Pope Francis criminalization comments spark debate among South Sudan human rights activists
Pontiff reiterated call to decriminalize homosexuality after he left African country
Human rights activists in South Sudan have a mixed reaction over Pope Francis’ comments against criminalization laws that he made after he left their country.
“The criminalization of homosexuality is a problem that cannot be ignored. Criminalizing people with homosexual tendencies is an injustice,” said Francis on Feb. 5 during a press conference on board his plane after it left South Sudan.
Human rights activist Faisal Fei said “it should loudly be pointed out to the pope that his unsolicited opinion, guidance and whatsoever is grossly misplaced and abominable.”
“All people of scriptures, save for the condemned nation of Sodom and Gomorrah, wantonly abhorred same sex relations. Before human civilization began or renaissance for that matter, the people of South Sudan did not only condemn same sex relations, strict measures penalizing the act were in place. The abomination of homosexuality was self-condemning and no human memory recorded or recalls the existence of such practices in both present and distant history,” said Fei. “The people of South Sudan, just like their departed ancestors, heavily detest same sex relations and have properly penalized it and the brazenly disgraced pope or his wrong sympathizers have no say in this. Should the ‘Junubins’ (South Sudanese people) ever resolve that the pope is not welcomed in South Sudan, truly, the oceans will not dry and that would be the law of the land. The pope has his right place in the church and not government. His response is an indication of lack of focus and purpose in his ministry and needs divine guidance. Conclusively, the pope’s statements, are like a bar attendant’s remarks, they have no effect. The people of this country will penalize same sex relations and God’s sun will rise for us in the east and set in the immoral West.”
Fei also said the majority of South Sudanese abhor same-sex relations due to their traditional and religious beliefs.
“The general perception about same sex relations is spite, hate and abomination. The people rightly believe and already want to strengthen their apathy against homosexuals and their proponents,” said Fei. “Right from prehistory, same sex relations never existed here. I see an extreme stance against same sex relations in this country and it will be good for us all. Properly, the people of South Sudan will design earthly hell for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”
Isoke Kennedy Baguma, an East African human rights activist, said Francis’ comments opened the door for LGBTQ and intersex people in South Sudan.
“The pope’s visit to South Sudan was like the awakening of a dormant volcano,” said Baguma. “While the pope has no power to influence legislation in South Sudan, power and authority remains in the hands of the president of South Sudan who may sympathize with the decriminalization of same sex relationship. Hope should not be lost and forgotten, advocacy voices should continue to protect 2SLGBTQIA+ persons.”
Baguma said the situation for LGBTQ and intersex people in South Sudan remains dire, but added it is no different than in other countries throughout the region. (South Sudan is among the dozens of African countries in which homosexuality remains criminalized.)
“The current administration may not legalize same sex relations anytime soon because the regional laws and policies both internal and foreign especially in East Africa haven’t worked in favor of same sex relations,” said Baguma. “The East African region remains a strong proponent of heterosexual relations and having tough penal laws against same sex relations.”
Baguma stressed “traditional customary laws and customs remain a threat to the recognition of same sex relations in East Africa” and “people in villages look at homosexuality as a foreign concept and repugnant to the locals.”
“The question of the day remains, are 2SLGBTQIA+ persons human beings, do they deserve to be protected by the laws of the land and should they have a country of their own,” said Baguma. “2SLGBTQIA+ people are also engineers, lawyers , doctors, political leaders and plumbers.”
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
South Africa advocacy groups welcome push to legalize sex work
Public comment period on proposed bill ended on Jan. 31
Various civic organizations across South Africa have welcomed efforts to legalize sex work.
The public comment period on the Criminal Law (Sexual Offenses and Related Matters) Amendment Bill of 2022 ended on Jan. 31. The Cabinet on Nov. 30, 2022, approved the publication of the measure that would decriminalize sex work for public comment.
The bill would repeal the Sexual Offenses Act (previously the Immorality Act) of 1957 (Act No. 23 of 1957). It would also repeal Section 11 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offenses and Related Matters) Amendment Act of 2007 (Act No. 32 of 2007) to decriminalize the sale and purchase of adult sexual services.
“As a human rights organization we are delighted that our efforts to call for the decriminalization of sex work has after almost three decades received attention to this level because initially the call to decriminalize sex was just falling on deaf ears, as one of our biggest issues with the criminalization of sex work is the gross human rights violations against sex workers and for us sex workers not being able to seek recourse when we need to,” said Yonela Sinq of the Sisonke National Sex Workers Movement. “Secondly, we strongly believe that the decriminalization of sex work will afford us (sex workers) improved access to health, justice, economic freedom, humane working conditions and a regulated industry. Hence, we have been so persistent in the call for the full decriminalization of sex work.”
Sinq also said the legalization of sex work will also be important to the LGBTQ and intersex community.
“The 2SLGBTQIA+ community is a growing community facing triple the stigma,” said Sinq. “Once we have addressed the decriminalization of the industry, they too will be afforded improved avenues to seek recourse when violated.”
“As it stands, our transgender sex workers are still held in cells with men who in turn rape them. Therefore, once this decriminalization process is done with, we will be able to comfortably without fear of further stigmatization and discrimination address this human rights violation because sex work comprises of such diverse groups so with our law enforcers often ignorant to every individual’s choice we often find that they law enforcers are contributors of some of the most gruesome human rights violations,” added Sinq. “I believe the decriminalization of sex will be a step closer to the full recognition and protection of all human rights as per the country’s constitution.”
Mpho Buntse of Access Chapter 2, a South African LGBTQ and intersex rights organization, said the legalization of sex work will not only bring dignity to sex workers but demystify some of the elements associated with sex work.
“I think it’s important to highlight that work that is seeking to advance the decriminalization of sex work is long standing work that was started a long time ago. More than anything, the conclusion of this process does not limit this work,” said Buntse. “It’s work that’s continuous. It’s work that we have seen organizations like Sisonke advancing for many years, so this is just the coming together of efforts by advocacy and interest groups that have been working to create attention and need to the decriminalization of sex work.”
“So that now this process is closed, we will be looking further at a more conducive South Africa that will be able to engage on how we can learn and unlearn what we think we know about sex work,” added Buntse.
Buntse noted some of the benefits of legalizing sex work include improved access to health care, condoms and PrEP and sex workers feeling more comfortable approaching law enforcement if they are victimized.
“Now for the 2SGBTQIA+ community, this law will create a level playing field for all sex workers because we know that in the past those that are gender nonconforming have always been facing a double-edged sword of victimization because of the lack of protection from law enforcers, which have resulted in some having sex without paying or violating them because there was no law,” said Buntse. “So this amendment will help the 2SLGBTQIA+ to practice safe sex work without fear of victimization.”
“Furthermore, under a democratic South Africa we are allowed to associate in whatever way that we want,” added Buntse. “The Constitution makes it clear that self affirmation is important so engaging in sex work could be as a result that one fending for their families whilst some view it as just normal work so the level of respect that is accorded to every type of work should be also be done to those that engage in sex work so it is not a taboo because our Constitution protects us.”
The Justice Department will now consider the public comments and make any necessary changes to the bill before its introduction in Parliament. Lawmakers will then debate it before they vote on it.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Congolese rebel group displaces transgender people
Refugee camp residents consider trans women sorcerers
M23 rebels in Congo’s North Kivu province have displaced a number of transgender people and left them even more vulnerable to persecution.
M23 rebels last November approached Goma, the province’s capital city, and forced around 180,000 people to leave their homes. Jérémie Safari, coordinator of Rainbow Sunrise Mapambazuko, a Congolese LGBTQ and intersex rights group, told the Washington Blade that residents of the Kibumba camp where displaced people have settled have refused to assist trans people and have accused them of being sorcerers.
“Trans people went (through) war like everyone else,” said Safari. “In the Kibumba camp where the displaced have settled, the local community there has refused trans people access, accusing them of being sorcerers, bad luck charms and of being the origin of the war following their evil practice.”
Safari said other displaced people who did not want trans women in the camp have attacked them. Safari said these trans women currently sleep in the street in Kibumba without food.
Safari, in addition, said the government has done little to help these displaced trans people, even though consensual same-sex sexual relations are not criminalized in the country.
“The displaced people received help but not the trans people since they do not live in the camp and also the government is still extremely hostile towards LGBTIQA+ organizations in the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo). No LGBTQA+ organization can be legally recognized by the Congolese State,” said Safari.
Safari said Rainbow Sunrise Mapambazuko currently needs funds to provide housing, food and medicine to the displaced trans people.
“If we could have $7,000 (U.S. dollars) firstly for their survival, since we are afraid of their life and their health which is in danger, that would be of immense help,” said Safari.
The M23 since last May has demonstrated increased firepower and defensive capabilities that have enabled the group to overrun U.N.-backed Congolese troops and hold territory.
The U.N. says the fighting between Congolese troops and M23 rebels has forced nearly 200,000 people to flee their homes.
Human Rights Watch has called upon the U.N., the African Union and governments to publicly denounce M23 abuses found to have been committed by other combatants, maintaining sanctions against senior M23 commanders and expanding them to those newly found responsible for serious abuses and senior officials from across the region complicit in them. Human Rights Watch also said any political settlement should not include amnesty for those responsible for human rights abuses and prevent responsible M23 commanders to integrate into the Congolese armed forces.
“The government’s failure to hold M23 commanders accountable for war crimes committed years ago is enabling them and their new recruits to commit abuses today. Civilians in eastern Congo should not have to endure new atrocities by the M23,” said Thomas Fessy, a senior DRC researcher at Human Rights Watch.
M23 sprung from elements within the Congolese army in 2012.
The rebel group claims it is defending the rights of Congolese Tutsi and originally comprised of soldiers who participated in a mutiny from the Congolese army in April-May 2012. They claimed their mutiny was to protest the Congolese government’s failure to fully implement the March 23, 2009, peace agreement — M23 derives from this date — that had integrated them into the Congolese army.
The Congolese army and the U.N. Force Intervention Brigade defeated M23 in November 2013, and its members fled to Rwanda and Uganda. The group re-emerged in November 2021.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Report documents continued persecution of LGBTQ, intersex people in Cameroon
Country’s penal code criminalizes consensual same-sex sexual activity
A 2022 Human Rights Watch report shows LGBTQ and intersex people in Cameroon continue to suffer persecution and abuse.
The Penal Code of 2016 criminalizes consensual same-sex sexual activity for both men and women. It carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine. Cameroon’s first penal code, which was adopted in 1965, did not criminalize homosexuality, but a 1972 amendment made consensual same-sex sexual activity illegal.
“In 2022, armed groups and government forces committed human rights abuses, including unlawful killings, across Cameroon’s Anglophone regions and in the Far North region and the persecution of LGBT people and mob attacks against members of the LGBT community intensified,” notes the report.
The report notes security forces from March to May 2022 “arbitrarily arrested” at least six people and detained 11 others “for alleged consensual same-sex conduct and gender nonconformity.”
Human Rights Watch indicates a crowd of eight men armed with machetes, knives, sticks and wooden planks attacked a group of at least LGBTQ and intersex people in April 2022. Cameroonian police detained and beat at least two of the victims, according to the report.
Tembeng Eli-Ann Anwi, a Cameroonian gender rights activist, said religion also plays a pivotal role in the ostracization of LGBTQ and intersex people.
“Identifying as 2SLGBTQIA+ is still a crime in Cameroon as per our Penal Code. Even though we are rectifying laws on gender equality, our government still finds it a criminal offence because it is still a crime and doing it publicly is bad, as any crime in Cameroon with evidence is a punishable offense,” said Anwi. “Moreso, if we look in the Bible, Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed partly because this was practised there and for Christians, we know just the relationship between a man and a woman and not people of the same gender.
“So to protect the people of this rainbow nation, they have to go to where it is being accepted, if you think it is right, come out and advocate for your beliefs, but do not forcefully engage people in your circle,” added Anwi. “However, not everyone or every society goes with every belief so to be safe you have to practice yours in your closet till the day it is legal, but people should not judge people for who they are.”
Blaise Chamango, director of Human Is Right, a Cameroonian NGO, said the police use the Penal Code to justify the arbitrary arrests of LGBTQ and intersex people.
“Section 346 of the Cameroon Penal Code condemns homosexuality in Cameroon so the police officers use this as a pretext to keep harassing LGBT persons and subjecting them to illegal detention,” said Chamango. “As a result, those who identify as LGBT are constantly under attack from the community because it is something which is new and strange to many here, in some communities which are still very traditional it is even a taboo to mention that as some people are hostile to LGBT and do not want to associate with them.”
Chamango, like Anwi, noted religion in Cameroon “is strongly against the LGBT community as most religious leaders here abhor the practice and discourage believers to associate or accept identifying as LGBT as being normal.”
Nevertheless, we need to empower civil society organizations to carry out sensitization campaigns to promote a culture of tolerance and coexisting with LGBT persons and the rest of the society,” said Chamango. “It is also important to provide technical and material support to such organizations so as to provide legal support to LGBT persons who are victims of abuses.”
The State Department’s 2021 human rights report notes numerous cases of authorities arresting LGBTQ and intersex Cameroonians and abusing them while in their custody. Violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and HIV status were also commonplace in the country.
“The constitution prescribes equal rights for all citizens; however, the law does not explicitly prohibit discrimination against LGBTQI+ persons in housing, employment, nationality and access to government services such as health care,” notes the report. “Security forces sometimes harassed persons based on their perceived sexual orientation or gender identity, including individuals found with condoms and lubricants. Fear of exposure affected individuals’ willingness to access HIV and AIDS services, and several HIV positive men who had sex with men reportedly were partnered with women, in part to conceal their sexual orientation. Anecdotal reports suggested some discrimination occurred in places of employment with respect to sexual orientation.”
U.S. Ambassador to Cameroon Christopher Lamora is openly gay.
The Washington Blade has reached out to the State Department for comment on the Human Rights Watch report.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
