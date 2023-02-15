Photos
PHOTOS: Galentine’s Night Out
Bombalicious Eklaver hosts drag show at Cambria
Bombalicious Eklaver hosted the Galentine’s Night Out drag show at the rooftop of Cambria Capitol Riverfront on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Performers included KC B. Yoncé, Vagenesis, Queenie Iman and Nadia Cole.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Galentine’s Day drag show. @The_Vagenesis performing: pic.twitter.com/jRNSFXFwmX— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 15, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Scarlet’s Bake Sale
50th anniversary fundraiser held at Crucible
The 50th anniversary Scarlet’s Bake Sale was held at The Crucible on Sunday, Feb. 12. Participants bid on baked goods and bottles of liquor to raise money for HIPS.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Scarlet’s Bake Sale for @WashBlade at @TheCrucibleDC raising money for @HIPSDC pic.twitter.com/F1rx6WTP2h— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 12, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Cupid’s Undie Run
Annual fundraiser for NF research draws scantily-clad crowd
Cupid’s Undie Run, an annual fundraiser for neurofibromatosis (NF) research, was held at Union Stage at The Wharf DC on Saturday, Feb. 11.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Cupid’s Undie Run @unionstage @TheWharfDC for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/LI7olBRID0— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 11, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Drag Brunch
Winchester Pride hosts show at 81 Bar & Grill
Winchester Pride held a drag brunch at 81 Bar & Grill in Frederick County, Va. on Sunday, Feb. 5. Performers included Miss Winchester Pride 2023 Chasity Vain, Candice Candy, Alexa V. Shontelle, Ava Rage and Anita Tension.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering my local drag show out here in Frederick County, Va. for @WashBlade. @ChasityVain performing for @WincPride at 81 Bar & Grill: pic.twitter.com/fuhfRn12Cb— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 5, 2023
PHOTOS: Galentine’s Night Out
Dianne Feinstein announces she won’t seek re-election
Partisan rancor continues over Gigi Sohn’s historic FCC nomination
Md. student faces disciplinary action over ‘homophobic’ club
Pope Francis criminalization comments spark debate among South Sudan human rights activists
Sri Lanka government announces support for decriminalization bill
Trump-appointed judge could ban abortion pills nationwide
Transgender Gen Zer dies by suicide after wait on U.K. healthcare system list
Biden, Lula reiterate support of LGBTQ, intersex rights
Gay dads face the apocalypse in ‘Knock at the Cabin’
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Asia5 days ago
Sri Lanka government announces support for decriminalization bill
-
U.S. Federal Courts4 days ago
Trump-appointed judge could ban abortion pills nationwide
-
United Kingdom5 days ago
Transgender Gen Zer dies by suicide after wait on U.K. healthcare system list
-
South America4 days ago
Biden, Lula reiterate support of LGBTQ, intersex rights
-
Movies4 days ago
Gay dads face the apocalypse in ‘Knock at the Cabin’
-
European Union1 day ago
USAID administrator meets with Hungarian LGBTQ activists
-
Politics4 days ago
Ben LaBolt to become first gay White House communications director
-
Real Estate4 days ago
D.C. region’s Most Eligible Homes