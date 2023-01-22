Photos
PHOTOS: Con Acento
Drag show and dance party celebrates hispanic heritage
Evry Pleasure hosted the Con Acento drag show and dance party “celebrating our hispanic heritage” at JR.’s Bar on Saturday, Jan. 21. Performers included Labianna, Chata Uchis and Whoreslina.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
@EvryPleasure welcomes patrons to Con Acento at JR.’s. Covering for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/8DwsSTIyMm— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) January 22, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Ode to the Glitter Ball
Imperial Court holds drag fundraiser for charity
The Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. held an Ode to the Glitter Ball charity drag show at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, Jan. 15. Proceeds from the event were to benefit the LGBT Fallen Heroes Fund.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering @ICWDC Ode to the Glitter Ball for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/HspirvPJ5v— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) January 16, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather
Dan Bear of Pittsburgh takes home title
The 2023 Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather competition was held on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill. Dan Bear of Pittsburgh won the title.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather (MAL) competition for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/FPeDpJb5LQ— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) January 15, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Leather Weather
MAL Drag Celebration held at Red Bear Brewing
Desiree Dik hosted a drag show celebrating Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend, “Leather Weather,” at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday, Jan. 13. Performers included Evry Pleasure, Crystal Edge, Amara Lee Dupree and Dr. Torcher.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Leather Weather: MAL Drag Celebration at @RedBearBrewing for @WashBlade. @EvryPleasure performing: pic.twitter.com/4v08yxnN7y— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) January 14, 2023
PHOTOS: Con Acento
Affordable home renovations for successful selling
Mod makeovers: Kia Niro EV, Nissan Z
Panamá y la lucha por el matrimonio igualitario
Queer art exhibit opens in D.C.
Republican Va. congressional candidate claims he can ‘cure’ LGBTQ people
Dupont Circle murder alarms ANC commissioner
Quantity, cruelty of anti-LGBTQ state bills raise alarm bells
Reports indicate George Santos was a drag queen in Brazil
GLAAD honors Washington Blade, LA Blade with prestigious award
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Virginia4 days ago
Republican Va. congressional candidate claims he can ‘cure’ LGBTQ people
-
District of Columbia1 day ago
Dupont Circle murder alarms ANC commissioner
-
Politics4 days ago
Quantity, cruelty of anti-LGBTQ state bills raise alarm bells
-
Congress3 days ago
Reports indicate George Santos was a drag queen in Brazil
-
National4 days ago
GLAAD honors Washington Blade, LA Blade with prestigious award
-
Opinions5 days ago
GOP doubles down on racism, homophobia with ‘Old Glory Only Act’
-
Virginia3 days ago
Fairfax County School Board candidate targets LGBTQ health clinic
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Activist expresses concern over no LGBTQ contingents in D.C. MLK Day Parade