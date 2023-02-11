Photos
PHOTOS: Cupid’s Undie Run
Annual fundraiser for NF research draws scantily-clad crowd
Cupid’s Undie Run, an annual fundraiser for neurofibromatosis (NF) research, was held at Union Stage at The Wharf DC on Saturday, Feb. 11.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Cupid’s Undie Run @unionstage @TheWharfDC for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/LI7olBRID0— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 11, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Drag Brunch
Winchester Pride hosts show at 81 Bar & Grill
Winchester Pride held a drag brunch at 81 Bar & Grill in Frederick County, Va. on Sunday, Feb. 5. Performers included Miss Winchester Pride 2023 Chasity Vain, Candice Candy, Alexa V. Shontelle, Ava Rage and Anita Tension.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering my local drag show out here in Frederick County, Va. for @WashBlade. @ChasityVain performing for @WincPride at 81 Bar & Grill: pic.twitter.com/fuhfRn12Cb— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 5, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: New Year Still Queer
The Washington Blade holds appreciation happy hour at Pitchers
The Washington Blade held a New Year Still Queer appreciation happy hour at Pitchers DC on Friday, January 27.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: SMYAL for the New Year
LGBTQ youth services organization holds fundraiser at Red Bear Brewing
The SMYAL Young Donors Committee held a fundraiser for the LGBTQ youth services organization Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders (SMYAL) at Red Bear Brewing Company on Thursday, Jan. 26.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
