Real Estate
Condo rules for animals vary widely
ADA covers the right to service and assistance
When my clients are considering the purchase of a condominium or cooperative, they initially have three association guidelines on their minds: the rental policy, the renovation policy, and the pet policy.
Historically, Northern Virginia and Maryland condominiums have been more pet-friendly than those in the District. In D.C., many condos restrict the number of pets you can have, some limit the size of the pet or type of animal, and a few will not allow certain breeds of dogs.
But what of the person who needs a service dog or an emotional support animal? First, it’s important to make a distinction between three types of animals that provide assistance to people.
A service animal (SA), usually a dog but in some cases, a miniature horse, is trained to work with people who have disabilities such as those outlined in the Americans with Disabilities Act. The ADA’s official definition of a disability is “a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities.”
Common major life activities include seeing, hearing, walking, caring for oneself, and communicating. In addition, many medical issues are covered under the ADA, such as diabetes, epilepsy, autism, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Service animals and Assistance animals (AA) are trained to perform tasks that relate to specific disabilities. Assistance Dogs International notes that it can take 180 to 260 hours of daily training over six months, depending on the medical or other special tasks needed, to obtain certification.
Most of us have seen a guide dog help someone who is blind to get where she is going safely. A dog might also be trained to wake a diabetic when his blood sugar drops during the night, to let a deaf person know someone is at the door, or to alert a person with a seizure disorder to take his medicine.
An emotional support animal (ESA) is there to provide its owner with affection, comfort, and relief from anxiety or stress. ESAs can be dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, or any other type of animal with whom its owner can develop an emotional connection. Care should be taken, however, to match the type of animal with its intended environment.
There is no specific training required for an ESA. Standard dog training is normally enough to ensure that the animal has no behavioral problems in private or in public while still providing comfort to the owner.
The definitions wouldn’t be complete without mentioning therapy animals. They can be dogs, cats, rabbits, or other animals that are easily transported. Their job is primarily to visit people in hospitals, nursing homes, hospices, and similar accommodations to encourage healing or reduce stress, where they can provide comfort to long and short-term residents, help with improving fine motor skills, and assist with physical or occupational therapy.
So, who decides whether Fido, Fluffy, Bugs, or miniature Mr. Ed can move into your condo?
The laws and regulations outlined in the ADA cover the right to service and assistance animals in housing, restaurants, stores, and other public accommodations. The federal Fair Housing Act expands on the ADA to include emotional support animals, but only with respect to residences.
Housing providers should familiarize themselves with the provisions of these laws to avoid unnecessary confrontation and potential legal action. Here are the most salient points; they apply to leasing as well as purchasing a home.
Neither an SA/AA nor an ESA is legally considered a pet, so pet policies, including weight limits or breed restrictions, do not apply.
You may be asked whether your animal is medically prescribed. For a service dog, only two questions are allowed: Is the dog a service dog that is required because of a disability, and what work or task has the dog been trained to perform? No other documentation is needed.
For an ESA, you should be prepared to submit a letter from your physician or therapist stating that you have a disability that benefits from such an animal.
You cannot be asked for specific information about your disability or diagnosis for either type of animal.
While not specifically covered in the law, landlords and housing boards can reasonably request a copy of current vaccinations and state, county, or city registrations
Supplemental rents and deposits are prohibited; however, you will likely be responsible for any damage caused by the animal, so housebreaking is an important part of training.
And with housebreaking in mind, it’s time for me to relieve some stress by putting a leather, studded collar on my dog and walking him on leash around the neighborhood. Does anyone know where I can get one?
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Real Estate
Forget the headlines, here’s what’s really happening in the housing market
Building your portfolio of wealth is never a bad decision
Last week I assisted an agent with his client’s final walk through and then accompanied him to settlement. The agent was stuck in all the airport madness that got many people stranded over the holidays. I got a chance to look at the numbers on his client’s purchase of a 1BR/1BA new construction condo in the Shaw neighborhood. The purchase price was around $440,000. He used the HPAP program that is offered in D.C. and got around $80,000 of down payment assistance. He put up $20,000 for his down payment. So the total down payment was around $100,000, and the loan was for around $340,000. Because it was new construction, he had given the builder a punch list of items to fix or repair, and they did everything on the list. He is not paying any PMI (private mortgage insurance), has a newly constructed unit in a great neighborhood, and all in his monthly payment was around $2,400.
That does not sound as dramatic as the headlines are making the current housing market out to be. Some agents I know are advising their buyer clients that this current market is a gift. People are mostly getting to have some closing costs covered, or a lower sales price, and they are getting to do inspections and get credits or concessions.
As you have heard many people say before, the rent you pay never comes back to you. Investing in a house or a condo means you are building wealth and gaining equity. After every recession or downturn in the economy over the last several decades, the housing prices in D.C. have always gone up. Many people who are purchasing right now will probably refinance the rates they currently have in the next few years, as the market changes and evolves.
People will buy and sell when it is the right time for them, but if you are curious about purchasing right now, there is much less competition in most of the local markets and starting to build your own portfolio of wealth is never a bad decision.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with the Rutstein Group of Compass. Reach him at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
Real Estate
Interior decorating trends for 2023
And which schemes are on the way out
See ya next year! I hate hearing it every year yet, here we are. Typically I take some time each year to review the market trends that we have seen in the current year while also looking at possible trends into the new year. Given that we are still in a position of flux here in the DMV market I am deciding to focus on interior design trends that are expected to be seen as we head into 2023. As we head into 2023 and you start to clean out your closet and reorganize your furniture welcoming in some new energy for this year let’s take a look at what trends we are likely to see.
COLOR STORY
Selecting the right paint color can truly set the tone for a room and your commitment to decorating. Most interior forecasters are thinking that a deep dark plum purple color will be the trend seen across homes. We have seen similar colors in past years in the deep moody color palette such as a navy or a deep hunter green so it’s no surprise that this jewel tone is now making its debut in the color palette.
SETTING THE MOOD
We are seeing moody accent lighting as a way to highlight and set the scene for rooms as we head into the new year. I’m not talking about those “good vibes only” neon signs that are simply charming. I am speaking to thoughtfully designed lighting that highlights a niche bar in a living room, under counter lighting in a half bath or illuminating a tray ceiling with accent wallpaper.
STONE ON STONE ON STONE
Similar to the trend of the waterfall kitchen counters and islands we are now seeing a resurgence of the trend of solid backsplashes of the same or similar materials used for the countertops in your kitchen. Not stopping here, however, we are also seeing the trend continue into the bathrooms. Adding a 12” solid surface backsplash to a powder room sink adds a massive level of sophistication.
HOME OFFICES
As we saw during the pandemic, everyone scraped for a desk to throw in their living room for their work from home space. Given that some of the pandemic dust has settled, we are now taking some time to realize the importance of home/work life balance and with a large number of folks still doing some iteration of work from home and office life, that home office is now getting the love it has needed. Gone are the wood paneling library looking offices from our grandparents era, unless that’s what you’re into and in that case – go for it. We are seeing dark and moody colors, large patterned accent wallpaper and streamlined furniture pieces.
TRENDS MAKING AN EXIT IN 2023
We are seeing two major trends make a mass exodus as we head into 2023 and those are (thankfully) all-white bathrooms (can you really keep it that clean forever?) and chevron tile patterns. While we are still seeing this trend carried out on flooring we are not really seeing it used for backsplash patterns and, honestly, good.
Trends come and go – at the end of the day making your home comfortable for you and your family is most important. While these items above are forecasted trends for the new year, always be sure to incorporate what makes you happiest into your home and lifestyle.
Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s international Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Reach him at 202-503-4243, [email protected] or BurnsandNoble.com.
Real Estate
The dogs that stole Christmas
The tree was in shambles yet there was more: the presents were strewn on the floor
I was chatting with a friend the other day about the Christmas presents she got for her dog, Dot, and where she was hiding them so Dot couldn’t find them until they were wrapped and placed under the tree. We spoke quietly so Dot couldn’t hear us.
During our conversation, I remarked on the items I purchased this year for my six-pack of Miniature Schnauzers: an assortment of festive, red and green bow ties and bandannas, to highlight the rainbow of new collars I had ordered for each pup – red, pink, purple and lime green for the girls and turquoise and orange for the boys.
“Is that it?” she asked. “Let me ask you: How did you like getting clothes for Christmas when you were a kid?” I admitted that socks and underwear were never my favorites, but if you consider a collar as pet jewelry, it sounds like a more elegant gift. Besides, playing with dog toys doesn’t hold much interest at my house and with rescues, there’s usually some residual food aggression, so treats are only distributed when I am there to monitor their consumption.
I hung up the phone feeling like Scrooge, as if Santa Paws wouldn’t be coming down the chimney this year. This was probably a good thing, though, since I had just had the chimney inspected in November and had found that the damper still wouldn’t stay open. Sometimes I can still smell the smoke wafting through my living room from the fireplace fiasco of 2019.
It’s a funny thing about pets. When you talk to them, they often react as if they a) understand what you are saying, b) are interested in the subject matter, and c) want to respond. “Good boy” is always a popular topic, as is “suppertime.” The repeated nudge of a wet nose on my arm means, “tell me a story,” so, for them and for you, I offer you the tale of The Dogs That Stole Christmas.
‘Twas the weekend of Christmas (so it says in the fable) and I’d just gotten up from the settlement table. With documents signed and notarized too, it was time to step out for a nosh and a brew, so I strolled to the neighborhood bar down the street to order some wings and a Glenlivet neat.
While I sipped on my drink and it warmed up my tummy, I looked at the menu for something else yummy. As I pondered which tidbit I should order next, I heard my phone buzz and I noticed a text. “Come back to the house and please hurry,” it stated, yet no more was written about what awaited.
I sprang from my seat, paid the bill and departed, and off to my home on the hillside, I darted. To the east of the river I flew like a flash. I parked and went in, as I heard a loud crash. When I looked all around there appeared such a torrent, like a scene that resembled a search with a warrant.
The tree was in shambles and yet there was more: the presents were opened and strewn on the floor. The branches were broken, the ornaments shattered, the stockings that hung by the chimney were tattered. No elf on a shelf could be found in its place and nor was the wreath I had hung in its space.
I scowled at my dogs and I called them by name to try to determine just who was to blame. “Now Sasha, Fiona and Maxwell and Cory, someone enlighten me. Tell me the story. Out with the truth. I am totally vexed. Did Cammie or Jelly Bean learn how to text?”
“And why would you do this to our lovely house? Were you playing a game? Were you chasing a mouse? Did I leave you too long or did you get bored? Were you hungry or thirsty, or feeling ignored?”
Their innocent faces gave nary a clue, ‘til I noticed some soot at the base of the flue. And there were the prints of a four-legged critter and no sign at all of my hired dog sitter. “Aha,” I exclaimed as I deduced the cause. Why, the reprobate must have been Santa Paws!
They nodded assent as they hung their wee heads, before settling into their crates and their beds. I told them good night with a pat and a hug, then discovered that someone had peed on the rug.
Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukah, and Happy Kwanzaa from my family to yours.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed associate broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate/@properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
PHOTOS: Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather
Condo rules for animals vary widely
‘A Room in the Castle’ highlights the women of ‘Hamlet’
PHOTOS: Leather Weather
Speaker McCarthy stands by George Santos
D.C. drag performer Ba’Naka dies at 36
Zelenskyy notes LGBTQ rights support in Golden Globes speech
Beloved D.C. nightlife figure Lily Chavez dies at 35
Exploring fetishes, fantasies at Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend
D.C. memorial service to be held for gay GOP Rep. Jim Kolbe
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
D.C. drag performer Ba’Naka dies at 36
-
Eastern Europe5 days ago
Zelenskyy notes LGBTQ rights support in Golden Globes speech
-
Obituary3 days ago
Beloved D.C. nightlife figure Lily Chavez dies at 35
-
Arts & Entertainment4 days ago
Exploring fetishes, fantasies at Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
D.C. memorial service to be held for gay GOP Rep. Jim Kolbe
-
Politics3 days ago
Text messages corroborate sexual assault allegations against Matt Schlapp
-
Commentary5 days ago
Brazil insurrection proves Trump remains global threat
-
Congress5 days ago
Nassau County GOP demands George Santos’ resignation