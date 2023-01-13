Calendar
Calendar: January 13-19
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, January 13
Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring their beverage of choice. For more information, email [email protected].
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, January 14
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more information, email [email protected] or the group’s facilitator [email protected].
Sunday, January 15
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will host “Drag Show for Charity” at 8 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. Guests are encouraged to come and enjoy a drag show with LGBTQ people from the community. Tips to the drag performers will benefit worthy charities that have been vetted by the Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, January 16
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10:00a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Genderqueer DC will be at 7:00p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just not 100% cis. For more details, visit Genderqueer DC’s Facebook.
Tuesday, January 17
Bi Roundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is an opportunity for people to gather in order to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as bi individuals in a private setting. For more information, visit Facebook or Meetup.
DC Area Transmasculine Society will host “Transmasculine & Nonbinary Social Hour” at 6 p.m. at Red Bear Brewing Co. DCATS will be accepting binder donations and will be able to give out needles to those who are in need. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, January 18
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Thursday, January 19
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Poly Group Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is designed to be a forum for people at all different stages to discuss polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. For more information, email [email protected].
Calendar
Calendar: January 6-12
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, January 6
Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring their beverage of choice. For more information, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at The Commentary. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea sharing and community building. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Saturday, January 7
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom and in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgment free. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, January 8
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Dinner + Conversation” at 5 p.m. at Teaism Penn Quarter. This event is ideal for making new friends, conversation and community building. Guests are to order dinner or tea on their own. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, January 9
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This event will be hosted by Logan Stone and will feature a rotating cast of local DMV performers. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, January 10
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-facilitated discussion group and a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more details, visit the Coming Out Discussion Group Facebook page.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].
Wednesday, January 11
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
“Queer Trivia Night” will be at 7 p.m. at The Dew Drop Inn. This monthly event is about all things nerdy and LGBTQ. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, January 12
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz and there will be music by DJ Ro. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: December 23-29
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, December 23
Center Aging Monthly Lunch and Yoga will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Lunch will be held in the climate-controlled atrium at the Reeves Center. To RSVP for this event, visit the DC Center’s website.
Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. It’s a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more information, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, December 24
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community and also on Zoom. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black lesbian. For more information, email to [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Brunch” at 10 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Sunday, December 25
The DC Center for the LGBT Community will host “Christmas Day Zoom Hangout” at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This event is for anyone who would like to hang out with folks on the holiday to chat and share. For more information, email Adam at [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, December 26
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This event will be hosted by Logan Stone and will feature a rotating cast of local DMV performers. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, December 27
Queer Book Club will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month to discuss queer books by queer authors. For information, email [email protected].
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or not 100% cis. For more information, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or check Genderqueer DC out on Facebook.
Wednesday, December 28
Asexual and Aromantic Group will meet at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more information, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “Drag Bingo” at 8 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. Guests are encouraged to bring about $20 in dollar bills to give to the performers. The bingo winners get a chance to win a fabulous assortment of prizes. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, December 29
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz and there will be music by DJ Ro. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
“Adams Morgan Comedy Night (Stand-Up Comedy Show)” will be at 8 p.m. at Town Tavern DC. Guests will get to see the best comics in the DMV, comics from The Tonight Show, Conan, The Late Show, and comics who have specials on Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix, Dry Bar among others. Tickets are limited at a donate-what-you-want price and can be accessed on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: December 16-22
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, December 16
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, contact [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at Puro Gusto. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. Admission to the event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, December 17
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6:00p.m. the day before the event.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom and in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment-free. For more information and events for LGBTQ People of Color, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, December 18
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
AfroCode DC will be at 3 p.m. at Decades DC. This event is an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes, and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, December 19
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10:00a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, not 100% cis. For more information, visit genderqueerdc.org or Genderqueer’s Facebook page!
Tuesday, December 20
BiRoundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This monthly roundtable is an opportunity for people to gather to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as bi individuals in a private setting. For more information, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Happy Hour for a Good Cause” at 6 p.m. at Chadwicks. This event is a chance to mingle, socialize and share community spirit in a splendid setting. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, December 21
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
BookMen DC will be at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. This is an informal group of men who are interested in fiction and non-fiction gay literature. For more details, visit BookMen’s website.
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Thursday, December 22
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz and there will be music by DJ Ro. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
“Naughty or Nice: A Holiday Extravaganza” will be at 10 p.m. at Abigail. Guests are encouraged to come out and party with the Iconic International House of Balenciaga as they celebrate another holiday season and enjoy community. There will be an ugly sweater contest with a cash prize and sounds by DJs Dave Thomm and Obie. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
‘Talking Trans History’ set for Jan. 24
All lesbians in the DMV, gather!
Calendar: January 13-19
Beloved D.C. nightlife figure Lily Chavez dies at 35
D.C. court disputes claim by trans group over why LGBTQ crime victim housing facility was closed
D.C. drag performer Ba’Naka dies at 36
Trans woman found murdered on secluded D.C. street
Casa Ruby receiver files complaint against Ruby Corado, former board members
Zelenskyy notes LGBTQ rights support in Golden Globes speech
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
D.C. drag performer Ba’Naka dies at 36
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Trans woman found murdered on secluded D.C. street
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Casa Ruby receiver files complaint against Ruby Corado, former board members
-
Eastern Europe2 days ago
Zelenskyy notes LGBTQ rights support in Golden Globes speech
-
South America5 days ago
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace
-
Virginia4 days ago
Gay GenZer wants to be youngest Va. state delegate
-
Congress4 days ago
Rep. Pocan to chair Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus
-
State Department4 days ago
State Department spokesperson calls for ‘thorough’ investigation into Kenyan activist’s murder