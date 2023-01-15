Theater
‘A Room in the Castle’ highlights the women of ‘Hamlet’
Trans director DeHais joins Folger Theatre’s Reading Room festival
‘The Reading Room’
‘A Room in the Castle’
Jan. 19 -21
Folger Theatre @The Lutheran Church of the Reformation
212 East Capitol St., S.E.
$25 per reading; $50 all access pass includes all 4 readings and all pre-show conversations and special events. Students free 1/2 hour before each reading and talk with valid ID.
Franco-American trans director Eddie DeHais is a triple citizen who speaks four languages and works all over the world. This week, they’re landing in Washington to direct a reading of Lauren Gunderson’s new play “A Room in the Castle,” part of Folger Theatre’s upcoming festival, The Reading Room.
“A Room in the Castle,” focuses on the stories of the women of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” Queen Gertrude, Ophelia, and Tatiana, a middle-aged servant. The traditionally doomed and/or unheard women are seeking a level of safety and freedom in Ophelia’s bedroom, a place away from an increasingly dangerous court and mad prince where they can be themselves – something that’s forbidden in the greater world. Together they sing, laugh, and argue, trying to create hope in a hopeless situation.
DeHais, who specializes in staging new works and reimagining classics, brings a lot to the collaboration: In addition to boatloads of energy and curiosity, they have a sharp ear and keen sense of humor.
Recently recovered from a gnarly case of laryngitis, DeHais takes time to talk about the project. “Lauren [Gunderson] has written a beautiful piece that’s very funny, but also achingly painful. People will see themselves and see their mothers in the play’s gently blocked reading.”
When we spoke, DeHais (who is nonbinary, trans, and bisexual) had just finished writing a greeting to the three-woman cast. In it, they spoke about the possibilities of living in a room. During the pandemic, DeHais as a grad student at Brown University in Providence spent a lot of time in a tiny apartment. Classes, community, and projects were cancelled, so they took up the ukulele and made a weekly drive to sing songs, admittedly rather badly, to their 90-something grandmother. The experience brought the two much closer together in a deeper, less predicated on structure relationship that continues now.
Similarly, the women in “A Room in the Castle” make discoveries: Their room is a safe but dynamic place filled with wonderfully awkward moments of people trying to connect despite barriers of class and expectation. For instance, we find the Queen of Denmark getting drunk with a servant whom she never noticed before things went awry in the castle, adds DeHais.
“I love ‘Hamlet,’ but this is a play that tells the other half of the story. And because ‘Hamlet’ is a rich text which means there’s a rich story happening behind closed doors.”
The director began making attempts at coming out starting in their teens; a final public proclamation in their twenties stuck. They say it’s the best thing they ever did: “If I have to read another play about how painful it is to be a trans person I will kick the wall. And I’m asked to direct those. My life is amazing. Being me is the best thing that ever happened to me. There are very difficult parts of that story but that’s not my life.”
Based between New York and Berlin, they recently worked on a production of Salome in Paris. Next season, they’re slated to direct a lot in Seattle. “When offers come in, I ask my agent to tell whoever it is that I’m local – then I’ll get to wherever they want me.”
DeHais closes with a nod to Folger Theatre’s director of programming/artistic director Karen Ann Daniels: “Few people know how to create community better than Karen Ann. We met when she was running the Public’s Mobile Unit in New York, and we stayed in touch. I don’t know D.C. well, so it was doubly flattering that she reached out. And where better than D.C. to talk about political structures that are silencing us?”
Other new plays featured in The Reading Room are Al Letson’s “Julius X,” a re-visioning of “The Tragedy of Julius Caesar” set during the life and times of Malcolm X; “Hamlet,” a radical bilingual New York City-set reimagining of the original created by Reynaldo Piniella and Emily Lyon; “Our Verse in Time to Come,” a Shakespeare inspired piece about legacy and storytelling by Malik Work and Karen Ann Daniels.
‘Safe Word’ explores Dom-sub relationship
An emotionally stunted masochist confronts self-loathing
In “Safe Word,” out Venezuelan-American actor Mauricio Pita plays Cesar, an emotionally stunted masochist who’s forced to confront his self-loathing after his Dom, Bear (Jonathan Adriel), reinterprets the rules of their game.
“For the film’s characters, it’s about taking it to the next level,” says Pita, 37. “The experience has been very personal because a lot of the characters’ stories are also my own. Consequently, I put myself in a very vulnerable position. Still, I felt I had no choice but to tell this story.”
A short but visually and emotionally compelling work, “Safe Word” is produced by Tepui Media (a name inspired by the flat-top mountains in the Guiana Highlands of South America). Prior to the pandemic, Pita, who serves as the company’s executive director, was mostly involved in theater, but increasingly, film has become his medium of choice.
Pita also works at Arena Stage where he manages and collaborates with the director of education in executing the artistic vision of Arena’s devised theater program, Voices of Now (VON), which produces 10 original works each season. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mauricio managed VON’s transition from a theater festival to a feature film.
Filmed over about a week last summer in a rented D.C. apartment, “Safe Word” wasn’t easy for Pita who as producer, filmmaker, in addition to actor, likened the experience to exposing himself through layers. He says, “Awards and money would be great, but my measure of success was getting the film made, getting to the finish line.”
After debuting “Safe Word” at GALA Hispanic Theatre in November, the goal has been to get the film seen. It’s currently slated to screen at the upcoming Ocean City Film Festival and Washington International Cinema Festival at Miracle Theatre; they’re also focusing on LGBTQ festivals.
WASHINGTON BLADE: What was your inspiration for the piece?
MAURICIO PITA: My own inner voices. I’d share journal entries with Eva von Schweinitz, our storywriter, and she divided my experience into two characters. I really had no choice but to share my feelings. I felt compelled. I no longer wanted to feel scared.
BLADE: Was there a process?
PITA: It was a collaboration. I wrote up the idea that I wanted to make a film about my inner voices and self-conflict. I handed over journal entrees and she interviewed me. It was like therapy sessions.
Eva then presented me with story options including superhero/ romantic comedy/ and a bondage story, the one I thought was most dangerous and scariest to do. If we failed it would certainly be the most embarrassing.
BLADE: Can you talk about your inner dialogue?
PITA: Sure, it’s about me not being loveable. Me being queer made me think I wouldn’t be loved. Growing up I was scared of being gay, I saw being gay as a death sentence. Those feelings don’t just go away because you come out.
BLADE: Does it get better?
PITA: I’m 37, more open, but it’s not automatically fixed. Over many years of therapy new positive voices were introduced but even so those negative voices aren’t entirely wiped out. They argue in my head and that’s something I wanted to investigate.
“Safe Word” asks how comfortable are we at choosing our own pain? And what could hold us back from connecting to ourselves and to one another? In the film, they arrive at a paradigm-shifting result neither one of them expects.
BLADE: How did you select Jonathan to co-star? “Safe Word” is a very intimate piece.
PITA: By the third or fourth draft we were looking at casting. And though I didn’t know him that well, I immediately thought of him.
His body is insane, muscularly imposing. Yet there’s a softness that I was intrigued by. I suggested him to our director, Christopher Cunetto. We scheduled a screen test, basically looking for chemistry. Jonathan was phenomenal. He took it very seriously; he came prepared and ready. I had a really good time working with him.
BLADE: Are you into bondage offscreen?
PITA: Well, of course, I am. I like role playing. I’ve been ashamed about stuff like that my whole life. But fuck it. Why not? I’ve learned that you have power in those situations even when you’re the sub. After all, my character Cesar has the safe word. He can stop everything. That’s a lot of power.
D.C.’s theater scene roared back to life in 2022
Understudies emerge as heroes amid ongoing COVID struggles
The first thing I saw in 2022 seemed crafted with the pandemic in mind. After a long closure, Studio Theatre reopened in January with “Flight,” the story young Kabir who along with his older brother Aryan whose arduous journey takes them from their battered homeland Afghanistan in search of a future in the U.K.
Using dioramas, tiny modeled figures, voiceovers, and individual peep-show style booths for audience seating, Vox Matus (an innovative Glasgow-based theater company) created something unique and marvelous. The riveting hybrid theater/installation premiered at Edinburgh Festival in 2017.
“Flight” remains a favorite. Here’s a sampling of other highlights from the year’s big theatrical output.
In April, New York-based playwright Morgan Gould spent time at Round House workshopping her new play “Jennifer, Who Is Leaving,” a witty dark comedy about women caregivers. The play was inspired by Gould’s late gay grandfather Joey and his time spent at a nursing home where his catty sense of humor took a wild turn. Round House plans to present the work as a fully staged production in the spring. So far, local Helen Hayes Award winners Kimberly Gilbert and Nancy Robinette are on board as cast members. Gould will direct.
Woolly Mammoth’s 2022 spring offering “There’s Always the Hudson,” starred out actor Justin Weaks opposite Paola Lázaro (also the work’s author) as best friends who make a pact to off themselves after settling scores against those who sexually abused them. It was a bold production, courageously acted and unafraid to unabashedly go for both laughs and some heartbreaking moments.
As the title character of “Hamilton” in the national tour of the Broadway musical (moored to the Kennedy Center Opera House from August through October), handsome Jean Pierre Gonzalez approached the Founding Father with a serious intent on stage and off.
In a Blade interview, the Bronx-born gay Latinx actor spoke to the enormity of the job: “It’s a powerful thing. We all learned history in school. We know who’s who when we look at a textbook; but when people who look like you are telling the story, it shifts.”
In late summer, National Theatre hosted the tour of “Six” which, for me, proved an unexpected treat. Half rock concert/half Broadway musical, the British-born show, tells the story of Henry VIII’s wives from the mostly doomed women’s perspectives. Fast-moving, energetic, and smart, the show filled the stage with an uber-talented cast of women, and with its flashy staging and smart book, the production easily captured the imagination of Tudor history buffs and Vegas show aficionados alike.
At the beginning of 2022, masks and proof of vaccination were required at most venues. That’s different now, but the relaxing of health and safety protocols hasn’t happened uniformly. Some theaters, including the Kennedy Center and the National, became mask optional in the fall. The Shakespeare Theatre Company and Signature Theatre currently schedule performances with masks required and others with masks recommended, while Arena Stage, and a few others – last I checked – still require masks. It’s wise to check venue websites when making plans.
Throughout year, performances were still disrupted by the pandemic, and in many cases, understudies emerged as real heroes. At a moment’s notice, they were asked to go on when principal actors were sent home with a positive COVID test. Without stand-ins shows wouldn’t have happened.
As an understudy with the “Dear Evan Hansen” road show that played at the Kennedy Center in September, 19-year-old out actor Pierce Wheeler saved the day more than once. While touring, he was unexpectedly called on to cover for both Evan and supporting character Jared Kleinman.
At Mosaic Theatre in November, Antonio Michael Woodard shone as the title character in “The Ballad of Emmett Till,” the first part of playwright Ifa Bayeza’s “The Till Trilogy.” Playing the Black youth over the last two weeks of his life, Woodard nailed the 14-year-old’s exuberance, sensitivity, and frustrations. Out actors Jaysen Wright and Vaughn Ryan Midder gave terrific supporting performances as both Till’s buddies and the vicious men who murdered him for supposedly whistling at a white woman.
In November, Arena Stage presented “My Body No Choice,” a collection of riveting monologues – fiction and nonfiction – written by eight notable female writers expressly for female actors. Brilliantly helmed by Arena Stage’s outgoing artistic director Molly Smith, the impeccably staged work was a direct response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. On receipt of the devastating decision, Smith set to work creating a theater piece that would provide a forum for women to share reactions to a decision that sets them back 50 years. And we thank her.
‘Jane Anger’ a joyful, thought-provoking look at Shakespeare
Klein Theatre production features real-life partners Urie and Spahn
‘Jane Anger’
Through Jan. 8
Shakespeare Theatre Company
Klein Theatre
450 7th St., N.W.
$35-$125
Signaturetheatre.org
In “Jane Anger” (now at Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Klein Theatre), Ryan Spahn plays Francis, a middle-aged peasant unsuccessfully passing himself off as a “fair youth” in hopes of wrangling both a place in William Shakespeare’s inner circle and a good acting gig.
The clever pandemic comedy kicks off in 1606, a plague year, and theater people are at loose ends. Somehow, Spahn’s character convinces the great Shakespeare (Michael Urie) to let him stay in his comfortable apartment, a place where Francis, now nicknamed Frankie, can ride out the quarantine emptying the playwright’s chamber pots and transcribing his words.
Initially, the writer is slow going. Locked away from bars and brothels, a bored Bard needs to be “unblocked” to get his creative juices flowing, a task with which fey Frankie is happy to assist. But that’s a hard pass. This boss is repulsed by the mere sight of his unwashed, snaggle-toothed helper, an opinion he feels compelled to repeat again and again.
It’s a hilarious setup flawlessly executed by two skilled actors. Both are terrifically acting and looking the parts – Urie is flatteringly attired in dashing Jacobean garb as a celebrity Shakespeare in need of his next moneymaking hit, while Spahn is outfitted for a bubonic plague-theme party, a look that gets laughs from the moment he makes his entrance in this fast-paced, gag-filled show.
During a recent mid-morning phone interview, Spahn explains his approach to comedy: “It isn’t about rehearsing bits. He’s more of a sad clown comic.” Whatever the method, it works. And playwright Talene Monahon’s anachronistic giggle fest chock filled with surprises, physical comedy, pathos, and a little harmless smut gives him a lot to work with.
Aside from lampooning Shakespeare and having fun with pandemic humor that riffs on social distancing and variant strains, Monahon and director Jess Chayes present a tale of towering feminist revenge.
The title character portrayed by Amelia Workman is based on the same-named historical person famed for writing a seminal feminist pamphlet. In the play, Jane climbs through Shakespeare’s window seeking her intimate friend’s help in securing publication. A lowborn but genius writer, she makes her living as a cunning woman (similar to a barber/surgeon, but “the differences are the person has breasts and makes less money”). In time, Shakespeare’s rich but disenfranchised wife Anne Hathaway (played by Monahan) arrives on the scene – also through the window.
Spahn says, “There’s a female voice but anyone can relate if they’re a minority that’s been silenced or has gone unheard. In the play, women arrive who aren’t being heard. They get louder and angrier.
“Sometime silencing the most dominant person in the room takes getting angry. It’s all very relatable,” he adds. “We’re in a time of people recognizing they’ve been undervalued or underappreciated and this is that story.”
Spahn and Urie, 41 and 42 respectively, have worked together before — it’s something they’ve liked, especially if it’s a joyful project like this one. But bringing home darker subject matter every night can be hard, he says.
When COVID closed theaters in March of 2020, the partners made a conscious decision to remain in New York and create work. After all, Shakespeare wrote “King Lear” through the 1606 plague.
A month into lockdown, Urie reprised his role in “Buyer & Cellar,” (the comedy about a struggling actor weirdly employed at the Malibu estate of Barbra Streisand) live from the couple’s apartment. Spahn, who has self-produced feature films, ran the cameras. It was a successful and widely viewed collaboration.
The pair’s precocious foray into pandemic theater making made Monahon aware of exactly what was possible during shutdown. They could put something on if she wrote it, and by May they were performing a short one-act version of the play (then tentatively titled “Frankie and Will”) written for the duo, plague be damned.
“Jane Anger” premiered off-Broadway at the tiny New Ohio in February 2022. What was intended to be a workshop became a positively reviewed, sold-out show. Now at year’s end, a tweaked, more expensively produced version is playing in a theater four times the size of the original venue.
“I think it’s the experience that people want and deserve now,” he says. “It’s frivolous, thought provoking, and political without being preachy…a really joyful time.”
