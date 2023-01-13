Out & About
‘Talking Trans History’ set for Jan. 24
Rayceen Pendarvis joins panel discussion
The Rainbow History Project will host “Talking Trans History” on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Southwest Library branch of the DC Public Library.
This panel event is part of the Trans History Initiative, a program funded by the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs. Panelists will include Earline Budd, Rayceen Pendarvis, and SaVanna Wanzer.
For more information on the event and to submit a question in advance, email [email protected].
All lesbians in the DMV, gather!
‘Happy Hour Meetup’ held at the Ven
“DC Lesbian Happy Hour Meetup” will be on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at The Ven at Embassy Row Hotel in Dupont Circle.
This event is for singles, couples and those who simply want to meet other like-minded people. Guests will have exclusive use of the hotel’s art gallery space, including a bar and happy hour specials, karaoke and games. Food is included and there will be a mix of vegetarian and meat appetizers and desserts.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: January 13-19
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, January 13
Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring their beverage of choice. For more information, email [email protected].
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, January 14
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more information, email [email protected] or the group’s facilitator [email protected].
Sunday, January 15
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will host “Drag Show for Charity” at 8 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. Guests are encouraged to come and enjoy a drag show with LGBTQ people from the community. Tips to the drag performers will benefit worthy charities that have been vetted by the Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, January 16
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10:00a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Genderqueer DC will be at 7:00p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just not 100% cis. For more details, visit Genderqueer DC’s Facebook.
Tuesday, January 17
Bi Roundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is an opportunity for people to gather in order to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as bi individuals in a private setting. For more information, visit Facebook or Meetup.
DC Area Transmasculine Society will host “Transmasculine & Nonbinary Social Hour” at 6 p.m. at Red Bear Brewing Co. DCATS will be accepting binder donations and will be able to give out needles to those who are in need. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, January 18
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Thursday, January 19
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Poly Group Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is designed to be a forum for people at all different stages to discuss polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. For more information, email [email protected].
30 LGBTQ events this week
‘Gear up’ for Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Drag Bingo
Tuesday, January 10
7 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Join host Desiree Dik for a fun night of bingo and drag at Red Bear Brewing Co.
It’s A Pride Affair: Volunteer Mixer
Wednesday, January 11
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
Facebook
Meet up and volunteer for Capital Pride. It’s an excellent place to meet new friends and to give back to the community. With WorldPride 2025 coming to D.C., volunteers are needed now more than ever.
Queer Trivia with the Mistresses
Wednesday, January 11
7-9 p.m.
The Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
Show your LGBTQ history and culture skills of with friends with a game of trivia at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
Drag Bingo! Hosted by Brooklyn Heights
Wednesday, January 11
8-11 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Brooklyn Heights hosts a night of drag bingo at the popular LGBTQ sports bar Pitchers DC on Wednesday.
Geared Up: A Kinky Kickoff to Leather Weekend
Thursday, January 12
7 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Here is a great way to start Leather Weekend with DJ Dean Sullivan (on at 9 p.m.).
Vernonza Extravaganza Lipsync Battle
Thursday, January 12
8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Monica Vernonza and Lady London host a lipsync battle at Dupont Italian Kitchen on Thursday.
Sleaze: Triple Sweat
Thursday, January 12
9 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$15
Facebook | Eventbrite
Dance the night away at this monthly LGBTQ party at DC9.
Bootcamp: MAL Kick-Off
Thursday, January 12
10 p.m.
Soundcheck
1420 K Street, N.W.
$15
Facebook | Tickets
Kinetic has done it again with a full weekend packed with parties. The official MAL kick off party starts at Soundcheck on Thursday.
Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend
January 13-16
Hyatt Regency Washington
400 New Jersey Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Website
Loads of events take place during this kinky weekend. While the all-weekend passes are sold out, on-site day passes are still available to buy at the Centaur store. Be sure to check out the Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather competition on Sunday.
Kinky Bears
Friday, January 13
5:30-9:30 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover
Facebook
At the intersection of bears and leather comes Kinky Bears at UPROAR.
Staches and Lashes
Friday, January 13
Showtime 10:30
The Lodge
21614 National Pike
Boonsboro, Md.
Facebook
Catch a show hosted by Chase Anthony, Ivanna Rights and Bayley out at the Lodge. Doors open at 7:30 for a RuPaul’s Drag Race watch party. $8 cover charge after 10 p.m.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Viewing Party
Friday, January 13
8-9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Citrine hosts a RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 viewing party at JR.’s on Fridays.
Leather Weather: MAL Drag Celebration
Friday, January 13
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Watch a leather-inspired drag show at Red Bear on Friday hosted by Desiree Dik and featuring Crystal Edge, Amara Lee Dupree, Evry Pleasure and Dr. Torcher.
Hanky’s Out: A Highwaymen TNT Special BarNite
Friday, January 13
9:30 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Do you know the hanky code? Google it. Join the Highwaymen TNT for a ‘BarNite Special: MAL Edition’ at UPROAR Lounge on Friday.
UNCUT XL
Friday, January 13
10 p.m.
BLISS Nightclub
2122 24th Place, N.E.
$60-$115
Facebook | Eventbrite
Kinetic MAL Official Events continue with UNCUT XL at BLISS Nightclub on Friday.
Strip-TEAs Drag Burlesque
Friday, January 13
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
A drag burlesque and fetish show not to be missed starring Ricky Rosé, Blaq, Molasses and special guest Majic. The event is hosted by Citrine and music is provided by DJ Dez.
ONYX Cocktail Party & Gear Auction
Saturday, January 14
2-6 p.m.
Hyatt Regency Washington
400 New Jersey Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
The 12th annual Leather Cocktails event will benefit SMYAL.
Tara Hoot’s Bingo and Show
Saturday, January 14
7 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
Tara Hoot hosts a night of drag bingo with a show starring Shelita Ramen and Cassi at Crazy Aunt Helen’s on Saturday.
Candela Leather (Cuero) MAL
Saturday, January 14
9 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
Jayzeer Shantey and Lady J Monroe entertain at the Candela Leather event at UPROAR on Saturday. Music by DJ Milko.
Vanguard 5 Year Anniversary Party
Saturday, January 14
9 p.m.
Safari DC Lounge
4306 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$7 advance / $10 door
Facebook | Eventbrite
The Vanguard Dark Dance Party holds its 5th year anniversary at Safari DC Lounge on Saturday featuring DJ Roy Retrofit, DJ Johnny Panic, DJ Ultra Violet Rah and DJ Villainess.
BENT: Leatherette
Saturday, January 14
10 p.m.
9:30 Club
815 V Street, N.W.
$25
Facebook | Tickets
This month’s BENT party is leather-centric at the 9:30 Club on Saturday.
KINETIC: Kink with Alyssa Edwards
Saturday, January 14
10 p.m.
Echostage
2135 Queens Chapel Road, N.E.
$50-$65
Facebook | Tickets
Kinetic’s MAL events continue with the Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend Main Event Dance Party at Echostage featuring “RuPaul’s” Alyssa Edwards.
Freeform 2.0: Leather and Lace
Saturday, January 14
11 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
No cover / 18+
Facebook
Guest host Dirty Sanchez presents and open stage drag event and dance party with music by Kristy La Rat. Shows start at 11:30.
Drag Queen Roulette Brunch
Sunday, January 15
12 p.m.
Hello Betty Bethesda
940 Rose Avenue
North Bethesda, Md.
Facebook | Website
Reserve your table and catch a game of Drag Roulette. The audience picks the songs and the queens lip sync and dance for the win. This week’s challengers: Dustyn Dawn, Chanel Belladonna, Angel DeVero, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson and Numi Von.
Disney Drag Me To Brunch
Sunday, January 15
12-2 p.m.
Three Monkeys Pub and Chophouse
9329 Main Street
Manassas, Va.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
Ophelia Bottoms hosts this Disney-inspired drag show in Manassas.
Kinky Beer Bust + UPROAR 7th Anniversary
Sunday, January 15
4-9 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Show of your leather and gear at this Kinky Beer Bust for MAL Weekend. The event is complete with a pig roast and a cigar tent.
Pretty Boi Drag Presents #PrettyBoiAnniversary
Sunday, January 15
4-6 p.m.
Union Stage
740 Water Street, S.W.
$25-$40
Facebook | Tickets
D.C.’s premiere drag king troupe performs at Union Stage on Sunday for its anniversary.
Dinner N Drag
Sunday, January 15
8 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Reservations
Reserve your spot for some dinner and drag hosted by Kristina Kelly.
Flashy: Leather Edition
Sunday, January 15
8 p.m.
Flash
645 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$40
Facebook | Eventbrite
The Flash parties always bring you the city’s best DJs, and this time with a leather theme.
Babylon Sunday
Sunday, January 15
11:30 p.m.
Privilege DC Nightclub
1115 U Street, N.W.
$0-$100
Facebook | Eventbrite
Davon Hamilton Events brings you the Babylon Sunday Basement Dance Party at Privilege with sounds by DJ Apollo and DJ Obie.
