The Golden Globes make a shaky return
Ryan Murphy delivers emotional, queer-centric speech
When the Golden Globes returned to television this week, nobody was sure how things would play out.
The Globes were known as the “best party” of Hollywood’s awards season until they were plunged into scandal by a 2021 LA Times report that exposed a profound lack of diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the organization behind the Globes – and alleged a pattern of ethical violations around the expensive “perks” accepted by its voting members from PR reps campaigning for nominations. They were denounced and boycotted by most of the film and TV industry’s biggest power players, and NBC, the network that had televised the ceremony since the ‘90s, declined to broadcast the show again until the HFPA had cleaned up its act. In 2022, the Globes went on, but they happened behind closed doors, with no audience in attendance and the winners announced via YouTube, and Hollywood paid – or at least pretended to pay – little attention.
Now, a year later, the ceremony was back on the air, but despite the penitent HFPA’s massive retooling from within, widespread disapproval of the organization was still percolating in Hollywood, there was no guarantee anyone would show up to accept an award or even to sit in the audience.
In hindsight, of course, there shouldn’t have been any doubt. After two years of pandemic-mandated abstinence from its accustomed social whirl, Hollywood was ready for a party, and the stars – except for a few notable holdouts – just couldn’t say no.
No doubt in hope of getting home viewers to come to the party, too, the Globes kept with its tradition of enlisting edgy, irreverent comics to host the show – and shrewdly underscored its newly forged commitment to diversity – by handing those duties to openly gay Black comedian Jerrod Carmichael; eloquent, handsome, and dapper in pink, he wasted no time in stirring controversy, delivering an opening monologue that humorously acknowledged the Awards’ history of racism and stoked skepticism about their good intentions. While many in the crowd seemed to find him hilarious, some were visibly uncomfortable; the latter sentiment became increasingly palpable as he continued to troll the HFPA – and a few other plumb targets – throughout the show. Comments from viewers on social media, predictably, mirrored that divided response.
As for the awards themselves, the Globes seemed to make good on its promise of diversity. Several major prizes went to Black actors, including Angela Bassett (Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, “Wakanda Forever”), Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams (Best Actress and Supporting Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Show, “Abbott Elementary”), and Eddie Murphy, who was given the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award.
Asian-American stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film and Best Supporting Actor in a Film, respectively) took home awards for their work in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and Indian composer MM Keeravani took the Best Song prize for “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” – beating out the likes of Taylor Swift and Rihanna to become the first Indian to win a Golden Globe.
Though none of the few openly LGBTQ nominees won in their respective acting categories, the show still maintained a strong queer presence – partly thanks to Carmichael, who at one point even introduced presenter Niecy Nash by quipping, “We both gay now, so that’s good.” There was also Billy Porter’s show-stopping appearance in a fuchsia Siriano tuxedo gown to present gay entertainment mogul Ryan Murphy with the Carol Burnett Award, followed by an inspiring acceptance speech from Murphy in which he stressed the importance of telling queer stories and sang the praises of some of his frequent queer collaborators – even using some of his time to lead a belated ovation for MJ Rodriguez, whose historic win last year as Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama was the first for a trans actress at the Golden Globes, and to hold up Black queer actor Jeremy Pope (who lost his Best Actor in a Film Drama nomination to Austin Butler’s acclaimed performance in queer filmmaker Baz Luhrman’s “Elvis”) as “the future” for queer representation onscreen.
So, too, was queer-inclusive content celebrated – most prominently “Everything Everywhere,” which, though it ultimately lost its Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy nod to Martin McDonagh’s much-lauded “The Banshees of Inisherin,” gave the evening two of its most crowd-pleasing moments through its wins for Yeoh and Quan. In particular, Quan – who made his screen debut at 12 as Harrison Ford’s sidekick in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” – drew exuberant cheers from the audience with an emotional acceptance speech in which he expressed his gratitude to director Steven Spielberg for giving him his start four decades ago. Later, Spielberg’s win as Best Director for his semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” created a neat symmetry that surely resonated among viewers – especially Gen X-ers – and left them feeling warmly satisfied.
Standouts among the other queer-inclusive winners were “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” for which Evan Peters took Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Film for his unnerving performance as the title character; queer creator Mike White’s “The White Lotus,” which won as Best Miniseries and created another highlight of the evening by allowing Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries winner Jennifer Coolidge to deliver a sublimely self-lampooning acceptance speech while basking in the delight of an audience clearly as in love with her as the rest of us, not to mention generating one of the show’s biggest laughs when Carmichael apologized to Coolidge on behalf of “all the gays” for what they “tried to do to her on that boat.”
Still, despite a painfully clear priority to make room at the Globes party for everyone, the ceremony’s winners largely still reflected a tendency toward the mainstream. HBO’s “House of Dragons” beat critically acclaimed shows like “Better Call Saul” and “Severance” for the Best TV Drama prize, and “Banshees” dominated the Movie Musical or Comedy categories with additional wins for awards darling McDonagh’s screenplay and its star, Colin Farrell. Finally, sentimental favorite “The Fabelmans” capped the evening by bookending Spielberg’s directing win with a victory in the Best Movie Drama competition. In other words, there were few surprises, and while there were encouraging signs of change on prominent display, the HFPA’s choices managed to remain predictably “safe.”
It’s too early to say if Tuesday’s ceremony will put the Globes back in Hollywood’s good graces. As awards shows go, there have been worse, and the general tone of the evening remained mostly positive – though there was a noticeable sense of rebellion in the room which manifested in an increasingly ugly war of wills between speech-giving winners and the musical playoffs employed to keep them within their time limit. So, too, the ceremony’s compliant display of diversity was not enough to allay suspicions that such concessions were, at their core, all for just show.
For us, the assessment remains the same as usual when it comes to Hollywood awards shows and their efforts toward inclusion: yes, things are better, but there’s still a long way to go.
The complete list of winners is below:
BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA: “The Fabelmans”
BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY: “The Banshees of Inisherin”
BEST ACTOR, MOTION PICTURE DRAMA: Austin Butler, “Elvis”
BEST ACTRESS, MOTION PICTURE DRAMA: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
BEST ACTOR, MOTION PICTURE MUSICAL OR COMEDY: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
BEST ACTRESS, MOTION PICTURE MUSICAL OR COMEDY: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOTION PICTURE: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, MOTION PICTURE: Angela Bassett, “Wakanda Forever”
BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
BEST MOTION PICTURE SCORE: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”
BEST SONG: ““Naatu Naatu” (from “RRR”)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM: “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”
BEST TV SERIES, DRAMA: “House of the Dragon”
BEST TV SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY: “Abbott Elementary”
BEST ACTOR, TV SERIES DRAMA: Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”
BEST ACTRESS, TV SERIES DRAMA: Zendaya, “Euphoria”
BEST ACTOR, TV SERIES MUSICAL OR COMEDY: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
BEST ACTRESS, TV SERIES MUSICAL OR COMEDY: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, TV SERIES: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, TV SERIES: Julia Garner, “Ozark”
BEST LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE: “The White Lotus”
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE: Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE: Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
CECIL B. DEMILLE AWARD: Eddie Murphy
CAROL BURNETT AWARD: Ryan Murphy
Exploring fetishes, fantasies at Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend
Annual celebration brings thousands back to D.C.
Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend returns to D.C. for its 53rd year, bringing thousands of kink and fetish enthusiasts to the area this weekend.
The week’s festivities are organized by the Centaur Motorcycle Club and based out of the Hyatt Regency in Capitol Hill. Events run from Thursday to Sunday and include everything from cocktail hours and brunches to blockbuster parties featuring world-famous DJs and celebrity hosts.
MAL has been a fixture in the D.C. LGBTQ community for five decades, dating back to the 1970s. Nearly 30 exhibitors will be on site to sell bondage and fetish products to the thousands who attend.
While the full weekend package tickets have sold out, single day, two-day, and three-day passes can still be purchased for $15, $30, and $40 respectively.
Centaur organized some of the weekend’s biggest parties with Kinetic Presents, a D.C.-based event production company founded by three of the city’s powerhouse LGBTQ party creators. One of the founders, Jesus Quispe, who goes by “Q”, said he has been hosting parties on his own since 2017 through his company La Fantasy Productions.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Q said he and other event producers had to take a step back and reevaluate their businesses. He ultimately agreed to join forces with Zach Renovátes of Takeover Presents and Dougie Meyer of Dougie Meyer Presents to form Kinetic.
The trio had planned to host MAL events last year but canceled them due to a surge in COVID cases from the Omicron variant. This is their first year as an official MAL partner.
“We’re definitely more organized this year and I think it’s just going to help bring everyone together. Last year, people were scattered around a bunch of different parties,” Q said. “But this year, you can tell it’s going to be different just by talking to the people. Everyone is so excited.”
Kinetic’s official MAL opening party on Thursday will take place at Soundcheck Nightclub with a “Bootcamp” theme. Diego Barros, one of Only Fans’ top performers, will be hosting with music by DJs Conner Curnick and J Warren.
On Friday, guests can mingle at the Hyatt until 10 p.m. for the “Mr. International Rubber Cocktail Party” before heading over to BLISS Nightclub for the Kinetic-produced “Uncut XL” party. The night will feature DJ Alex Acosta and DJ Onyx.
Saturday’s events include the “Puppy Park VX” and “Onyx Show” at the Hyatt followed by another cocktail party and the “Parade of Colors.” Kinetic is then hosting the weekend’s main event “Kinetic: Kink” at Echostage headlined by DJs GSP and Ben Bakson. Q said they also booked Alyssa Edwards from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to appear at the party.
The last day of MAL will kick off with brunch starting at 10 a.m. at the Hyatt before the Mid-Atlantic Leather Contest begins at 1p.m. Contestants will go before a panel of judges on Saturday and Sunday for interviews, and leather-wear events. The outfit categories include “Bar Wear,” “Jock Strap,” and “Formal Leather.” There will be seven judges on the panel with figures like Duke, Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather 2022 and Gael Leung Chong Wo, International Mr. Leather 2022.
Applications for the contest can still be submitted at the Hyatt on Friday, Jan. 13 from 2-6 p.m.
The festivities will conclude with Kinetic’s “discoVERS XL” dance party at UltraBar which will be hosted by Grammy-nominated DJ Abel and disco diva Alexis Tucci. Kinetic’s statement promises “a night of jubilant disco and house music with performances seamlessly integrated into their sets.”
Tickets for the individual Kinetic events can be purchased on the company’s website.
For those who can’t get tickets to official MAL events, various LGBTQ and queer-friendly venues are hosting their own events throughout the weekend. Leather-centric nights can be found at Flash Nightclub, Trade, DC9 Nightclub, Zebbie’s Garden, and Songbyrd Music House.
DC9’s Saturday event, titled “Mid-Atlantic Leather Dykes” was created in part by DC Dyke Night, an organization designed to establish more queer spaces in the district. DJs Jacq Jill and Clamazon will be headlining the show.
DCDN founder and organizer Maria said they wanted to host their own leather-themed party for those who can’t or don’t choose to go to official MAL events.
MAL weekend “holds such a fun and special place in my weird little heart,” Maria said, adding that party-goers should expect “fun, dancing, and hot people in leather” at DC9.
“I love seeing the community come together over a certain love or bond,” they said. “I think the leather community is a raw experience filled with joy, exploration, learning and it feels safe.”
Jacq Jill, who goes by Lo offstage, described MAL as the city’s leather Christmas and highlighted the importance of dyke-run spaces in the queer community.
“We truly have made it our mission to bring our spaces back,” Lo said in an emailed statement. “There is a long history of dyke leather, imagery, and celebration. Although it’s no secret that leather culture can lean heavy on cis male participation. . .Maria and I are here to help the cause we love so much, and that is to diversify leather and make room for a history that has somewhat been forgotten.”
Q said that attendees he has spoken to seem excited to be celebrating MAL weekend without strict COVID-19 restrictions although organizers will still remain cautious about the virus.
“Everyone in the community has to be responsible for their own health,” he said. “The venues are all more than equipped to do the cleaning and sanitation. For us, the main thing now is providing information to party-goers.”
Ultimately, Q said MAL is about bringing the LGBTQ community together for several days of freedom to explore fetishes and fantasies.
“Everybody has an alter ego, some are more open with theirs than others,” he said. “I feel that we provide the community a way to express themselves and be themselves. It’s almost like Halloween where you get to put on your alter ego for a couple of days and just explore. It’s beautiful.”
A Black, queer woman’s story of healing told through dance
‘Rock Paper Scissors’ coming to Atlas Performing Arts Center later this year
We have all at some point questioned our identity. For some, particularly those at the intersection of multiple marganalized identities, the exploration of who you are or want to be can send you into a tailspin of exploration.
Local playwright, choreographer, and producer, Sisi Reid is choosing to use dance to tell a story of innate joy, love, healing and remembering while questioning and exploring her identity as a Black queer woman.
“Dance is my freedom, my freeing,” Reid said.
Reid will debut her solo dance-theater performance titled “Rock Paper Scissors” at the Atlas Performing Arts Center as part of her local theatre residency at The REACH at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.
The performance will be presented by Reid’s theater company, Soul Shine Theater Garden, and produced by The Welders, a D.C. theater organization and playwrights collective co-led by Reid, Cat Frost, Teshonne Nicole Powell and Jared Shamberger.
According to The Kennedy Center’s website, the local theater residency is a curated developmental residency program for local DMV theater companies and playwrights, that seeks those who leverage their artistry to amplify stories that are often overlooked.
Reid, who has spent most of her life in dance and the creative arts, was first intrigued by the idea of identity exploration through games after watching a spoken word performance that used the popular nursery rhyme “Miss Mary Mack” to talk about bisexuality.
“I was like oh, a game to think about identity, that’s cool. I just kind of thought about it,” Reid said.
At the time, Reid was on the path to figuring out how to co-exist with all the ways in which she identified. Then Reid’s alma mater, the University of Maryland, College Park (UMD), invited her to write and perform a 10-minute play for the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center’s Alumni Commissioning Project.
While brainstorming topics for her play, Reid thought of “Miss Mary Mack” and began to ponder what game she would choose to play as a way to discover and understand herself.
“I was still deeply conflicted about can I be Black? Woman? Bisexual?” Reid says. “I don’t even know if queer was in my world yet. I felt very conflicted.”
Reid ultimately chose “Rock Paper Scissors” as the game that best reflects her story.
“I asked myself which identity would be which element and how I would play this game if I were playing my identities against each other,” Reid said.
Reid first workshopped her “Rock Paper Scissors” play in Brazil in 2018 during a three-week exchange program with the University of Michigan’s Prison Creative Arts Program, Santa Catarina State University in Florianópolis, Brazil and The Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.
After returning to the U.S. from Brazil, Reid didn’t spend any time working on the play, which she says basically was writing itself.
“I was doing more healing and living and existing. The story was writing itself because the play is about my healing journey. So, I was healing and I was growing and I was expanding so I got ideas directly from what I was going through,” Reid said.
“Rock Paper Scissors” will debut from June 22-25. Tickets can be purchased at the Atlas website starting Feb.13.
30 LGBTQ events this week
‘Gear up’ for Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Drag Bingo
Tuesday, January 10
7 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Join host Desiree Dik for a fun night of bingo and drag at Red Bear Brewing Co.
It’s A Pride Affair: Volunteer Mixer
Wednesday, January 11
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
Facebook
Meet up and volunteer for Capital Pride. It’s an excellent place to meet new friends and to give back to the community. With WorldPride 2025 coming to D.C., volunteers are needed now more than ever.
Queer Trivia with the Mistresses
Wednesday, January 11
7-9 p.m.
The Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
Show your LGBTQ history and culture skills of with friends with a game of trivia at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
Drag Bingo! Hosted by Brooklyn Heights
Wednesday, January 11
8-11 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Brooklyn Heights hosts a night of drag bingo at the popular LGBTQ sports bar Pitchers DC on Wednesday.
Geared Up: A Kinky Kickoff to Leather Weekend
Thursday, January 12
7 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Here is a great way to start Leather Weekend with DJ Dean Sullivan (on at 9 p.m.).
Vernonza Extravaganza Lipsync Battle
Thursday, January 12
8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Monica Vernonza and Lady London host a lipsync battle at Dupont Italian Kitchen on Thursday.
Sleaze: Triple Sweat
Thursday, January 12
9 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$15
Facebook | Eventbrite
Dance the night away at this monthly LGBTQ party at DC9.
Bootcamp: MAL Kick-Off
Thursday, January 12
10 p.m.
Soundcheck
1420 K Street, N.W.
$15
Facebook | Tickets
Kinetic has done it again with a full weekend packed with parties. The official MAL kick off party starts at Soundcheck on Thursday.
Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend
January 13-16
Hyatt Regency Washington
400 New Jersey Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Website
Loads of events take place during this kinky weekend. While the all-weekend passes are sold out, on-site day passes are still available to buy at the Centaur store. Be sure to check out the Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather competition on Sunday.
Kinky Bears
Friday, January 13
5:30-9:30 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover
Facebook
At the intersection of bears and leather comes Kinky Bears at UPROAR.
Staches and Lashes
Friday, January 13
Showtime 10:30
The Lodge
21614 National Pike
Boonsboro, Md.
Facebook
Catch a show hosted by Chase Anthony, Ivanna Rights and Bayley out at the Lodge. Doors open at 7:30 for a RuPaul’s Drag Race watch party. $8 cover charge after 10 p.m.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Viewing Party
Friday, January 13
8-9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Citrine hosts a RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 viewing party at JR.’s on Fridays.
Leather Weather: MAL Drag Celebration
Friday, January 13
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Watch a leather-inspired drag show at Red Bear on Friday hosted by Desiree Dik and featuring Crystal Edge, Amara Lee Dupree, Evry Pleasure and Dr. Torcher.
Hanky’s Out: A Highwaymen TNT Special BarNite
Friday, January 13
9:30 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Do you know the hanky code? Google it. Join the Highwaymen TNT for a ‘BarNite Special: MAL Edition’ at UPROAR Lounge on Friday.
UNCUT XL
Friday, January 13
10 p.m.
BLISS Nightclub
2122 24th Place, N.E.
$60-$115
Facebook | Eventbrite
Kinetic MAL Official Events continue with UNCUT XL at BLISS Nightclub on Friday.
Strip-TEAs Drag Burlesque
Friday, January 13
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
A drag burlesque and fetish show not to be missed starring Ricky Rosé, Blaq, Molasses and special guest Majic. The event is hosted by Citrine and music is provided by DJ Dez.
ONYX Cocktail Party & Gear Auction
Saturday, January 14
2-6 p.m.
Hyatt Regency Washington
400 New Jersey Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
The 12th annual Leather Cocktails event will benefit SMYAL.
Tara Hoot’s Bingo and Show
Saturday, January 14
7 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
Tara Hoot hosts a night of drag bingo with a show starring Shelita Ramen and Cassi at Crazy Aunt Helen’s on Saturday.
Candela Leather (Cuero) MAL
Saturday, January 14
9 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
Jayzeer Shantey and Lady J Monroe entertain at the Candela Leather event at UPROAR on Saturday. Music by DJ Milko.
Vanguard 5 Year Anniversary Party
Saturday, January 14
9 p.m.
Safari DC Lounge
4306 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$7 advance / $10 door
Facebook | Eventbrite
The Vanguard Dark Dance Party holds its 5th year anniversary at Safari DC Lounge on Saturday featuring DJ Roy Retrofit, DJ Johnny Panic, DJ Ultra Violet Rah and DJ Villainess.
BENT: Leatherette
Saturday, January 14
10 p.m.
9:30 Club
815 V Street, N.W.
$25
Facebook | Tickets
This month’s BENT party is leather-centric at the 9:30 Club on Saturday.
KINETIC: Kink with Alyssa Edwards
Saturday, January 14
10 p.m.
Echostage
2135 Queens Chapel Road, N.E.
$50-$65
Facebook | Tickets
Kinetic’s MAL events continue with the Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend Main Event Dance Party at Echostage featuring “RuPaul’s” Alyssa Edwards.
Freeform 2.0: Leather and Lace
Saturday, January 14
11 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
No cover / 18+
Facebook
Guest host Dirty Sanchez presents and open stage drag event and dance party with music by Kristy La Rat. Shows start at 11:30.
Drag Queen Roulette Brunch
Sunday, January 15
12 p.m.
Hello Betty Bethesda
940 Rose Avenue
North Bethesda, Md.
Facebook | Website
Reserve your table and catch a game of Drag Roulette. The audience picks the songs and the queens lip sync and dance for the win. This week’s challengers: Dustyn Dawn, Chanel Belladonna, Angel DeVero, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson and Numi Von.
Disney Drag Me To Brunch
Sunday, January 15
12-2 p.m.
Three Monkeys Pub and Chophouse
9329 Main Street
Manassas, Va.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
Ophelia Bottoms hosts this Disney-inspired drag show in Manassas.
Kinky Beer Bust + UPROAR 7th Anniversary
Sunday, January 15
4-9 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Show of your leather and gear at this Kinky Beer Bust for MAL Weekend. The event is complete with a pig roast and a cigar tent.
Pretty Boi Drag Presents #PrettyBoiAnniversary
Sunday, January 15
4-6 p.m.
Union Stage
740 Water Street, S.W.
$25-$40
Facebook | Tickets
D.C.’s premiere drag king troupe performs at Union Stage on Sunday for its anniversary.
Dinner N Drag
Sunday, January 15
8 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Reservations
Reserve your spot for some dinner and drag hosted by Kristina Kelly.
Flashy: Leather Edition
Sunday, January 15
8 p.m.
Flash
645 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$40
Facebook | Eventbrite
The Flash parties always bring you the city’s best DJs, and this time with a leather theme.
Babylon Sunday
Sunday, January 15
11:30 p.m.
Privilege DC Nightclub
1115 U Street, N.W.
$0-$100
Facebook | Eventbrite
Davon Hamilton Events brings you the Babylon Sunday Basement Dance Party at Privilege with sounds by DJ Apollo and DJ Obie.
