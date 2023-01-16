District of Columbia
Trial set for D.C. gay murder case four years after arrest of suspect
Police say victim stabbed 47 times by man he invited to his apartment
A then 26-year-old U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman charged in the Jan. 6, 2019, murder of gay retail manager Vongell Lugo inside Lugo’s D.C. apartment is scheduled to go on trial for first-degree murder and other charges on April 18, 2023, according to D.C. Superior Court records.
A spokesperson for the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, which is prosecuting the case, has confirmed the trial date but declined to say why or whether it is unusual that it has taken more than four years to schedule a trial for a suspect arrested at the scene of the murder and on the day it took place.
Court records and a D.C. police arrest affidavit filed in court state that then U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Collin J. Potter allegedly stabbed Lugo at least 47 times in the upper body and genital area shortly after Lugo, 36, invited him into his apartment at 2844 Wisconsin Ave., N.W. near the Washington National Cathedral.
The arrest affidavit says police arrived at the apartment building when a neighbor called 911 after hearing screams coming from Lugo’s apartment. Upon their arrival, the affidavit says, officers saw Potter fully nude standing over Lugo’s nude body, which was lying on the floor in the hall outside Lugo’s apartment door.
“Defendant Potter had blood visible on various areas of his body, to include his arms and feet, however he did not have any apparent injuries,” the arrest affidavit says.
During an April 26, 2019 preliminary hearing in D.C. Superior Court, D.C. Police Homicide Det. Tony Covington testified that police believe Potter dragged Lugo outside the apartment door after allegedly fatally stabbing him inside the apartment.
Covington in his testimony reiterated the arrest affidavit’s assertion that Potter referred to Lugo as his “girlfriend” and as “she” when officers first approached him outside the apartment. NBC News reported that police sources said Potter told police his “girlfriend” had died by suicide and he asked police to kill him.
The detective also testified that a police investigation found that Potter and Lugo met on the night of the murder at the Black Whisky bar at 1410 14th St., N.W. in D.C. Covington said the investigation at that time had not determined whether Potter and Lugo knew each other prior to the time they met up at the Black Whiskey on the night of the murder.
A friend of Lugo’s told the Washington Blade that Lugo, who was openly gay, liked to hang out at straight bars and the Black Whiskey was one of the bars he patronized.
In his court testimony, Det. Covington said police had no known motive for why Potter allegedly stabbed Lugo to death in the apartment.
Court records show police initially charged Potter with second-degree murder and prosecutors extended a plea bargain offer calling for him to plead guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for prosecutors not seeking a first-degree murder charge before a grand jury. The court records show Potter through a court-appointed attorney rejected the offer.
The records show a D.C. Superior Court Grand Jury on Aug. 20, 2019, handed down a five-count indictment against Potter, charging him with two counts of First-Degree Felony Murder While Armed, Felony Murder While Armed Aggravating Circumstances, First-Degree Sexual Abuse While Armed, and Kidnapping.
Potter has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Under D.C.’s criminal code, First Degree Sexual Abuse replaced what used to be the charge of rape under D.C. law.
“On or about January 6, within the District of Columbia, Collin Potter, while armed with and having readily available a dangerous weapon, that is a knife or other sharp object, engaged in a sexual act with Vongell Lugo, that is, the penetration of Vongell Lugo’s anus by Collin Potter’s penis, by using force against Vongell Lugo (First Degree Sexual Abuse While Armed),” the indictment states.
The indictment states that on the same day and location, while armed with a knife, Potter “seized, confined, kidnapped, abducted, physically assaulted and carried away Vongell Lugo, with the intent to hold and detain Vongell Lugo, for the purpose of sexually assaulting him (Kidnapping While Armed).”
During the April 2019 preliminary hearing, in which Judge Juliet McKenna found probable cause that Potter committed the offense, defense attorney Matthew Davies argued that police and prosecutors provided insufficient evidence that Potter committed the murder. He said the evidence cannot rule out the assertion by the defense that the murder was committed by someone else who had access to Lugo’s apartment.
“We don’t know who else was in that apartment and who else was in there and left,” he said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Nebiyu Feleke, one of the prosecutors in the case, argued that prosecutors presented “ample evidence” to show Potter and Lugo were the only two in the apartment at the time of the murder. He noted that Potter himself told police at the time they arrived on the scene that he and Lugo were the only two in the apartment that night.
Court observers have said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays in many cases, especially civil cases, pending before the D.C. Superior Court, and that could have played a role in the delay in scheduling the trial for Potter.
Court records show that Davies, Potter’s attorney, introduced an emergency motion in March 2020 requesting that Potter be released into a halfway house while awaiting trial because of the high risk of contracting and dying from COVID in the D.C. Jail. The records show that, at the request of prosecutors, the judge denied the motion on grounds that Potter would pose a risk to the community if released.
Potter has been held without bond since the time of his arrest. The next court hearing, prior to the start of the April 18 trial, is a trial readiness hearing scheduled for Feb. 18 before Judge Marisa J. Demeo.
More than 80 friends, co-workers, and family members turned out for a candlelight vigil to honor the life of Lugo, which was held Jan. 11, 2019 in a small park across the street from where Lugo lived. Among those participating were employees of TransPerfect, an international company that provides foreign language translation, interpretation and business services where Lugo worked as an associate manager.
D.C. court disputes claim by trans group over why LGBTQ crime victim housing facility was closed
Court never promised specific number of residents for ETC apartments: agreement
A spokesperson for the D.C. Superior Court released a statement to the Washington Blade on Jan. 11 disputing claims by the local organization Empowering the Transgender Community, known as ETC, that it was forced to suspend operation of its temporary emergency housing facility for LGBTQ victims of violent crime because the court reneged on a promise to send enough residents to financially sustain the facility.
ETC announced in March of 2022 that it had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the D.C. court’s Crime Victims Compensation Program to provide temporary emergency housing specifically for LGBTQ crime victims for up to 30 days through an arrangement with the courts.
Earline Budd, ETC’s executive director, said ETC had rented a small apartment building to operate a housing facility that she said last March could accommodate up to 26 individuals or a smaller group of families for the crime victims program. Court officials have since said the number was reduced to 22 because a few of the apartments in the building would be used for ETC staff offices.
The location of the facility had to remain confidential, Budd said, as part of the agreement with the courts to ensure the safety of its residents.
But in December Budd informed the Blade that ETC had to suspend its operation of the housing facility in November because the court did not provide enough tenants to financially sustain the facility. Budd said the director of the Crime Victims Compensation Program, Blanche Reese, told her and others during a visit to the ETC facility last March that the program expected to fill the facility to its capacity with crime victim residents.
Budd said the far fewer than expected residents sent to the ETC facility by the court created a financial shortfall when the overhead costs of renting the building and paying staff to operate the program exceeded the reimbursement payments they received from the court.
“The court never promised ETC a specific number of claimants to be housed by this provider,” said Douglas Buchanan, director of Media and Public Relations for the D.C. Courts, in a statement to the Blade.
Buchanan pointed to the four-page Memorandum of Understanding between ETC and the courts, which Buchanan sent to the Blade. The document, which was signed by Budd on Feb. 15 2022, makes no mention of the number of “victim/claimants” the court would send to the ETC facility.
The MOU states that the reimbursement by the Crime Victims Compensation Program (CVCP) to ETC “for each emergency housing stay is limited to a period of 30 days at the rate of $100.00 per day.”
The MOU states that CVCP would reimburse ETC for the costs of food if food is provided to the victim/claimants. “The amount shall not exceed $100.00 per week up to a total of $400.00,” the MOU says.
Buchanan also provided the Blade with comments from Crime Victims Compensation Program Director Blanche Reese, regarding Budd’s claim that Reese made a verbal promise to send enough tenants to fill the ETC facility to capacity.
“The managers were told that the facility would probably stay full because the facility was so beautiful and some of the other facilities were not as nice,” Reese said. “My statement was taken out of context,” Reese added. “They were also informed of how placement is decided. For example, if a crime happened in S.E. (where the facility is located) we would try to place the claimant away from the crime location, unless the claimant signed a disclaimer.”
According to Reese, “Ultimately, the claimant makes the decision if they want to stay at the facility that CVCP suggests…ETC was never promised a specific number of claimants. They were told that it would vary.”
Budd said ETC’s financial problems were heightened when the court program failed to send its reimbursement payments on time, sometimes sending them a month or two after they were due.
In his statement to the Blade, Buchanan said the delays in reimbursement payments were caused by ETC submitting inaccurate invoices. The MOU calls for ETC to provide invoices related to the claimants who stayed at the ETC facility.
“In the beginning, the delay in payments were due to inaccurate invoices submitted by ETC,” Buchanan said. “The CVCP director and accounting officer had a meeting with the [ETC] board to explain the process and clear up any discrepancies,” he said. “It was at that time the ETC board authorized the CVCP to correct any inaccurate invoices submitted and process the payments to address the delay in processing payments.”
In response to concerns raised by ETC that the court also didn’t fully reimburse ETC for the cost of food for crime victims and their family members sent to the facility, Buchanan said ETC was aware of restrictions by “food caps” set by the CVCP rules
In her statement sent to the Blade by Buchanan, Reese said the court “had no idea that ETC relied on the CVCP as their sole source of funding.” Reese said she was contacted by the attorney representing the ETC organization asking for a meeting with her to discuss the group’s finances.
“It was at this meeting that they informed me that the ETC board had made a decision to temporarily cease providing housing because of accounting issues,” Reese said. “At this meeting we also discussed staffing concerns because I was informed that the entire staff had resigned,” said Reese. “We were supposed to revisit the viability of the ETC organization in January 2023.”
Budd has said staffing issues surfaced when the lower reimbursement of funds from the court due to fewer residents than expected caused a shortfall in funds preventing ETC from paying some of its staff and paying the rent for the building.
She said ETC remained hopeful that it could reopen the emergency housing facility for the crime victims program if its arrangement with the court could be revised. She said ETC was also in discussion with the D.C. Department of Human Services over the possibility that the ETC facility could be used as a low-barrier shelter for homeless people.
Budd said that due to the privacy restrictions required for the crime victims program, she didn’t think the ETC building could be used for both crime victim residents and homeless residents at the same time.
But in his statement to the Blade, Buchanan said, “The decision to use the facility for other purposes would totally be up to the ETC executive director and board.”
Buchanan said the court would also like to revisit its relationship with ETC, although he said the ETC attorney or ETC board members had not contacted the CVCP about resuming the program as of earlier this week.
“We are looking forward to ironing some things out and we are optimistic that the courts and ETC are going to get together in the coming months in an effort to try to hammer out some of these issues and try to pave a path forward that benefits those that ETC and the DC Courts serve,” he said.
Budd and the ETC attorney, Charles Ross, couldn’t immediately be reached to get their reaction to the statements sent to the Blade this week from Buchanan and CVCP Director Blanche Reese.
Buchanan sent a copy of an email that attorney Ross sent to Buchanan this week in which Ross said he would not be responding to the Blade’s request for comment at this time.
D.C. drag performer Ba’Naka dies at 36
Friends say beloved entertainer lifted spirit of LGBTQ community
Dustin Michael Schaad, who has performed as a drag entertainer by the name of Ba’Naka at D.C.’s LGBTQ bars and Capital Pride events for at least a decade, died on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at George Washington University Hospital from complications associated with a longstanding illness at the age of 36, according to friends.
David Perruzza, owner of the D.C. gay bars Pitchers and League of Her Own, said Schaad had been performing most recently at Pitchers while overseeing a popular drag bingo event held at the Adams Morgan bar.
Perruzza said Schaad talked about having performed in drag since the age of 18 and continued to perform as Ba’Naka in later years while working as a graphic designer.
People who knew him said he had performed in drag shows at other D.C. gay bars, including the former LGBTQ nightclub Town.
Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, the group that organizes D.C.’s LGBTQ Pride events, said Schaad has performed as Ba’Naka at Capital Pride events over the years and called him “a supportive and valued member of our LGBTQ+ community.”
In keeping with his positive outlook despite a longstanding illness, people who knew him pointed out that Schaad posted a humorous message on Facebook on Dec. 28 announcing he was in the hospital emergency room.
“Sorry Kittens,” he wrote. “I won’t be out tonight at Pitchers DC/A League of Her Own #Drag Bingo. Mama is in the ER. But please go out and support my bartender, Martin! While I’m out! XOOX!”
Perruzza said Schaad remined in G.W. Hospital from that day until he passed away on Jan. 11. The Washington Blade couldn’t immediately determine the specific illness that led to his passing.
Tributes to Schaad in his role as Ba’Naka began appearing on Facebook on Wednesday as news surfaced that he had passed away.
“You were so kind, so caring, and so funny,” said Bobby Mainville in a Facebook post. “You were always ready to learn and fight for your DC community. I love you so much and will always remember our chats…Rest in power you sweet soul. DC lost an amazing Angel!”
In another Facebook post, Nina Bae wrote, “Ba’Naka was one of a kind! She was a beautiful soul with a tremendously wicked sense of humor. DC has lost an icon.”
Perruzza said members of Schaad’s family, including his parents, who were in Schaad’s hospital room on Wednesday shortly before he passed away, told Perruzza they were planning a memorial service for Schaad within the next few weeks.
D.C. memorial service to be held for gay GOP Rep. Jim Kolbe
Former Arizona lawmaker beloved by LGBTQ, straight supporters alike
A memorial service for former U.S. Rep. James ‘Jim’ Kolbe (R-Ariz.), who became the first openly gay person to address the Republican National Convention, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at D.C.’s Church of the Holy City at 3 p.m. to be followed by a reception.
Kolbe served in the U.S. House representing the city of Tucson from 1985 to 2007 when he retired. He passed away on Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of age of 80 from complications associated with a stroke, according to his husband, Hector Alfonso.
The D.C. memorial for Kolbe is being organized by the International Republican Institute (IRI), which identifies itself as a “nonprofit nonpartisan organization that encourages democracy in places where it is absent, helps democracy become more effective where it is in danger, and shares best practices where democracy is flourishing.”
“It is with great sadness we mourn the loss of former Arizona Congressman and IRI Board Member, James Thomas Kolbe,” the organization says in an announcement. “You are invited to a memorial service to celebrate the life of James Thomas Kolbe.”
The Church of the Holy City, where the service will be held, is located at 1611 16th St., N.W., Washington, D.C.
At the time of Kolbe’s passing, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff. In a series of tweets the Arizona governor lauded Kolbe’s long record of public service.
People who knew Kolbe said among the highlights of his life was his 2013 marriage in a private ceremony to his then partner of eight years Hector Alfonso.
Information about Kolbe’s life and career can be accessed here.
