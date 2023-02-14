Partisan rancor continues over Gigi Sohn’s historic FCC nomination

Gigi Sohn, President Joe Biden’s nominee for commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission, faced a contentious third hearing before the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Tuesday.

“I only ask to be treated the way other nominees were treated,” she told U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who questioned Sohn’s ability to act in an objective manner if confirmed given her history of working on behalf of public interest groups.

“The role of a policymaker is different from that of an advocate,” Sohn said, noting “[Former] Chairman [Ajit] Pai worked at Verizon, and I’m sure he was a fervent advocate for Verizon” during that time and prior to his tenure as FCC chair.

The contention that Sohn has been treated differently from other nominees has recently given rise to accusations of homophobia. Last week, the LGBTQ Victory Institute issued a letter with more than 375 signatories urging Congress to confirm Sohn’s nomination.

The letter cited right-wing media coverage that has sought to infer a link between Sohn and child sexual abuse and exploitation by virtue of her membership on the board of an organization that came out against child sex trafficking laws that, the group has argued, are ineffective.

However, remarks by Republicans on the committee Tuesday did not directly address these matters. For their part, Democratic members, beginning with Committee Chair U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), took the opportunity to celebrate that Sohn made history as the first openly gay nominee for FCC commissioner.

Those remarks were echoed later by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), who was the first openly LGBTQ woman elected to serve in the House as well as in the Senate.

“Millions of people across the country including myself are grateful for you continuing to pave the way for LGBTQ people who want to serve our country,” Baldwin said.

In a comment emailed to the Washington Blade shortly after the hearing on Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said, “Ms. Sohn has faced baseless attacks from industry-backed lobbyists and mouthpieces since President Biden nominated her.”

“Congress must reject the homophobic and unfair attacks on Ms. Sohn and confirm her as soon as possible,” Markey said.

During the hearing, Markey noted he has known Sohn for 30 years. “She is one of the single most qualified candidates for any position ever to come before the Commerce committee for confirmation,” he said.

Markey’s comments also spotlighted the important work in which Sohn will be engaged, if and when she is confirmed to serve on the FCC.

“The FCC has important work to do to bridge the digital divide, protect consumers, and ensure that every household in our country has access to a free and open internet upheld by strong net neutrality rules,” the senator told the Blade by email.

The FCC is an independent agency governed by a bipartisan slate of commissioners serving under Democratic Chair Jessica Rosenworcel. Several of the exchanges on Tuesday focused on how American consumers have been negatively impacted by the vacancy that has remained since Sohn was first nominated by Biden in October 2021.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) asked Sohn to explain why it was important to have a fully constituted FCC for the rollout of the bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress last year.

“Myriad ways,” Sohn said. “First, I would love to be able to help the FCC ensure they have the most accurate broadband map … Without that, money spent by [the] Commerce Department won’t go to the right places,” she said. “I could be an enormous help in that regard.”

Spokespeople from the Commerce Department did not immediately return a request from the Blade for comment.

Republicans on the Committee, beginning with Ranking Member U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) focused their comments and questions on allegations that Sohn harbors deeply held prejudice against conservatives.

“There’s a reason we’re on our third nomination hearing,” Cruz said. “She’s shown herself to be a partisan and associated herself repeatedly with the most extreme views on the far-left.”

“She has engaged in extreme vitriol,” Cruz said. “She has deep ties to far-left organizations and has promoted anti-police views.”

Sohn repeatedly batted away these accusations, which were reiterated by other GOP members, by denying that she shares all of the views espoused by public interest groups with which she has associated.

She also denied there was any link between many of the matters discussed by opponents to her nomination and the actual work she would do at the FCC if confirmed. In many cases, Sohn pointed out that the agency does not have any domain over the issues raised by committee members.

Under questioning from Republican members about instances — many of which happened several years ago — in which she retweeted or otherwise seemed to endorse incendiary messages about conservative media figures and politicians, Sohn said “I will admit that some of my tweets have been sharp,” adding, “The country has changed a lot since 2016.”

Cantwell noted that despite her past tweets, Sohn’s nomination has been endorsed by the presidents of news networks OAN and Newsmax, which are billed as more conservative alternatives to Fox News.

Freshman U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) accused Sohn, by virtue of her past comments, of being part of a “weird trend to be very racialized, to criticize racial groups,” pointing to her decision to re-tweet acclaimed actor and comedian Issa Rae’s tweet calling former President Donald Trump a “raggedy white supremacist” who “would rather kill everybody than stop killing black people.”

Vance then turned his attention to comments made by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in the wake of a train derailment earlier this month in East Palestine, Ohio, by rail cars carrying toxic chemicals.

“We had a really bad train crash in Ohio,” Vance said. “We’re doing as much as we can to help constituents. But [Sec.] Buttigieg, instead of commenting on this, focused on [what he called] the ‘terrible scourge of too many white men in the construction industry.’ It was a terrible focus for the Secretary of Transportation.”

Andrés I. Jové Rodríguez contributed to this article.