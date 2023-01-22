District of Columbia
Miss Gay D.C. crowned Miss Gay America
Tatiyanna Voche’ victorious in Little Rock
Tatiyanna Voche’ was crowned the winner of the 2023 Miss Gay America pageant in Little Rock, Ark. on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Female illusion artists from across the United States vied for the crown in a four night competition filled with drag entertainment. Qualified hopefuls included Amethyst Diamond and Dezi Minaj, Miss Gay Maryland 2022 and first alternate to Miss Gay Maryland respectively.
Voche’, known as hairstylist Jonathan Jackson of Arlington, Va. by day, qualified to be a contestant for the Miss Gay America 2023 pageant by winning the title Miss Gay D.C. 2022 at a competition held at As You Are (500 8th Street, S.E.) on May 14.
Voche’ joined 43 other contestants at the Robinson Center in Little Rock, Ark. for two days of preliminaries, followed by a showcase date on Friday and a final competition on Saturday.
“The past week was filled with so much love and admiration for the art of female illusion,” Voche’ told the Blade following the Miss Gay America competition. “What makes the Miss Gay America system so special is the sense of family that it possesses. It is like a big family reunion that happens once a year. ”
Voche’ continued, “the title of Miss Gay America means a sense of validation personally for the hard work, determination and passion I have had for the system for the last 16 years, a huge celebration for those that have pushed, supported and been with me on this journey and lastly and most importantly it means I get to join a legacy that has been around for 51 years and help other girls achieve their dreams. This year isn’t about me being Miss Gay America: it’s about nurturing and inspiring girls to achieve their dreams.”
Voche’ is no stranger to drag competition, having already claimed the titles of Miss Gay Maryland America 2008, Miss Gay Mid East America 2009, Miss Ziegfelds 2010, Miss Gay Atlantic States America 2010, Miss Gay Mid Atlantic 2011, Miss Capital Pride 2013, Miss Gay Western States America 2021, Miss Freddie’s 2020 & 2021 and Miss Queen of Hearts 2022.
“I was a musical theatre performer for a number of years,” Voche’ told the Blade. “And as I started to get burned out, the girls at the theatre dressed me up as my favorite super hero, She-Ra Princess of Power for Halloween and took me to the Hippo in Baltimore for the costume contest. I got booked for my first show that evening and the rest is history. Tatiyanna Voche’ was born.”
While the performer is clearly proud of the win, Jackson tells the Blade his favorite title is “uncle to my three nephews.”
District of Columbia
Dupont Circle murder alarms ANC commissioner
Man fatally stabbed on P Street
D.C. police announced on Friday that a 47-year-old man with no fixed address was found suffering from a fatal stab wound at about 9:39 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the 2000 block of P Street, N.W.
According to a police press release and a separate police incident report, the victim, identified as Mubarak Mursal, was taken by ambulance to Med Star Washington Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:27 p.m. that same day.
The police incident report says Mursal was found unconscious lying in the street at the intersection of P Street and Hopkins Street, N.W. close to 2020 P St., N.W., which is where the New Dynasty Chinese Restaurant is located.
“A few detectives said there were multiple stab wounds,” said Jeffrey Rueckgauer, the Dupont Circle Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner whose district includes the location where the fatal stabbing took place. Rueckgauer, who lives nearby, said he was on the scene shortly after Mursal was taken to the hospital.
“It is really alarming,” Rueckgauer told the Washington Blade. “This is not a common occurrence in West Dupont. We don’t know the circumstances of this attack.”
He said that although this was the first murder in the immediate area that he is aware of in the more than 20 years he has lived in the area, crime has been going up in the area since former D.C. Police Chief Cathy Lanier discontinued police foot patrols in the neighborhood.
The online D.C. news site Popville posted a video on its website taken from a surveillance camera from one of the nearby buildings that shows the victim walking east bound on the 2000 block of P Street, N.W., before he is seen collapsing on the street at the intersection of P Street and Hopkins Street. The video shows him getting up and attempting to walk a few feet before he collapses again and remains still on the street.
The video indicates that Mursal was stabbed at a nearby location west of where he lost consciousness and fell onto the street. The D.C. gay bar Fireplace is located a block and a half west at the corner of 22nd and P Streets, N.W.
The police report and press release provide no further information about the stabbing incident or whether Mursal knew the attacker.
Police are calling on anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 202-727-9099. Similar to other homicides in the city, police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder.
The Popville video of the incident can be accessed here:
@PoPville video of the guy after he got stabbed last night in Dupont Circle pic.twitter.com/yJ4GGemV6C— Muchlas Amirinanto (@amirinanto) January 19, 2023
District of Columbia
Activist expresses concern over no LGBTQ contingents in D.C. MLK Day Parade
Pannell says lack of participation sends wrong message
Longtime D.C. LGBTQ rights advocate Philip Pannell sent an email to fellow activists on Monday expressing strong concern that no LGBTQ organization had signed up to be a contingent in this year’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in D.C.
The D.C. parade was held Monday, Jan. 16, along Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Southeast D.C.
Pannell, who serves as executive director of the Anacostia Coordinating Council, a community advocacy organization, noted that the parade this year included about 120 organization contingents and was the largest MLK Day Parade in D.C. in the 42 years that D.C. has hosted the parade.
He said he was not familiar with the names of all of the groups that signed up as a contingent and he urged those receiving his message to correct him if an LGBTQ group was on the parade list that he did not recognize.
“That notwithstanding, there should be more LGBT participation and presence in today’s parade,” he said in his email message. “In my opinion, the dearth of LGBT organizations in today’s parade makes a statement. In D.C. does organized LGBT concerns and activities end at the western shore of the Anacostia River?” he continued.
“Are LGBT organizations so unconcerned about Dr. King’s life and legacy that they cannot be bothered with organizing a marching contingent or float to show human rights solidarity in a parade along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Ward 8?” he asked.
Monika Nemeth, a local transgender rights advocate who was recently elected president of Capital Stonewall Democrats, D.C.’s largest local LGBTQ political group, said she marched in Monday’s MLK Day parade with the contingent of the D.C. Democratic State Committee.
It couldn’t immediately be determined if other LGBTQ people marched in the parade as individuals or with other contingents.
Pannell said he planned to reach out to the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization based in D.C, to urge HRC to participate in the parade in future years.
HRC spokesperson Elizabeth Bibi told the Blade HRC has been involved with the part of the Martin Luther King Day commemoration that involves community service projects. She said HRC has a longstanding service project with D.C.’s Wanda Alston House, which provides services for homeless LGBTQ youth.
“In addition, HRC volunteers across the country are actively participating in several MLK Day of Service projects this month,” Bibi said. “On MLK Day we strive to support local community action with less visibility for our own organization front and center, but certainly appreciate this coming to our attention,” she said in response to Pannell’s concerns.
Pannell noted that he watched this year’s parade from the official reviewing stand at the invitation of parade organizers. Two years ago he served as one of the parade’s grand marshals and every year he supports and promotes the parade, he said.
“Today as I review and applaud the parade, I will honor and thank Dr. King, who gave his life so that this elderly Gay man who lives in the poorest part of town can be as proud of his Gayness as he is of his Blackness,” Pannell wrote in his email message.
District of Columbia
Slain D.C. trans woman honored at vigil
Family, friends gather on street where fatal stabbing occurred
Nearly 100 people turned out on Jan. 16 to honor the life of D.C. transgender woman Jasmine Star Parker at a vigil held on the 2000 block of Gallaudet St., N.E. where D.C. police say she was found stabbed to death at 3 a.m. on Jan. 7.
Among those participating in the vigil were Parker’s mother, brother, and sister, who have expressed their love and admiration for their deceased loved one.
Earline Budd, executive director of the D.C. group Empowering the Transgender Community (ETC), which organized the vigil along with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, told the gathering she knew Parker for many years and observed first-hand how Parker did her best to overcome discrimination and bias as a trans woman of color.
“We’re here today to remember a life taken away from us on Jan. 7, the life of Star Jasmine Parker,” Budd said. “Star was 36 years old. And Star deserved to live. So, today I want to take an opportunity to first of all let there be blessings in this place.”
Budd pointed out that the table where she and others who spoke at the vigil was set up on the sidewalk in front of a tall chain link fence were Parker’s body was found, with her blood still visible on the pavement.
D.C. police said that as of this time, they have no suspects and no known motive for the Jan. 7 homicide. A police spokesperson said the case was not listed as a suspected hate crime, but that could change if new information is obtained. Police are urging anyone with information about the case to call police at 202-727-9099.
A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder.
Police initially identified Parker as Jasmine Star Mack. But family members and Earline Budd have since said that the beloved trans woman was known to the family as Jasmine Star Parker and preferred to be called Star. Parker was her birth surname.
Budd said Parker’s family informed her that a viewing and funeral service for Parker would be held Friday, Jan. 20, at Meridian Baptist Church at 5354 Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights, Md., beginning at 10 a.m. for the viewing and 11 a.m. for the service.
Among those attending the vigil were members of the D.C. police LGBT Liaison Unit, including Lt. Livio Rodriguez, director of the police Special Liaison Division, which oversees the LGBT Liaison Unit. Budd praised the LGBT Liaison members, saying they have been longtime supporters of the transgender community.
Parker’s mother, Arlene Witherspoon and her brother, Andre Tinsley, told those attending the vigil that Parker was raised in a religious family and she embraced God during many of her times facing hardship.
Parker’s sister, Pamela Witherspoon, was scheduled to speak at the vigil but told Budd she was too emotionally distraught to speak. In earlier interviews with WUSA 9 and the Washington Post, Pamela Witherspoon told how her sister faced hardship from discrimination in spite of her upbeat personality as someone who was “always singing and dancing — just trying to make you laugh,” she told WUSA 9.
“She wasn’t the type of person that did things to people,” WUSA 9 quoted Witherspoon as saying. “I don’t understand why. What did she do to deserve this? I’ll never understand that.”
Members of the community who spoke at the vigil during an open mic session, including longtime D.C. transgender activist Taylor Chandler and Center for Black Equity Deputy Director Kenya Hutton, said the city was not doing enough to address the problems of discrimination and threats of violence faced by members of the trans community, especially trans women of color.
“We have the ability to do more,” Chandler said. “There is no reason why we should be having this vigil for Star. We need to be giving more money to organizations that value Black trans lives.”
Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, said he agreed that the city should be doing more to address problems faced by the transgender community.
“Circumstances have put Star and many members of the community of D.C. in the danger that they’re in,” Bowles told the gathering. “And that is a failure from where I’m at, my job,” he said. “And it’s something that we are working on with the community.”
Added Bowles, “And this is D.C., the nation’s capital, where we have done more. And we have a record of doing more. And we need to do more,” he continued. “So, I promise we will do more.”
Sebrena Rhodes, the D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner representing the area where Parker was killed in the Ivy City neighborhood, said although the area is faced with crime, this was the first known homicide to take place in the neighborhood in a long time.
“I’m sure everyone loved her for who she is,” Roads said of Parker in her remarks at the vigil. “I’m deeply sorry. I live here in Ivy City. We all have to work together.”
Budd told the Washington Blade that the area is known as a place where some transgender sex workers congregate for what Budd and others who spoke at the vigil called survival sex work made necessary when discrimination and transphobia prevent trans women from finding other means of employment.
“Well, we talk about survival sex,” Budd said. “It’s not a secret. And you know, when people ask, what was she doing here, I say what does it matter? What does it matter? The fact that her life was taken, that’s what matters, whether she was here doing survival sex work or whatever.”
Rev. D. Amina B. Butts, pastor at D.C.’s LGBTQ-friendly New Hope Baptist United Church of Christ, appeared to sum up the sentiment of most of those attending the vigil by calling for an end to the hostility and violence faced by transgender people in D.C. and across the nation.
“It’s hard to find words of comfort,” she said. “There are no words to describe what has happened. It is a travesty of injustice. It needs to stop,” she continued. “Right now, in the name of the Divine, it needs to stop. We command that it stops.”
