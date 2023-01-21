Real Estate
Affordable home renovations for successful selling
From paint to floors, a few simple fixes to boost value
Without question, the 2023 housing market is off to a slow start, particularly in comparison to the red-hot market that existed during the pandemic. This can understandably be discouraging for those who need to sell their home and hope to obtain a favorable offer. The good news is that one constant truth about the housing market is that it will change – eventually. In the meantime, there are steps that hopeful sellers can take to increase the value of their homes and their chances of obtaining the offer that they want.
One step that some sellers consider is making minor upgrades or renovations that will increase the sale value of their home. This leads to the question – what are some fairly easy upgrades a homeowner can make without breaking the bank that may be appealing to potential buyers? Let’s take a look at a few options together.
Refresh the paint: This is a simple and very cost-effective option for giving your home a new, fresh look. A quick coat of paint can truly work wonders. It helps the home look brighter, cleaner, and newer, and can be appealing to the eye of many potential buyers. When considering which colors to choose, it’s important to keep in mind that selecting more traditional, neutral colors is often advisable. After all, you don’t know what a potential buyer may like, so choosing colors that appeal to many and are more subdued may be a wise choice. You may want to also consider repainting the trim and the ceilings to complete the fresh new look.
Make some easy kitchen upgrades: Many have heard that upgrading the kitchen is one of the most popular renovations to a home and one with the best return on investment. As the kitchen is often the hub of the house, this is certainly true. The good news is that homeowners often need not do a complete and expensive kitchen renovation to get some bang for their buck. Some more simple tasks like upgrading older appliances to newer ones, changing out light fixtures, or repainting cabinets and adding new hardware may go a long way toward increasing your kitchen’s appeal to potential buyers.
Landscaping: Landscaping is the literal “curb appeal” that many homeowners need to give their house that extra sparkle to attract potential buyers. Upgrading your landscaping may sound intimidating at first, but it can truly be a cost-effective option for increasing the value of your home. It may be worthwhile to pay for a consultation with a landscaper regarding some steps you can take to increase your home’s appeal from the outside. Often these options can be very simple – things like removing debris, planting a few shrubs here and there, pruning trees, and other similar tasks. After all, the first step to getting a buyer to appreciate the inside of your home is to draw them in from the outside.
Refinish hardwood floors: While replacing your flooring entirely is an expensive and time-consuming process, the good news is that refinishing your floors is a fairly simple and cost-effective option for increasing your home’s appeal. It can add extra shine and a little bit of wow factor, without breaking the bank.
These are only a few options of many for cost-effectively updating your home. Regardless of the market conditions, there are always steps that potential sellers can take to add to the appeal of their home and hopefully catch the eye of potentially interested buyers. Another important step that sellers can always take is consulting with a knowledgeable and experienced real estate agent who knows their particular community and what attracts buyers in that community. At GayRealEstate.com, we are here to help you find the perfect agent to achieve your real estate goals.
At GayRealEstate.com We’re Here for You
The current real estate market may seem intimidating to those hoping to sell their home for the best possible price – and that’s understandable. While it may be intimidating, however, it doesn’t have to be overwhelming. By marketing your home well, investing wisely in renovations and staging, and finding the right real estate agent, you can greatly increase your chances of obtaining a favorable offer, even in a difficult market.
At GayRealEstate.com, we’re here to help you find that real estate agent. You need and deserve an agent who understands the unique needs of LGBTQ home buyers and sellers, and who understands the market in your local community. If you’re ready to get started, get in touch with us today. We look forward to learning how we can help.
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].
Real Estate
Condo rules for animals vary widely
ADA covers the right to service and assistance
When my clients are considering the purchase of a condominium or cooperative, they initially have three association guidelines on their minds: the rental policy, the renovation policy, and the pet policy.
Historically, Northern Virginia and Maryland condominiums have been more pet-friendly than those in the District. In D.C., many condos restrict the number of pets you can have, some limit the size of the pet or type of animal, and a few will not allow certain breeds of dogs.
But what of the person who needs a service dog or an emotional support animal? First, it’s important to make a distinction between three types of animals that provide assistance to people.
A service animal (SA), usually a dog but in some cases, a miniature horse, is trained to work with people who have disabilities such as those outlined in the Americans with Disabilities Act. The ADA’s official definition of a disability is “a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities.”
Common major life activities include seeing, hearing, walking, caring for oneself, and communicating. In addition, many medical issues are covered under the ADA, such as diabetes, epilepsy, autism, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Service animals and Assistance animals (AA) are trained to perform tasks that relate to specific disabilities. Assistance Dogs International notes that it can take 180 to 260 hours of daily training over six months, depending on the medical or other special tasks needed, to obtain certification.
Most of us have seen a guide dog help someone who is blind to get where she is going safely. A dog might also be trained to wake a diabetic when his blood sugar drops during the night, to let a deaf person know someone is at the door, or to alert a person with a seizure disorder to take his medicine.
An emotional support animal (ESA) is there to provide its owner with affection, comfort, and relief from anxiety or stress. ESAs can be dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, or any other type of animal with whom its owner can develop an emotional connection. Care should be taken, however, to match the type of animal with its intended environment.
There is no specific training required for an ESA. Standard dog training is normally enough to ensure that the animal has no behavioral problems in private or in public while still providing comfort to the owner.
The definitions wouldn’t be complete without mentioning therapy animals. They can be dogs, cats, rabbits, or other animals that are easily transported. Their job is primarily to visit people in hospitals, nursing homes, hospices, and similar accommodations to encourage healing or reduce stress, where they can provide comfort to long and short-term residents, help with improving fine motor skills, and assist with physical or occupational therapy.
So, who decides whether Fido, Fluffy, Bugs, or miniature Mr. Ed can move into your condo?
The laws and regulations outlined in the ADA cover the right to service and assistance animals in housing, restaurants, stores, and other public accommodations. The federal Fair Housing Act expands on the ADA to include emotional support animals, but only with respect to residences.
Housing providers should familiarize themselves with the provisions of these laws to avoid unnecessary confrontation and potential legal action. Here are the most salient points; they apply to leasing as well as purchasing a home.
Neither an SA/AA nor an ESA is legally considered a pet, so pet policies, including weight limits or breed restrictions, do not apply.
You may be asked whether your animal is medically prescribed. For a service dog, only two questions are allowed: Is the dog a service dog that is required because of a disability, and what work or task has the dog been trained to perform? No other documentation is needed.
For an ESA, you should be prepared to submit a letter from your physician or therapist stating that you have a disability that benefits from such an animal.
You cannot be asked for specific information about your disability or diagnosis for either type of animal.
While not specifically covered in the law, landlords and housing boards can reasonably request a copy of current vaccinations and state, county, or city registrations
Supplemental rents and deposits are prohibited; however, you will likely be responsible for any damage caused by the animal, so housebreaking is an important part of training.
And with housebreaking in mind, it’s time for me to relieve some stress by putting a leather, studded collar on my dog and walking him on leash around the neighborhood. Does anyone know where I can get one?
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Real Estate
Forget the headlines, here’s what’s really happening in the housing market
Building your portfolio of wealth is never a bad decision
Last week I assisted an agent with his client’s final walk through and then accompanied him to settlement. The agent was stuck in all the airport madness that got many people stranded over the holidays. I got a chance to look at the numbers on his client’s purchase of a 1BR/1BA new construction condo in the Shaw neighborhood. The purchase price was around $440,000. He used the HPAP program that is offered in D.C. and got around $80,000 of down payment assistance. He put up $20,000 for his down payment. So the total down payment was around $100,000, and the loan was for around $340,000. Because it was new construction, he had given the builder a punch list of items to fix or repair, and they did everything on the list. He is not paying any PMI (private mortgage insurance), has a newly constructed unit in a great neighborhood, and all in his monthly payment was around $2,400.
That does not sound as dramatic as the headlines are making the current housing market out to be. Some agents I know are advising their buyer clients that this current market is a gift. People are mostly getting to have some closing costs covered, or a lower sales price, and they are getting to do inspections and get credits or concessions.
As you have heard many people say before, the rent you pay never comes back to you. Investing in a house or a condo means you are building wealth and gaining equity. After every recession or downturn in the economy over the last several decades, the housing prices in D.C. have always gone up. Many people who are purchasing right now will probably refinance the rates they currently have in the next few years, as the market changes and evolves.
People will buy and sell when it is the right time for them, but if you are curious about purchasing right now, there is much less competition in most of the local markets and starting to build your own portfolio of wealth is never a bad decision.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with the Rutstein Group of Compass. Reach him at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
Real Estate
Interior decorating trends for 2023
And which schemes are on the way out
See ya next year! I hate hearing it every year yet, here we are. Typically I take some time each year to review the market trends that we have seen in the current year while also looking at possible trends into the new year. Given that we are still in a position of flux here in the DMV market I am deciding to focus on interior design trends that are expected to be seen as we head into 2023. As we head into 2023 and you start to clean out your closet and reorganize your furniture welcoming in some new energy for this year let’s take a look at what trends we are likely to see.
COLOR STORY
Selecting the right paint color can truly set the tone for a room and your commitment to decorating. Most interior forecasters are thinking that a deep dark plum purple color will be the trend seen across homes. We have seen similar colors in past years in the deep moody color palette such as a navy or a deep hunter green so it’s no surprise that this jewel tone is now making its debut in the color palette.
SETTING THE MOOD
We are seeing moody accent lighting as a way to highlight and set the scene for rooms as we head into the new year. I’m not talking about those “good vibes only” neon signs that are simply charming. I am speaking to thoughtfully designed lighting that highlights a niche bar in a living room, under counter lighting in a half bath or illuminating a tray ceiling with accent wallpaper.
STONE ON STONE ON STONE
Similar to the trend of the waterfall kitchen counters and islands we are now seeing a resurgence of the trend of solid backsplashes of the same or similar materials used for the countertops in your kitchen. Not stopping here, however, we are also seeing the trend continue into the bathrooms. Adding a 12” solid surface backsplash to a powder room sink adds a massive level of sophistication.
HOME OFFICES
As we saw during the pandemic, everyone scraped for a desk to throw in their living room for their work from home space. Given that some of the pandemic dust has settled, we are now taking some time to realize the importance of home/work life balance and with a large number of folks still doing some iteration of work from home and office life, that home office is now getting the love it has needed. Gone are the wood paneling library looking offices from our grandparents era, unless that’s what you’re into and in that case – go for it. We are seeing dark and moody colors, large patterned accent wallpaper and streamlined furniture pieces.
TRENDS MAKING AN EXIT IN 2023
We are seeing two major trends make a mass exodus as we head into 2023 and those are (thankfully) all-white bathrooms (can you really keep it that clean forever?) and chevron tile patterns. While we are still seeing this trend carried out on flooring we are not really seeing it used for backsplash patterns and, honestly, good.
Trends come and go – at the end of the day making your home comfortable for you and your family is most important. While these items above are forecasted trends for the new year, always be sure to incorporate what makes you happiest into your home and lifestyle.
Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s international Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Reach him at 202-503-4243, [email protected] or BurnsandNoble.com.
