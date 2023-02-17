The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected].

Joel Kopperud

Congratulations to Joel T. Kopperud on his new position as Senior Vice President, Government Affairs, The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers. Kopperud has been working with The Council since 2008. He advocates policies to members of Congress on issues impacting commercial insurance brokers, with special focus on issues related to employee benefits, tax, terrorism insurance, cyber security, broker licensing, and flood insurance. He writes regular columns for Leaders Edge magazine, the industry’s award-winning trade publication.

Prior to that, Kopperud worked for Global USA, Inc., as an International Trade Associate; and for Powell Tate│Weber Shandwick, in D.C., as an account supervisor. He has also worked for The Financial Services Roundtable, as a government affairs manager.

Kopperud has volunteered for a number of political campaigns, including Michael Bennet for Colorado; Jon Tester for Montana; Ed Perlmutter for Congress; and Paul Kanjorski for Congress. He is a member of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C.; and serves on the Victory Fund, VCB Board.

Kopperud earned his bachelor’s degree in political science, American University, D.C.; and is a graduate of American University’s Lobbying Institute.

Ted Leibovitz

Congratulations also to Ted Leibovitz on his new position as Research Assistant, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, in D.C. Leibovitz has said his career goals are in in the areas of museum management and/or curation.

Prior to this he served as a visitor services assistant at the Hirshhorn Museum, where he guided and informed visitors to the museum, answered their questions and helped keep artwork safe for future generations. He has also worked as a museum assistant at the Phillips Collection. He interned at the ‘O’ Street Museum, and at the Thomas Jefferson Library at Monticello, in Charlottesville, Va..

Leibovitz earned his bachelor’s degree in history from American University.