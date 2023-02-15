Connect with us

PHOTOS: Galentine’s Night Out

Bombalicious Eklaver hosts drag show at Cambria

Published

1 hour ago

on

The queens of Galentine's Night Out, from left, are Vagenesis, KC B. Yoncé, Nadia Cole and Queenie Iman with host Bombalicious Eklaver in front. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Bombalicious Eklaver hosted the Galentine’s Night Out drag show at the rooftop of Cambria Capitol Riverfront on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Performers included KC B. Yoncé, Vagenesis, Queenie Iman and Nadia Cole.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Scarlet’s Bake Sale

50th anniversary fundraiser held at Crucible

Published

2 days ago

on

February 12, 2023

By

The 2023 Scarlet's Bake Sale is held at The Crucible on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 50th anniversary Scarlet’s Bake Sale was held at The Crucible on Sunday, Feb. 12. Participants bid on baked goods and bottles of liquor to raise money for HIPS.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Cupid’s Undie Run

Annual fundraiser for NF research draws scantily-clad crowd

Published

3 days ago

on

February 11, 2023

By

Participants ran along The Wharf for Cupid's Undie Run on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Cupid’s Undie Run, an annual fundraiser for neurofibromatosis (NF) research, was held at Union Stage at The Wharf DC on Saturday, Feb. 11.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Drag Brunch

Winchester Pride hosts show at 81 Bar & Grill

Published

1 week ago

on

February 5, 2023

By

Ava Rage performs at 81 Bar & Grill for Winchester Pride's Drag Brunch on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Winchester Pride held a drag brunch at 81 Bar & Grill in Frederick County, Va. on Sunday, Feb. 5. Performers included Miss Winchester Pride 2023 Chasity Vain, Candice Candy, Alexa V. Shontelle, Ava Rage and Anita Tension.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

