Virginia
Va. Senate subcommittee essentially kills three anti-transgender bills
Measures would ban transition-related health care for minors
A Virginia Senate subcommittee on Tuesday essentially killed three bills that would have banned transition-related health care for minors in the state.
Equality Virginia in a tweet noted the Senate Health Subcommittee “recommended killing” state Sen. Mark Peake (R-Lynchburg)’s Senate Bill 960, state Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Colonial Heights)’s Senate Bill 791 and state Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania County)’s Senate Bill 1203.
“We expect these bills to be officially dead after the full committee meets on Thursday,” said Equality Virginia.
🎉VICTORY 🎉 Tonight a Senate subcommittee recommended killing all three trans healthcare bans! We expect these bills to be officially dead after the full committee meets on Thursday! #TransYouthBelongVA #VAleg
— Equality Virginia (@EqualityVA) January 31, 2023
Democrats have a 22-18 majority in the state Senate, and they have said they will block any anti-LGBTQ bill that reaches their chamber. State Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas), who is the first openly transgender woman seated in a state legislature in the U.S., on Tuesday reiterated this point.
“With the defeat of these bills in the Senate, our (Virginia Senate Democrats) made it clear that *any* bills in the House targeting trans kids during the final week before crossover will not become law if they make it to the Senate,” she tweeted. “Let’s focus on feeding kids, not singling them out.”
With the defeat of these bills in the Senate, our @VASenateDems made it clear that *any* bills in the House targeting trans kids during the final week before crossover will not become law if they make it to the Senate.
Let’s focus on feeding kids, not singling them out. https://t.co/vF8MOp4I8C
— Del. Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) January 31, 2023
Trump pledges to weaponize fed’l gov’t against trans Americans if reelected
D.C. police data show 67 anti-LGBTQ hate crimes reported in 2022
Prosecutors drop multiple charges in D.C. gay murder case
Three juveniles arrested for armed robbery in Dupont Circle area
Va. Senate subcommittee essentially kills three anti-transgender bills
Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. highlights support of LGBTQ, intersex rights
Memphis police release Tyre Nichols arrest, fatal beating video
Bachelor’s Mill bar owner, D.C. philanthropist David Lewis dies at 65
Congolese rebel group displaces transgender people
State and local LGBTQ elected officials detail how they battle hate
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
World3 days ago
Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. highlights support of LGBTQ, intersex rights
-
National4 days ago
Memphis police release Tyre Nichols arrest, fatal beating video
-
Obituary2 days ago
Bachelor’s Mill bar owner, D.C. philanthropist David Lewis dies at 65
-
Africa2 days ago
Congolese rebel group displaces transgender people
-
Politics2 days ago
State and local LGBTQ elected officials detail how they battle hate
-
Sports2 days ago
New York Rangers forgo Pride jerseys and stick tape for team Pride night
-
News3 days ago
PEPFAR marks 20th anniversary
-
Europe4 days ago
LGBTQ Holocaust victims remembered on International Holocaust Memorial Day