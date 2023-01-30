Obituary
Bachelor’s Mill bar owner, D.C. philanthropist David Lewis dies at 65
Friends say he supported charitable endeavors here and in Caribbean
David J. “Michael” Lewis, who owned and operated D.C.’s popular gay bar Bachelor’s Mill from 2006 to 2018 after taking early retirement from his longtime day job at the Library of Congress and while also playing an active role in working on projects to help disadvantaged youth in the U.S. and overseas, died on Dec. 6 at the age of 65.
Tom Baratta, one of his longtime friends from Florida, said the cause of death was a heart attack, which occurred while Lewis was visiting Havana, Cuba and preparing to distribute food and clothing for people in need.
Baratta said in recent years Lewis traveled between D.C. and his residence in Fort Lauderdale as well as to Cuba and the Dominican Republic, where Lewis provided support for charitable organizations that helped people in need.
“David was very helpful in support of events and programs in Ward 8,” said longtime D.C. LGBTQ rights and community activist Phil Pannell, who said he worked with Lewis on charitable programs in the 1980s.
Among other things, Pannell said Lewis helped provide toys for children and families and support for youth development programs, including serving as an instructor for youth in a high school equivalency or GED program through a nonprofit group affiliated with local churches called the Southeast Vicarious Clusters.
Others who knew Lewis, including longtime D.C. friend Thomas Gore, said Lewis was born and raised in D.C. and graduated from D.C.’s Anacostia High School. Around the time of his high school graduation, he began work at the Library of Congress. At that time, he also enrolled as a student at the University of the District of Columbia, Gore said. Around 1979 or 1980, Gore believes, Lewis graduated from UDC with a degree in gerontology.
Gore, Baratta and others who knew Lewis said they believe he continued working at the Library of Congress through the 1980s and possibly into the 1990s in a supervisory role before he took an early retirement to further pursue his philanthropic endeavors as well as his interest in opening a neighborhood bar.
In 2006, through a company called Backdoor, Inc., he purchased the Bachelor’s Mill, which had been operating as a gay bar with a mostly Black gay clientele since 1978 under the ownership of its founder, Beatrice ‘BB’ Gatch, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 81.
Pannell said Lewis later opened the Back Door Pub and Mike’s Place, two other bars he operated in the same building as the Bachelor’s Mill. Lewis preferred to go by the name Mike or Michael in running his businesses, people who knew him said.
Lewis was supportive of LGBTQ community causes and provided space at the Bachelor’s Mill and the other two bars for meetings and events by local LGBTQ organizations and activists, according to Pannell.
“I knew him for 20 years,” said Baratta, who lives in Boca Raton, Fla., which is near Fort Lauderdale where Lewis had a residence. Baratta said in the years he knew him, Lewis traveled “back and forth” from Fort Lauderdale to D.C. while also visiting Cuba and the Dominican Republic, where he worked on charitable projects. “He helped a lot of people who needed help,” Baratta said.
Gore said Lewis helped him start a youth employment program in 1985 that focused on youth in need in the city’s Wards 7 and 8.
“He taught job readiness classes,” Gore said. “David could think quick on his feet. He had an impact on a lot of lives in D.C.”
A memorial celebration of the life of David J. Michael Lewis is scheduled to take place Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m. at the Café 8, located at 424 8th St., S.E. in D.C. near where Lewis operated Bachelor’s Mill.
Beloved D.C. nightlife figure Lily Chavez dies at 35
Worked in local LGBTQ clubs as server, bartender
Lily Chavez, who became a well-known figure in the LGBTQ nightlife scene as the box office cashier at D.C.’s Town Danceboutique nightclub and as a server and bartender at Annie’s and Level 1 restaurants and the gay bar Cobalt in the Dupont Circle area, died Jan. 8 from complications associated with Lupus, one of her friends said. She was 35.
Ed Bailey, co-owner of Town nightclub, which has since closed, said he and his business partners were delighted to receive a recommendation to hire Chavez as a box office cashier at the time the club opened in 2007.
According to Bailey, customers entering Town showed their I.D. to a door person and then went to the box office window to buy a ticket to come in. “And she was the person that you did that with,” said Bailey. “While there were other people who did that, she was the main person at the very first window,” he said.
“And so, she came to be a fixture that everyone knew,” Bailey said. “Everybody knew Lily.”
Leigh Ann Hendricks, one of Chavez’s supervisors when Chavez worked at the gay bar Cobalt and its lower floor restaurant called Level 1, said Chavez worked at the two venues as a server and bartender. Hendricks said prior to working at Cobalt and Level 1, Chavez worked as a host at Annie’s, the popular restaurant on 17th Street near Dupont Circle located about two blocks from Cobalt and Level 1.
At one point, Hendricks said, Chavez worked at the Colada Shop bar at 1405 T St., N.W., in the heart of the city’s 14th Street commercial strip.
David Perruzza, owner of the Adams Morgan gay bars Pitchers and League of Her Own, said Chavez had expressed interest in working at his bars recently and he planned to hire her. But he said she became too ill to work at that time.
Others who knew Chavez have posted messages on social media saying that while Chavez did not identify as LGBTQ, she was an LGBTQ ally and considered a friend to many of the customers at the LGBTQ venues where she worked.
“She was always happy,” said Hendricks. “She had a great laugh. And she was so loyal. I really miss her.”
Bailey said Chavez dealt with health issues for many years in fighting the debilitating condition of Lupus.
“It was very sad to watch as she needed treatment a lot over the years,” he said. “She had a lot of pain and difficulty in her life,” Bailey said. “And also, in the middle of all that, she miraculously became pregnant and had a child. It was not something the medical people thought was possible. And she did.”
Bailey said her child, whom he called amazing and wonderful, became known to many of Chavez’s co-workers and venue owners. “He became known to us as the extended group of uncles,” Bailey said.
Gay activist Robert York, who knew Chavez, said her son is now eight years old. He said Chavez is a native of El Salvador and lived in Bethesda, Md., in recent years. Hendricks said Chavez came to the D.C. area as a young child when her family came to the U.S.
York and Hendricks said a viewing and service for Chavez are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Glenview Mansion catering hall at 603 Edmonston Drive in Rockville, Md., from 1-4 p.m.
District of Columbia
D.C. drag performer Ba’Naka dies at 36
Friends say beloved entertainer lifted spirit of LGBTQ community
Dustin Michael Schaad, who has performed as a drag entertainer by the name of Ba’Naka at D.C.’s LGBTQ bars and Capital Pride events for at least a decade, died on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at George Washington University Hospital from complications associated with a longstanding illness at the age of 36, according to friends.
David Perruzza, owner of the D.C. gay bars Pitchers and League of Her Own, said Schaad had been performing most recently at Pitchers while overseeing a popular drag bingo event held at the Adams Morgan bar.
Perruzza said Schaad talked about having performed in drag since the age of 18 and continued to perform as Ba’Naka in later years while working as a graphic designer.
People who knew him said he had performed in drag shows at other D.C. gay bars, including the former LGBTQ nightclub Town.
Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, the group that organizes D.C.’s LGBTQ Pride events, said Schaad has performed as Ba’Naka at Capital Pride events over the years and called him “a supportive and valued member of our LGBTQ+ community.”
In keeping with his positive outlook despite a longstanding illness, people who knew him pointed out that Schaad posted a humorous message on Facebook on Dec. 28 announcing he was in the hospital emergency room.
“Sorry Kittens,” he wrote. “I won’t be out tonight at Pitchers DC/A League of Her Own #Drag Bingo. Mama is in the ER. But please go out and support my bartender, Martin! While I’m out! XOOX!”
Perruzza said Schaad remined in G.W. Hospital from that day until he passed away on Jan. 11. The Washington Blade couldn’t immediately determine the specific illness that led to his passing.
Tributes to Schaad in his role as Ba’Naka began appearing on Facebook on Wednesday as news surfaced that he had passed away.
“You were so kind, so caring, and so funny,” said Bobby Mainville in a Facebook post. “You were always ready to learn and fight for your DC community. I love you so much and will always remember our chats…Rest in power you sweet soul. DC lost an amazing Angel!”
In another Facebook post, Nina Bae wrote, “Ba’Naka was one of a kind! She was a beautiful soul with a tremendously wicked sense of humor. DC has lost an icon.”
Perruzza said members of Schaad’s family, including his parents, who were in Schaad’s hospital room on Wednesday shortly before he passed away, told Perruzza they were planning a memorial service for Schaad within the next few weeks.
Art history professor, longtime D.C. resident Tom Hardy dies at 81
Colleagues say his courses were ‘legendary’
Thomas W. “Tom” Hardy, a professor of art history who also taught English and the humanities at the Annandale Campus of Northern Virginia Community College for 40 years and whose colleagues and many students considered his art history courses as “legendary,” died Oct. 30 at the age of 81.
Friends and family members said the cause of death was complications associated with sepsis.
In addition to teaching art history, English, and humanities for students at Northern Virginia Community College, which college officials refer to as NOVA, Hardy offered art appreciation courses for community members through the college’s Lifetime Learning Institution, according to a statement released by the college.
The statement says Hardy also conducted numerous trips for students and NOVA colleagues to the art capitals of Europe and taught an undergraduate seminar on European Baroque Art at D.C.’s George Washington University.
“Professor Hardy’s colleagues remember him as a witty and erudite gentleman,” J.K. Daniels, dean of Languages, Arts, and Social Sciences at the Annandale Campus, said in the statement. “His former dean noted that ‘Professor Hardy was a devoted teacher whose students praised him for the passion he exhibited for his subjects,’” Daniels said.
“His art history courses were legendary, brim-filled with images from his own photography collection and others,” said Daniels.
“A gifted professor, his lectures for courses in English, art history and humanities drew upon a rich background in literature, music, philosophy, and religions,” according to two other colleagues at NOVA, Duncan Tebow, former Dean and Art Professor Emeritus; and Betsy Tebow, Art History Professor Emeritus.
“His scholarly interests and publications ranged from Constantine era tombs and Palladian villas to 20th century abstraction,” the two said. “He also supported college art programs, organizing student art shows, and arranging lectures by visiting scholars. Tom was always a warm, witty, bright presence on campus, generous with his time and talents,” they said.
Hardy was born and raised in Washington, D.C., where he lived nearly all his life, friends and family members said. His nephew, Greg DeLuca, said Hardy and his domestic partner of 50 years, Carl Spier, lived for more than 20 years in a townhouse in the Capitol Hill East neighborhood on the same street where Hardy lived as a child with his parents while growing up.
Coming from a Catholic family, he graduated from D.C.’s Catholic Gonzaga High School. DeLuca and Spier believe Hardy received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill before receiving his master’s degree in English at UNC Chapel Hill. He earned a master’s in art history degree from George Washington University, DeLuca said.
DeLuca said Hardy worked for a short time at the Library of Congress before embarking on his teaching career at NOVA. The NOVA statement provided to the Washington Blade says Hardy’s tenure as a professor there began in 1970 and continued through 2009 at the time of his retirement.
Friends said Hardy and partner Spier regularly attended the Sunday Catholic Mass offered by D.C.’s LGBTQ Catholic organization Dignity Washington.
One longtime friend, David Lambdin, said he and others enjoyed going with Hardy to D.C. art museums, including the National Gallery of Art, where Hardy provided insight and “opened my eyes to what I was seeing.”
DeLuca said that in retirement Hardy did a lot of traveling with Spier throughout Europe as well as Egypt. Friends said Hardy also continued organizing art history trips to Italy and other European nations, for friends and family members.
DeLuca describes Hardy as a “great” uncle who was “generous, happy, sarcastic, witty, and smart” and who would brighten a room.
“I had many talks with him in his last few months while bedridden,” DeLuca said. “He wasn’t bitter. He told me he had a very good life with no real regrets.”
Spier stated in a Facebook posting that Hardy passed away at the Ashby Ponds assisted living and retirement facility in Ashburn, Va., where he and Spier had been living for the past few years while Hardy was under treatment for sepsis.
“My friend and companion for over 50 years, I loved him and will miss him forever,” Spier wrote.
Hardy’s ashes were interred at a graveside ceremony at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hillcrest Heights, Md., on Dec. 3. Dignity Washington held a memorial Mass in Hardy’s honor the following day on Dec. 4, at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church. Father Alexei Michelanko presided over the Mass, which was followed by a celebration of life gathering at the church’s fellowship hall.
“In his 81 years, Tom lived a full life and touched many people,” Michelanko said. “He spent those years not simply concerned with himself but being of service to others primarily as that of art historian. And in the process, he was beautifying his own life, with passion, pleasure, and joy.”
Hardy is survived by his partner of 50 years Carl Spier; his younger sister Merrill Breighner; his brother-in-law Tom DeLuca; five nieces and nephews, including Greg DeLuca, Christine DeLuca, Karen Devore, Joe Breighner, and Emily Kowalski; and many friends, including David Lambdin of Arlington, Va. and Larry Smelser of Baltimore. He is predeceased by his sisters Maryanne Hardy and Elizabeth DeLuca.
