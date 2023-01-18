National
GLAAD honors Washington Blade, LA Blade with prestigious award
‘Relentless reporting reflects best-in-class journalism’
GLAAD, the leading LGBTQ media advocacy organization, announced on Wednesday that it is presenting its prestigious Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media to the Washington Blade and Los Angeles Blade.
“Together, representing 50 years, the Los Angeles Blade and Washington Blade’s relentless reporting reflects best-in-class journalism, reminding us all that LGBTQ issues and people have a stake in every news story and headline,” GLAAD said in a statement.
Previous recipients of the award have included The Advocate, Windy City Times, and Curve.
“Everyone at the Washington Blade and Los Angeles Blade is immensely proud of this prestigious award from GLAAD,” said Washington Blade co-owner and editor Kevin Naff. “It is a testament to our hard-working team’s dedication to professionalism and community service and we’re especially proud of our team’s resilience during the pandemic.”
Since 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have honored media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies, which fund GLAAD’s work to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance, will be held in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, March 30, 2023 and in New York City at the Hilton Midtown on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Among this year’s nominees is “Bros” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” for outstanding film wide release; “A League of Their Own” and “Queer as Folk” for outstanding new TV series; and “Bargain Block” and “Generation Drag” for outstanding reality program.
For a full list of nominees, visit GLAAD, here.
California
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria receives Antonio Villaraigosa Leadership Award
The award is presented to a mayor who has exhibited an outstanding commitment to bringing diverse communities together
On January 18th Mayor Todd Gloria of San Diego will be presented with the Antonio Villaraigosa Leadership Award at the 37th Tribute to Mayors Signature Event.
The Tribute to Mayors is an annual event put on by the Latino Leaders Network, which was founded by former Clinton administration Assistant to the President and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs at the White House, Mickey Ibarra, as a unique platform for prominent Latino leaders to share their personal stories of overcoming obstacles to achieve success.
The Antonio Villaraigosa Leadership Award is presented to a mayor from a city with a significant Latino population who has exhibited an outstanding commitment to bringing diverse communities together.
Antonio Ramón Villaraigosa served as the 41st Mayor of Los Angeles from 2005 to 2013. Before becoming mayor, he was a member of the California State Assembly (1994–2000), where he served as the Democratic Majority Leader (1996–98), and the Speaker of the California State Assembly (1998–2000).
Gloria began his career at San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency. He then went on to serve as District Director for United States Congresswoman Susan A. Davis. In 2008, Gloria was elected to the San Diego City Council. In 2016, he ran and was elected to the California State Assembly to represent the 78th Assembly District.
While serving in the Assembly Gloria went on to become the Assistant Majority Whip and eventually Majority Whip. Then in 2020 he was elected Mayor of San Diego, making history across a spectrum of significant firsts as in addition to being the first openly gay person to lead the city, Gloria, “the son of a hotel maid and a gardener” became the first person of color to occupy the Mayor’s chair. He is a third-generation San Diegan of Filipino, Native American, Puerto Rican, and Dutch descent.
In a coronavirus pandemic affected zoom-style virtual inauguration ceremony, presided over by the President pro Tempore of the California State Senate Toni Gayle Atkins, Gloria was sworn in as the 37th mayor of the City of San Diego on Thursday, December 10, 2020 before the San Diego City Council.
“Getting an award in Mayor Villaraigosa’s name is really meaningful to me,” Gloria told the Blade. “I was the nerdy kid who would watch C-SPAN and read the newspaper when I was young. I was very aware of Mayor Villaraigosa and his service leading his city that is just a few hundred miles north from where I grew up here in San Diego. There is a saying that if you haven’t seen it you can’t be it. The fact that I had this charismatic and energetic leader of a city not too far away meant that I could identify with him. He and others like him created that opportunity for me to see what I was interested in trying to become in terms of a public servant, and so it feels in someway poetic to receive this award.”
Receiving an award that celebrates diversity and inclusion is particularly poignant for the Mayor, as he feels that while San Diego has an incredibly diverse population, inclusion in its political sphere is only just starting to turn a corner for the better.
“I hold a sanction to being the first person of color elected mayor of my city,” said Gloria. “I was elected in 2020 I think that’s somewhat remarkable when you consider that San Diego is a very diverse city we are a border city we literally lie on the US Mexican border. We are on the pacific rim, and yet no one has broken this barrier until I was given the opportunity to do so just two years ago.”
Much as he was inspired by LA’s Mayor Villaraigosa in his youth, Gloria hopes that that he can serve as an inspiration to the next generation of diverse leaders.
“People like myself who are given this opportunity have to stay strong. you have to remember you are not there on your own behalf. You are there on behalf of a whole community. Some may look up to me the way I looked up to Mayor Villaraigosa if I am able to show people what a person of color can do leading the 8th largest city in the country. It is a challenge, but it is also an opportunity. My friend and mentor, Vice President Harris, always says that you may be the first to do some thing, but you should not be the last. That is my goal.”
“I love San Diego,” said Gloria. “I was born and raised here. I am a third generation San Diegan. I love this town, and I was taught that it was my responsibility to leave it better than I found it, and so I’ve chosen to spend my entire career serving this community in the county of San Diego, as congressional aide as a council member, as a state legislator, and, now, as a mayor.”
The lesson of leaving something behind better than you found it comes from the teachings of Gloria’s parents he tells the Blade.
“My parents were blue-collar folks,” recalled the Mayor. “When I was growing up, my mom was a hotel maid and my dad was a landscaper. These two hard-working, modest people didn’t have generational wealth or the financial ease to help us. They just had good humble values that they tried to instill in me and my brother.”
Gloria recounted a story from his childhood where his parents’ moral compass inadvertently lead him to his political career.
“Growing up, we often didn’t have a car. We had to borrow other people’s cars. Obviously, we didn’t have enough money, and I can remember vividly having to wash those cars and fill them with gas and having to get the buckets and sponges and soap and water. That all has expense attached to it, and so I said, ‘If we are borrowing cars because we don’t have money, then why are we spending money on washing them and filling the tanks up with gas?’ The answer that my parents gave us was, ‘This is what we have to do. We are borrowing these cars and we can’t return them dirty or with an empty tank.’ This left an impression on me. I don’t think my parents intended it this way, but it really was this admonition to get into public service.’
“Some people have to wake up every day and punch a time clock. I just have to wake up and make the city a better place. I think that’s a wonderful mission and I feel grateful for this opportunity. That is why I do this work.”
National
Federal judge upholds W.Va. law that bans trans youth from female school sports teams
Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed statute in 2021
U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Goodwin for the Southern District of West Virginia ruled last Friday that the ban on transgender athletes competing in female school sports that Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed into law in 2021 is constitutional.
“I recognize that being transgender is natural and is not a choice,” Goodwin wrote in his decision. “But one’s sex is also natural, and it dictates physical characteristics that are relevant to athletics.”
The ruling came in the lawsuit challenging the ban filed by Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of West Virginia and Cooley LLP on behalf of then 11-year-old Becky Pepper-Jackson, the plaintiff in the lawsuit.
When the suit was filed, Josh Block, senior staff attorney with the ACLU LGBTQ and HIV Project said: “Becky — like all students — should have the opportunity to try out for a sports team and play with her peers. We hope this also sends a message to other states to stop demonizing trans kids to score political points and to let these kids live their lives in peace.”
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded the decision.
“This is not only about simple biology, but fairness for women’s sports, plain and simple,” the attorney general said. “Opportunities for girls and women on the field are precious and we must safeguard that future.”
NPR and the Associated Press reported the plaintiff’s lawsuit did not challenge whether schools should be allowed to have separate sports teams for males and females, and Goodwin was tasked with determining whether the Legislature’s definition of the terms “girl” and “woman” is constitutionally permissible. The Save Women’s Sports Bill signed by Justice says they mean anyone assigned the female gender at birth.
“The Legislature’s definition of ‘girl’ as being based on ‘biological sex’ is substantially related to the important government interest of providing equal athletic opportunities for females,” Goodwin determined.
The judge also rejected the plaintiff’s claim that the state law violated Title IX, the landmark gender equity legislation enacted in 1972.
State Department
State Department spokesperson calls for ‘thorough’ investigation into Kenyan activist’s murder
Edwin Chiloba found inside metal box on Jan. 4
State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Monday reiterated calls for Kenyan authorities to thoroughly investigate the brutal murder of Edwin Chiloba, a prominent LGBTQ and intersex activist and model.
“We urge and expect the Kenyans to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into his death,” Price, who is openly gay, told the Washington Blade during his daily press briefing. “And of course if there’s anything we can do to assist, we stand ready to do that.”
Authorities in Uasin Gishu County in western Kenya on Jan. 4 found Chiloba’s body inside a metal box that had been left on the side of a road.
The Nairobi Star on Sunday reported Jackton Odhiambo has confessed to killing Chiloba because he cheated on him.
The newspaper notes authorities have arrested three other people who allegedly helped dispose of Chiloba’s body. The Nairobi Star further reported that two of Odhiambo’s friends who reportedly helped him murder Chiloba remain at-large.
“We sent his condolences to his family, to his loved ones but also to the LGBTQI+ community in Kenya during their time of mourning,” said Price on Monday. “There are so many in that community in Kenya who benefitted from his leadership, from his visibility, from his support.”
“Violence against LGBTQI+ persons — or anyone, of course — is unacceptable, but when violence stems from possible bias or stigma, it indirectly harms all members of the targeted community,” he added. “The ultimate act of intolerance has no place in free and open societies.”
Price is among those who has publicly condemned Chiloba’s murder.
Kenya is among the countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized.
