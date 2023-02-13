Maryland
Ashanti Martínez poised to represent District 22 in Md. House of Delegates
Howard University alum is Afro-Latino and openly gay
Ashanti Martínez is set to become the first man of Latino descent to represent District 22 and the first openly gay member of the Maryland House of Delegates to represent Prince George’s County.
Following his unanimous selection from the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee to fill a vacant House seat on Feb. 9, his nomination now goes Democratic Gov. Wes Moore, who has 15 days to make the appointment official.
Martínez, 26, is a Howard University alum. He would succeed now-state Sen. Alonzo Washington (D-Prince George’s County), who the committee nominated to finish Maryland Energy Administration Director Paul Pinsky’s term in the House after he joined Moore’s administration.
Martínez, 26, felt honored by the nomination.
“For me, titles and positions are important, but they’re not all it is — it’s about doing the work,” Martínez told the Washington Blade on Monday during a telephone interview. “And so being able to be in a position where I have a larger platform to continue the work that I’ve been doing … it’s an honor of a lifetime.”
Likewise, he believes his selection shows how Prince George’s County is “embracing diverse voices of leadership.”
Martínez, who ran for the House seat twice before and didn’t win, finds the opportunity to serve a “little bit of a delay, but not a denial,” he said.
“Also, I think I give a different lived experience than a lot of the other members,” he added. “I think there’s a lot of great aspects of our county that oftentimes don’t get highlighted because folks don’t live through those experiences. So, encompassing all of the things that I bring to the table, is going make people feel more seen and involved in government.”
Recognizing the period to introduce a bill has passed, Martínez said he will look for other ways to create legislative work on the House floor and co-sponsoring other lawmakers’ measures. Martínez added he will let the public know that his office is open to them.
“I will serve for as long as my community wants to have me,” he said. “I don’t necessarily have a goal about, ‘I want to be in this position, or in this place,’ I just want do the most that I can, for as many people as I can, for as long as I can.”
Maryland
Wes Moore sworn in as first Black Md. governor
‘I care deeply about the LGBTQ+ community’
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Wednesday was sworn into office.
Moore, who defeated then-state Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick County) last November, is Maryland’s first Black governor. Lieutenant Gov. Aruna Miller is the first woman of South Asian descent elected lieutenant governor in the country.
Moore and Miller will succeed Republicans Larry Hogan and Boyd Rutherford respectively. Oprah Winfrey is among those who attended Wednesday’s inauguration that took place at the State Capitol in Annapolis.
“In the state of Maryland, anything is possible,” said Moore in his inaugural speech. “Today is a celebration of our collective future.”
Gay man to head of Md. Department of Veterans Affairs
Moore during a pre-election interview with the Washington Blade expressed his support for LGBTQ rights.
“I care deeply about the LGBTQ+ community,” he said. “And we’re always going to fight to ensure that Maryland is a state that is open and welcome to all, regardless of who you are, regardless of who you love.”
Moore told the Blade that he will enforce the Inclusive Schools Act that, among other things, bans discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in Maryland’s public schools. Moore in his inaugural speech specifically mentioned the need to protect the state’s LGBTQ students.
Moore last October told the Blade he will urge lawmakers to support the Trans Health Equity Act, which would expand coverage of gender-affirming health care for transgender Marylanders under the state’s Medicaid program.
Moore has appointed Anthony Woods, an openly gay U.S. Army veteran who was discharged under ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ in 2008, as head of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs.
“The thing that people will see is that this is not just a new thing to me,” Moore told the Blade. “We have a track record on working on these issues, whether it is the work I did on the repeal of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,’ whether it is the work I did when I was running one of the largest poverty-fighting organizations in the country, and supporting organizations that were supporting LGBTQ plus homeless youth.”
Maryland
Brooke Lierman sworn in as Md. comptroller
Former Baltimore City delegate supports LGBTQ rights
Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman on Monday was sworn into office.
Lierman, who previously represented portions of Baltimore City in the Maryland House of Delegates, last November defeated then-Harford County Executive Barry Glassman in the race to succeed Peter Franchot. Lierman is Maryland’s first female state comptroller.
Lierman told the Washington Blade before her election that ensuring LGBTQ Marylanders and other underrepresented groups in the state have access to economic opportunities is one of her top priorities once she enters office.
“It means making sure that, if you’re an LGBTQ Black woman from Cheverly, from Prince George’s County who’s a great architect, we want you to be able to compete and win on contracts because we want to build a space where we have more competition, where more people are competing,” she said. “And we want to make sure we’re meeting and exceeding our minority business enterprise goals because it means that we’re building an economy that is growing the entire state and we’re using our contract dollars to build a larger state economy overall.”
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown took office on Jan. 3. Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s inauguration will take place on Wednesday.
Maryland
Federal court rules UMMS discriminated against transgender man
St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson denied complainant a hysterectomy
A federal judge ruled Friday that the University of Maryland Medical System discriminated against a transgender man who was denied a hysterectomy at the St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner website.
Ashanti Martínez poised to represent District 22 in Md. House of Delegates
UK government says it plans to block efforts to reform Wales gender recognition law
Howard Bragman, veteran publicist and LGBTQ activist, dies at 66
PHOTOS: Scarlet’s Bake Sale
PHOTOS: Cupid’s Undie Run
Sri Lanka government announces support for decriminalization bill
Trump-appointed judge could ban abortion pills nationwide
Romney tells Santos, ‘You don’t belong here’
Boston Gay Men’s Chorus builds bridges in new documentary
President Biden in command during State of the Union
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Asia3 days ago
Sri Lanka government announces support for decriminalization bill
-
U.S. Federal Courts2 days ago
Trump-appointed judge could ban abortion pills nationwide
-
Congress5 days ago
Romney tells Santos, ‘You don’t belong here’
-
Music & Concerts4 days ago
Boston Gay Men’s Chorus builds bridges in new documentary
-
Opinions5 days ago
President Biden in command during State of the Union
-
Obituary4 days ago
AIDS researcher Jeff S. Stryker dies
-
Congress4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Adam Schiff discusses Senate run and new bill protecting trans youth
-
United Kingdom3 days ago
Transgender Gen Zer dies by suicide after wait on U.K. healthcare system list