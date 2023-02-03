Out & About
Celebrate Mardi Gras in the DMV
‘Arty-Gras’ held at Whino in Arlington
Artomatic will host “Arty-Gras” on Friday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. at Whino in Arlington, Va.
This event is an art-centric mardi gras party in the DMV. There will be a masquerade parade and a costume contest party. Winners of the contest will be awarded cash prizes. The event will end with a dance party hosted by a DJ.
Admission is free, for any inquiries email [email protected].
Out & About
Rainbow History Project to interview Malebox! publisher
Rainbow History Project will host “Talking Gay History” to celebrate Black History Month by interviewing Ric Irick on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. on Zoom.
Irick is the creator and publisher of the magazine Malebox!: DC’s Largest Publication for Black Gay Men. Rainbow History Project will also dig into its recent donations of Black gay and lesbian publications to interview Irick. To register for this event, visit Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: February 3-9
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, February 3
Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring their beverage of choice. For more information, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at The Commentary. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Saturday, February 4
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom and in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgement free. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, February 5
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event is an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, February 6
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will host the show and there will be a rotating cast of local performers from the DMV. Tickets are free and can be accessed on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, February 7
“Beyonce: Baltimore Renaissance Happy Hour” will be at 5 p.m. at RYMKS Bar & Grille. There will be food, hookah and Beyoncé-inspired drinks. Admission is free and more information is available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, February 8
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
“Foxxy Moron Comedy Hour Open Mic” will be at 7 p.m. at Crazy Aunt Helen’s. This is a new comedy open mic hosted by Andy Waterworth and Bailey Vogt. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, February 9
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. This event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz and there will be music by DJ RO. Tickets are $5 can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Howard hosts first Pride Night, GMCW performs ‘Judy’ among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Howard University Basketball Pride Night
Monday, January 30
5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Burr Gymnasium
Howard University
$25
Tickets
The Bison hold their first Pride Night game on Monday as they face off against South Carolina State University.
JR.’s Showtunes
Monday, January 30
9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
JR.’s holds its weekly Monday Night Showtunes event, so dust off those pipes and sing along.
Meaningful Networking for LGBTQ Professionals
Tuesday, January 31
6 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
$0-$85
Facebook | Eventbrite
Out Professionals holds a networking event at Number Nine on Tuesday. Come by to make business and social connections with fellow LGBTQ professionals.
Sleaze: Poundhog Day
Thursday, February 2
Doors 9 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
Whether Phil sees his shadow or not, dance the night away at the monthly LGBTQ+ party. Performances by Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson and Jane Saw with DJs THABLACKGOD, Lemz and Kennan Orr.
Kinky Bears
Friday, February 3
5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Nightclub
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover
Facebook
DC Social and UPROAR present Kinky Bears happy hour featuring DJ Popperz.
Desiree’s Dirty 30!
Friday, February 3
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Award winning drag queen Desiree Dik celebrates her Dirty 30 with a show on Friday at Red Bear Brewing with Baphomette, Millie Meringue, Mari Con Carne and Evry Pleasure.
District 1st Friday: Traffic Light Underwear Party
Friday, February 3
10 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
$10
Facebook
Be naughty with an all-body-types-welcome underwear attire party.
‘JUDY’ Cabaret
Saturday, February 4
5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
$45
Eventbrite
Members of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington perform “JUDY” celebrating the music of Judy Garland at Crazy Aunt Helen’s with two cabaret shows on Saturday.
Avalon Saturdays: ElectroPOP
Saturday, February 4
10 p.m.
Soundcheck
1420 K Street, N.W.
$25-$30 / 18+
Facebook | Tickets
DJ Xiver and DJ AytonH spin high energy, pop hits and remixes all night long on Saturday at Soundcheck.
Oddball
Saturday, February 4
Meet & Greet 11 p.m. / Show at midnight
The Runway DC
3523 12th Street, N.E.
$25
Facebook | Eventbrite
Join special guest Koco Caine for an Oddball show hosted by Desiree Dik. Performers include Baphomette, Evry Pleasure, Javon Love and Sextia N’Eight.
