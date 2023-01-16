Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Ode to the Glitter Ball

Imperial Court holds drag fundraiser for charity

Published

6 hours ago

on

Members of the Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. perform at Freddie's Beach Bar for charity. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. held an Ode to the Glitter Ball charity drag show at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, Jan. 15. Proceeds from the event were to benefit the LGBT Fallen Heroes Fund.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Related Topics:
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Photos

PHOTOS: Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather

Dan Bear of Pittsburgh takes home title

Published

18 hours ago

on

January 16, 2023

By

Dan Bear, center, wins the title of Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather 2023 on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2023 Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather competition was held on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill. Dan Bear of Pittsburgh won the title.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Leather Weather

MAL Drag Celebration held at Red Bear Brewing

Published

3 days ago

on

January 14, 2023

By

Amara Lee Dupree performs at 'Leather Weather: MAL Drag Celebration' at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Desiree Dik hosted a drag show celebrating Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend, “Leather Weather,” at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday, Jan. 13. Performers included Evry Pleasure, Crystal Edge, Amara Lee Dupree and Dr. Torcher.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Annual Delhi Pride parade resumes after 3-year pause

India Supreme Court to hear marriage equality case in March

Published

4 days ago

on

January 12, 2023

By

The annual Delhi Queer Pride parade took place in New Delhi on Jan. 8, 2023. (Photos by Asma Hafiz)

NEW DELHI — After a three-year pause, more than 10,000 members of India’s LGBTQ and intersex community took part in an annual Delhi Queer Pride parade in the country’s capital on Jan. 8.

Four gay couples have asked India’s top court to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples to them, and a hearing in their case is scheduled to take place in March.

The India Supreme Court in 2018 issued a historic ruling that decriminalized homosexuality. LGBTQ and intersex Indians, however, continue to face stigmatization and discrimination.

(Photos by Asma Hafiz)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast

Follow Us @washblade

Advertisement

Popular