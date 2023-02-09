South Africa advocacy groups welcome push to legalize sex work

Various civic organizations across South Africa have welcomed efforts to legalize sex work.

The public comment period on the Criminal Law (Sexual Offenses and Related Matters) Amendment Bill of 2022 ended on Jan. 31. The Cabinet on Nov. 30, 2022, approved the publication of the measure that would decriminalize sex work for public comment.

The bill would repeal the Sexual Offenses Act (previously the Immorality Act) of 1957 (Act No. 23 of 1957). It would also repeal Section 11 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offenses and Related Matters) Amendment Act of 2007 (Act No. 32 of 2007) to decriminalize the sale and purchase of adult sexual services.

“As a human rights organization we are delighted that our efforts to call for the decriminalization of sex work has after almost three decades received attention to this level because initially the call to decriminalize sex was just falling on deaf ears, as one of our biggest issues with the criminalization of sex work is the gross human rights violations against sex workers and for us sex workers not being able to seek recourse when we need to,” said Yonela Sinq of the Sisonke National Sex Workers Movement. “Secondly, we strongly believe that the decriminalization of sex work will afford us (sex workers) improved access to health, justice, economic freedom, humane working conditions and a regulated industry. Hence, we have been so persistent in the call for the full decriminalization of sex work.”

Sinq also said the legalization of sex work will also be important to the LGBTQ and intersex community.

“The 2SLGBTQIA+ community is a growing community facing triple the stigma,” said Sinq. “Once we have addressed the decriminalization of the industry, they too will be afforded improved avenues to seek recourse when violated.”

“As it stands, our transgender sex workers are still held in cells with men who in turn rape them. Therefore, once this decriminalization process is done with, we will be able to comfortably without fear of further stigmatization and discrimination address this human rights violation because sex work comprises of such diverse groups so with our law enforcers often ignorant to every individual’s choice we often find that they law enforcers are contributors of some of the most gruesome human rights violations,” added Sinq. “I believe the decriminalization of sex will be a step closer to the full recognition and protection of all human rights as per the country’s constitution.”

Mpho Buntse of Access Chapter 2, a South African LGBTQ and intersex rights organization, said the legalization of sex work will not only bring dignity to sex workers but demystify some of the elements associated with sex work.

“I think it’s important to highlight that work that is seeking to advance the decriminalization of sex work is long standing work that was started a long time ago. More than anything, the conclusion of this process does not limit this work,” said Buntse. “It’s work that’s continuous. It’s work that we have seen organizations like Sisonke advancing for many years, so this is just the coming together of efforts by advocacy and interest groups that have been working to create attention and need to the decriminalization of sex work.”

“So that now this process is closed, we will be looking further at a more conducive South Africa that will be able to engage on how we can learn and unlearn what we think we know about sex work,” added Buntse.

Buntse noted some of the benefits of legalizing sex work include improved access to health care, condoms and PrEP and sex workers feeling more comfortable approaching law enforcement if they are victimized.

“Now for the 2SGBTQIA+ community, this law will create a level playing field for all sex workers because we know that in the past those that are gender nonconforming have always been facing a double-edged sword of victimization because of the lack of protection from law enforcers, which have resulted in some having sex without paying or violating them because there was no law,” said Buntse. “So this amendment will help the 2SLGBTQIA+ to practice safe sex work without fear of victimization.”

“Furthermore, under a democratic South Africa we are allowed to associate in whatever way that we want,” added Buntse. “The Constitution makes it clear that self affirmation is important so engaging in sex work could be as a result that one fending for their families whilst some view it as just normal work so the level of respect that is accorded to every type of work should be also be done to those that engage in sex work so it is not a taboo because our Constitution protects us.”

The Justice Department will now consider the public comments and make any necessary changes to the bill before its introduction in Parliament. Lawmakers will then debate it before they vote on it.

Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.