PHOTOS: Scarlet’s Bake Sale
50th anniversary fundraiser held at Crucible
The 50th anniversary Scarlet’s Bake Sale was held at The Crucible on Sunday, Feb. 12. Participants bid on baked goods and bottles of liquor to raise money for HIPS.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Scarlet’s Bake Sale for @WashBlade at @TheCrucibleDC raising money for @HIPSDC pic.twitter.com/F1rx6WTP2h— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 12, 2023
PHOTOS: Cupid’s Undie Run
Annual fundraiser for NF research draws scantily-clad crowd
Cupid’s Undie Run, an annual fundraiser for neurofibromatosis (NF) research, was held at Union Stage at The Wharf DC on Saturday, Feb. 11.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Cupid’s Undie Run @unionstage @TheWharfDC for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/LI7olBRID0— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 11, 2023
PHOTOS: Drag Brunch
Winchester Pride hosts show at 81 Bar & Grill
Winchester Pride held a drag brunch at 81 Bar & Grill in Frederick County, Va. on Sunday, Feb. 5. Performers included Miss Winchester Pride 2023 Chasity Vain, Candice Candy, Alexa V. Shontelle, Ava Rage and Anita Tension.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering my local drag show out here in Frederick County, Va. for @WashBlade. @ChasityVain performing for @WincPride at 81 Bar & Grill: pic.twitter.com/fuhfRn12Cb— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 5, 2023
PHOTOS: New Year Still Queer
The Washington Blade holds appreciation happy hour at Pitchers
The Washington Blade held a New Year Still Queer appreciation happy hour at Pitchers DC on Friday, January 27.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
