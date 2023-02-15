Maryland
Md. House committee holds hearing on transgender health care bill
Activists rallied in support of Trans Health Equity Act in Annapolis
A Maryland House of Delegates committee on Tuesday held a hearing on a bill that would expand coverage of transgender-specific health care in the state.
The House Government Operations Committee heard testimony on House Bill 283, or the Trans Health Equity Act. The measure would require the Maryland Medical Assistance Program “to provide gender-affirming treatment in a nondiscriminatory manner” and mandate” the gender-affirming treatment be assessed according to nondiscriminatory criteria that are consistent with current clinical standards.” The bill would also prohibit “the issuance of an adverse benefit determination related to gender-affirming treatment unless a certain experienced health care provider has reviewed and confirmed the appropriateness of the determination.”
The Senate Finance Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on an identical bill, Senate Bill 460, on Feb. 28.
The House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 21 will hold a hearing on House Bill 426, or the Trans Respect, Agency and Dignity Act.
This measure would require the Maryland Division of Corrections “to report certain information regarding the gender identities of inmates and the housing status of transgender, nonbinary or intersex inmates.” HB 426 would also prohibit “an employee of a correctional facility from discriminating against inmates on the basis of certain protected classes” and require “the managing official of a correctional facility to develop a written nondiscrimination policy regarding inmates.”
An identical bill, Senate Bill 761, has been introduced in the state Senate.
The two bills are among FreeState Justice’s legislative priorities during this year’s legislative session.
The advocacy group also opposes House Bill 757, which would prevent trans athletes from school sports teams that do not correspond to their gender identity. The House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday is scheduled to hold a hearing on the measure.
Meanwhile, state Sen. Mary Washington (D-Baltimore City) is among those who participated in a rally in support of Trans Health Equity Act. that took place on Lawyer’s Mall in front of the State Capitol in Annapolis on Tuesday.
Maryland
Md. student faces disciplinary action over ‘homophobic’ club
Montgomery County middle school principal calls proposal ‘hate/bias incident’
The principal at a Montgomery County, Md. middle school on Feb. 10 sent a letter to parents disclosing that a teacher found on a student’s laptop computer a proposal to form a “Homophobic Club Hub” at the school.
“Our investigation found that the student shared the documents with at least two additional students prior to deleting them,” according to the letter written by Heidi L. Statcoff, the principal at Earle B. Wood Middle School in Rockville, Md.
“We found no evidence that any other students participated in generating the documents, and no evidence that a club was formed,” Statcoff said in her letter. “This is clearly a hate/bias incident, and I must say that discrimination in any form cannot be tolerated,” the letter continues.
“While students who commit this unacceptable act will receive consequences as per Montgomery County Public Schools Student Code of Conduct, it is important that we continue our work with our students to help them understand the impact of hateful and hurtful words,” Statcoff wrote.
She said in the coming week counselors would be going into classes to “conduct lessons on topics of bias and discrimination” and administrators and counselors would continue to “reinforce and reiterate our expectations around bullying and harassment.”
Jessica Baxter, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Schools, declined a request by the Washington Blade for the specific disciplinary action that school officials would take against the student or students involved in the “Homophobic Club Hub” proposal, saying the school system’s privacy policy prevents the release of that information.
Baxter said the school system itself released this statement in response to the “Homophobic” club matter:
“MCPS remains steadfast in its commitment to cultivate an inclusive and welcoming learning environment that celebrates the diversity of our global community and all cultural backgrounds, including our LGBTQ community. This hurtful behavior, along with any acts of discrimination, have no place in our school system and will not be tolerated.”
Maryland
Ashanti Martínez poised to represent District 22 in Md. House of Delegates
Howard University alum is Afro-Latino and openly gay
Ashanti Martínez is set to become the first man of Latino descent to represent District 22 and the first openly gay member of the Maryland House of Delegates to represent Prince George’s County.
Following his unanimous selection from the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee to fill a vacant House seat on Feb. 9, his nomination now goes Democratic Gov. Wes Moore, who has 15 days to make the appointment official.
Martínez, 26, is a Howard University alum. He would succeed now-state Sen. Alonzo Washington (D-Prince George’s County), who the committee nominated to finish Maryland Energy Administration Director Paul Pinsky’s term in the House after he joined Moore’s administration.
Martínez, 26, felt honored by the nomination.
“For me, titles and positions are important, but they’re not all it is — it’s about doing the work,” Martínez told the Washington Blade on Monday during a telephone interview. “And so being able to be in a position where I have a larger platform to continue the work that I’ve been doing … it’s an honor of a lifetime.”
Likewise, he believes his selection shows how Prince George’s County is “embracing diverse voices of leadership.”
Martínez, who ran for the House seat twice before and didn’t win, finds the opportunity to serve a “little bit of a delay, but not a denial,” he said.
“Also, I think I give a different lived experience than a lot of the other members,” he added. “I think there’s a lot of great aspects of our county that oftentimes don’t get highlighted because folks don’t live through those experiences. So, encompassing all of the things that I bring to the table, is going make people feel more seen and involved in government.”
Recognizing the period to introduce a bill has passed, Martínez said he will look for other ways to create legislative work on the House floor and co-sponsoring other lawmakers’ measures. Martínez added he will let the public know that his office is open to them.
“I will serve for as long as my community wants to have me,” he said. “I don’t necessarily have a goal about, ‘I want to be in this position, or in this place,’ I just want do the most that I can, for as many people as I can, for as long as I can.”
Maryland
Wes Moore sworn in as first Black Md. governor
‘I care deeply about the LGBTQ+ community’
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Wednesday was sworn into office.
Moore, who defeated then-state Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick County) last November, is Maryland’s first Black governor. Lieutenant Gov. Aruna Miller is the first woman of South Asian descent elected lieutenant governor in the country.
Moore and Miller will succeed Republicans Larry Hogan and Boyd Rutherford respectively. Oprah Winfrey is among those who attended Wednesday’s inauguration that took place at the State Capitol in Annapolis.
“In the state of Maryland, anything is possible,” said Moore in his inaugural speech. “Today is a celebration of our collective future.”
Gay man to head of Md. Department of Veterans Affairs
Moore during a pre-election interview with the Washington Blade expressed his support for LGBTQ rights.
“I care deeply about the LGBTQ+ community,” he said. “And we’re always going to fight to ensure that Maryland is a state that is open and welcome to all, regardless of who you are, regardless of who you love.”
Moore told the Blade that he will enforce the Inclusive Schools Act that, among other things, bans discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in Maryland’s public schools. Moore in his inaugural speech specifically mentioned the need to protect the state’s LGBTQ students.
Moore last October told the Blade he will urge lawmakers to support the Trans Health Equity Act, which would expand coverage of gender-affirming health care for transgender Marylanders under the state’s Medicaid program.
Moore has appointed Anthony Woods, an openly gay U.S. Army veteran who was discharged under ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ in 2008, as head of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs.
“The thing that people will see is that this is not just a new thing to me,” Moore told the Blade. “We have a track record on working on these issues, whether it is the work I did on the repeal of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,’ whether it is the work I did when I was running one of the largest poverty-fighting organizations in the country, and supporting organizations that were supporting LGBTQ plus homeless youth.”
