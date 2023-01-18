Opinions
Biden’s classified documents scandal a self-inflicted wound
This distraction should not stop DOJ from prosecuting Trump
I believe President Joe Biden is an honest man. There is no real comparison between his dealing with classified documents and Donald Trump dealing with the ones he had. Yet Merrick Garland clearly did the right thing by appointing a special counsel in the Biden case. The Justice Department must both look and be impartial; follow the facts where they lead when we like it, and when we don’t. We will find out why there were classified documents in Biden’s office, home library, and garage next to his Corvette. Surely it will be an honest mistake, though one that shouldn’t have happened, and it creates problems for him. Let’s hope they are not insurmountable.
From initial reports much of the classified materials found in the closet of his office were from his daily briefings — the sort that can be read in the office and don’t need to be read in a secure room. They were of the kind aides had access to. So, it may simply be they were on his desk when an aide packed up his office, put them in a box with other papers and sent them on their way. Not what should have been done, or an excuse, but not venal.
One thing that should come from both the Biden and Trump experiences is the government should look at what is considered classified, and how and where those papers can be read and dealt with. If some are the lowest level, not top secret, what should be done with a classified document once a copy has been shared? Should it be shredded and burned, or what? The second issue to look at is determining what files presidents and vice presidents are allowed to walk away with before the documents are reviewed. Perhaps all of their papers should be sent to the national archives and then aides can go there and retrieve what is determined to be personal. There might need to be additional funds provided to pay the aides needed to do this. If this is done and classified documents are still discovered in their possession, it can be determined they were intentionally taken.
Again, the Biden and Trump cases are totally different but that won’t stop Republicans, or for that matter the news media, from making them seem the same. Already the media are making a huge issue of when President Biden told the nation about this, only adding at the end of their stories that all the documents were handed over to the archives the moment they were found. They have now begun reporting the Justice Department has already done an initial investigation interviewing a number of people from the Biden office and his VP office, who may have done the packing. President Biden has said everyone will be made available for interviews and all will willingly testify about what they know. Very different from the Trump case. Chuck Todd is already on TV talking about how this could end Biden’s desire for a second term.
Meanwhile, Trump is still trying to stonewall the Justice Department on the hundreds of documents he took and went to court to try to block giving them back. Trump had to be subpoenaed for the documents and his lawyers swore everything had been turned over when it wasn’t. There are clearly a myriad of differences between the two cases.
Again, Biden is in the wrong and there should have never been any classified documents taken. Some of the documents were in areas where plenty of people could go. That was clearly wrong. It just gives Republicans something to add to their list of grievances and to investigate. I guess Democrats must be thankful the boxes and papers weren’t found in Hunter Biden’s home.
Despite this distraction, Democrats need to continue to mount their 2024 congressional campaigns. They need to focus on the positive things they accomplished in the first two years of the Biden presidency. Democratic candidates need to be prepared to answer voters and the news media on this issue saying, “This is being appropriately investigated by a special counsel and I look forward to the matter being cleared up quickly,” and then go on to tout all the great things they have done. This includes efforts to ameliorate climate change, reduce healthcare costs and to highlight the major bills they passed on infrastructure and inflation reduction. They can tout the millions of new jobs created, the restoration of manufacturing in the United States, and other issues germane to their own individual voters.
This distraction should not stop Democrats from winning, or the DOJ from prosecuting Trump.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
GOP doubles down on racism, homophobia with ‘Old Glory Only Act’
Pride, BLM flags should be allowed at U.S. embassies
“Old Glory Only Act,” one of the Republican majority’s first legislative priorities in the U.S. House of Representatives would prohibit flags other than the American flag from being flown over U.S. diplomatic and consular posts.
“Old Glory Only Act,” sponsored by Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.), is nothing but a tired reminder that the GOP has no real plan for improving American lives and instead is doubling down on exclusionary, racist, and homophobic rhetoric.
The GOP claims the Old Glory Only Act remedies (what they call) the politicization of U.S. embassies during the Biden administration, which has allowed Pride and Black Lives Matter flags to be flown from U.S. embassies.
“Our beautiful flag, Old Glory, should be the only flag flying and representing our country over our diplomatic and consular posts worldwide,” Duncan said in a press release. “The American flag is a beacon of liberty, and no other flag or symbol better portrays our shared values than the Stars and Stripes.”
“It is important to ensure that Old Glory only is flown at American embassies to represent our ideals abroad,” Duncan said.
My question for Duncan and his colleagues that support this legislation is: Which ideals? Have we reached a level of openly embracing discrimination in the U.S. to the point that we are going to pretend that Americans, U.S. citizens and residents aren’t Black? Queer? SGL?
At the heart of it, the bill seeks to permanently ground the Pride flag and Black Lives Matter flag for the very same reason that these two flags were first approved to be flown at U.S. embassies during the Obama administration — the U.S. flag is not automatically seen as inclusive of those communities. Old Glory’s “shared values” could represent all Americans at some point in the future, sure, but this is not the Old Glory we fly today. The flying of the Pride flag and Black Lives Matter flag sends a critical message when those communities of people aren’t represented by the American flag and should be.
The GOP is intentionally hailing a flag whose 50 stars and 13 stripes represent states that are actively waging violent, exclusionary campaigns to strip non-white and LGBTQ residents of their rights and safety. In some states, the question of representation has become regressive to the point that state legislatures have passed dress codes so restrictive that some state representatives can easily be prevented from performing their duties to constituents because of the representative’s gender identity and attire.
And the argument that any flag other than the American flag is politicization of American embassies clearly missed the history lesson on the establishment of this country, whose beginnings are rooted in genocide, enslavement, theft, and lies.
The GOP was the first to dehumanize Black and LGBTQ people by attempting to politicize their right to exist. And the Old Glory Only Act joins the same dehumanizing discourse as Republicans’ unsubstantiated claims about bathrooms and drag queen story hours as the GOP continues to shove Christian nationalism down the throats of all who refuse to swallow their poison.
For politicians like Duncan, the only liberty in this country is for those whose complexion, gender identity, and sexual orientation passes the GOP’s litmus test of humanity.
How can LGBTQ people have the right to liberty in a country that threatens healthcare providers for providing trans affirming healthcare or the right for two same-gender people to marry?
How can Black people have the right to liberty in a country where white murderers go free for unjustly taking Black lives and 33 out of 50 states still allow for Black people to lose their livelihoods for their hair texture and styles?
Let’s be clear: There is nothing glorious about Old Glory or its representation of the failed experiment that is America.
Brandie Blade is a journalism student at the University of Maryland and a Blade Foundation fellow.
Obituaries are lively stories of lives
Celebrating our dead has become more important than ever
On Jan.1, I wished my dear ones a happy New Year and enjoyed reading the obituaries.
This person is a wackadoodle, you’re likely thinking. Who enjoys reading the obituaries — especially on New Year’s — you may wonder?
I get why this strikes many as morbid. Yet, strange as it probably seems, few things are more life affirming than obits. Particularly, for the LGBTQ community.
Obituaries are far from dole, death-obsessed dirges. They are (pun intended) lively stories of lives, according to composer Steven Sondheim whose lyrics and music enliven the imagination of everyone from middle-schoolers going “Into the Woods” to elders remembering “Gypsy.”
Jim Kolbe, the first Republican member of the House of Representatives. Isabel Torres, the actress who played Cristina Ortiz Rodriguez, the transgender singer, on “Veneno,” the HBO Max series.
“It’s counterintuitive, perhaps, but obituaries have next to nothing to do with death and absolutely everything to do with life,” Margalit Fox, then a New York Times obituary writer, says in “Obit,” the 2017 documentary about The New York Times obituary department.
It’s a fact of life that we’ll all die. But when we tell the stories of those who’ve died, we keep the memories of deceased people alive. As I wrote in the Blade in 2017, obituaries ensure that people, famous or not, have a place in history.
For centuries, queer people have been erased from history. Obituaries have been a telling, poignant reveal of this erasure.
Those of us queer folk who are over 40, or even 30, have seen this erasure again and again.
Until recently, our relationships with our lovers and spouses who have died have usually been omitted or distorted in obituaries. In 2001, when my partner Anne died, I appreciated that the Washington Post published an obituary about her. Yet, as was common just a little over 20 years ago, the obituary writer referred to me as my spouse’s “companion.”
I was far from alone. Historically, many grieving LGBTQ people have not had their connections to their deceased queer partners recognized in obits.
Untold millions of LGBTQ people have had their queerness omitted from obituaries. Every day Achy Obejas read the obituaries, Obejas wrote in the Chicago Reader in 1988 during the height of the AIDS crisis. “What I do is look for dead men who were gay…because neither daily [newspaper] ordinarily offers any hint of their real lives.”
Obejas scanned the obits for telling clues of queer erasure. “If he was between 22 and 50, if his only survivors are Mom and Pop,” Obejas wrote, “I know I’m onto something.”
When Marsha P. Johnson, the transgender activist who played a pivotal role in the Stonewall Uprising, died in 1992, her death wasn’t noted in most mainstream press obits. When queer writer and intellectual Susan Sontag died in 2004, most of the obituaries didn’t mention her relationship with Annie Leibovitz.
Thankfully, stories of the lives of LGBTQ people are told more frequently now in obits. Take Marsha P. Johnson. The New York Times has added Johnson’s story to “Overlooked” – its series on notable people from marginalized groups (queer people, disabled people, women, people of color, etc.) whose obituaries didn’t appear in the Times.
In our current climate when anti-queer sentiment and violence against our community is rising, celebrating our dead has become more important than ever.
More than 306 anti-trans laws have been introduced in state legislatures in the past two years (with 86% focusing on transgender youth), NPR reported.
Henry Berg-Brousseau, 24, a transgender activist and a Human Rights Campaign deputy press secretary, died by suicide on Dec. 16. “Not long ago he said to me ‘Mom, they say it gets better, but it is not getting better, it is getting worse and I’m scared,’” Dr. Karen Berg, a Kentucky state senator and Berg-Brousseau’s mother, told The New York Times. (If you have thoughts of suicide, contact the trevorproject.org.)
Every year, I look forward to compiling the In Memoriam feature for the Blade. Over the years, we’ve noted the lives of everyone from an executive of Macy’s Thanksgiving parade to an expert on coral reefs to LGBTQ ally Valerie Harper.
Remembering LGBTQ folk who’ve died, keeps us from despair. It keeps our history alive. No one can take that away from us.
Kathi Wolfe, a writer and poet, is a regular contributor to the Blade.
Republicans nearly come to blows as MAGA wins
Let’s hope for GOP overreach as we prepare for 2024
Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is now Speaker of the House. Clearly, the big winners are Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans who control the chamber. I actually feel for the few rational Republicans still out there, and there are very few. They (and we) are faced with Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as chair of the Judiciary Committee and apparently Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) will get a subcommittee gavel.
McCarthy made so many promises, and gave away so much of his authority, it will be fun or scary, depending on your point of view, to see him try to actually control his caucus and get anything done for the people of the country. According to the New York Times among other concessions he made, “The hard right would get approval power over some plum committee assignments, including a third of the members on the influential Rules Committee, which controls what legislation reaches the floor and in what form. And spending bills would have to be considered under so-called open rules, allowing any member to put to a vote an unlimited number of changes that could gut or scuttle the legislation altogether.”
In reality, what Republicans will do is go from one hearing to another, trying to bring down Biden and Democrats. In all probability they will not even pretend they are doing real oversight. If they make any effort to pass legislation it will be to try to make abortion illegal across the country and limit the rights of the LGBTQ community and other minorities in any way they can. They will go against what true conservatives always claimed they wanted — to keep government out of people’s lives.
We will see Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — two dangerous nutcases — have inordinate influence over McCarthy. We will see election deniers rule the House bringing the fight against our democracy legally inside the Capitol. Those of us who believe in our country, and in democracy, hope Republicans will once again overreach, as they did when they previously controlled the House leading to second terms for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
As I have written in the Blade, Democrats must begin their 2024 congressional campaigns today. If Adam Frisch is willing to run against Boebert again, he came within 500 votes of beating her, he should start today and we should all support his campaign. We must find a strong moderate candidate to start campaigning today for retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s (D-Mich.) seat. We must work to help re-elect Sen. Sharrod Brown (D-Ohio). Democrats must be smart about this and look at the seats we can flip and train good candidates. Let’s not waste millions of dollars on seats out of reach and make sure we don’t allow another George Santos (R-N.Y.) to win because we haven’t done the needed opposition research. Let every Democrat understand and accept the vast majority of general election voters are moderate to moderate-right. Our candidates need to be able to speak to those voters. We must find candidates who can win a general election; winning a primary is not enough. Just look at South Texas to see that.
We have a real chance in 2024 to keep the presidency, the Senate, and take back the House, if we do this right. It will not be easy and we need to be smart about it. We need to understand the term Democratic Socialist, except for a very few Districts, won’t win in a general election. Just the term will lose us votes if our national candidates are associated with it. Right or wrong, that is fact. We must do something about the border, and not pretend things are OK. We can and must still fight for our principles, including ensuring women have full control over their bodies and codify Roe v. Wade. We must fight to increase the federal minimum wage, and pass the Equality Act. We must stand for human rights, fight bigotry, and call out anti-Semitism wherever it rears its ugly head. Let us continue to call out neo-Nazis and white supremacists and continue to make progress on climate change, making the United States less dependent on others for our energy, and strengthening our manufacturing ability. We can only do these things if we win. A majority of the people supports these things we just need to use the right words to explain them.
We will win in 2024 if Democrats are smart and communicate clearly what we have done and want to do for the American people.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
