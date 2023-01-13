Politics
Wisconsin Republicans block conversion therapy ban
Republican legislators say they object on procedural grounds
An effort to outlaw conversion therapy in Wisconsin was blocked for the second time on Thursday by a group of four Republican members of a state legislative committee.
In 2020, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers banned the dangerous and scientifically discredited practice via occupational licensing requirements for therapists, social workers, and counselors.
The Republican-controlled legislature responded by temporarily blocking the ban, doing so again on Thursday with all six GOP members voting against their Democratic colleagues.
Twenty states along with the District of Columbia have banned conversion therapy for minors, as it is inconsistent with clinical practice guidelines governing evidence-based care, ineffective at changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, and tends to cause long term psychological harm.
The practice is often considered fraudulent and has been described as torture.
“It’s disappointing that the very first move the GOP is going to make this legislative session is to green-light abusive practices against children,” State Sen. Kelda Roys said.
Republican Wisconsin legislators contend their objection is rooted in the fact that the examining board in the Department of Safety and Public Standards does not have the authority to enforce the conversion therapy ban.
Congress
Speaker McCarthy stands by George Santos
Other GOP House members divided over how to handle situation
Asked whether he would urge GOP Rep. George Santos (N.Y.) to resign, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters the congressman is “part of the Republican conference,” having been duly elected to represent New York’s Third Congressional District.
At the same time, McCarthy said Santos has a “long way to go to earn trust” and acknowledged the specter of an investigation by the House Committee on Ethics pursuant to a complaint filed by Democratic New York Reps. Ritchie Torres and Daniel Goldman.
Reporting over the past several weeks has revealed the congressman lied about practically every element of his biography and identity, while multiple law enforcement agencies have initiated investigations into his and his campaign’s finances.
On Wednesday, more than a dozen elected Republican officials from his district and surrounding areas demanded Santos’s immediate resignation.
Nevertheless, the freshman congressman has been defiant. During his first few days in office, Santos tried to dodge Capitol Hill reporters, but more recently he has vocally and publicly dismissed calls for him to step down.
McCarthy’s comments were echoed by other Republican House leaders, like Majority Leader Steve Scalise (La.), who said: “Obviously, you know, we’re finding out more, but we also recognize that he was elected by his constituents.”
House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) said, “It will play itself out,” noting that, “There have been members of Congress on the Democrat side who have faced investigations before.”
Other Republican members of the House, however – New York Reps. Nick LaLota, Nick Langworthy, Brandon Williams, Anthony D’Esposito, Marc Molinaro, and Mike Lawler, as well as South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace and Ohio Rep. Max Miller – have demanded Santos’s resignation.
California
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria receives Antonio Villaraigosa Leadership Award
The award is presented to a mayor who has exhibited an outstanding commitment to bringing diverse communities together
On January 18th Mayor Todd Gloria of San Diego will be presented with the Antonio Villaraigosa Leadership Award at the 37th Tribute to Mayors Signature Event.
The Tribute to Mayors is an annual event put on by the Latino Leaders Network, which was founded by former Clinton administration Assistant to the President and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs at the White House, Mickey Ibarra, as a unique platform for prominent Latino leaders to share their personal stories of overcoming obstacles to achieve success.
The Antonio Villaraigosa Leadership Award is presented to a mayor from a city with a significant Latino population who has exhibited an outstanding commitment to bringing diverse communities together.
Antonio Ramón Villaraigosa served as the 41st Mayor of Los Angeles from 2005 to 2013. Before becoming mayor, he was a member of the California State Assembly (1994–2000), where he served as the Democratic Majority Leader (1996–98), and the Speaker of the California State Assembly (1998–2000).
Gloria began his career at San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency. He then went on to serve as District Director for United States Congresswoman Susan A. Davis. In 2008, Gloria was elected to the San Diego City Council. In 2016, he ran and was elected to the California State Assembly to represent the 78th Assembly District.
While serving in the Assembly Gloria went on to become the Assistant Majority Whip and eventually Majority Whip. Then in 2020 he was elected Mayor of San Diego, making history across a spectrum of significant firsts as in addition to being the first openly gay person to lead the city, Gloria, “the son of a hotel maid and a gardener” became the first person of color to occupy the Mayor’s chair. He is a third-generation San Diegan of Filipino, Native American, Puerto Rican, and Dutch descent.
In a coronavirus pandemic affected zoom-style virtual inauguration ceremony, presided over by the President pro Tempore of the California State Senate Toni Gayle Atkins, Gloria was sworn in as the 37th mayor of the City of San Diego on Thursday, December 10, 2020 before the San Diego City Council.
“Getting an award in Mayor Villaraigosa’s name is really meaningful to me,” Gloria told the Blade. “I was the nerdy kid who would watch C-SPAN and read the newspaper when I was young. I was very aware of Mayor Villaraigosa and his service leading his city that is just a few hundred miles north from where I grew up here in San Diego. There is a saying that if you haven’t seen it you can’t be it. The fact that I had this charismatic and energetic leader of a city not too far away meant that I could identify with him. He and others like him created that opportunity for me to see what I was interested in trying to become in terms of a public servant, and so it feels in someway poetic to receive this award.”
Receiving an award that celebrates diversity and inclusion is particularly poignant for the Mayor, as he feels that while San Diego has an incredibly diverse population, inclusion in its political sphere is only just starting to turn a corner for the better.
“I hold a sanction to being the first person of color elected mayor of my city,” said Gloria. “I was elected in 2020 I think that’s somewhat remarkable when you consider that San Diego is a very diverse city we are a border city we literally lie on the US Mexican border. We are on the pacific rim, and yet no one has broken this barrier until I was given the opportunity to do so just two years ago.”
Much as he was inspired by LA’s Mayor Villaraigosa in his youth, Gloria hopes that that he can serve as an inspiration to the next generation of diverse leaders.
“People like myself who are given this opportunity have to stay strong. you have to remember you are not there on your own behalf. You are there on behalf of a whole community. Some may look up to me the way I looked up to Mayor Villaraigosa if I am able to show people what a person of color can do leading the 8th largest city in the country. It is a challenge, but it is also an opportunity. My friend and mentor, Vice President Harris, always says that you may be the first to do some thing, but you should not be the last. That is my goal.”
“I love San Diego,” said Gloria. “I was born and raised here. I am a third generation San Diegan. I love this town, and I was taught that it was my responsibility to leave it better than I found it, and so I’ve chosen to spend my entire career serving this community in the county of San Diego, as congressional aide as a council member, as a state legislator, and, now, as a mayor.”
The lesson of leaving something behind better than you found it comes from the teachings of Gloria’s parents he tells the Blade.
“My parents were blue-collar folks,” recalled the Mayor. “When I was growing up, my mom was a hotel maid and my dad was a landscaper. These two hard-working, modest people didn’t have generational wealth or the financial ease to help us. They just had good humble values that they tried to instill in me and my brother.”
Gloria recounted a story from his childhood where his parents’ moral compass inadvertently lead him to his political career.
“Growing up, we often didn’t have a car. We had to borrow other people’s cars. Obviously, we didn’t have enough money, and I can remember vividly having to wash those cars and fill them with gas and having to get the buckets and sponges and soap and water. That all has expense attached to it, and so I said, ‘If we are borrowing cars because we don’t have money, then why are we spending money on washing them and filling the tanks up with gas?’ The answer that my parents gave us was, ‘This is what we have to do. We are borrowing these cars and we can’t return them dirty or with an empty tank.’ This left an impression on me. I don’t think my parents intended it this way, but it really was this admonition to get into public service.’
“Some people have to wake up every day and punch a time clock. I just have to wake up and make the city a better place. I think that’s a wonderful mission and I feel grateful for this opportunity. That is why I do this work.”
Politics
Text messages corroborate sexual assault allegations against Matt Schlapp
Schlapp chairs the organization that hosts CPAC
Contemporaneous text messages shared with CNN appear to corroborate allegations of sexual assault against Republican activist Matt Schlapp, who chairs the organization that hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference.
In the messages, which were exchanged in October, a GOP strategist who was working for Herschel Walker’s senatorial campaign consulted a friend for guidance on how to proceed after he says he was groped by Schlapp in the car after an outing in a bar in Atlanta.
Schlapp addressed the allegations through an attorney who told CNN: “The attack is false and Mr. Schlapp denies any improper behavior.”
The Republican staffer texted his friend that Schlapp was “pissed I didn’t follow him to his hotel room.”
“I’m so sorry man,” the friend responded. “What a fucking creep.”
“I just don’t know how to say it to my superiors thst heir [sic] surrogate fondled my junk without my consent,” the staffer wrote.
Schlapp has close ties to former President Donald Trump, in whose administration his wife served as communications director from 2017-2019 and whose false claims about the 2020 presidential election he has parroted.
The sexual assault allegations were first reported by the Daily Beast. The group that organizes CPAC, the American Conservative Union, did not immediately return a request for comment.
