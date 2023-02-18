Politics
Former President Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care
Carter Center made announcement on Saturday
Former President Jimmy Carter has elected to receive hospice at his home in Plains, Ga., according to the announcement by the Carter Center in Atlanta. The 98-year-old former president, who has been in ill health recently and hospitalized several times, decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family.
The Carter Center said that the former president had elected to decline additional medical intervention and that he has the full support of his family and his medical team.
Carter became the oldest living former U.S. chief executive after the death at 94 of former President George H.W. Bush on Nov. 30, 2018.
Congress
Congressional Republicans introduce ban on military service by trans Americans
White House condemned effort in exclusive statement to the Blade
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) introduced a proposal on Thursday to ban Americans who have a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria from serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
The lawmakers’ “Ensuring Military Readiness Act” would go further than the transgender military ban enacted in 2017 under former President Donald Trump that was revoked by President Joe Biden just five days after his inauguration in January 2021.
For example, according to a press release from Rubio’s office announcing the legislation, the measure “adds more stringent requirements and revamps the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) to ensure all service members’ gender markers match their biological sex.”
Rubio and Banks characterized the Biden administration’s revocation of the Trump era ban as, respectively, a move that “turned our military into a woke social experiment” and a “purely political” decision grounded in “far left ideology.”
Republican U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), Ted Budd (N.C.), Tommy Tuberville (Ala.) and Mike Braun (Ind.) are the original cosponsors for the bill, which has been endorsed by a coalition of right-wing organizations including the Family Research Council, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated a hate group.
Spokespeople for Rubio and Banks did not immediately respond to questions about whether efforts would be better spent helping service members and their families with real challenges like housing affordability and food insecurity, or whether they could provide evidence that Biden’s reversal of the Trump-era ban negatively impacted the readiness or performance of the U.S. Armed Services.
The White House shared an exclusive statement to the Washington Blade on Friday afternoon:
“There are a lot of things Marco Rubio could be working on for the American people, including:
- Keeping Americans safe from gun violence with common sense gun legislation
- Lowering prescription drug prices for America’s seniors, including a universal insulin cap
- Protecting and strengthening Medicare and Social Security for America’s seniors.
But at a time when recruiting is a critical priority for our military, Sen. Rubio is instead focusing on blocking patriotic transgender Americans who would die for the United States of America from serving our country. That says a lot more about his priorities than it does about the brave transgender Americans willing to fight and die for our country.”
As Rubio and Banks announced their proposed ban on Thursday, a bipartisan group lawmakers on the Senate Armed Services Committee led by U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) reintroduced a bill that would aid service members and their families who are experiencing hunger and food insecurity.
Alongs with the White House, several Democratic members of Congress and LGBTQ groups have come out against the Republicans’ new proposed trans military ban.
“I oppose this bill,” Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (Va.) told the Blade in an emailed statement on Friday. “I serve on the Senate Armed Services Committee and see no reason for the military to discriminate against transgender Americans,” the senator wrote.
In 2017, Kaine urged then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to halt the implementation of Trump’s transgender military ban in a letter co-authored by Democratic U.S. Sens. Mark Warner (Va.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) that was signed by 42 of their colleagues in the chamber from both parties.
“Banning transgender people from the military is wrong and discriminatory, and it violates our national values by denying people the ability to serve simply because of who they are,” said Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, in a statement to the Blade.
“Transgender Americans, just like anyone else in this country, should be judged on whether or not they can get the job done, no more, no less,” he said. “This legislation continues the harmful political attacks against our community that try to push us out of places where we live, learn and work.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) addressed the GOP Senators’ proposal for a new ban on transgender troops in a tweet published Friday afternoon: “President Biden stood up and undid this ridiculous MAGA Trump ban,” the senator wrote. “Whether trans or otherwise, if you’re qualified you should be permitted to serve. We honor everyone willing to risk their lives to serve our country.”
President Biden stood up and undid this ridiculous MAGA Trump ban.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 17, 2023
Whether trans or otherwise, if you’re qualified you should be permitted to serve.
We honor everyone willing to risk their lives to serve our country.https://t.co/oPYSTcG1IP
The Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus also responded to Rubio and Banks’s proposal on Twitter, writing: “Just two months into the new Congress, anti-LGBTQI+ Republicans are going after our troops. Our trans servicemembers support our country’s military readiness and national security. This bill would effectively bar trans servicemembers from serving openly.”
Just two months into the new Congress, anti-LGBTQI+ Republicans are going after our troops.— Congressional Equality Caucus (@EqualityCaucus) February 16, 2023
Our trans servicemembers support our country’s military readiness & national security. This bill would effectively bar trans servicemembers from serving openly.https://t.co/htHIOaUDOM
In addition to revoking the previous administration’s ban on trans military service, the Biden-Harris White House has taken important steps toward LGBTQ equity and equality, particularly for trans Americans, on a variety of fronts.
Issued on Thursday, the White House’s Executive Order to Strengthen Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Across the Federal Government instructs the heads of U.S. federal agencies to submit Equity Action Plans pursuant to previous executive actions including Biden’s June 2022’s Executive Order on Advancing Equality for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex Individuals.
The new executive order notes achievements over the past couple of years including policies “prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics across Federal programs” and the establishment of a National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality.
The administration has also been lauded for the record number of LGBTQ political appointees that have been nominated and confirmed.
Among them is Adm. Rachel Levine, who was appointed to the role of assistant secretary for health and human services under the Biden-Harris administration, became the first woman four-star admiral and the first transgender four-star officer in any uniformed service when she was tapped to lead the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps in 2021.
Politics
Jayapal and Jacobs named co-chairs of LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus’ Transgender Equality Task Force
Lawmakers noted onslaught of anti-trans bills
The Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus announced on Thursday that Democratic U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal (Wash.) and Sara Jacobs (Calif.) were named co-chairs of the caucus’s Transgender Equality Task Force.
“I am honored to announce Congresswomen Jayapal and Jacobs as co-chairs of our Transgender Equality Task Force,” Caucus Chair U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (Wis.) said in a press release. “They both are strong advocates for the transgender community, and the Transgender Equality Task Force will greatly benefit from their leadership.”
Pocan noted the onslaught of Republican led efforts to thwart access to guideline directed gender affirming medical care, prohibit trans students from participating in school sports leagues, and censor out LGBTQ and trans and gender non-conforming materials from books and curricula.
“The work of this task force is more critical than ever,” the congressman said. “I look forward to working with Co-Chairs Jayapal and Jacobs as we continue to fight against these attacks.”
“As radical Republicans double down on their anti-trans agenda, I will continue to stand up and be a fierce advocate for the rights of all trans people across our country,” said Jayapal. “As the proud mother of an incredible transgender daughter, I have seen firsthand the joy that comes with the freedom to live fully and unapologetically as your authentic self.”
Jacobs noted Florida’s controversial anti-LGBTQ “Don’t Say Gay” law, as well as “anti-trans sports bans and restrictions on gender-affirming health care” and “book bans.”
“They are stooping to new lows, finding new and creative ways to target trans rights — so we need to be united and unshakeable in our support of the trans and gender non-conforming communities,” Jacobs said.
Politics
Former prosecutor seeks fraud inquiry into George Santos marriage, immigration
Embattled congressman subject to multiple investigations
Equality Forum founder and former federal prosecutor Malcolm Lazin submitted a letter on Tuesday urging the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate whether embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) may have committed immigration fraud.
The letter cites a dozen publicly available facts about Santos’ marital history that raise questions about whether the openly gay congressman’s civil wedding to a woman named Uadla Vieira in 2012 was fraudulent.
For instance, according to the letter,”there are no known notices or photos in print or on social media of the engagement, bridal party, wedding shower, wedding, religious nuptials, honeymoon or the like.”
And from 2012 to 2019, when the couple agreed to an uncontested divorce, Santos was romantically involved with multiple men.
One of those men, Pedro Vilarva, told CNN last month that he was unaware Santos was married for the entire course of their relationship, learning about the marriage only after he moved out of Santos’ home.
Marriage fraud is “a felony under 8 USC Section 1325(c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act,” and if Santos’s immigration file contains false statements, written or oral, each would constitute a felony in “violation of 18 USC Section 1001,” the letter notes.
Santos’ office did not respond to a request for comment.
An OCE spokesperson declined to comment on the matter or acknowledge receipt of the letter “in accordance with the rules that govern” the agency.
For his alleged financial crimes and campaign finance law violations, Santos faces a probe—reportedly exploring criminal conduct—by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, along with parallel investigations by the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office, the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James and the U.S. House Ethics Committee.
Former President Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care
Novel revisits real-life murder of gay couple in 1980
Spirited SUVs
PHOTOS: Queen of Hearts
Minority, LGBTQ voices must be centered amid Iran protests, activists say
Transgender girl’s murder sparks outrage across UK
Minority, LGBTQ voices must be centered amid Iran protests, activists say
Former prosecutor seeks fraud inquiry into George Santos marriage, immigration
New York Times called out for coverage of transgender people
Partisan rancor continues over Gigi Sohn’s historic FCC nomination
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
United Kingdom4 days ago
Transgender girl’s murder sparks outrage across UK
-
Middle East1 day ago
Minority, LGBTQ voices must be centered amid Iran protests, activists say
-
Politics3 days ago
Former prosecutor seeks fraud inquiry into George Santos marriage, immigration
-
National3 days ago
New York Times called out for coverage of transgender people
-
Politics4 days ago
Partisan rancor continues over Gigi Sohn’s historic FCC nomination
-
a&e features3 days ago
Golden Girls return to D.C.
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
D.C. debates how to cope with crime as reform bill heads to Senate
-
Nightlife2 days ago
D.C.’s hottest new LGBTQ nightclub is — Bunker