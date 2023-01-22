Connect with us

PHOTOS: Con Acento

Drag show and dance party celebrates hispanic heritage

45 mins ago

Labianna performs at JR.'s Bar at the Con Acento show on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Evry Pleasure hosted the Con Acento drag show and dance party “celebrating our hispanic heritage” at JR.’s Bar on Saturday, Jan. 21. Performers included Labianna, Chata Uchis and Whoreslina.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Ode to the Glitter Ball

Imperial Court holds drag fundraiser for charity

6 days ago

January 16, 2023

Members of the Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. perform at Freddie's Beach Bar for charity. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. held an Ode to the Glitter Ball charity drag show at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, Jan. 15. Proceeds from the event were to benefit the LGBT Fallen Heroes Fund.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather

Dan Bear of Pittsburgh takes home title

6 days ago

January 16, 2023

Dan Bear, center, wins the title of Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather 2023 on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2023 Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather competition was held on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill. Dan Bear of Pittsburgh won the title.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Leather Weather

MAL Drag Celebration held at Red Bear Brewing

1 week ago

January 14, 2023

Amara Lee Dupree performs at 'Leather Weather: MAL Drag Celebration' at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Desiree Dik hosted a drag show celebrating Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend, “Leather Weather,” at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday, Jan. 13. Performers included Evry Pleasure, Crystal Edge, Amara Lee Dupree and Dr. Torcher.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

