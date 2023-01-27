Va. Senate subcommittee tables three anti-transgender bills

A Fairfax County School Board candidate is under fire after he told a local clinic that offers medical care to transgender people that his stepchild is trans.

NBC Washington reported Jeff Hoffmann, a Republican, on Jan. 14 posted an audio of a call he made to the Inova Pride Clinic in Falls Church.

“I have, I used to say a beautiful boy. I’m the stepfather, but he’s gone through I call it a focus group through his school in local Virginia, Fairfax County,” Hoffmann told the receptionist with whom he spoke. “I’m trying to arrange an appointment for him for a general wellness visit, or a nurse visit.”

Hoffmann during the call said there is “a group called FCPS Pride that is directly connected to the Fairfax public schools.” The receptionist with whom Hoffmann spoke said the Inova Pride Clinic is not “directly connected to them.”

Just genuinely frustrates me as I put my kids to bed.should frustrate other parents… pic.twitter.com/5y27hs92Bz — Jeff Hoffmann (@jefhoffman) January 14, 2023

Hoffmann, who is running to represent the Providence District on the board, has previously attacked FCPS Pride, a group that represents the Fairfax County School District’s LGBTQ employees, and openly gay school board member Karl Frisch.

FCPS Pride in a statement said it does not have a relationship with the Inova Pride Clinic.

“What is said about our organization, ‘FCPS Pride, Inc.’ in the recording has no basis in knowledge and reality,” said FCPS Pride. “FCPS Pride does not have a relationship with the Inova Pride Clinic, does not operate in schools, and does not give any medical advice or make medical referrals.”

Hoffmann told NBC Washington it was “irrelevant” that he lied about who he is when he called the clinic.