Romney tells Santos, ‘You don’t belong here’
Utah Republican confronted embattled congressman before State of the Union
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) “you don’t belong here” in Congress when the two bumped into each other Tuesday night during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
Romney later told reporters he was struck by Santos’ shamelessness as he watched the beleaguered freshman congressman “trying to shake hands with every senator and the president of the United States.”
Santos should instead have been “sitting in the back row and staying quiet,” particularly given the House Ethics Committee probe into his alleged financial crimes, Romney said.
Also on Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told CNN that “ethics is moving through, and if ethics finds something, we’ll take action,” in response to a question about calls for Santos’ resignation.
The congressman has dominated headlines since his arrival to Washington, around which time it was revealed that he had made up virtually every element of his biography and identity.
“Look, embellishing is saying you got an A when you got an A-minus,” Romney said. “Lying is saying you graduated from a college you didn’t even attend,” as Santos did, falsely claiming to have graduated from Baruch College with a stint on the university’s volleyball team.
“And he shouldn’t be in Congress,” Romney continued. “And they’re going to go through the process and hopefully get him out. But he shouldn’t be there and if he had any shame at all, he wouldn’t be there.”
McCarthy confirms Santos faces House ethics probe
‘If Ethics finds something, we’ll take action’
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) confirmed to CNN on Tuesday that U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) faces an investigation by the House Ethics Committee.
“Ethics is moving through, and if Ethics finds something, we’ll take action,” McCarthy said.
For his part, Santos continued to lean into the defiant attitude with which he has recently treated the many scandals that have enveloped him since his arrival to Washington.
Santos told CNN he is “not concerned” about the ethics probe and is eager to welcome the constituents from his district, New York’s 3rd Congressional, who are headed to Capitol Hill today to demand his resignation.
“Right now we’re not allowing him to be on committees from the standpoint of the questions that have arisen,” McCarthy told the network, following reports last week that Santos stepped down from the House Small Business and Science, Space and Technology Committees.
Asked whether his resignations came at the speaker’s behest, Santos told reporters at the time: “Nobody tells me to do anything.”
Also last week came reports that the FBI was exploring allegations that Santos ran a GoFundMe scam, allegedly stealing crowdsourced money that was intended for oncology treatments for a homeless veteran’s treasured service dog.
Politico reported that on Tuesday, dozens of constituents from Santos’ district called on the beleaguered New York Republican to resign — or demanded House GOP leadership call a vote to expel him.
Gathering on Capitol Hill outside of congressional offices on the day that President Joe Biden is to deliver his State of the Union address, constituents waved a number of signs including those that read “I believe in Santa more than Santos,” “Scamtos,” and “Sashay away George.” They chanted: “Force him out!” The New York Republican has given no indication he’d resign.
One of his GOP constituents said he found Santos’ lie that his mother perished during 9/11 particularly offensive. “You have to be really psychologically impaired to throw that around like it’s nickels,” Ben Marzouk, a local Republican, said.
FBI, SEC launch investigations into alleged George Santos GoFundMe scam
Embattled N.Y. congressman stepped down from committees on Tuesday
Republican U.S. Rep. George Santos (N.Y.) faces yet another law enforcement probe, this time over allegations the congressman ran a GoFundMe scam in 2016 by crowdsourcing for a U.S. Navy veteran and his cancer-stricken service dog before absconding with the money.
Politico reported on Wednesday that the veteran, Richard Osthoff, furbished text messages to FBI agents who were working on behalf of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, which is reportedly conducting a parallel investigation into Santos’ campaign finances.
The news comes a day after Santos resigned from his two committee assignments following a meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday.
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) announced on Twitter Wednesday that he filed a complaint against Santos with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission “for violating federal securities law.”
Torres wrote that his GOP colleague “illegally operated as a broker without a license, raising funds from unsuspecting investors for Harbor City Capitol, a 17 million dollar Ponzi scheme.”
NEW: I just asked the SEC to investigate George Santos for violating federal securities law.— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) February 1, 2023
Mr. Santos illegally operated as a broker without a license, raising funds from unsuspecting investors for Harbor City Capitol, a 17 million dollar Ponzi Scheme. pic.twitter.com/2z4YpqhOvm
Last month, Torres and fellow U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) filed an FEC complaint against Santos over his alleged violations of campaign finance laws. And over the weekend, the Justice Department reportedly asked the FEC to yield to federal prosecutors — likely a sign that the campaign finance issues are the subject of a criminal probe.
Santos reportedly faces investigations by the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office and the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James. He has been embroiled in controversy since his arrival to Washington following revelations that nearly every part of his biography and identity were complete fabrications.
George Santos to step down from committee assignments
Embattled gay Republican under pressure to resign
Republican Rep. George Santos (N.Y.) told House GOP colleagues on Tuesday that he will step down from his two committee assignments pending the resolution of investigations and possible law enforcement activity over his alleged financial crimes and violations of campaign finance laws.
Santos, who was appointed to the House Small Business and Science, Space and Technology Committees, neither of which are considered high profile, announced his recusal during a closed-door session following his meeting on Monday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
Today’s news marks the first sign that the many scandals with which Santos has been enveloped since his arrival to Washington may have fractured his relationships with and support from House Republican leadership.
Over the weekend, the Justice Department reportedly asked the Federal Election Commission to yield to the federal prosecutors probing Santos’ campaign finance activity, a likely signal that a criminal investigation is underway.
Santos is also the subject of a complaint filed to the House Ethics Committee as well as parallel investigations conducted by the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office and the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The congressman has faced calls to resign, including from members of his own party, since it was revealed last month that he had fabricated virtually every part of his identity and biography.
