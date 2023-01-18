Virginia
Fairfax County School Board candidate targets LGBTQ health clinic
Jeff Hoffmann told Inova Pride Clinic his stepchild is transgender
A Fairfax County School Board candidate is under fire after he told a local clinic that offers medical care to transgender people that his stepchild is trans.
NBC Washington reported Jeff Hoffmann, a Republican, on Jan. 14 posted an audio of a call he made to the Inova Pride Clinic in Falls Church.
“I have, I used to say a beautiful boy. I’m the stepfather, but he’s gone through I call it a focus group through his school in local Virginia, Fairfax County,” Hoffmann told the receptionist with whom he spoke. “I’m trying to arrange an appointment for him for a general wellness visit, or a nurse visit.”
Hoffmann during the call said there is “a group called FCPS Pride that is directly connected to the Fairfax public schools.” The receptionist with whom Hoffmann spoke said the Inova Pride Clinic is not “directly connected to them.”
Just genuinely frustrates me as I put my kids to bed.should frustrate other parents… pic.twitter.com/5y27hs92Bz
— Jeff Hoffmann (@jefhoffman) January 14, 2023
Hoffmann, who is running to represent the Providence District on the board, has previously attacked FCPS Pride, a group that represents the Fairfax County School District’s LGBTQ employees, and openly gay school board member Karl Frisch.
FCPS Pride in a statement said it does not have a relationship with the Inova Pride Clinic.
“What is said about our organization, ‘FCPS Pride, Inc.’ in the recording has no basis in knowledge and reality,” said FCPS Pride. “FCPS Pride does not have a relationship with the Inova Pride Clinic, does not operate in schools, and does not give any medical advice or make medical referrals.”
Hoffmann told NBC Washington it was “irrelevant” that he lied about who he is when he called the clinic.
Republican Va. congressional candidate claims he can ‘cure’ LGBTQ people
Leon Benjamin is running for late-Congressman Don McEachin’s seat
Right-wing pundit Leon Benjamin, the Republican-backed nominee for a U.S. House special election in Virginia next month, says that he runs a “ministry” devoted to getting people to “escape” from “homosexual and lesbian living.” Benjamin has falsely and dangerously claimed LGBTQ people can be “healed” by changing their identity and compared his ministering to helping adulterers, thieves, and murderers.
Benjamin is the host of the streaming program B-Alert News and a frequent guest on far-right shows. Media Matters previously reported that he has repeatedly used his media platform to push bizarre anti-vaccine conspiracy theories and false claims about elections being stolen.
Benjamin is running in the Feb. 21 special election for Virginia’s 4th Congressional District. The seat was vacated because of the death of Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin. Benjamin unsuccessfully ran for the seat in 2020 and 2022.
The Republican Party of Virginia is backing Benjamin. Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin endorsed Benjamin during his 2022 run and appeared at at least one event with him.
On Jan. 15, MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart challenged Benjamin over a Facebook post he wrote comparing LGBTQ people to being “sick” and addicted to drugs. Benjamin responded by claiming he has compassion for LGBTQ people.
But in numerous media appearances, Benjamin pushes conversion therapy, the torturous and discredited practice which attempts to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people. GLAAD has written:
“Anti-LGBTQ activists have falsely claimed for years that a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity is a choice and changeable — but only for LGBTQ people. They often falsely claim that LGBTQ identities are not real, but rather an expression of mental illness or an emotional disorder that can be ‘cured’ through psychological or religious intervention.
Programs that claim to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, known as “conversion therapy,” have been widely condemned. In 2013, notorious “ex-gay” ministry Exodus International closed its doors, issuing an apology for the harm done by its programs. Since then, 20 U.S. states have banned the practice (for minors only, in some instances). But it is important to note that despite condemnation and refutation from all major medical, psychiatric, and psychological organizations, these harmful and abusive practices continue.”
Benjamin has said that for over a decade he’s run a “ministry” called Escape Hall, with “Hall” standing for “homosexual and lesbian living.”
He has compared supposedly healing LGBTQ people to saving adulterers, thieves and murderers, stating: “When I’m dealing with someone in that lifestyle, it’s just like adultery. When I see a person who’s adulterous, I got to see them as somebody that God wants to save. When I see a thief or murderer like Apostle Paul was a murderer, God saw him as an apostle.”
Benjamin’s sermonizing about supposedly transforming LGBTQ people was on display during an Aug. 13, 2022, speech in New York for Clay Clark’s far-right ReAwaken America Tour. He devoted much of his time to telling LGBTQ people that they can be “healed” and “come out of homosexuality.”
“You’re going to get delivered. You’re going to get healed,” Benjamin said. “I don’t care if it’s homosexuality, fornication, adultery, lesbianism. God says he’s going to touch you today. You going get this out of your spirit. You’re going get it out of your life. And God’s going to renew your mind. And you’re going to be transformed.”
He later added: “The devil lied to you and I. He told you that you can change your sex, but he is a liar! … You got to come out of homosexuality! You got to come out of adultery! You got to come out of fornication! … I don’t care how long you’ve been a homosexual. I don’t care how long you’ve been a lesbian. The weight of the Holy Ghost is more powerful than any demon.”
Eric Hananoki is an investigative reporter for Media Matters for America covering right-wing media and extremism.
The preceding article was previously published by Media Matters for America and is republished by permission.
Equality Virginia holds first lobby day of 2023 legislative session
More than 30 activists traveled to Richmond
More than 30 LGBTQ activists from across Virginia on Monday participated in Equality Virginia’s first lobby day of this year’s legislative session.
An Equality Virginia press release notes the activists traveled to Richmond “to mobilize against legislative attacks targeting the LGBTQ+ community” and specifically focused “on defeating anti-equality bills.” These measures include those that would ban gender-affirming health care, prohibit transgender athletes from joining school sports teams that correspond with their gender identity and force school personnel to out trans students.
“Instead of focusing on real issues impacting Virginians, some lawmakers in our commonwealth choose to target transgender and nonbinary youth in hopes of gaining cheap political points ahead of the November election,” said Equality Virginia Executive Director Narissa Rahaman in the press release. “From the attacks on the right to receive age-appropriate gender-affirming care, to attempting to ban transgender athletes from participating in sports, these bills are nothing more than solutions in search of a problem. There is no question about it — trans youth belong in Virginia and deserve the safety to thrive, no matter what corner of the commonwealth they call home. With the help of advocates and partners, Equality Virginia is prepared to defeat these bills and send a message that Virginia is a welcoming and inclusive place for all.”
Republicans currently control the Virginia House of Delegates by a 51-47 margin, while Democrats have a 22-18 majority in the state Senate. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed revisions of guidelines for trans and nonbinary students have yet to take effect.
Equality Virginia is scheduled to hold additional lobby days in Richmond on Jan. 23, Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and Feb. 20.
Va. bill would force school personnel to out transgender students
State Del. Tara Durant (R-Fredericksburg) introduced HB 1707 on Monday
Virginia state Del. Tara Durant (R-Fredericksburg) on Monday introduced a bill that would require school personnel to notify a student’s parents if they are transgender.
House Bill 1707 would require “any person licensed as administrative or instructional personnel by the Board of Education and employed by a local school board who, in the scope of his employment, has reason to believe, as a result of direct communication from a student, that such student is self-identifying as a gender that is different than his biological sex to contact, as soon as practicable and in accordance with board guidelines, at least one of such student’s parents to ask whether such parent is aware of the student’s mental state and whether the parent wishes to obtain or has already obtained counseling for such student.”
The Fredericksburg Republican who is running for the Virginia Senate introduced HB 1707 two days before the Virginia General Assembly’s 2023 legislative session begins.
State Del. Karen Greenhalgh (R-Virginia Beach) has introduced a bill that would ban trans athletes from school sports teams that correspond with their gender identity. State Del. Jason Ballard (R-Giles County)’s House Bill 1434 would ban “any school board member or school board employee from changing the name of a student enrolled in the local school division on any education record relating to such student unless the member or employee receives a change of name order for such student that was issued in accordance with relevant law.”
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin last September announced his plans to revise guidelines for trans and nonbinary students that his predecessor, Democratic Ralph Northam, signed in 2020. The Virginia Department of Education has not announced when the proposed changes will take effect.
State Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas), who is the first openly trans woman elected to a state legislature in the U.S., on Tuesday told the Washington Blade during a telephone interview that HB 1707 would forcibly out trans students. The Manassas Democrat who is also running for the state Senate further noted HB 1434 would “prevent trans kids from being acknowledged as who they are in school.”
“This is what happens when straight people, never in their lives, have worried about being outed to other people,” said Roem.
