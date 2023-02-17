Internationally acclaimed pianist to play at Strathmore

The 65th annual GRAMMY Award Ceremonies held Sunday evening at the Crypto.com Arena saw a significant LGBTQ+ presence and wins in several categories including a GRAMMY for Best Solo Pop Duo/Group Performance awarded to Out Trans artist Kim Petras along side nonbinary artist Sam Smith for their song “Unholy.”

Madonna was on hand to introduce the duo, and in doing so, seemed to shout praise to the entire queer community. “Here’s what I have learned after four decades in music. If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative, or…dangerous. You are definitely on to something. So I am here to give thanks to all the rebels out there forging a new path, and taking the heat for all of it. You guys need to know, all you trouble makers out there, you need to know your fearlessness does not go unnoticed, you are seen, you are heard, and most of all you are appreciated.”

While online chatter seemed obsessed with Madonna’s physical appearance, there is hope her message reached queer teens, currently under the ire of current conservative politics, in the same way the singer elevated HIV positive people in the 1980s by not only accepting them, but calling them heroes.

Harry Styles accepts the GRAMMY for Album of the Year (Screenshot/YouTube GRAMMYs)

Sam Smith insisted that Kim Petras give their acceptance speech so that she could experience the full effect of being the first transgender woman to receive the award in the Recording Academy’s 65 year history.

Petras acknowledged Madonna’s effect as an icon when she said in her acceptance speech, “I want to thank Madonna for always fighting for LGBTQ rights, I would not be here if not for Madonna.”

She also called out SOPHIE, the transgender Grammy-nominated DJ, producer and recording artist who died in Athens after a tragic accident. “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight. SOPHIE, especially, my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me. Thank you so much for your inspiration, SOPHIE. I adore you and your inspiration will always be in my music.”

“I grew up next to a highway in nowhere, Germany, and my mother believed me that I was a girl and I wouldn’t be here without her and her support,” Petras concluded her historic speech. “Sam, thank you, you’re a true angel and hero in my life and I love you. And everyone who made the song, too, I love you guys. Sorry, I didn’t write down the names. I love you.”

Longtime LGBTQ+ ally Harry Styles received a GRAMMY for Album of the Year for his Harry’s House. Styles also picked up a GRAMMY win Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House. Earlier Styles received a GRAMMY trophy for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical also for Harry’s House.

Beyoncé, who was the most nominated artist going into Sunday’s ceremonies, made GRAMMY history breaking the record for the most wins ever by an artist. In her acceptance speech where she mentioned her late uncle who died from HIV/AIDS she acknowledged the queer community for their support and “for inventing the genre” of dance music, which she honors in her album.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God. I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit.

I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three Children who are at home watching.

I’d like to thank the queer community for your love, for inventing the genre. God bless you.

Thank you so much to the GRAMMYs. Thank you.”

She also posted a thank you note on Instagram celebrating the three awards she won earlier in the evening: Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”), Best R&B Song (“Cuff It”), and Best Dance/Electronic Recording (“Break My Soul”).

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden walked on stage during the ceremonies to a standing ovation. GRAMMYs host Trevor Noah, who introduced her, described her as “the only person in the world who knows which of tonight’s songs the President sings in the shower.”

The First Lady presented two awards – the Song of the Year and the new award “Best Song for Social Change.”

Iranian singer Shervin Hajipour won the new social change award. His song Baraye has been described as the anthem of the Mahsa Amini protests in Iran. Biden described the song as a “powerful and poetic call for freedom and women’s rights.”

He was arrested on September 29, 2022 – two days after his song was released on social media – and was released two days later. He is not allowed to leave Iran.

Biden then presented Song of the Year to Just Like That by Bonnie Raitt. She kissed Raitt on the cheek.

Vanessa Valdivia, Press Secretary for Biden told the traveling press pool: “The First Lady was honored to be asked by the Recording Academy to announce the GRAMMYs’ first Social Change award to Shervin Hajipour for his song ‘Baraye’. As a steadfast champion for women and girls around the world, the First Lady was inspired by his song that served as an anthem for freedom and women’s rights.”

2023 GRAMMY Award Winners

* Winners in bold

Album of the Year:

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Song of the Year:

Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”

Gayle – “abcdefu”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Adele – “Easy On Me”

DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – “God Did”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Record of the Year:

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Best New Artist:

Samara Joy

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Alternative Music Album:

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best Alternative Music Performance:

Wet Leg – “Chaise Lounge”

Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”

Big Thief – “Certainity”

Florence + The Machine – “King”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius – “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”

Best Rock Performance:

Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”

Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”

Beck – “Old Man”

The Black Keys – “Wild Child”

IDLES – “Crawl!”

Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”

Turnstile – “Holiday”

Best Rock Song:

Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Turnstile – “Blackout”

The War on Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”

Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9″

Best Rock Album:

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If

IDLES – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Metal Performance:

Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi – “Degradation Rules”

Ghost – “Call me Little Sunshine”

Megadeth – “We’ll Be Back”

Muse – “Kill or Be Killed”

Turnstile – “Black Out”

Best Solo Pop Performance:

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – “God Did”

Best Solo Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”

Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Sphere

Lizzo – Special

Best Dance/Electronic Recording:

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Bonobo – “Rosewood”

Diplo & Miguel – “Don’t Forget My Love”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Kaytranada feat. H.E.R. – “Intimidated”

RÜFÜS DU SOL – “Intimidated”

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender

Best Rap Album:

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best Rap Song:

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Future feat. Drake and Tems – “Wait for U”

Jack Harlow feat. Drake – “Churchill Downs”

DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – “God Did”

Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug – “Pushin’ P”

Best Rap Performance:

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy – “God Did”

Doja Cat – “Vegas”

Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug – “Pushin P”

Hitkidd & GloRilla – “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Best Melodic Rap Performance:

Future feat. Drake and Tems – “Wait for U”

DJ Khaled feat. Future and SZA – “Beautiful”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kendrick Lamar feat. BLXST and Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard”

Latto – “Big Energy (Live)”

Best Música Urbana Album:

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – LA 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Best Americana Album:

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…

Best Comedy Album:

Dave Chappelle – The Closer

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, a Little Talent

Louis CK – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Best Music Video:

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well: The Short Film”

Adele – “Easy on Me”

BTS – “Yet to Come”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Best Music Film:

Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Adele – Adele One Night Only

Justin Bieber – Our World

Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at The O2

Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band A Brotherhood A Barn

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Encanto

Elvis

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Remixed Recording:

Lizzo – “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)”

Ellie Goulding “Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)”

The Knocks & Dragonette – “Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)”

Wet Leg -“Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)”

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Bayn – Adolescence

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Producer of the Year:

Jack Antonoff

Boi-1da

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Dahi

Dan Auerbach

Additional reporting by Brody Levesque

Rob Watson is the host of the popular Hollywood-based radio/podcast show RATED LGBT RADIO.

He is an established LGBTQ columnist and blogger having written for many top online publications including Parents Magazine, the Huffington Post, LGBTQ Nation, Gay Star News, the New Civil Rights Movement, and more.

He served as Executive Editor for The Good Man Project, has appeared on MSNBC and been quoted in Business Week and Forbes Magazine.

He is CEO of Watson Writes, a marketing communications agency, and can be reached at [email protected] .