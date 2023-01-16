Photos
PHOTOS: Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather
Dan Bear of Pittsburgh takes home title
The 2023 Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather competition was held on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill. Dan Bear of Pittsburgh won the title.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather (MAL) competition for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/FPeDpJb5LQ— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) January 15, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Leather Weather
MAL Drag Celebration held at Red Bear Brewing
Desiree Dik hosted a drag show celebrating Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend, “Leather Weather,” at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday, Jan. 13. Performers included Evry Pleasure, Crystal Edge, Amara Lee Dupree and Dr. Torcher.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Leather Weather: MAL Drag Celebration at @RedBearBrewing for @WashBlade. @EvryPleasure performing: pic.twitter.com/4v08yxnN7y— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) January 14, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Annual Delhi Pride parade resumes after 3-year pause
India Supreme Court to hear marriage equality case in March
NEW DELHI — After a three-year pause, more than 10,000 members of India’s LGBTQ and intersex community took part in an annual Delhi Queer Pride parade in the country’s capital on Jan. 8.
Four gay couples have asked India’s top court to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples to them, and a hearing in their case is scheduled to take place in March.
The India Supreme Court in 2018 issued a historic ruling that decriminalized homosexuality. LGBTQ and intersex Indians, however, continue to face stigmatization and discrimination.
(Photos by Asma Hafiz)
Photos
PHOTOS: First Lady & the Tramp
Miss Gay D.C. makes a stop at The Lodge before heading to the national competition
The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. held the drag show “First Lady & the Tramp” on Friday, Jan 6. Performers included Miss Gay D.C. 2022 Tatiyanna Voche’, Miss Winchester Pride 2022 Chasity Vain, Miss Glamour Girl 2022 Bayley, Gia Monet Colby, Laura Bushe and was hosted by Ashley Bannks. Following the drag show, patrons raised money for Voche’ to travel to the Miss Gay America Pageant on Jan. 17-20 in Little Rock, Ark. by purchasing an opportunity to rub a pie in the qualified contestant’s face.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Lady & the Tramp drag show at the Lodge @TheLodgeMD for @WashBlade #drag Chasity Vain performing: pic.twitter.com/BoLXt6SEys— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) January 7, 2023
