Real Estate
Renting without a business license?
It is better to get one
In Washington D.C., owners who are renting out part or all of their residential property must obtain a Basic Business License, or “BBL.” This includes simply renting out a room in your home. The city government does not consider the rental a legal business without one. One of the main reasons, which may be obvious, is to protect occupants by ensuring that all landlords adhere to the housing code regulations and that they are providing safe and habitable dwellings. Possessing an active business license also helps landlords protect their rights and interests when dealing with their tenants, particularly if they need to go to court.
Various local companies, such as a business license “concierge” service or a residential property management company offer support to landlords to get their business license. These companies offer services to assist the property owner to do the following:
Determine if a license is required for their rental property. By explaining to potential landlords the requirements for obtaining a BBL, homeowners can determine if the property is subject to the requirement and what type of license is needed.
Evaluate the condition of the rental. Many companies will conduct an evaluation of the rental to be licensed and provide a report to the owner of the top things that need to be addressed in order to obtain a business license. This provides valuable information so that a property owner can increase the likelihood of passing the first city inspection and avoid delays, not to mention the city re-inspection fee.
Complete the BBL application to avoid errors. Trying to fill out the paperwork for the three different city agencies is time-consuming, duplicative and can be confusing. Get help filling out the BBL application and all related documentation to ensure the necessary information is included. That way, you can save time when the application is submitted to the various city agencies and avoid rework.
Submit the BBL application and required documents. Hiring a company who will submit the BBL application can save a lot of time. On the homeowner’s behalf, they will submit the documents to the various city agencies, shepherd the process through to completion and ensure the landlord receives the appropriate city documentation.
Pay the licensing fees. Along with the required documents, the registration fee for the business license can be paid on behalf of the owner and collected later (or up-front). This helps to keep the process running smoothly as fees are submitted at the time they are needed.
Keep track of the license expiration date. Once you obtain your business license through one of these companies you often have support to keep tabs on when the license is coming up for renewal. This is key in making sure it is renewed on time, without the need to pay hefty late fees and penalties.
What are typical pitfalls that property owners should be aware of when getting and maintaining a business license in the District of Columbia?
• Not understanding the requirements for obtaining a BBL.
• Failing to complete the BBL application documents the way the city wants them
• Failing to adequately prepare the rental for the city inspection
• Failing to file required tax forms every year with the Office of Tax and Revenue
• Failing to renew the license before it expires
By partnering with experienced property management companies or business license concierge services, a landlord can have the confidence that the licensing process will go smoothly.
By ensuring you are in compliance with District laws and regulations, you will avoid many of the common problems other landlords experience. Part of that is mindset and part of it can be a real challenge if the property has deferred maintenance or is not up to housing code standards. Hiring an outside company can assist a property owner to get through the process and provide the professional support needed when it all seems overwhelming.
If you are considering renting out your space make sure it will be legal.
Scott Bloom is senior property manager and owner, Columbia Property Management. For more information and resources, go to ColumbiaPM.com.
Real Estate
D.C. region’s Most Eligible Homes
From suburban bargains to Capitol Hill character, something for every taste
Last month, Washington Blade readers had the opportunity to nominate themselves or their unmarried friends to be included in the selection of Most Eligible LGBTQ Singles. Today, the winners will be honored, and we can read about their likes, dislikes, hobbies, and aspirations.
Long-term Blade aficionados will note that this issue normally comes out (yes, I used that phrase on purpose) right before Valentine’s Day, giving those who are courting someone or looking for Mr. or Ms. Right an opportunity to ask, “Will you be my Valentine?”
Those of you who are old enough to remember, may find this reminiscent of “The Dating Game” television show, where one person would ask questions of three others who sat anonymously behind a screen to determine which one to take on a date, with all expenses paid by the show’s sponsors. If you’re able to catch any reruns from the ‘60s and ‘70s, you may recognize contestants named Steve Martin, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sally Field, and Michael Jackson, among others.
Searching for a home is more like the Bachelor franchise of today, where instead of contestants being hidden, they are on display; a Parade of Homes for those looking for love, or at least, for a good investment. Accordingly, here is a snapshot of today’s Most Eligible Homes, as determined solely by my opinion.
Most Eligible Alexandria Condominium: Park Place at 2500 N. Van Dorn Street. Built in 1965, this 16-floor high-rise of 410 homes offers studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom units ranging from 471 to 1360 square feet, with the larger ones featuring two baths.
Most homes there have balconies; those on the higher floors have treetop or D.C. monument views. Underground parking is available with some units, as is an abundance of unassigned surface parking. Two pets are allowed per unit and laundry facilities are conveniently located on each floor. Although monthly fees can be somewhat stratospheric, they include all utilities, a 24/7 attended front desk, and use of the outdoor pool and indoor fitness center.
Most Eligible Low-Cost Suburb: Upper Marlboro, Md. Currently, there are 59 detached homes on the market, with 58 of them listed between $280,000 and $800,000. You can get fixer-uppers under $350,000, split foyers and colonial homes in the $400s, new construction starting in the low-$600s, or a few 10-20 acre lots with houses to renovate, expand, or tear down and start fresh.
The outlier is a custom-built, 10,000+ square foot, stone-front Colonial with 4 bedrooms, 5½ baths, and a 3-car garage on a 4-acre lot for a mere $2.2 million. Built in 2007, it has every indoor and outdoor feature you could imagine for less than a 1,423-square-foot, 2-bedroom, 2½ bath condominium with parking at DC’s City Centre.
Most Eligible Mid-Century Cooperative: River Park in southwest D.C. Designed by Charles M. Goodman and built by Reynolds Metal in 1961, it consists of twin high-rises with units of varying sizes and an assortment of 2 to 4-bedroom rowhouses along 4th Street and inside the complex on N Street.
In one of my first transactions, I helped a buyer pay $10,000 at auction for the studio he had been renting there. Since then, that studio is still a bargain at roughly $110,000. At the time, if you made any changes to the interiors, you had to put things back the way you found them, including painting the walls back to white, when you sold. Thankfully, times have changed.
The fees are high, but in these cooperative apartments, they cover heating and cooling, property taxes, and often, as with many co-ops, a portion of the mortgage with tax-deductible interest. Pets are allowed in the rowhouses, and amenities include a pool, a fitness center, a tot-lot, a 24/7 concierge, a party room, and a community library.
Finally, my choice for the Most Eligible Collection of Antique Homes is D.C.’s Capitol Hill. Whether in the NE or the SE quadrant, 100-year-old homes abound. Still affordable by D.C.’s standards, they are reminiscent of Georgetown at half the cost.
The Hill still reminds me of a small town. When I lived there, my pre-dinner cocktail hour included a walk around the neighborhood, where people kept their blinds open, their pride of ownership inviting you to peek into the living room at the 20th century architecture and décor.
So if you are still looking for your Valentine, become your own “most eligible” by securing a home in one of these or other distinctive areas of the DMV that suit your style and your budget. Candy and flowers are still popular too.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed associate broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Real Estate
How is the 2023 real estate market starting off?
And what we can expect in the coming months
One interesting statistic is that there was a 25% increase in weekly mortgage applications two weeks ago, according to a CNBC story I read recently. Yes, mortgage applications are down from an entire year ago, but they are starting to rebound, as the interest rates have started to soften a little bit over the past few months.
Another interesting statistic I heard is that in the last quarter of 2022, 42% of sellers were giving concessions to buyers at the closing table, a 10-year high, according to an article in Money magazine.
No one has that proverbial crystal ball, but it does seem like I have heard, anecdotally, from many agents that the buyers are starting to come back out into the market. They are realizing that there might be concessions they can get from the seller, they can do the home inspection, and maybe even ask for repairs or credits, and not feel like they must walk blindfolded into the housing market without some sense of confidence.
Sellers are also getting creative with attracting buyers. Some sellers are trying to find lenders that will help the potential buyer find a competitive interest rate or will offer to pay part of the buyer’s cost to buy down the rate for the first few years of the loan. Some sellers are hiring home inspectors, prior to listing their homes on the market, to do an inspection of their home and then doing the needed repairs before it even hits the market, which should provide a cleaner and smoother contract period for the buyer AND the seller.
During 2022, D.C. raised the HPAP (Home Purchase Assistance Program) amounts. Those who qualify to use the program for down payment assistance can get thousands of dollars more for their down payment, and the income limits were raised also, meaning more people qualify to use the program.
As we all know, a lot can change over a year, but Q1 2023 seems like it is starting off with a busier real estate market than the last quarter of 2022. Buyers seem to feel more confident to get back into the market, and many sellers are willing to work with all types of buyers to get their homes under contract, sold, and to move forward with their lives.
If you have any questions about these programs or thoughts about moving into the market in 2023, don’t hesitate to reach out.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with the Rutstein Group of Compass. Reach him at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
Real Estate
Spring market readiness: buyer’s edition
Get ready for more inventory and faster sales
Here in the D.C. metro area there are historically two cyclical “busy” times in the market. Spring market, which falls between February through June/July, and fall market, which is around August until about November. Honestly, the D.C. metro market is historically always pretty active, however the spring and fall markets are those times where we see an increase in inventory, open houses attendance, open house traffic and properties selling quicker. As we are heading into the spring market time (historically begins after the Super Bowl, aka the Rihanna concert for my non-sports folks that is Feb. 12) I wanted to go over a few tips to do NOW in order to make sure you are ready to go.
PICK A QUALIFIED REAL ESTATE AGENT
It is vital to work with a real estate agent that you can trust. I often tell my clients that we are about to get real intimate and basically start dating. The home buying process involves many late night phone calls, weekends spent driving around looking at properties and learning truly what a client wants. For this very reason you should feel comfortable with your agent. You need someone who will speak your language as well as speak the language of negotiating and get you into a home.
Where do you start looking for a real estate professional? For starters, I am sure you know one real estate agent in D.C., but if you don’t, look to friends and family. Ask if they know of a great Realtor and then go from there. It’s not always the agents that are plastered all over bus stops or grocery carts that you should gravitate to; do some homework and seek an agent who writes for the Washington Blade, was voted Best DC Realtor by the Washington Blade readers (aka me – and this is totally a joke – maybe).
PRE-APPROVAL
This is almost more important than selecting a real estate agent. Find a lender who will fight for you. One thing as a listing agent that I love to see is when a buyer’s lender calls me when a purchase offer is submitted to tell me how wonderfully well qualified their clients (aka you) are and that they will fight to keep the transaction on the estimated timeline. This illustrates that you have a team behind you that supports you and your goal of purchasing a home. When I get a call from a buyer’s agent that they have submitted an offer for their clients and this is why they are the most well-qualified buyers and love the home right before I get a call from a lender who speaks highly of their buyer clients and the buyer’s agent — chef’s kiss — it truly does make a difference.
Where do you start looking for a lender? Well once you meet an amazing real estate agent, ask who they would recommend. Please note that we as real estate professionals are not allowed to receive any kickbacks from lenders or service providers. I always provide a list of lenders that I have worked with in the past that have performed well – it’s your duty to research and speak to those lenders, and more, in order to select the one that is best suited for you.
UNDERSTAND YOUR CURRENT LEASE
This is one that is often overlooked. You should have a look over your current lease. Reviewing your lease will give you timeline info as to when you can start your search and what timeframes you are working with. For example, if you are on a month-to-month lease currently then you can begin your home search now. You will need to give your current landlord a 30-day notice that will likely line up with a 30-day closing period, which is pretty standard here in the D.C. metro market. If you have a lease with a few months left, it’s important to understand what a possible lease break would look like from a financial perspective or if you are not willing to break your lease then it will give you a timeframe of when you can start the home buying process.
DON’T LOSE SIGHT OF THE GOAL
This is super important. While the market has changed in the past few months, we are still not out of the water completely. The ripple effect of COVID and the constraints on the housing market will be seen for a while longer. While you might not have 15 offers on a home it’s likely you could still expect two or three. Even though we are heading into the spring market where there is historically an increase in inventory, we are in such a shortage currently that it’s even more vital now than ever before to ensure you are ready to rock and roll.
The home buying process can truly be a fun process. By following the steps above and ensuring that you are well equipped and positioned to start off the spring real estate market there is little doubt that you will meet your goal of becoming a homeowner this year.
Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s international Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Specializing in first-time homebuyers, development and new construction as well as estate sales, Justin is a well-versed agent, highly regarded, and provides white glove service at every price point. Reach him at 202-503-4243, [email protected] or BurnsandNoble.com.
