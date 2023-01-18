Local
LGBTQ-inclusive social studies standards for D.C. schools up for public comment
Gay school board member urges community to submit supportive remarks
In a little-noticed development, D.C. public schools officials on Dec. 16 released for public comment a proposed revision to the standards for teaching social studies from kindergarten through the 12th grade in the city’s public schools that include LGBTQ-related topics.
The proposed LGBTQ-inclusive social studies standards were released a little over a year after the D.C. State Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a resolution introduced by gay education board member Allister Chang calling for inclusive education standards that “reflect on the political, economic, social, cultural, and scientific contributions and experiences of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.”
Chang, who played a role in drafting the proposed social studies standards, has called on members of the LGBTQ community and its allies to submit comments in support of what he calls an important advancement in opening up the teaching of LGBTQ-related topics in social studies classes in the city’s public schools. He said the LGBTQ-related topics would be for social studies classes taught at high schools.
At the time the D.C. State Board of Education approved Chang’s resolution in October 2021, supporters pointed out that while D.C. public schools have been supportive of LGBTQ students, the city’s public school system was far behind school systems in several states in the inclusion of LGBTQ topics in school curricula.
In observing developments in states across the country in which a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation has been introduced related to public schools, with much of it focused on transgender students, Chang said he was concerned that conservative advocates from outside D.C. might attempt to push for blocking the proposed social studies standards from being adopted.
The public comment period of 45 days for the proposed standards is scheduled to end on Jan. 30. At the conclusion of the comment period, the D.C. State Board of Education will make the final decision on whether to approve the revised social studies standards.
“These draft social studies standards were developed by a group of social studies educators, administrators, and academics,” a statement released by the D.C. Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) says. “They were guided by a set of guiding principles that were approved by the D.C. State Board of Education,” the statement says.
Chang provided the Blade with these excerpts of the draft standards’ LGBTQ provisions from a document that is 160 pages long:
• Explain the causes of World War II and the rise of fascism in Italy and Germany, and understand how bias and prejudice led to the scapegoating of marginalized groups in Europe, including Jewish, Romani, Slavic, disabled, Jehovah’s Witnesses, and LGBTQ+ communities.
• Evaluate the reasons for the rise of fascism and Nazism in Europe and the scapegoating of historically marginalized peoples (including Jewish, Romani, Slavic, disabled, and LGBTQ+ communities) by Hitler, Mussolini, and Franco.
• Identify different kinds of families and caregivers within a community (e.g. single parent, blended, grandparent-headed, conditionally separated, foster, LGBTQ+, multiracial, etc.) and discuss the importance of demonstrating respect for all people.
• …Engage students in an analysis of the political development of Washington, D.C. and the ways in which local Washingtonians fought for economic, political, and social equality…Students should understand this time period through the study of the perspectives of different segments of the Washington, D.C. population, including but not limited to immigrants, indigenous people, freed people, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
• Analyze the rise in Black art, music, literature, businesses and queer culture in the Black Renaissance period including but not limited to Harlem and D.C. (e.g. Black Broadway).
• Analyze the impact of the Harlem Renaissance and the Black Renaissance in Washington, D.C. on American culture, including analysis of literature, music, dance, theater, queer culture and scholarship from the period.
• Analyze the ways that young people, including but not limited to Native Americans, Black Peoples, Indigenous Peoples, People(s) of Color (BIPOC) and queer youth are impacting change.
The full text of the proposed LGBTQ inclusive D.C. public schools social studies standards and a link for submitting public comments on the standards can be accessed here.
District of Columbia
Slain D.C. trans woman honored at vigil
Family, friends gather on street where fatal stabbing occurred
Nearly 100 people turned out on Jan. 16 to honor the life of D.C. transgender woman Jasmine Star Parker at a vigil held on the 2000 block of Gallaudet St., N.E. where D.C. police say she was found stabbed to death at 3 a.m. on Jan. 7.
Among those participating in the vigil were Parker’s mother, brother, and sister, who have expressed their love and admiration for their deceased loved one.
Earline Budd, executive director of the D.C. group Empowering the Transgender Community (ETC), which organized the vigil along with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, told the gathering she knew Parker for many years and observed first-hand how Parker did her best to overcome discrimination and bias as a trans woman of color.
“We’re here today to remember a life taken away from us on Jan. 7, the life of Star Jasmine Parker,” Budd said. “Star was 36 years old. And Star deserved to live. So, today I want to take an opportunity to first of all let there be blessings in this place.”
Budd pointed out that the table where she and others who spoke at the vigil was set up on the sidewalk in front of a tall chain link fence were Parker’s body was found, with her blood still visible on the pavement.
D.C. police said that as of this time, they have no suspects and no known motive for the Jan. 7 homicide. A police spokesperson said the case was not listed as a suspected hate crime, but that could change if new information is obtained. Police are urging anyone with information about the case to call police at 202-727-9099.
A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder.
Police initially identified Parker as Jasmine Star Mack. But family members and Earline Budd have since said that the beloved trans woman was known to the family as Jasmine Star Parker and preferred to be called Star. Parker was her birth surname.
Budd said Parker’s family informed her that a viewing and funeral service for Parker would be held Friday, Jan. 20, at Meridian Baptist Church at 5354 Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights, Md., beginning at 10 a.m. for the viewing and 11 a.m. for the service.
Among those attending the vigil were members of the D.C. police LGBT Liaison Unit, including Lt. Livio Rodriguez, director of the police Special Liaison Division, which oversees the LGBT Liaison Unit. Budd praised the LGBT Liaison members, saying they have been longtime supporters of the transgender community.
Parker’s mother, Arlene Witherspoon and her brother, Andre Tinsley, told those attending the vigil that Parker was raised in a religious family and she embraced God during many of her times facing hardship.
Parker’s sister, Pamela Witherspoon, was scheduled to speak at the vigil but told Budd she was too emotionally distraught to speak. In earlier interviews with WUSA 9 and the Washington Post, Pamela Witherspoon told how her sister faced hardship from discrimination in spite of her upbeat personality as someone who was “always singing and dancing — just trying to make you laugh,” she told WUSA 9.
“She wasn’t the type of person that did things to people,” WUSA 9 quoted Witherspoon as saying. “I don’t understand why. What did she do to deserve this? I’ll never understand that.”
Members of the community who spoke at the vigil during an open mic session, including longtime D.C. transgender activist Taylor Chandler and Center for Black Equity Deputy Director Kenya Hutton, said the city was not doing enough to address the problems of discrimination and threats of violence faced by members of the trans community, especially trans women of color.
“We have the ability to do more,” Chandler said. “There is no reason why we should be having this vigil for Star. We need to be giving more money to organizations that value Black trans lives.”
Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, said he agreed that the city should be doing more to address problems faced by the transgender community.
“Circumstances have put Star and many members of the community of D.C. in the danger that they’re in,” Bowles told the gathering. “And that is a failure from where I’m at, my job,” he said. “And it’s something that we are working on with the community.”
Added Bowles, “And this is D.C., the nation’s capital, where we have done more. And we have a record of doing more. And we need to do more,” he continued. “So, I promise we will do more.”
Sebrena Rhodes, the D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner representing the area where Parker was killed in the Ivy City neighborhood, said although the area is faced with crime, this was the first known homicide to take place in the neighborhood in a long time.
“I’m sure everyone loved her for who she is,” Roads said of Parker in her remarks at the vigil. “I’m deeply sorry. I live here in Ivy City. We all have to work together.”
Budd told the Washington Blade that the area is known as a place where some transgender sex workers congregate for what Budd and others who spoke at the vigil called survival sex work made necessary when discrimination and transphobia prevent trans women from finding other means of employment.
“Well, we talk about survival sex,” Budd said. “It’s not a secret. And you know, when people ask, what was she doing here, I say what does it matter? What does it matter? The fact that her life was taken, that’s what matters, whether she was here doing survival sex work or whatever.”
Rev. D. Amina B. Butts, pastor at D.C.’s LGBTQ-friendly New Hope Baptist United Church of Christ, appeared to sum up the sentiment of most of those attending the vigil by calling for an end to the hostility and violence faced by transgender people in D.C. and across the nation.
“It’s hard to find words of comfort,” she said. “There are no words to describe what has happened. It is a travesty of injustice. It needs to stop,” she continued. “Right now, in the name of the Divine, it needs to stop. We command that it stops.”
Virginia
Equality Virginia holds first lobby day of 2023 legislative session
More than 30 activists traveled to Richmond
More than 30 LGBTQ activists from across Virginia on Monday participated in Equality Virginia’s first lobby day of this year’s legislative session.
An Equality Virginia press release notes the activists traveled to Richmond “to mobilize against legislative attacks targeting the LGBTQ+ community” and specifically focused “on defeating anti-equality bills.” These measures include those that would ban gender-affirming health care, prohibit transgender athletes from joining school sports teams that correspond with their gender identity and force school personnel to out trans students.
“Instead of focusing on real issues impacting Virginians, some lawmakers in our commonwealth choose to target transgender and nonbinary youth in hopes of gaining cheap political points ahead of the November election,” said Equality Virginia Executive Director Narissa Rahaman in the press release. “From the attacks on the right to receive age-appropriate gender-affirming care, to attempting to ban transgender athletes from participating in sports, these bills are nothing more than solutions in search of a problem. There is no question about it — trans youth belong in Virginia and deserve the safety to thrive, no matter what corner of the commonwealth they call home. With the help of advocates and partners, Equality Virginia is prepared to defeat these bills and send a message that Virginia is a welcoming and inclusive place for all.”
Republicans currently control the Virginia House of Delegates by a 51-47 margin, while Democrats have a 22-18 majority in the state Senate. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed revisions of guidelines for trans and nonbinary students have yet to take effect.
Equality Virginia is scheduled to hold additional lobby days in Richmond on Jan. 23, Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and Feb. 20.
Maryland
Brooke Lierman sworn in as Md. comptroller
Former Baltimore City delegate supports LGBTQ rights
Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman on Monday was sworn into office.
Lierman, who previously represented portions of Baltimore City in the Maryland House of Delegates, last November defeated then-Harford County Executive Barry Glassman in the race to succeed Peter Franchot. Lierman is Maryland’s first female state comptroller.
Lierman told the Washington Blade before her election that ensuring LGBTQ Marylanders and other underrepresented groups in the state have access to economic opportunities is one of her top priorities once she enters office.
“It means making sure that, if you’re an LGBTQ Black woman from Cheverly, from Prince George’s County who’s a great architect, we want you to be able to compete and win on contracts because we want to build a space where we have more competition, where more people are competing,” she said. “And we want to make sure we’re meeting and exceeding our minority business enterprise goals because it means that we’re building an economy that is growing the entire state and we’re using our contract dollars to build a larger state economy overall.”
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown took office on Jan. 3. Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s inauguration will take place on Wednesday.
