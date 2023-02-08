Romney tells Santos, ‘You don’t belong here’

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) “you don’t belong here” in Congress when the two bumped into each other Tuesday night during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Romney later told reporters he was struck by Santos’ shamelessness as he watched the beleaguered freshman congressman “trying to shake hands with every senator and the president of the United States.”

Santos should instead have been “sitting in the back row and staying quiet,” particularly given the House Ethics Committee probe into his alleged financial crimes, Romney said.

Also on Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told CNN that “ethics is moving through, and if ethics finds something, we’ll take action,” in response to a question about calls for Santos’ resignation.

The congressman has dominated headlines since his arrival to Washington, around which time it was revealed that he had made up virtually every element of his biography and identity.

“Look, embellishing is saying you got an A when you got an A-minus,” Romney said. “Lying is saying you graduated from a college you didn’t even attend,” as Santos did, falsely claiming to have graduated from Baruch College with a stint on the university’s volleyball team.

“And he shouldn’t be in Congress,” Romney continued. “And they’re going to go through the process and hopefully get him out. But he shouldn’t be there and if he had any shame at all, he wouldn’t be there.”

