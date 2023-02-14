Pope Francis criminalization comments spark debate among South Sudan human rights activists

Human rights activists in South Sudan have a mixed reaction over Pope Francis’ comments against criminalization laws that he made after he left their country.

“The criminalization of homosexuality is a problem that cannot be ignored. Criminalizing people with homosexual tendencies is an injustice,” said Francis on Feb. 5 during a press conference on board his plane after it left South Sudan.

Human rights activist Faisal Fei said “it should loudly be pointed out to the pope that his unsolicited opinion, guidance and whatsoever is grossly misplaced and abominable.”

“All people of scriptures, save for the condemned nation of Sodom and Gomorrah, wantonly abhorred same sex relations. Before human civilization began or renaissance for that matter, the people of South Sudan did not only condemn same sex relations, strict measures penalizing the act were in place. The abomination of homosexuality was self-condemning and no human memory recorded or recalls the existence of such practices in both present and distant history,” said Fei. “The people of South Sudan, just like their departed ancestors, heavily detest same sex relations and have properly penalized it and the brazenly disgraced pope or his wrong sympathizers have no say in this. Should the ‘Junubins’ (South Sudanese people) ever resolve that the pope is not welcomed in South Sudan, truly, the oceans will not dry and that would be the law of the land. The pope has his right place in the church and not government. His response is an indication of lack of focus and purpose in his ministry and needs divine guidance. Conclusively, the pope’s statements, are like a bar attendant’s remarks, they have no effect. The people of this country will penalize same sex relations and God’s sun will rise for us in the east and set in the immoral West.”

Fei also said the majority of South Sudanese abhor same-sex relations due to their traditional and religious beliefs.

“The general perception about same sex relations is spite, hate and abomination. The people rightly believe and already want to strengthen their apathy against homosexuals and their proponents,” said Fei. “Right from prehistory, same sex relations never existed here. I see an extreme stance against same sex relations in this country and it will be good for us all. Properly, the people of South Sudan will design earthly hell for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”

Isoke Kennedy Baguma, an East African human rights activist, said Francis’ comments opened the door for LGBTQ and intersex people in South Sudan.

“The pope’s visit to South Sudan was like the awakening of a dormant volcano,” said Baguma. “While the pope has no power to influence legislation in South Sudan, power and authority remains in the hands of the president of South Sudan who may sympathize with the decriminalization of same sex relationship. Hope should not be lost and forgotten, advocacy voices should continue to protect 2SLGBTQIA+ persons.”

Baguma said the situation for LGBTQ and intersex people in South Sudan remains dire, but added it is no different than in other countries throughout the region. (South Sudan is among the dozens of African countries in which homosexuality remains criminalized.)

“The current administration may not legalize same sex relations anytime soon because the regional laws and policies both internal and foreign especially in East Africa haven’t worked in favor of same sex relations,” said Baguma. “The East African region remains a strong proponent of heterosexual relations and having tough penal laws against same sex relations.”

Baguma stressed “traditional customary laws and customs remain a threat to the recognition of same sex relations in East Africa” and “people in villages look at homosexuality as a foreign concept and repugnant to the locals.”

“The question of the day remains, are 2SLGBTQIA+ persons human beings, do they deserve to be protected by the laws of the land and should they have a country of their own,” said Baguma. “2SLGBTQIA+ people are also engineers, lawyers , doctors, political leaders and plumbers.”

Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.