things we just need to use the right words to explain them.

We will win in 2024 if Democrats are smart and communicate clearly what we have done and want to do for the American people.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.