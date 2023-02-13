10 LGBTQ events this week

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Monday Night Showtunes: Galentine’s Day Special

Monday, February 13

9 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Join Citrine and Molasses with music by Landon Cox at a special “Galentine’s” edition of Monday Night Showtunes at JR.’s Bar. Performances begin at 10:30 p.m.

Galentine’s Night Out

Tuesday, February 14

7 p.m.

Cambria Rooftop

69 Q Street, S.W.

$25

Bombalicious Eklaver leads a show with some of D.C.’s most legendary drag performers at Galentine’s Night Out on Tuesday at the rooftop of Cambria.

Kennedy Davenport at Thirst Trap Thursday

Thursday, February 16

8 p.m. / 9 p.m. meet-and-greet / Show 10 p.m.

Pitchers DC

2317 18th Street, N.W.

21+ / no cover

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kennedy Davenport makes an appearance here in D.C. at Pitchers for Thirst Trap Thursday. Special guests include Crimsyn and Druex Sidora. There is a meet-and-greet scheduled for 9 p.m. Get your free tickets by arriving early at 8. The show, hosted by Cake Pop! and Venus Valhalla starts at 10 p.m.

Arty-Gras

Friday, February 17

8 p.m.

WHINO

4238 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 2110

Arlington, Va.

Artomatic hosts its first Arty-Gras party on Friday at WHINO in Arlington, Va. Enjoy a masquerade party and parade of costumes and win cash prizes. Free admission, but space is limited.

Slay Them Winner’s Circle Drag Show

Friday, February 17

9 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Company

209 M Street, N.E.

21+ / no cover

Desiree Dik hosts a Slay Them Drag Show with contestants Venetian, Kit Chensin, D’Manda Martini, Mota, Bombshell Monroe and Thea Trickality at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday.

We The Kings

Friday, February 17

10 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

21+ / no cover

Ricky Rosé hosts a show featuring Lúc Ami, Reign Showers, Artemis The Demon and Jesus Vice at JR.’s Bar on Friday night after the RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing party.

Mardi Gras Parade

(Photo via The Wharf’s Facebook event page)

Saturday, February 18

3-7 p.m.

The Wharf

760 Maine Avenue, S.W.

Catch a spirited parade with floats down Wharf Street and dance away with a live music party on District Pier. It is all capped off with fireworks. The event is free!

Tara Hoot’s One Year Anniversary

Saturday, February 18

6 p.m.

Crazy Aunt Helen’s

713 8th Street, S.E.

$10

$10

Tara Hoot celebrates one year of Drag Bingo at Crazy Aunt Helen’s on Saturday with performers Shelita Ramen and Foxxy Moron.

Con Acento

Saturday, February 18

9:30 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

The monthly drag show and dance party celebrating hispanic heritage returns to JR.’s Bar on Saturday. The event is hosted by Evry Pleasure and features Desiree Dik, Indiana Bones and Yeveah Altieri.

FreeForm – Black Excellence Edition

Saturday, February 18

11 p.m.

Songbyrd Music House

540 Penn Street, N.E.

18+ / no cover

18+ / no cover

An open stage drag event and dance party comes to Sonbyrd Music House on Saturday featuring Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson and Silver Ware Sidora. The Show starts at 11:30 p.m.