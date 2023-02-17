Local
Comings & Goings
Kopperud named SVP of gov’t affairs at Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected].
The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.
Congratulations to Joel T. Kopperud on his new position as Senior Vice President, Government Affairs, The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers. Kopperud has been working with The Council since 2008. He advocates policies to members of Congress on issues impacting commercial insurance brokers, with special focus on issues related to employee benefits, tax, terrorism insurance, cyber security, broker licensing, and flood insurance. He writes regular columns for Leaders Edge magazine, the industry’s award-winning trade publication.
Prior to that, Kopperud worked for Global USA, Inc., as an International Trade Associate; and for Powell Tate│Weber Shandwick, in D.C., as an account supervisor. He has also worked for The Financial Services Roundtable, as a government affairs manager.
Kopperud has volunteered for a number of political campaigns, including Michael Bennet for Colorado; Jon Tester for Montana; Ed Perlmutter for Congress; and Paul Kanjorski for Congress. He is a member of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C.; and serves on the Victory Fund, VCB Board.
Kopperud earned his bachelor’s degree in political science, American University, D.C.; and is a graduate of American University’s Lobbying Institute.
Congratulations also to Ted Leibovitz on his new position as Research Assistant, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, in D.C. Leibovitz has said his career goals are in in the areas of museum management and/or curation.
Prior to this he served as a visitor services assistant at the Hirshhorn Museum, where he guided and informed visitors to the museum, answered their questions and helped keep artwork safe for future generations. He has also worked as a museum assistant at the Phillips Collection. He interned at the ‘O’ Street Museum, and at the Thomas Jefferson Library at Monticello, in Charlottesville, Va..
Leibovitz earned his bachelor’s degree in history from American University.
Maryland
Md. man charged with targeting male victims he met on Tinder
Rodney J. Richardson charged with rape, kidnapping, robbery and other offenses
Prince George’s County, Md., police announced on Thursday they have charged a 26-year-old man with multiple criminal offenses, including raping one male victim, and carjacking another male victim after meeting the two men on a dating app and luring them to locations where he attacked and robbed them.
A statement released by police says the suspect, Rodney J. Richardson of Brandywine, Md., has been charged with rape, kidnapping, handgun offenses, armed robbery and multiple additional charges in connection with his encounter with two adult males he met on the dating app that NBC Washington identified as Tinder.
The TV station said it obtained charging documents filed in the Maryland District Court for Prince George’s County in Upper Marlboro.
“On February 12, 2023, detectives were notified of a sexual assault that occurred on February 10, 2023, in Brandywine,” the police statement says. “The preliminary investigation revealed Richardson met the victim, an adult male, on a popular dating app. The two agreed to meet in Brandywine,” the statement continues.
“During that encounter, Richardson raped the victim at gunpoint,” it says. “In addition, he drove the victim to the victim’s bank and forced him to take out money.”
In the second case, the police statement says Richardson met the victim on the dating app and arranged for the two to meet in person, after which he carjacked the victim at gunpoint. The statement says the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit identified and charged Richardson with armed carjacking after conducting a “thorough investigation.”
The statement doesn’t say how police ultimately identified and located Richardson, but it calls on anyone who has information about Richardson to call the department’s Sexual Assault Unit detectives at 301-772-4908.
In obtaining court documents for the case, NBC Washington reporter Aimee Cho provided details in her broadcast report on Thursday that police did not include in their statement. She reported that police said Richardson invited one of the two victims to his own house on a date, where he raped him at gunpoint and demanded his phone, ID and Social Security number.
Cho’s news report says Richardson forced the victim to stay in a car trunk all night, threatened to kill him and his family, and drove him the next morning to the victim’s bank and made him withdraw $4,500 before eventually letting him go.
Concerning the carjacking incident with the second victim, which police say occurred on Feb. 2, NBC Washington reports that Richardson, after meeting the victim on the Tinder app, arranged for the two to drive to a dirt road, where he robbed him at gunpoint of his phone, wallet and car. Cho reported that Richardson also took the victim’s crutches, which he needed to walk, “leaving him stranded in the freezing cold.”
An off-duty police officer driving by saw the victim crawling on his hands and knees, NBC Washington reports, and immediately called for help.
Online court records show that police and prosecutors have charged Richardson with a total of 15 criminal offenses. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 15.
District of Columbia
Ana Reyes confirmed as first LGBTQ federal judge in D.C.
Eleanor Holmes Norton nominated Williams and Connolly partner
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted 51-47 to confirm President Joe Biden’s nomination of D.C. attorney Ana C. Reyes to become what D.C. Congressional Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton announced will be the first Latino woman and the first openly LGBTQ person to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Norton noted that Biden accepted her recommendation to nominate Reyes for the judgeship position in Norton’s role as D.C.’s congressional representative, similar to the role that presidents have historically given U.S. senators in recommending judicial nominees from their home states.
“Ana Reyes has the intelligence, temperament, and integrity to be an excellent federal judge,” Norton said in a Thursday statement. “She will also bring much-needed diversity to the federal bench. I look forward to her service.”
Reyes is a partner at the D.C.-based internationally recognized law firm Williams and Connolly, where she has worked on a wide range of legal issues “ranging from foreign immunity to international contract disputes to patent enforcement,” according to biographical information on her on the Williams and Connolly website.
“Besides this work, for more than a decade Ana has devoted significant time to her pro bono representations of asylum seekers and refugee organizations, including numerous appellate matters for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and impact litigation for Human Rights First,” the law firm’s write-up says.
The write-up says she was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, and grew up in Louisville, Ky. It says she received her bachelor’s degree from Kentucky’s Transylvania University in 1996 and her law degree from Harvard Law School in 2000. She also received a master’s degree in International Public Policy with distinction from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, the law firm’s write up says.
Reyes’ Senate confirmation came nine months after Biden submitted her nomination in May 2022. Senate records show Biden resubmitted her nomination in January after it expired at the end of the last Congress.
Virginia
Va. Senate committee kills two anti-transgender bills
All anti-trans measures introduced in 2023 legislative session have died
The Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee on Thursday killed two anti-transgender bills.
The committee rejected state Del. Karen Greenhalgh (R-Virginia Beach)’s House Bill 1387 that would have banned transgender athletes from school teams that correspond with their gender identity and state Del. Dave LaRock (R-Loudoun County)’s House Bill 2432 that would have required school personnel to out trans students to their parents.
Both bills passed in the Republican-controlled Virginia House of Delegates last week.
Equality Viriginia in an email to supporters notes all 12 anti-trans bills that were introduced during this legislative session have died. (Democrats control the state Senate.)
“We are celebrating this win today, and we hope that you can also take a few moments to celebrate what this outcome means for you and your loved ones,” said Equality Virginia. “The mere introduction of these bills has inflicted harm on our community, and transgender and nonbinary youth specifically. We should not have to spend time fighting for our humanity to be recognized, for our experiences to be considered, or for children to be protected. Building celebration and joy into the work is vital to our wellbeing and to our ability to advocate and still feel whole.”
Minority, LGBTQ voices must be centered amid Iran protests, activists say
PHOTOS: Kennedy Davenport at Pitchers
Congressional Republicans introduce ban on military service by trans Americans
Young lovers meet and meet again in thoughtful ‘Of An Age’
New play explores white privilege, queerness, body shaming
Transgender girl’s murder sparks outrage across UK
USAID administrator meets with Hungarian LGBTQ activists
Former prosecutor seeks fraud inquiry into George Santos marriage, immigration
New York Times called out for coverage of transgender people
Partisan rancor continues over Gigi Sohn’s historic FCC nomination
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
United Kingdom3 days ago
Transgender girl’s murder sparks outrage across UK
-
European Union4 days ago
USAID administrator meets with Hungarian LGBTQ activists
-
Politics2 days ago
Former prosecutor seeks fraud inquiry into George Santos marriage, immigration
-
National2 days ago
New York Times called out for coverage of transgender people
-
Politics3 days ago
Partisan rancor continues over Gigi Sohn’s historic FCC nomination
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
D.C. debates how to cope with crime as reform bill heads to Senate
-
United Kingdom5 days ago
UK government says it plans to block efforts to reform Wales gender recognition law
-
a&e features2 days ago
Golden Girls return to D.C.