PHOTOS: Kennedy Davenport at Pitchers
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum performs at Thirst Trap Thursday
Kennedy Davenport of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” performed at Pitchers DC for the Thirst Trap Thursday drag show on Feb. 16. The Washington Blade’s 2022 Best of LGBTQ D.C. Best Drag Queen Cake Pop! hosted the show alongside Venus Valhalla. Crimsyn and Druex Sidora were special guest performers.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Kennedy Davenport at @PitchersDC for @WashBlade . @cakedoesdrag performing: pic.twitter.com/lt1hJvqtwb— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 17, 2023
PHOTOS: Galentine’s Night Out
Bombalicious Eklaver hosts drag show at Cambria
Bombalicious Eklaver hosted the Galentine’s Night Out drag show at the rooftop of Cambria Capitol Riverfront on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Performers included KC B. Yoncé, Vagenesis, Queenie Iman and Nadia Cole.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Galentine’s Day drag show. @The_Vagenesis performing: pic.twitter.com/jRNSFXFwmX— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 15, 2023
PHOTOS: Scarlet’s Bake Sale
50th anniversary fundraiser held at Crucible
The 50th anniversary Scarlet’s Bake Sale was held at The Crucible on Sunday, Feb. 12. Participants bid on baked goods and bottles of liquor to raise money for HIPS.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Scarlet’s Bake Sale for @WashBlade at @TheCrucibleDC raising money for @HIPSDC pic.twitter.com/F1rx6WTP2h— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 12, 2023
PHOTOS: Cupid’s Undie Run
Annual fundraiser for NF research draws scantily-clad crowd
Cupid’s Undie Run, an annual fundraiser for neurofibromatosis (NF) research, was held at Union Stage at The Wharf DC on Saturday, Feb. 11.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Cupid’s Undie Run @unionstage @TheWharfDC for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/LI7olBRID0— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 11, 2023
