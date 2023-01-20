Connect with us

Out & About

Queer art exhibit opens in D.C.

Culture House hosts reception for artist Stephanie Meredes

Published

3 hours ago

on

A scene from "Sonic Fracture" (2022) by Stephanie Mercedes. (Screen capture via YouTube)

Culture House will host the opening reception for “A Sky of Shattered Glass Reflected by the Shining Sun” by Stephanie Mercedes on Friday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.

Guests will get to meet Mercedes and explore the exhibition, which through sound, drawings, motors, and metal casting, has a series of installations that reflect on the vulnerability of the queer body. 

Materials used in the show include melted bullets, destroyed weapons, soap, wax, and seeds. Sonic landscapes embody the material transformations to which the sculptures allude. 

For more details about the reception, visit Culture House’s website

Related Topics:
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Calendar

Calendar: January 20-26

LGBTQ events in the days to come

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 20, 2023

By

Friday, January 20

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Speed Friending” at 7 p.m. at Puro Gusto. This event is ideal for meeting new people and making new friends in a casual, facilitated environment. For more details, visit Eventbrite

Saturday, January 21

Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.

LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom and in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgement free. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc

South Asian LGBTQ Support Group will be at 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. The peer support group is an outlet for South Asian-identified LGBTQ individuals to come and talk about anything affecting them. For more information, email [email protected]

Sunday, January 22

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Monday, January 23

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

Queer Book Club will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. This meeting’s book discussion will be based on “This is How You Lose a Time War” by Max Gladstone.  You can pick up a copy here and for more information, email [email protected]

Tuesday, January 24

Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This support group is for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just aren’t 100% cisgender. For more information, visit Genderqueer’s website at genderqueerdc.org or check it out on Facebook.

“Talking Trans History” Panel will be at 6:30 p.m. at Southwest Library. This will be Rainbow History Project’s first event as part of its Trans History Initiative. The event is free and open to the public. The panel will be recorded by Small Wonder Media and later posted to the RHP YouTube channel. More details are available on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, January 25

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.

Asexual & Aromantic Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more information, email [email protected]

Thursday, January 26

The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245. 

DC Anti-Violence Project Open Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The primary mission of the DC Anti-Violence Project is to reduce violence against LGBT individuals, and those perceived as LGBT, through community outreach, education, and monitoring cases to ensure that the rights and dignity of LGBT victims are respected and protected. For more information, check out Facebook and Twitter.

Continue Reading

Out & About

Climbing events for LGBTQ youth are back

Unmatched Athlete hosts ‘Intro to Ropes’

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 20, 2023

By

(Image via Eventbrite)

Unmatched Athlete will host “LGBTQ+ Youth Climbing Days” on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 12:30 p.m. at Movement Columbia. 

Youths aged 13-18 are welcome to attend for a fun day of ‘Intro to Ropes’ climbing course and a teen leadership activity. The climbing course and leadership activity may be limited to the first 20 participants who sign up. 

Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite

Continue Reading

Out & About

10 LGBTQ events this week

Sports, drag, music and dancing in the days to come

Published

4 days ago

on

January 16, 2023

By

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Pride Night OUT at the Capitals

Tuesday, January 17
Party 6 p.m. / Game 7 p.m.
Capital One Arena
601 F Street, N.W.
$49-$169
Facebook

While it appears the Night OUT tickets are already sold out (or their website doesn’t work), you can get general tickets to the game here. The Team DC party will be at 6 and the game starts at 7.

Drag Bingo with Brooklyn Heights

Wednesday, January 18
8-11 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Join Brooklyn for a night of bingo at Pitchers on Wednesday.

LGBTQ+ Speed Friending

Friday, January 20
7-9 p.m.
Puro Gusto Cafe
1345 F Street, N.W.
Facebook | Eventbrite

Go Gay DC has created another opportunity to make LGBTQ+ friends in the DMV.

Shangela: Fully Lit Tour

Friday, January 20
8 p.m.
Warner Theatre
513 13th Street, N.W.
$27.50-$75
Facebook | Tickets

Shangela of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame is coming to Warner Theatre on Friday as a part of her Fully Lit Tour.

RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing party

Friday, January 20
8-9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Speaking of RuPaul’s Drag Race, meet up with friends and catch the latest installment on Friday. Citrine hosts a night of fun.

DC Gaymers Super Smash Saturday

Saturday, January 21
5-10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook

Meet up with other gaming enthusiasts at UPROAR for an evening of Super Smash.

Song Birds: Live Music Drag Cabaret

Saturday, January 21 .
9 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook | Reservations

Crazy Aunt Helen’s has a live music drag cabaret planned for Saturday.

Con Acento

Saturday, January 21
9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Evry Pleasure hosts a show celebrating Hispanic heritage with Labianna, Chata Uchis and Whoreslina.

PEACH PIT: 90s Dance Party

Saturday, January 21
10:30 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10-$15
Facebook | Eventbrite

Dance like its 1995 at the Peach Pit with a party at DC9 on Saturday.

Shi-Queeta Lee’s Illusion Drag Brunch

Sunday, January 22
12-2 p.m.
H Street Country Club
1335 H Street, N.E.
$55
Facebook | Eventbrite

Drag legend Shi-Queeta Lee leads a fun-filled brunch on Sunday at the H Street Country Club.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast

Follow Us @washblade

Advertisement

Popular