S.D. bans gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth

Ignoring the warnings of families, advocates, health care providers, and transgender South Dakotans themselves; South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem signed a law banning gender-affirming health care for any transgender person under 18 Monday.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of South Dakota issued the following joint statement:

“Today is a heartbreaking and tragic day for thousands of South Dakotans and their families. This ban won’t stop South Dakotans from being trans, but it will deny them critical support that helps struggling transgender youth grow up to become thriving transgender adults. But make no mistake — this fight is not over. We will never stop fighting for the right of trans youth to get the love, support and care that every young person deserves. As much as Gov. Noem wants to force these young people to live a lie, we know they are strong enough to live their truth, and we will always fight for communities and policies that protect their freedom to do so.”

South Dakota is the fourth state in the country and the second state this legislative session to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth after Utah passed a similar ban last month. Similar laws in Alabama and Arkansas are currently enjoined by federal courts.

The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ young people, condemned the signage of House Bill 1080 into law, a bill banning doctors from providing best-practice medical care to trans and nonbinary youth.

“This ban denies transgender and nonbinary youth crucial support and care. Even in the face of professional guidance from every major medical and mental health association in the country that supports this type of care, politicians are intruding into the private medical decisions best left to transgender young people and their families,” said Casey Pick, director of law and policy for the Trevor Project. “We are committed to keep fighting for the rights of young trans South Dakotans to access the best-practice, medically necessary health care they need to survive and thrive. We are here for you and we aren’t going anywhere.”

The Trevor Project’s 2022 U.S. National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health by State found that 53 percent of LGBTQ youth in South Dakota seriously considered suicide in the past year, and nearly 1 in 5 (19 percent) made an attempt.

At a national level, the Trevor Project’s data has found that 71 percent of trans and nonbinary youth reported that they have experienced discrimination based on their gender identity, and those who have reported significantly higher rates of attempting suicide in the past year compared to those who have not.

However, research has also consistently found that transgender medical care, is associated with positive mental health outcomes including showing promise for reducing suicide risk.

A 2021 peer-reviewed study by the Trevor Project, the first large-scale study of more than 9,000 youth who received gender-affirming hormone therapy, found that GAHT was significantly related to lower rates of depression, suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts among trans and nonbinary youth. Specifically for young people under age 18, receiving GAHT was associated with nearly 40 percent lower odds of recent depression and of a past-year suicide attempt.

According to the Trevor Project’s new polling, 86 percent of trans and nonbinary youth say recent debates about state laws restricting the rights of trans people have negatively impacted their mental health. When asked about new policies that will ban doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans and nonbinary youth, 74 percent of trans and nonbinary youth said it made them feel angry, 59 percent felt stressed, 56 percent felt sad, 48 percent felt hopeless, 47 percent felt scared, 46 percent felt helpless and 45 percent felt nervous.

Further, a 2022 poll conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the Trevor Project found that a majority of adults agree that trans minors should have access to gender-affirming hormone therapy (55 percent) and puberty blockers (52 percent) if it’s recommended by their doctor and supported by their parents.

Only 1 in 3 adults polled said lawmakers should have the ability to outlaw gender-affirming medical care for minors even if such a ban is against the recommendation of doctors and major medical associations.