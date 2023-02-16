Opinions
I survived overwhelming grief thanks to unexpected support systems
A lifeline I didn’t know I had — or needed
When tragedy strikes, you never know what will happen next. What’s the next punch in the gut that will knock you unconscious? That is what happened to me on March 20, 2021, when my beautiful, healthy, loving brother Tom died suddenly of a heart attack. A man who was 53 years old, ran five miles a day, and ate salads, tuna, and grilled chicken. And here I was, his younger brother, who sometimes eats poorly and rarely exercises, left to pick up the pieces once again.
The news came as a shock. My husband and I were relaxing, reading the paper and having a mimosa. Then, my brother’s mother-in-law called. As she relayed to me what had happened, I blacked out, unable to comprehend what she was saying. In fact, I did not even know who she was. I handed the phone to my husband, confused and convinced that what was happening was not actually happening. But it was happening. My brother was dead, and my precious 15-year-old niece was alone with him when it occurred.
I collapsed on the floor and was inconsolable, and I remained in that state for hours. Even our two cats were concerned, circling me nonstop, as I loudly wailed and screamed, noises they had never heard in the 11 years since we adopted them from the shelter. Finally, my husband Paul told me that I had to call my parents to tell them what had happened. Somehow, I mustered the strength to do so, recalling the similar moment in 1997 when my parents called me to inform me that my oldest brother David had died by suicide. I called them, but I don’t remember much of what I said. All I remember was my mom saying, “Not Tom!” Next, I called my mom’s sister and informed her of the news. More shock, grief, anguish, and confusion. Worried about my parents being alone, I left messages with their friends, Jack and Nina, and asked if they could go over and be with them until I could get there.
My husband, Paul, and I struggled that day to simply figure out how and when to fly to South Carolina to be with my family. I was completely useless, unable to do anything to help with arrangements. Paul put aside his grief for the loss of his brother-in-law and friend to take care of me, like he’s always done. And ever since, he has continued to do so—through all of my anxiety attacks, grief, anger, and inability to attend social functions. He has been my rock, and my love for him has never been greater.
What happened in the days after I got to South Carolina remains a blur — flowers, gifts, kind calls, me having to write my brother’s obituary and help with arrangements, including picking up the death certificate — on my birthday no less. What also happened was silence. Silence from friends and family members who I assumed would be there in my greatest moment of need but were surprisingly absent. Finally, my good friend Kevin said it best: “Don’t focus on those who have disappointed you; focus on those who have surprised you by being there.”
Great advice? Yes. Easy to follow? Not exactly.
However, I followed Kevin’s advice. I was confident that I could rely on my closest group of friends — the “Balt 8” (named for eight of us who became great friends while living in Baltimore). Later that year, while attending my first party since Tom’s death, I had a horrific anxiety attack, and Kevin asked no questions and instead took me for a long walk in the cold and misty rain. My best friend, Joy, who I have known since college and is like a sister to me, was there day and night. My close friend Maureen sent me TV recommendations to help make me laugh.
While I knew that the Balt 8 would lift me up, what I remember the most during this time were the people who unexpectedly came to my rescue.
After Tom died, one of the first people who reached out to me was Renee, a friend from high school who I had not seen in person since our graduation in 1988. Suddenly this long-lost high school classmate became a rock who I would rely on for months to come and who sent care baskets filled with goodies from her home state of Louisiana. I guess it shouldn’t surprise me — on Jan. 6, 2021, when I, along, with most Americans watched in horror as a mob besieged the U.S. Capitol, I was living not too far away. Too shaken by what I had witnessed, I called my supervisor at The Trevor Project to let them know that I would not be able to perform my volunteer shift that night. Anxiously, I waited for my husband to get home safely from work when I saw an incoming call via Facebook Messenger. It was Renee. She just wanted to make sure that my husband and I were safe.
Other friends came through via simple acts — my friends Tim and Regan in Seattle held a candlelit vigil for my brother whom they had never met, while my friend Steve sends me texts often just to see how I was doing.
While we live in Washington, D.C., we still keep our sailboat in Baltimore where we were lucky enough to land on the marina’s J-Dock and quickly made friends. Self-dubbed “The Island of Misfit Toys,” after the classic Christmas special, somehow, we were all brought together and became friends. During my grief period, everyone on the J-Dock brought something different to the table. Some brought tenderness and love; others brought levity with crude jokes that I was embarrassed to laugh at. Our boat neighbor Carrie asked me each morning how I was doing, and when I was having a tough day, she’d recommend we go to the pool, where we would relax, have a cocktail and laugh nonstop, usually at ourselves. When the bouquet of flowers for Tom’s funeral arrived from the J-Dock, it was obvious that Carrie, a fellow college football fan, had chosen it — the beautiful orange and purple flowers were a testament to my brother’s beloved favorite team, the Clemson Tigers. It was very typical of Carrie — she shows her love in a quiet, reserved way, but it’s still felt strongly.
While I appreciated everyone’s support at the marina, there are two friends that I relied on more than any — Jon and Jill.
After Tom’s death, I learned that my family has a history of heart disease. I went to my doctor and had every conceivable heart-related test, and thankfully, there was no evidence of heart disease. However, that didn’t completely eliminate my fears. The thoughts kept racing in my head: “Tom was the healthy one, so how can I be OK?” One day, I called Jon to ask him if he could stay on the phone with me, as I was having an anxiety attack. With his trademark humor, he quickly said, “You are not having a heart attack, drama queen.” But then he added, “I’ll be right there.” And he was, time and time again.
Later that summer, I had a similar anxiety attack, and I texted Jill. Luckily, she works from her boat, so she was home, and when I asked if she had a few minutes, instinctively, she knew something was up. Within seconds, I could feel my boat shift, signaling that someone was coming aboard, and there was Jill with her chihuahua, Little Dog, to help calm my nerves. “I don’t know what to do,” Jill admitted. I explained that I didn’t either. “Why don’t we go for a walk and get off our boats?” she suggested. I agreed to walk just around the marina, as I did not feel emotionally strong enough to leave the safety net of the docks. We discussed what anxiety feels like, but we also enjoyed our surroundings and Little Dog’s idiosyncrasies. And I laughed. Thank goodness, I laughed.
My brother’s death also resulted in a seismic shift in my relationship with his ex-wife, Chris. On the surface, Tom and Chris’s relationship may have seemed unconventional to many — over the course of 30-plus years, they dated, broke up, dated again, married and divorced, but through it all, they remained best friends. They hung out together all the time, ran together several times a week, and, most importantly, they raised their amazing and kind daughter, Jordan.
When my oldest brother David died by suicide in 1997, Tom was the one who found him. Even though they were not dating at the time, Chris was there for my family, and, most importantly, Tom. Tom was frustratingly closed off emotionally sometimes, and never more so than after David’s death. Chris was the one person who could get him to open up, so thankfully he clung to her.
While Chris and I at times had grown apart since the divorce, Tom’s death thrust us back together. We were no longer simply former in-laws and friends; we were partners in pain.
Will I survive this? Yes, because I have no other choice. How? I have no idea, but I have to hold onto hope that whenever I am struggling, there will be someone who will unexpectedly fill my heart with love.
Greg Alexander is a freelance writer and editor who lives in Washington, D.C., with his husband, Paul, and two cats.
Opinions
D.C. Council pokes Congress and Congress strikes back
Local officials need to reconsider their legislative priorities
Congress is moving from petty to real; from taking away the D.C. mayor’s right to go on the floor of the House to using their right to control D.C.’s legislation and budget. We are seeing Republicans trying to control more of what happens in the District of Columbia. Sadly, they still can. There are issues that will definitely bring a reaction from Congress and the D.C. Council has now found two that even Democrats are reacting to. I am against Congress interfering in D.C. government. It is offensive. But they can as D.C. does not have legislative or budget autonomy.
Recently, Council Chair Phil Mendelson held a press conference accusing Congress of playing politics. OK, so what was his point? Yes, Congress is about politics, but so is the D.C. Council. When Republicans are in charge there is more chance they will try to attack D.C.
The House voted in favor of two disapproval resolutions with bipartisan support. One was the bill allowing non-citizens to vote in D.C. elections; second was the major revision of the D.C. criminal code. I have written before both bills were flawed when they passed. Nevertheless, I am opposed to having Congress take this action. But it was to be expected. The Council had to know this would happen. If the resolutions don’t get through the Senate, Republicans will try to do this through amendments to funding bills. What gives Republicans hope these will pass in the Senate is on the non-citizen voting rights bill 42 Democrats joined Republicans and on the criminal code revision 31 did.
One of the Democrats voting against the criminal code overhaul was Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) who had just been mugged in her apartment building in D.C. With a crime wave in D.C., and across the nation, it is difficult for anyone up for election in 2024 to justify voting to reduce maximum penalties for crimes. When it comes to non-citizens voting, it is just as difficult to approve a bill giving migrants living in D.C. for 30 days the right to vote. Andy Harris (R-Md.), the far-right congressman, touted to his colleagues it would give Russian and Chinese diplomats here for more than 30 days the right to vote. Hard to support that with the war in Ukraine and Chinese balloons flying over us.
Let me state again, emphatically, I am against the Congress doing this. They should butt out of D.C.’s business. But the ones who must accept the blame for this happening, are the members of the D.C. Council who voted for these flawed bills. Again, they had to know this would happen.
Mayor Bowser appropriately vetoed the Criminal Code overhaul and submitted legislation to fix the bill. Even so she has told Congress to butt out and even got President Biden to tell them the same thing. The president has not committed to vetoing these resolutions should they get to his desk. I doubt he will. Neither bill as written will be popular with the majority of the voters in the country. Based on what I am hearing they are not even that popular with the residents of the District. This embarrassment to the District of having home rule questioned this way could have been avoided with better legislation. It is time the Council slows down and thinks first.
There is lots of legislation that Congress will not react to but that is still flawed. The new chair of the Housing Committee has told the mayor to stop pushing for the closing of tent encampments like the one on McPherson Square. Clearly, he doesn’t live near there and likely hasn’t been yelled at or threatened by those living in that unsafe encampment. The Washington Post has a well-thought-out editorial on the issue. Now the chair is appropriately calling for not only housing for those removed from the encampment but for other services including mental health services. Those things cost money, and the Council is passing bills like money is no object. Well, it is! Federal pandemic money is drying up. Maybe instead of making busses free to everyone in D.C. at a cost of $42 million a year, the Council should have found a way to fund fares for those in need, and not for tourists and commuters from Maryland and Virginia.
The Council needs to get its priorities right, and currently it clearly isn’t doing that.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
Medical community must address injustices facing LGBTQ patients
Standards of care reinforce a binary, heterosexist model
We are now living in a modern time where telemedicine can become one of the biggest solutions for the massive inequalities that LGBTQ communities have historically faced in healthcare. When I think back on my OB-GYN residency at Stanford University, I was trained to order a pregnancy test for every patient who could become pregnant who was undergoing surgery — patients were treated the same regardless of or without a discussion about sexual orientation, gender identity, or sexual behavior.
This is just one example of the gaps in our system. I also witnessed an infertility doctor limiting his practice to married heterosexual couples, and even labor and delivery nurses caring for patients in same-sex relationships expressing discomfort with their assignments.
I’ve often wondered why the FDA classifies testosterone as a controlled substance. According to the CDC, a drug or other substance is tightly controlled by the government because it may be abused or cause addiction. Labeling testosterone as a controlled substance makes gender affirming hormonal therapy for transgender men and non-binary individuals restrictive.
Even further, think about the language around abortion, like the Dobbs decision by the Supreme Court in June 2022. “Erosion of women’s rights” implies a cis woman bias, which we all read in the media as well as in the language used from well-intentioned pro-choice groups. Tactics from anti-abortion groups on abortion clinics are now being repurposed. Movements in Florida and Texas exist to make gender transition-related medical care for minors a felony.
What is the root of these issues? It’s clear: standards of care in clinical medicine have been based on the white male model and when sex assigned at birth mattered, reinforcing a binary and heterosexist model. Those in LGBTQ communities have been stigmatized as a homogenous group of sexual and gender minorities and subjects of relatively little health research. The health status of LGBTQ populations is limited mostly to mental health, HIV, and other sexually transmitted infections.
Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 makes it unlawful to discriminate against someone on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, and gender identity) or religion. However, religious entities may be exempt. Religious organizations still have the freedom to provide insurance policies and health care services consistent with their convictions. According to a publication in JAMA Network, the Catholic hospital market share was 18.4% in 2018.
However, there’s momentum in changing these inequalities for LGBTQ patients. In 2011, the Institute of Medicine released the report “The Health of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender People: Building a Foundation for Better Understanding.” The National LGBT Health Education Center (a program of the Fenway Institute) developed a “How To” for Providing Inclusive Services and Care for LGBT People: A Guide for Health Care Staff.
We, in medicine, have continuous training in implicit bias. Patients want clinicians who can relate to them. This is especially true for historically disenfranchised and marginalized populations. Finding someone you can identify with feels validating, and it may increase your confidence about going to the doctor and your ability to actually adhere to medical advice.
We need more underrepresented minority physicians and more female physicians in the U.S. healthcare system. What about LGBTQ physicians? Comprehensive data does not exist. We need to develop the LGBTQ physician workforce that values diversity, including LGBTQ identity, if we want to start seeing these changes.
In the meantime, that IVF doctor with whom I trained now provides inclusive care, demonstrating hope for a new era where patients of all gender identities and sexualities are treated with dignity.
The medical community is behind and needs to catch up with appropriate equal rights for the LGBTQ community. Telemedicine is one area where healthcare can move more quickly to end these disparities in care. The technology in telemedicine gives LGBTQ patients access to gender-competent, non-discriminatory care, which may be harder to find in rural areas and healthcare deserts. Inclusive online forms and language that are built into the patient experience can better serve all patients. Telemedicine is now our moment. It is THE opportunity to equalize health care and finally reduce these archaic stigmas and biases.
Dr. Mary Jacobson is an OB-GYN who studied at Stanford University and has dedicated her career to women’s health. She serves as the Chief Medical Adviser at Alpha Medical.
Opinions
Know the signs of heart disease and how to improve your health
During American Heart Month, a reminder that men are at increased risk
February is American Heart Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men of most racial/ethnic groups in the United States.
During 25 years as a urologist, I have had the privilege of taking care of thousands of men. It is essential to form a good relationship with your doctor and be honest about your medical history in order to properly address your potential issues with regard to your overall health and well being.
Men develop heart disease almost 10 years earlier than women, on average. They also have an early warning sign that few can miss: erectile dysfunction (ED). Sexual problems often foretell heart problems.
Sometimes heart disease may be “silent” and not diagnosed until a man experiences signs or symptoms of a heart attack, heart failure, or an arrhythmia. When these events happen, symptoms may include:
• Heart attack: Chest pain or discomfort, upper back or neck pain, indigestion, heartburn, nausea or vomiting, extreme fatigue, upper body discomfort, dizziness, and shortness of breath.
• Arrhythmia: Fluttering feelings in the chest
• Heart failure: Shortness of breath, fatigue, or swelling of the feet, ankles, legs, abdomen, or neck veins.
• Even if you have no symptoms, you may still be at risk for heart disease.
Most medical issues I encounter are related to issues with blood vessels. Of course, any history of smoking, diabetes, high cholesterol, or high blood pressure must be addressed, and the ability to have physical intimacy is a strong motivator for change.
Going deeper, I look for a family history of cardiovascular disease in men with early erectile dysfunction since ED often precedes heart disease. I frequently send patients for heart scans, which can now predict early cardiovascular disease with great accuracy.
I also discuss physical fitness with my patients. Men over 40 need two or three days of cardio and two or three strength-building days every week. I especially like circuit training with lighter weights and more reps, reducing the risk of injury, and augmenting cardiovascular fitness. I discuss the importance of avoiding injury that will set men back and the need for consistency. Increased muscle mass will boost a man’s basal metabolic rate, which is the number of calories a man burns every day just by being alive. Men also feel better about themselves when they are leaner and more muscular, and this boosts libido.
Testosterone supplements are good for libido, energy, concentration, sleep, athletic performance, muscle building, and fat burning. I used to be conservative about replacing testosterone, getting men back to “normal” levels, but I have discovered that men do much better when their testosterone levels are around 1000, and I have seen very few adverse effects.
In summary, it is important that men take steps to improve and maintain good overall health and wellness. The key to all of this is good heart/cardiovascular health. Regular medical checkups are very important, and will help ensure a good quality of life, and improved health outcomes.
Dr. Judson Brandeis is a board certified urologist specializing in men’s sexual, hormonal, and physical health and author of the men’s health book, “The 21st Century Man.” Reach him via brandeismd.com.
