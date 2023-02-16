Opinions
D.C. Council pokes Congress and Congress strikes back
Local officials need to reconsider their legislative priorities
Congress is moving from petty to real; from taking away the D.C. mayor’s right to go on the floor of the House to using their right to control D.C.’s legislation and budget. We are seeing Republicans trying to control more of what happens in the District of Columbia. Sadly, they still can. There are issues that will definitely bring a reaction from Congress and the D.C. Council has now found two that even Democrats are reacting to. I am against Congress interfering in D.C. government. It is offensive. But they can as D.C. does not have legislative or budget autonomy.
Recently, Council Chair Phil Mendelson held a press conference accusing Congress of playing politics. OK, so what was his point? Yes, Congress is about politics, but so is the D.C. Council. When Republicans are in charge there is more chance they will try to attack D.C.
The House voted in favor of two disapproval resolutions with bipartisan support. One was the bill allowing non-citizens to vote in D.C. elections; second was the major revision of the D.C. criminal code. I have written before both bills were flawed when they passed. Nevertheless, I am opposed to having Congress take this action. But it was to be expected. The Council had to know this would happen. If the resolutions don’t get through the Senate, Republicans will try to do this through amendments to funding bills. What gives Republicans hope these will pass in the Senate is on the non-citizen voting rights bill 42 Democrats joined Republicans and on the criminal code revision 31 did.
One of the Democrats voting against the criminal code overhaul was Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) who had just been mugged in her apartment building in D.C. With a crime wave in D.C., and across the nation, it is difficult for anyone up for election in 2024 to justify voting to reduce maximum penalties for crimes. When it comes to non-citizens voting, it is just as difficult to approve a bill giving migrants living in D.C. for 30 days the right to vote. Andy Harris (R-Md.), the far-right congressman, touted to his colleagues it would give Russian and Chinese diplomats here for more than 30 days the right to vote. Hard to support that with the war in Ukraine and Chinese balloons flying over us.
Let me state again, emphatically, I am against the Congress doing this. They should butt out of D.C.’s business. But the ones who must accept the blame for this happening, are the members of the D.C. Council who voted for these flawed bills. Again, they had to know this would happen.
Mayor Bowser appropriately vetoed the Criminal Code overhaul and submitted legislation to fix the bill. Even so she has told Congress to butt out and even got President Biden to tell them the same thing. The president has not committed to vetoing these resolutions should they get to his desk. I doubt he will. Neither bill as written will be popular with the majority of the voters in the country. Based on what I am hearing they are not even that popular with the residents of the District. This embarrassment to the District of having home rule questioned this way could have been avoided with better legislation. It is time the Council slows down and thinks first.
There is lots of legislation that Congress will not react to but that is still flawed. The new chair of the Housing Committee has told the mayor to stop pushing for the closing of tent encampments like the one on McPherson Square. Clearly, he doesn’t live near there and likely hasn’t been yelled at or threatened by those living in that unsafe encampment. The Washington Post has a well-thought-out editorial on the issue. Now the chair is appropriately calling for not only housing for those removed from the encampment but for other services including mental health services. Those things cost money, and the Council is passing bills like money is no object. Well, it is! Federal pandemic money is drying up. Maybe instead of making busses free to everyone in D.C. at a cost of $42 million a year, the Council should have found a way to fund fares for those in need, and not for tourists and commuters from Maryland and Virginia.
The Council needs to get its priorities right, and currently it clearly isn’t doing that.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Medical community must address injustices facing LGBTQ patients
Standards of care reinforce a binary, heterosexist model
We are now living in a modern time where telemedicine can become one of the biggest solutions for the massive inequalities that LGBTQ communities have historically faced in healthcare. When I think back on my OB-GYN residency at Stanford University, I was trained to order a pregnancy test for every patient who could become pregnant who was undergoing surgery — patients were treated the same regardless of or without a discussion about sexual orientation, gender identity, or sexual behavior.
This is just one example of the gaps in our system. I also witnessed an infertility doctor limiting his practice to married heterosexual couples, and even labor and delivery nurses caring for patients in same-sex relationships expressing discomfort with their assignments.
I’ve often wondered why the FDA classifies testosterone as a controlled substance. According to the CDC, a drug or other substance is tightly controlled by the government because it may be abused or cause addiction. Labeling testosterone as a controlled substance makes gender affirming hormonal therapy for transgender men and non-binary individuals restrictive.
Even further, think about the language around abortion, like the Dobbs decision by the Supreme Court in June 2022. “Erosion of women’s rights” implies a cis woman bias, which we all read in the media as well as in the language used from well-intentioned pro-choice groups. Tactics from anti-abortion groups on abortion clinics are now being repurposed. Movements in Florida and Texas exist to make gender transition-related medical care for minors a felony.
What is the root of these issues? It’s clear: standards of care in clinical medicine have been based on the white male model and when sex assigned at birth mattered, reinforcing a binary and heterosexist model. Those in LGBTQ communities have been stigmatized as a homogenous group of sexual and gender minorities and subjects of relatively little health research. The health status of LGBTQ populations is limited mostly to mental health, HIV, and other sexually transmitted infections.
Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 makes it unlawful to discriminate against someone on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, and gender identity) or religion. However, religious entities may be exempt. Religious organizations still have the freedom to provide insurance policies and health care services consistent with their convictions. According to a publication in JAMA Network, the Catholic hospital market share was 18.4% in 2018.
However, there’s momentum in changing these inequalities for LGBTQ patients. In 2011, the Institute of Medicine released the report “The Health of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender People: Building a Foundation for Better Understanding.” The National LGBT Health Education Center (a program of the Fenway Institute) developed a “How To” for Providing Inclusive Services and Care for LGBT People: A Guide for Health Care Staff.
We, in medicine, have continuous training in implicit bias. Patients want clinicians who can relate to them. This is especially true for historically disenfranchised and marginalized populations. Finding someone you can identify with feels validating, and it may increase your confidence about going to the doctor and your ability to actually adhere to medical advice.
We need more underrepresented minority physicians and more female physicians in the U.S. healthcare system. What about LGBTQ physicians? Comprehensive data does not exist. We need to develop the LGBTQ physician workforce that values diversity, including LGBTQ identity, if we want to start seeing these changes.
In the meantime, that IVF doctor with whom I trained now provides inclusive care, demonstrating hope for a new era where patients of all gender identities and sexualities are treated with dignity.
The medical community is behind and needs to catch up with appropriate equal rights for the LGBTQ community. Telemedicine is one area where healthcare can move more quickly to end these disparities in care. The technology in telemedicine gives LGBTQ patients access to gender-competent, non-discriminatory care, which may be harder to find in rural areas and healthcare deserts. Inclusive online forms and language that are built into the patient experience can better serve all patients. Telemedicine is now our moment. It is THE opportunity to equalize health care and finally reduce these archaic stigmas and biases.
Dr. Mary Jacobson is an OB-GYN who studied at Stanford University and has dedicated her career to women’s health. She serves as the Chief Medical Adviser at Alpha Medical.
Know the signs of heart disease and how to improve your health
During American Heart Month, a reminder that men are at increased risk
February is American Heart Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men of most racial/ethnic groups in the United States.
During 25 years as a urologist, I have had the privilege of taking care of thousands of men. It is essential to form a good relationship with your doctor and be honest about your medical history in order to properly address your potential issues with regard to your overall health and well being.
Men develop heart disease almost 10 years earlier than women, on average. They also have an early warning sign that few can miss: erectile dysfunction (ED). Sexual problems often foretell heart problems.
Sometimes heart disease may be “silent” and not diagnosed until a man experiences signs or symptoms of a heart attack, heart failure, or an arrhythmia. When these events happen, symptoms may include:
• Heart attack: Chest pain or discomfort, upper back or neck pain, indigestion, heartburn, nausea or vomiting, extreme fatigue, upper body discomfort, dizziness, and shortness of breath.
• Arrhythmia: Fluttering feelings in the chest
• Heart failure: Shortness of breath, fatigue, or swelling of the feet, ankles, legs, abdomen, or neck veins.
• Even if you have no symptoms, you may still be at risk for heart disease.
Most medical issues I encounter are related to issues with blood vessels. Of course, any history of smoking, diabetes, high cholesterol, or high blood pressure must be addressed, and the ability to have physical intimacy is a strong motivator for change.
Going deeper, I look for a family history of cardiovascular disease in men with early erectile dysfunction since ED often precedes heart disease. I frequently send patients for heart scans, which can now predict early cardiovascular disease with great accuracy.
I also discuss physical fitness with my patients. Men over 40 need two or three days of cardio and two or three strength-building days every week. I especially like circuit training with lighter weights and more reps, reducing the risk of injury, and augmenting cardiovascular fitness. I discuss the importance of avoiding injury that will set men back and the need for consistency. Increased muscle mass will boost a man’s basal metabolic rate, which is the number of calories a man burns every day just by being alive. Men also feel better about themselves when they are leaner and more muscular, and this boosts libido.
Testosterone supplements are good for libido, energy, concentration, sleep, athletic performance, muscle building, and fat burning. I used to be conservative about replacing testosterone, getting men back to “normal” levels, but I have discovered that men do much better when their testosterone levels are around 1000, and I have seen very few adverse effects.
In summary, it is important that men take steps to improve and maintain good overall health and wellness. The key to all of this is good heart/cardiovascular health. Regular medical checkups are very important, and will help ensure a good quality of life, and improved health outcomes.
Dr. Judson Brandeis is a board certified urologist specializing in men’s sexual, hormonal, and physical health and author of the men’s health book, “The 21st Century Man.” Reach him via brandeismd.com.
President Biden in command during State of the Union
Younger GOP critics were offensive, acted like children
There can be real debate on whether we should turn the reins of the country over to the next generation. But on the night of the State of the Union speech, those calling for that were clearly embarrassed twice.
In the first instance, an 80-year-old president stood tall, and in full command, clearly comfortable with himself, and his message. He used humor and folksiness to get his message across. Contrary to that, many of the so-called ‘younger generation’ of Republicans in the room were misbehaved, and even offensive. They acted like two-year olds in nursery school, rather than members of Congress. Republicans like the always offensive Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) couldn’t hold their tongues. Others, yelling out included the boorish Rep. Good (R-Va.). They looked and sounded like fools and this after their leader, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, had asked and reminded them, to behave. He said if they acted out, they would be seen on national television and watched by the world. It clearly didn’t stop them. They yelled epithets at the president like ‘liar’ and ‘BS.’ They only embarrassed themselves as they always do.
The second time a member of the younger generation embarrassed herself that evening was when Gov. Sarah Huckabee (R-Ark.) gave the Republican response. It was pathetic. She had to take to using terms like ‘woke’ to prove she’s ‘with it’ because she clearly had nothing real to say. Instead of discussing real issues, she took to calling everyone who didn’t agree with her ‘crazy’ and spouted the same old Republican mantra she had for two years as a spokesperson for Trump. It was very sad.
The president did what every president does in a State of the Union speech — he highlighted his accomplishments, and there are many, and he did it superbly. He then told the Congress what he believes they need to do for the American people in the coming year. He often used the phrase “finish the job” to highlight how far we have come in his first two years and his recognition there is much more left to do. He let people know he actually signed more than 300 bills in his first two years in office and gave Republicans credit for working with him on many of them.
The president spoke of his accomplishments by telling a story. “The story of America is a story of progress and resilience. …We are the only country that has emerged from every crisis stronger than when we entered it. That is what we are doing again. Two years ago, our economy was reeling. As I stand here tonight, we have created a record 12 million new jobs – more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years. Two years ago, COVID had shut down our businesses, closed our schools, and robbed us of so much. Today, COVID no longer controls our lives. And two years ago, our democracy faced its greatest threat since the Civil War. Today, though bruised, our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken.”
He showed he understood the people when he recognized his efforts had not benefitted everyone yet. He went on to say, “My economic plan is about investing in places and people that have been forgotten. Amid the economic upheaval of the past four decades too many people have been left behind or treated like they’re invisible. Maybe that’s you watching at home. You remember the jobs that went away. And you wonder whether a path even exists anymore for you and your children to get ahead without moving away. I get it. That’s why we’re building an economy where no one is left behind. Jobs are coming back; pride is coming back because of the choices we made in the last two years. This is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America and make a real difference in your lives.”
The president then spoke of the priorities of his party, which are the goals of so many in the country. He called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act; the John Lewis Voting Rights Act; and the Equality Act, a bill for equality for the LGBTQ community first introduced by Bella S. Abzug (D-N.Y.) in 1974. He called on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade and reminded Republicans in Congress if they voted to ban abortion nationally, which many Republicans have called for, he would veto the bill. He called for moving forward the fight against climate change and for reducing the cost of drugs for Americans. He spoke to raising the minimum wage and for allowing workers to unionize. He dramatically highlighted his unwillingness to hurt seniors in any way saying he would veto any bill that would cut social security or Medicare. He actually embarrassed Republicans into standing in agreement with him on this. He was clear, concise, and strong.
He ended with what could be considered both a plea and an offer when he said, “To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we can’t work together in this new Congress. The people sent us a clear message. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere. And that’s always been my vision for the country: to restore the soul of the nation, to rebuild the backbone of America: the middle class, to unite the country. We’ve been sent here to finish the job!”
It was a bravura performance by President Joe Biden. He made us proud.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
