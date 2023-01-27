Connect with us

Virginia

Va. Senate subcommittee tables three anti-transgender bills

Measures would have banned trans athletes from school teams

Published

2 days ago

on

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

A Virginia Senate subcommittee on Thursday tabled three bills that would ban transgender athletes from school teams corresponding with their gender identity.

The Senate Education and Health Committee’s Public Education Committee tabled state Sen. John Cosgrove (R-Chesapeake)’s Senate Bill 911, state Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Louisa County)’s Senate Bill 1186 and state Sen. Mark Peake (R-Lynchburg)’s Senate Bill 962.

“We’re one step closer to these bills being gone for good,” said Equality Virginia in a tweet.

Virginia

Va. House subcommittee kills anti-transgender bill

Committee members unanimously rejected HB 1434

Published

4 days ago

on

January 25, 2023

By

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

A Virginia House of Delegates subcommittee on Wednesday killed a bill that would have required transgender students to obtain a court order to update their name in school records.

Equality Virginia in a tweet noted the House Early Childhood/Innovation Subcommittee voted unanimously to kill state Del. Jason Ballard (R-Giles County)’s House Bill 1434.

“This bill served no educational purpose and was entirely unnecessary,” said Equality Virginia Executive Director Narissa Rahaman in a statement. “LGBTQ+ students thrive when they are provided safe, affirming and supportive learning spaces, which includes allowing them to go by their chosen name without jumping through legal hoops.” 

“HB 1434 would have run counter to that by creating a hostile school environment,” added Rahaman. “By tabling this bill the subcommittee has sent a strong message that LGBTQ+ students belong in Virginia.” 

“Trans and nonbinary students should be able to go to school and be called by their chosen names, without fear of being outed,” said the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia after the vote.

Virginia

Va. Senate committee approves marriage equality affirmation bill

State Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) introduced SB 1096

Published

6 days ago

on

January 23, 2023

By

(Bigstock photo)

A Virginia Senate committee has approved a bill that would affirm marriage equality in state law.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 18 approved state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria)’s Senate Bill 1096 by a 10-4 vote margin. State Sens. Mark Obenshain (R-Harrisonburg), Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover County), Bill Stanley (R-Franklin County) and Mark Peake (R-Lynchburg) are the four lawmakers who voted against the measure.

SB 1096 now goes to the full Senate.

Ebbin, who is the only openly gay state senator, has also reintroduced a resolution to begin the process of repealing a Virginia constitutional amendment that defines marriage as between a man and a woman. The resolution is currently before the a Senate subcommittee.

Democrats have a 22-18 majority in the state Senate. Republicans control the Virginia House of Delegates by a 51-47 margin.

Virginia

Fairfax County School Board candidate targets LGBTQ health clinic

Jeff Hoffmann told Inova Pride Clinic his stepchild is transgender

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 18, 2023

By

(Screenshot from Jeff Hoffmann's Twitter page)

A Fairfax County School Board candidate is under fire after he told a local clinic that offers medical care to transgender people that his stepchild is trans.

NBC Washington reported Jeff Hoffmann, a Republican, on Jan. 14 posted an audio of a call he made to the Inova Pride Clinic in Falls Church.

“I have, I used to say a beautiful boy. I’m the stepfather, but he’s gone through I call it a focus group through his school in local Virginia, Fairfax County,” Hoffmann told the receptionist with whom he spoke. “I’m trying to arrange an appointment for him for a general wellness visit, or a nurse visit.”

Hoffmann during the call said there is “a group called FCPS Pride that is directly connected to the Fairfax public schools.” The receptionist with whom Hoffmann spoke said the Inova Pride Clinic is not “directly connected to them.” 

Hoffmann, who is running to represent the Providence District on the board, has previously attacked FCPS Pride, a group that represents the Fairfax County School District’s LGBTQ employees, and openly gay school board member Karl Frisch.

FCPS Pride in a statement said it does not have a relationship with the Inova Pride Clinic.

“What is said about our organization, ‘FCPS Pride, Inc.’ in the recording has no basis in knowledge and reality,” said FCPS Pride. “FCPS Pride does not have a relationship with the Inova Pride Clinic, does not operate in schools, and does not give any medical advice or make medical referrals.”

Hoffmann told NBC Washington it was “irrelevant” that he lied about who he is when he called the clinic.

