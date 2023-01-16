Maryland
Brooke Lierman sworn in as Md. comptroller
Former Baltimore City delegate supports LGBTQ rights
Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman on Monday was sworn into office.
Lierman, who previously represented portions of Baltimore City in the Maryland House of Delegates, last November defeated then-Harford County Executive Barry Glassman in the race to succeed Peter Franchot. Lierman is Maryland’s first female state comptroller.
Lierman told the Washington Blade before her election that ensuring LGBTQ Marylanders and other underrepresented groups in the state have access to economic opportunities is one of her top priorities once she enters office.
“It means making sure that, if you’re an LGBTQ Black woman from Cheverly, from Prince George’s County who’s a great architect, we want you to be able to compete and win on contracts because we want to build a space where we have more competition, where more people are competing,” she said. “And we want to make sure we’re meeting and exceeding our minority business enterprise goals because it means that we’re building an economy that is growing the entire state and we’re using our contract dollars to build a larger state economy overall.”
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown took office on Jan. 3. Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s inauguration will take place on Wednesday.
Maryland
Federal court rules UMMS discriminated against transgender man
St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson denied complainant a hysterectomy
A federal judge ruled Friday that the University of Maryland Medical System discriminated against a transgender man who was denied a hysterectomy at the St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner website.
Maryland
Anthony Brown to seek authority to enforce state, federal civil rights laws
New Md. attorney general took office on Tuesday
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown on Tuesday in his inaugural speech said he will seek the authority to enforce civil rights laws.
“To ensure that no entity or individual in Maryland deprive any person of their rights, regardless of faith or race, ethnicity or geography, identification, or orientation, and that all residents enjoy the privileges of living in Maryland, I’ll ask the governor and General Assembly for the statutory authority and the necessary resources to enforce federal and state civil rights laws,” he said.
Brown in his speech noted Maryland is the country’s fourth “most diverse state.”
“We speak 117 languages, and the percentage of foreign-born residents is higher than the national average and our neighboring states,” said Brown. “Maryland reflects where America is going.”
“So, what deeply troubles me is the racial and ethnic disparities and inequities that still exist in Maryland, motivated by bias and even overt discrimination, in housing, in the marketplace and workplace, and in opportunities,” he added. “Elijah Cummings would often admonish us by saying, “We’re better than that!” While I commend the work of the Maryland Commission for Civil Rights, that for 53 years has protected the civil rights of Marylanders, I firmly believe that we can do more.”
Brown, who previously represented Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, was the state’s lieutenant governor from 2007-2015. Brown last November defeated former Republican Anne Arundel County Councilman Michael Peroutka.
Democratic Congressman-elect Glenn Ivey will succeed Brown.
Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Comptroller-elect Brooke Lierman — both Democrats — will take office on Jan. 16.
Maryland
Two new gay Md. delegates outline agenda
The two openly gay men who were elected to the Maryland House of Delegates last week spoke with the Washington Blade about their campaigns and what they plan to do once they’re in office.
State Del.-elect Joseph Vogel will represent District 17 in Montgomery County. He said he is ready to bring a new direction to Annapolis.
“In this campaign, we listened,” Vogel said. “Now I’m bringing their voices to Annapolis and gonna fight for the issues that are most important to the folks here in my district.”
Vogel attended community events, held house parties and even went door to door to understand what his voters wanted out of him.
One of his most memorable moments from the campaign came after his election.
He was immediately overwhelmed with messages from people across all of Maryland and across the U.S., saying how much his election means to them. Having an openly gay Latino elected official — Vogel was born in Uruguay and came to Maryland with his family when he was 3-years-old — has brought representation into politics that hasn’t previously been there.
“I think now people are really excited and really hopeful about my time in office, I’m just committed to making sure that I don’t let them down and that I work hard and really fight the good fight,” Vogel said.
Now that he’s been elected to office, Vogel’s agenda includes addressing mental health issues in school, especially the lack of mental health professionals. He also hopes to address climate change.
Vogel hopes that, along with the issues he’s tackling first, he leaves office as a delegate who was known to be accessible and approachable.
“I’m going to fight for you, no matter your age. I’m going to fight for you, no matter your sexuality,” he said. “I’m going to fight for you regardless of your race, religion, ethnicities, where you live. I’m in this to fight for our entire community.”
Kris Fair is first openly gay lawmaker from Western Md.
State Del.-elect Kris Fair has had a long career in the world of politics and nonprofits, including as executive director of Frederick Center, an advocacy and support organization for LGBTQ people. His campaign to represent District 3 in Frederick County proved successful.
This victory did not come without hard work.
Fair knocked on 11,500 doors with now state Sen.-elect Karen Lewis Young during the primaries and then turned around to hit another 5,000-6,000 once the general election campaign began.
“There are so many people that are at the door that are just like ‘I feel so disconnected from the process, I feel like there’s nobody here to represent me,’” Fair told the Blade. “So instead of shoving the issues down and trying to force them to tell me whether or not they’re going to vote for me, which is an incredibly awkward 30 seconds, instead of just trying we tried to open up dialogue and we had an incredible response rate.”
Fair did not have the same response to his sexual orientation as Vogel.
While Vogel saw the conversation around it as an addition to his campaign, Fair’s sexual orientation became a major talking point during his conversations with parents about the Frederick County Board of Education. Discussing things like the LGBTQ-specific curriculum with which that parents have an issue became a big pill for Fair to swallow because he had to repeatedly hear attacks against his sexual orientation.
Luckily, not all moments on Fair’s campaign were as solemn.
Returning from an LGBTQ conference in Dallas, Fair sat next to an Indian man on the plane and began to talk with him. He learned this stranger’s life story: He was in the U.S. on a work visa and was visiting his sister in Frederick.
Fair offered the man a ride once they landed.
“His sister heard that and said, ‘You’re about to get in some psycho’s car’ and my husband heard that and said, ‘You’re about to put a psycho in your car,’” Fair said.
Arriving at his new friend’s home, Fair unknowingly walked into a 60th birthday celebration for the man’s grandfather. He was invited inside. After standing around and chatting for some time, he really started to understand how much he was missing by not having constant communication or conversations with his voters, he never had the opportunity to create the vulnerability or break down the walls.
Moving past elections, Fair is ready to tackle hard issues like having a comprehensive constituent service system, giving citizens access to government funded entities like the DMV and help these people get what they need. He also hopes to implement an output treatment model in Maryland, giving those struggling with mental health issues an option to remove themselves from their current home and move into a treatment center.
