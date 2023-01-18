Biden’s classified documents scandal a self-inflicted wound

I believe President Joe Biden is an honest man. There is no real comparison between his dealing with classified documents and Donald Trump dealing with the ones he had. Yet Merrick Garland clearly did the right thing by appointing a special counsel in the Biden case. The Justice Department must both look and be impartial; follow the facts where they lead when we like it, and when we don’t. We will find out why there were classified documents in Biden’s office, home library, and garage next to his Corvette. Surely it will be an honest mistake, though one that shouldn’t have happened, and it creates problems for him. Let’s hope they are not insurmountable.

From initial reports much of the classified materials found in the closet of his office were from his daily briefings — the sort that can be read in the office and don’t need to be read in a secure room. They were of the kind aides had access to. So, it may simply be they were on his desk when an aide packed up his office, put them in a box with other papers and sent them on their way. Not what should have been done, or an excuse, but not venal.

One thing that should come from both the Biden and Trump experiences is the government should look at what is considered classified, and how and where those papers can be read and dealt with. If some are the lowest level, not top secret, what should be done with a classified document once a copy has been shared? Should it be shredded and burned, or what? The second issue to look at is determining what files presidents and vice presidents are allowed to walk away with before the documents are reviewed. Perhaps all of their papers should be sent to the national archives and then aides can go there and retrieve what is determined to be personal. There might need to be additional funds provided to pay the aides needed to do this. If this is done and classified documents are still discovered in their possession, it can be determined they were intentionally taken.

Again, the Biden and Trump cases are totally different but that won’t stop Republicans, or for that matter the news media, from making them seem the same. Already the media are making a huge issue of when President Biden told the nation about this, only adding at the end of their stories that all the documents were handed over to the archives the moment they were found. They have now begun reporting the Justice Department has already done an initial investigation interviewing a number of people from the Biden office and his VP office, who may have done the packing. President Biden has said everyone will be made available for interviews and all will willingly testify about what they know. Very different from the Trump case. Chuck Todd is already on TV talking about how this could end Biden’s desire for a second term.

Meanwhile, Trump is still trying to stonewall the Justice Department on the hundreds of documents he took and went to court to try to block giving them back. Trump had to be subpoenaed for the documents and his lawyers swore everything had been turned over when it wasn’t. There are clearly a myriad of differences between the two cases.

Again, Biden is in the wrong and there should have never been any classified documents taken. Some of the documents were in areas where plenty of people could go. That was clearly wrong. It just gives Republicans something to add to their list of grievances and to investigate. I guess Democrats must be thankful the boxes and papers weren’t found in Hunter Biden’s home.

Despite this distraction, Democrats need to continue to mount their 2024 congressional campaigns. They need to focus on the positive things they accomplished in the first two years of the Biden presidency. Democratic candidates need to be prepared to answer voters and the news media on this issue saying, “This is being appropriately investigated by a special counsel and I look forward to the matter being cleared up quickly,” and then go on to tout all the great things they have done. This includes efforts to ameliorate climate change, reduce healthcare costs and to highlight the major bills they passed on infrastructure and inflation reduction. They can tout the millions of new jobs created, the restoration of manufacturing in the United States, and other issues germane to their own individual voters.

This distraction should not stop Democrats from winning, or the DOJ from prosecuting Trump.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.