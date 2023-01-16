Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Sports, drag, music and dancing in the days to come
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Pride Night OUT at the Capitals
Tuesday, January 17
Party 6 p.m. / Game 7 p.m.
Capital One Arena
601 F Street, N.W.
$49-$169
Facebook
While it appears the Night OUT tickets are already sold out (or their website doesn’t work), you can get general tickets to the game here. The Team DC party will be at 6 and the game starts at 7.
Drag Bingo with Brooklyn Heights
Wednesday, January 18
8-11 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Join Brooklyn for a night of bingo at Pitchers on Wednesday.
LGBTQ+ Speed Friending
Friday, January 20
7-9 p.m.
Puro Gusto Cafe
1345 F Street, N.W.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Go Gay DC has created another opportunity to make LGBTQ+ friends in the DMV.
Shangela: Fully Lit Tour
Friday, January 20
8 p.m.
Warner Theatre
513 13th Street, N.W.
$27.50-$75
Facebook | Tickets
Shangela of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame is coming to Warner Theatre on Friday as a part of her Fully Lit Tour.
RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing party
Friday, January 20
8-9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Speaking of RuPaul’s Drag Race, meet up with friends and catch the latest installment on Friday. Citrine hosts a night of fun.
DC Gaymers Super Smash Saturday
Saturday, January 21
5-10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Meet up with other gaming enthusiasts at UPROAR for an evening of Super Smash.
Song Birds: Live Music Drag Cabaret
Saturday, January 21 .
9 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook | Reservations
Crazy Aunt Helen’s has a live music drag cabaret planned for Saturday.
Con Acento
Saturday, January 21
9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Evry Pleasure hosts a show celebrating Hispanic heritage with Labianna, Chata Uchis and Whoreslina.
PEACH PIT: 90s Dance Party
Saturday, January 21
10:30 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10-$15
Facebook | Eventbrite
Dance like its 1995 at the Peach Pit with a party at DC9 on Saturday.
Shi-Queeta Lee’s Illusion Drag Brunch
Sunday, January 22
12-2 p.m.
H Street Country Club
1335 H Street, N.E.
$55
Facebook | Eventbrite
Drag legend Shi-Queeta Lee leads a fun-filled brunch on Sunday at the H Street Country Club.
Out & About
‘Talking Trans History’ set for Jan. 24
Rayceen Pendarvis joins panel discussion
The Rainbow History Project will host “Talking Trans History” on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Southwest Library branch of the DC Public Library.
This panel event is part of the Trans History Initiative, a program funded by the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs. Panelists will include Earline Budd, Rayceen Pendarvis, and SaVanna Wanzer.
For more information on the event and to submit a question in advance, email [email protected].
Out & About
All lesbians in the DMV, gather!
‘Happy Hour Meetup’ held at the Ven
“DC Lesbian Happy Hour Meetup” will be on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at The Ven at Embassy Row Hotel in Dupont Circle.
This event is for singles, couples and those who simply want to meet other like-minded people. Guests will have exclusive use of the hotel’s art gallery space, including a bar and happy hour specials, karaoke and games. Food is included and there will be a mix of vegetarian and meat appetizers and desserts.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: January 13-19
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, January 13
Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring their beverage of choice. For more information, email [email protected].
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, January 14
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more information, email [email protected] or the group’s facilitator [email protected].
Sunday, January 15
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will host “Drag Show for Charity” at 8 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. Guests are encouraged to come and enjoy a drag show with LGBTQ people from the community. Tips to the drag performers will benefit worthy charities that have been vetted by the Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, January 16
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10:00a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Genderqueer DC will be at 7:00p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just not 100% cis. For more details, visit Genderqueer DC’s Facebook.
Tuesday, January 17
Bi Roundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is an opportunity for people to gather in order to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as bi individuals in a private setting. For more information, visit Facebook or Meetup.
DC Area Transmasculine Society will host “Transmasculine & Nonbinary Social Hour” at 6 p.m. at Red Bear Brewing Co. DCATS will be accepting binder donations and will be able to give out needles to those who are in need. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, January 18
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Thursday, January 19
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Poly Group Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is designed to be a forum for people at all different stages to discuss polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. For more information, email [email protected].
10 LGBTQ events this week
Equality Virginia holds first lobby day of 2023 legislative session
Brooke Lierman sworn in as Md. comptroller
Trial set for D.C. gay murder case four years after arrest of suspect
PHOTOS: Ode to the Glitter Ball
Beloved D.C. nightlife figure Lily Chavez dies at 35
Exploring fetishes, fantasies at Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend
Text messages corroborate sexual assault allegations against Matt Schlapp
Republicans nearly come to blows as MAGA wins
Cloud-based platform seeks to improve health care for LGBTQ, intersex Indians
